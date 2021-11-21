Poll

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1264193 times)

Offline oldfordie

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30160 on: Yesterday at 02:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 02:32:04 pm
Worked out beautifully for Anderson this. Gets to take a stand against Sunak after all (after backing down previously), loses the whip so doesn't have the ignomy of losing his seat in the election and having to stand there like an angry prune in defeat.

Instead he'll be expanding his GB News hours and spend the next 10 years harping on at the Labour Govt, contributing to the right wing media circus that if only Sunak had listened to MPs like him instead of sacking them, they'd still be in charge, all the while trying to shape the Tory platform.

I keep seeing people linking him with a shift to Reform. Could happen, but he's already forged a post-parliamentary career that will pay more than his day job. No reason he can't try to do both but being either a defeated or minority MP may tarnish his image.
Not sure what you mean by losing the whip and not losing his seat?
Anyway, am sure he will get the whip back come the election.
Lots of Tory MPs from traditional Tory voting seats furious with Anderson, they think it will harm their chances of re -election. it's telling as Andersons seat is a Red Wall seat. he must feel his constituents turned away from Labour because of Brexit and immigration, racist.    f... the Tory party, we have no chance of wining the election, it's all about his best chance of re-election.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Riquende

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30161 on: Yesterday at 03:24:33 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:43:26 pm
Not sure what you mean by losing the whip and not losing his seat?

I mean if the whip doesn't get restored then he won't be standing again as the Tory candidate. So whilst yes, he won't be an MP any more, he won't have to stand there on stage having just failed in a bid to be re-elected. I'm certain he knows full well Labour are taking his seat on the current polling swings so can happily jump further into his GB News gig before being pushed.

And whilst a lot of the traditional MPs furious with Anderson as you say, there are supposedly a lot of red wall etc MPs furious with the party reaction and fielding a host of constituent complaints about it. I can't say I'm upset seeing Toy in fighting continuing to dominate the news cycle, I'm sure Starmer did something procedurally dodgy last week but can't quite remember now...
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30162 on: Yesterday at 03:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 03:24:33 pm
I mean if the whip doesn't get restored then he won't be standing again as the Tory candidate. So whilst yes, he won't be an MP any more, he won't have to stand there on stage having just failed in a bid to be re-elected. I'm certain he knows full well Labour are taking his seat on the current polling swings so can happily jump further into his GB News gig before being pushed.

And whilst a lot of the traditional MPs furious with Anderson as you say, there are supposedly a lot of red wall etc MPs furious with the party reaction and fielding a host of constituent complaints about it. I can't say I'm upset seeing Toy in fighting continuing to dominate the news cycle, I'm sure Starmer did something procedurally dodgy last week but can't quite remember now...

Tice has already come out and more or less supported what Anderson came out with, I suspect its only a matter of time until he joins Reform UK and stands at the next election as a Reform candidate, and like you say once he loses his seat hes on a cushy number at GB News. Hopefully an incoming Labour government also yanks OFCOMs chain and gets them to properly act against a channel that consistently breaches its own impartiality rules.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30163 on: Yesterday at 04:26:16 pm »
He's doubled down on his comments, basically making it impossible for Sunak to restore the whip without looking like an even bigger wet blanket than he already is.

It's disturbing how many individuals with views like this have held senior positions in government.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30164 on: Yesterday at 04:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 03:24:33 pm
I mean if the whip doesn't get restored then he won't be standing again as the Tory candidate. So whilst yes, he won't be an MP any more, he won't have to stand there on stage having just failed in a bid to be re-elected. I'm certain he knows full well Labour are taking his seat on the current polling swings so can happily jump further into his GB News gig before being pushed.

And whilst a lot of the traditional MPs furious with Anderson as you say, there are supposedly a lot of red wall etc MPs furious with the party reaction and fielding a host of constituent complaints about it. I can't say I'm upset seeing Toy in fighting continuing to dominate the news cycle, I'm sure Starmer did something procedurally dodgy last week but can't quite remember now...
I see what you mean. I wouldn't assume he's certain he's going to loose his seat though. Ashfield is a weird seat. I suppose he thinks if he can win over the anti Labour vote he must stand a chance of wining. his priority must be keeping his seat but agree this also about his GB career, he loses face backing down, Lees only saying what we think.
Andersons argument isn't about what Khan or Starmer have said, it's the words of others who have been gleefully arguing Labour are losing the Muslim vote. they infer Labour are trying to appease those voters.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30165 on: Yesterday at 10:41:43 pm »
Anderson will (I suspect) be far more concerned about keeping his Gebeebies job than the Tory party whip.

