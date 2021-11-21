The country is at a dangerous crossroads now.



As Fordie says, the Tories have for several years been trying to whip-up anger and hate and division to build and solidify a Trumpesque electoral base.



The problem with this is that, like the proverbial genie that you're unable to rebottle, the effects on society are malignant and longer-lasting than just an election cycle. We now have Tory MPs (Anderson was when he said it) spewing far-right conspiracy theory on television.



The usual pro-Tory rags - the Heil, Express, Tele and scum - are increasingly emboldened to be ever more provocative with their bigotry-laden hate-headlines and support for far-right conspiracy bullshit. For the Heil, it must be just like old times.



I think at this point people are so utterly sick of them that just about anything the Tories do will have the opposite effect of what they intend. But they'll keep doing it because it's all the know. The brain drain from the party has seen many replaced by ideologues; and all the closet racists who quietly voted Tory now have a voice.



It's like an exact mirror and opposite of what happened to Labour in the 70s and 80s. The party is just consuming itself.



Yeah, I think the Tory majority will be down to 52 by the end week. that would mean we need roughly 27 Tory MPs to win a vote of no confidence and a Election. they reckon hundreds of these Tory MPs will be standing down at the next Election. surely theres at least 27 of them who have had enough angry emails etc. some of them must be feeling this is getting out of control. individual Tory MPs stirring up as much anger as possible in the hope of keeping their seat, it's not even about the Tory party now, it's about saving their jobs. all we need is for 27 and the election happens in a couple of months. they can still walk away and stand down but at least they can say they had to try and stop things getting worse.I think this is why the Torys have tried to incite anger and division, it's original purpose was to take the focus off the economy and the state of the country. NHS etc. so I think it's important to make that point when demanding a election, this is not about everyday politics, this is about stopping a out of control Tory party from tearing the country in half.