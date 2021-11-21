The country is at a dangerous crossroads now.
As Fordie says, the Tories have for several years been trying to whip-up anger and hate and division to build and solidify a Trumpesque electoral base.
The problem with this is that, like the proverbial genie that you're unable to rebottle, the effects on society are malignant and longer-lasting than just an election cycle. We now have Tory MPs (Anderson was when he said it) spewing far-right conspiracy theory on television.
The usual pro-Tory rags - the Heil, Express, Tele and scum - are increasingly emboldened to be ever more provocative with their bigotry-laden hate-headlines and support for far-right conspiracy bullshit. For the Heil, it must be just like old times.