Which is a sad indictment on politics
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline thejbs

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30166 on: Yesterday at 11:34:20 pm »
Have we ever had such a gelding as a PM? Sunak is fit to say Anderson is wrong and that racial prejudice is wrong but cannot say that Anderson was prejudiced. Why arent the press hammering him on this? They should be repeatedly asking him why what Anderson said is wrong.
Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30167 on: Yesterday at 11:38:02 pm »
According to the guardian, Sunak is being slaughtered by Tory members in private for disciplining Anderson.  :lmao

That party has so much wrong with it, it's unreal.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30168 on: Today at 12:13:37 am »
It's been called a Cultural war. that really doesn't explain the intentions.

Jess Phillips fuming today over Tory MP Paul Scully calling Tower Hamlets a No go zone.
https://twitter.com/itvpeston/status/1762240007740232170

The Torys are trying to whip up anger and division anyway they can in the hope of gaining votes, the calls for a Election now should be made louder, these bas,, are trying to turn to turn half the country on each other in the hope of wining a General Election and they have another 11 months to make things worse.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Ray K

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30169 on: Today at 09:14:06 am »
https://x.com/LBC/status/1762389691494519184?s=20

'For the third time was it Islamophobic?'
'Nick it was wrong.'
'I'll have to curtail the interview there, enough already.'

@NickFerrariLBC cuts off the Illegal Immigration Minister after he refuses to confirm whether Lee Anderson's comments were Islamophobic.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"
Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30170 on: Today at 09:22:24 am »
Lolz, they have lost the plot.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30171 on: Today at 09:24:22 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:14:06 am
https://x.com/LBC/status/1762389691494519184?s=20

'For the third time was it Islamophobic?'
'Nick it was wrong.'
'I'll have to curtail the interview there, enough already.'

@NickFerrariLBC cuts off the Illegal Immigration Minister after he refuses to confirm whether Lee Anderson's comments were Islamophobic.
Nice. We could do with seeing more of that kind of thing from journalists.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Libertine

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30172 on: Today at 09:32:37 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:14:06 am
https://x.com/LBC/status/1762389691494519184?s=20

'For the third time was it Islamophobic?'
'Nick it was wrong.'
'I'll have to curtail the interview there, enough already.'

@NickFerrariLBC cuts off the Illegal Immigration Minister after he refuses to confirm whether Lee Anderson's comments were Islamophobic.

"A minister of state there who cannot answer a question". Brutal.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30173 on: Today at 09:56:28 am »
The country is at a dangerous crossroads now.

As Fordie says, the Tories have for several years been trying to whip-up anger and hate and division to build and solidify a Trumpesque electoral base.

The problem with this is that, like the proverbial genie that you're unable to rebottle, the effects on society are malignant and longer-lasting than just an election cycle. We now have Tory MPs (Anderson was when he said it) spewing far-right conspiracy theory on television.

The usual pro-Tory rags - the Heil, Express, Tele and scum - are increasingly emboldened to be ever more provocative with their bigotry-laden hate-headlines and support for far-right conspiracy bullshit. For the Heil, it must be just like old times.



A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30174 on: Today at 09:57:03 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:13:37 am
It's been called a Cultural war. that really doesn't explain the intentions.

Jess Phillips fuming today over Tory MP Paul Scully calling Tower Hamlets a No go zone.
https://twitter.com/itvpeston/status/1762240007740232170

The Torys are trying to whip up anger and division anyway they can in the hope of gaining votes, the calls for a Election now should be made louder, these bas,, are trying to turn to turn half the country on each other in the hope of wining a General Election and they have another 11 months to make things worse.

I think at this point people are so utterly sick of them that just about anything the Tories do will have the opposite effect of what they intend. But they'll keep doing it because it's all the know. The brain drain from the party has seen many replaced by ideologues; and all the closet racists who quietly voted Tory now have a voice.

It's like an exact mirror and opposite of what happened to Labour in the 70s and 80s. The party is just consuming itself. 
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30175 on: Today at 10:04:04 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:14:06 am
https://x.com/LBC/status/1762389691494519184?s=20

'For the third time was it Islamophobic?'
'Nick it was wrong.'
'I'll have to curtail the interview there, enough already.'

@NickFerrariLBC cuts off the Illegal Immigration Minister after he refuses to confirm whether Lee Anderson's comments were Islamophobic.

I like the way Ferrari reminds everyone who he is at the end
Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30176 on: Today at 10:15:52 am »
Quote
Lee Anderson says he is not ruling out defecting to Reform UK

Tory suspended over comments about Sadiq Khan would be populist partys first MP if he joined

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/feb/27/lee-anderson-says-he-is-not-ruling-out-defecting-to-reform-uk

This POS was in a senior government post, like a fucking month ago. A true leader would be on the phone to his constituency party immediately.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30177 on: Today at 10:20:49 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:14:06 am
https://x.com/LBC/status/1762389691494519184?s=20

'For the third time was it Islamophobic?'
'Nick it was wrong.'
'I'll have to curtail the interview there, enough already.'

@NickFerrariLBC cuts off the Illegal Immigration Minister after he refuses to confirm whether Lee Anderson's comments were Islamophobic.

Ferrari isnt above a dog whistle or two himself unfortunately
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline oldfordie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30178 on: Today at 11:11:46 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:56:28 am
The country is at a dangerous crossroads now.

As Fordie says, the Tories have for several years been trying to whip-up anger and hate and division to build and solidify a Trumpesque electoral base.

The problem with this is that, like the proverbial genie that you're unable to rebottle, the effects on society are malignant and longer-lasting than just an election cycle. We now have Tory MPs (Anderson was when he said it) spewing far-right conspiracy theory on television.

The usual pro-Tory rags - the Heil, Express, Tele and scum - are increasingly emboldened to be ever more provocative with their bigotry-laden hate-headlines and support for far-right conspiracy bullshit. For the Heil, it must be just like old times.
Yeah, I think the Tory majority will be down to 52 by the end week. that would mean we need roughly 27 Tory MPs to win a vote of no confidence and a Election. they reckon hundreds of these Tory MPs will be standing down at the next Election. surely theres at least 27 of them who have had enough angry emails etc. some of them must be feeling this is getting out of control. individual Tory MPs stirring up as much anger as possible in the hope of keeping their seat, it's not even about the Tory party now, it's about saving their jobs. all we need is for 27 and the election happens in a couple of months. they can still walk away and stand down but at least they can say they had to try and stop things getting worse.

Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:57:03 am
I think at this point people are so utterly sick of them that just about anything the Tories do will have the opposite effect of what they intend. But they'll keep doing it because it's all the know. The brain drain from the party has seen many replaced by ideologues; and all the closet racists who quietly voted Tory now have a voice.

It's like an exact mirror and opposite of what happened to Labour in the 70s and 80s. The party is just consuming itself.
I think this is why the Torys have tried to incite anger and division, it's original purpose was to take the focus off the economy and the state of the country. NHS etc. so I think it's important to make that point when demanding a election, this is not about everyday politics, this is about stopping a out of control Tory party from tearing the country in half.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30179 on: Today at 11:16:29 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:11:46 am
Yeah, I think the Tory majority will be down to 52 by the end week. that would mean we need roughly 27 Tory MPs to win a vote of no confidence and a Election. they reckon hundreds of these Tory MPs will be standing down at the next Election. surely theres at least 27 of them who have had enough angry emails etc. some of them must be feeling this is getting out of control. individual Tory MPs stirring up as much anger as possible in the hope of keeping their seat, it's not even about the Tory party now, it's about saving their jobs. all we need is for 27 and the election happens in a couple of months. they can still walk away and stand down but at least they can say they had to try and stop things getting worse.
The problem with your line of reasoning, I think, is that these Tory MPs are on good wage and they would be voting for earlier unemployment. Normally, you'd expect them to be able land plum jobs in the private sector - I am not sure this is still true given the toxicity of the Tory brand.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Ray K

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30180 on: Today at 11:41:05 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:20:49 am
Ferrari isnt above a dog whistle or two himself unfortunately
"We have to change from doubters to believers"
Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30181 on: Today at 11:44:13 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:16:29 am
The problem with your line of reasoning, I think, is that these Tory MPs are on good wage and they would be voting for earlier unemployment. Normally, you'd expect them to be able land plum jobs in the private sector - I am not sure this is still true given the toxicity of the Tory brand.

Whilst this is true, the job of an MP hardly pays well. Yeah, £87k a year is a lot for many people, and of course you can throw the expenses in as well. But one would think the longer they stick around in this government, it might actually do their future prospects even more harm than getting out whilst they can.

But of course, we've seen MPs aren't against waving their arses at the lobbyists in exchange for cash. And as you said, not all of them can expect a cushy director's job in the private sector when this is over. If anything, I reckon Labour is going to do its best to shrink that private sector, starting with the utilities.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.
Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30182 on: Today at 11:45:38 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:16:29 am
The problem with your line of reasoning, I think, is that these Tory MPs are on good wage and they would be voting for earlier unemployment. Normally, you'd expect them to be able land plum jobs in the private sector - I am not sure this is still true given the toxicity of the Tory brand.
I agree, on the face of it that's the way we've all looked at it since the polls showed the Torys heading for annihilation but things have changed over the last few weeks and maybe some Tory MPs who are walking away could at least try and do something positive for a change. it has to be tried. I don't think it will be a cake walk or a easy election to fight for Labour. I won't go into details as this would derail the thread.
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30183 on: Today at 12:18:21 pm »
Interesting that the Express has openly confirmed that they are a racist newspaper.
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.
