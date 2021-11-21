Poll

What do we think of the Tory Rwanda plan?  (First New Years Poll yay!)

It's a marvellous plan with plenty to recommend it
It's fucking batshit crazy
It's as batshit crazy as Rees-Mogg humping his nanny after 3 crates of crystal meth
Rainbow on Crack
Bananas in Pajamas falling down the stairs pissed
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 750 751 752 753 754 [755]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1263276 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30160 on: Today at 02:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 02:32:04 pm
Worked out beautifully for Anderson this. Gets to take a stand against Sunak after all (after backing down previously), loses the whip so doesn't have the ignomy of losing his seat in the election and having to stand there like an angry prune in defeat.

Instead he'll be expanding his GB News hours and spend the next 10 years harping on at the Labour Govt, contributing to the right wing media circus that if only Sunak had listened to MPs like him instead of sacking them, they'd still be in charge, all the while trying to shape the Tory platform.

I keep seeing people linking him with a shift to Reform. Could happen, but he's already forged a post-parliamentary career that will pay more than his day job. No reason he can't try to do both but being either a defeated or minority MP may tarnish his image.
Not sure what you mean by losing the whip and not losing his seat?
Anyway, am sure he will get the whip back come the election.
Lots of Tory MPs from traditional Tory voting seats furious with Anderson, they think it will harm their chances of re -election. it's telling as Andersons seat is a Red Wall seat. he must feel his constituents turned away from Labour because of Brexit and immigration, racist.    f... the Tory party, we have no chance of wining the election, it's all about his best chance of re-election.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,677
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30161 on: Today at 03:24:33 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:43:26 pm
Not sure what you mean by losing the whip and not losing his seat?

I mean if the whip doesn't get restored then he won't be standing again as the Tory candidate. So whilst yes, he won't be an MP any more, he won't have to stand there on stage having just failed in a bid to be re-elected. I'm certain he knows full well Labour are taking his seat on the current polling swings so can happily jump further into his GB News gig before being pushed.

And whilst a lot of the traditional MPs furious with Anderson as you say, there are supposedly a lot of red wall etc MPs furious with the party reaction and fielding a host of constituent complaints about it. I can't say I'm upset seeing Toy in fighting continuing to dominate the news cycle, I'm sure Starmer did something procedurally dodgy last week but can't quite remember now...
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,625
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30162 on: Today at 03:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:24:33 pm
I mean if the whip doesn't get restored then he won't be standing again as the Tory candidate. So whilst yes, he won't be an MP any more, he won't have to stand there on stage having just failed in a bid to be re-elected. I'm certain he knows full well Labour are taking his seat on the current polling swings so can happily jump further into his GB News gig before being pushed.

And whilst a lot of the traditional MPs furious with Anderson as you say, there are supposedly a lot of red wall etc MPs furious with the party reaction and fielding a host of constituent complaints about it. I can't say I'm upset seeing Toy in fighting continuing to dominate the news cycle, I'm sure Starmer did something procedurally dodgy last week but can't quite remember now...

Tice has already come out and more or less supported what Anderson came out with, I suspect its only a matter of time until he joins Reform UK and stands at the next election as a Reform candidate, and like you say once he loses his seat hes on a cushy number at GB News. Hopefully an incoming Labour government also yanks OFCOMs chain and gets them to properly act against a channel that consistently breaches its own impartiality rules.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,786
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30163 on: Today at 04:26:16 pm »
He's doubled down on his comments, basically making it impossible for Sunak to restore the whip without looking like an even bigger wet blanket than he already is.

It's disturbing how many individuals with views like this have held senior positions in government.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30164 on: Today at 04:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:24:33 pm
I mean if the whip doesn't get restored then he won't be standing again as the Tory candidate. So whilst yes, he won't be an MP any more, he won't have to stand there on stage having just failed in a bid to be re-elected. I'm certain he knows full well Labour are taking his seat on the current polling swings so can happily jump further into his GB News gig before being pushed.

And whilst a lot of the traditional MPs furious with Anderson as you say, there are supposedly a lot of red wall etc MPs furious with the party reaction and fielding a host of constituent complaints about it. I can't say I'm upset seeing Toy in fighting continuing to dominate the news cycle, I'm sure Starmer did something procedurally dodgy last week but can't quite remember now...
I see what you mean. I wouldn't assume he's certain he's going to loose his seat though. Ashfield is a weird seat. I suppose he thinks if he can win over the anti Labour vote he must stand a chance of wining. his priority must be keeping his seat but agree this also about his GB career, he loses face backing down, Lees only saying what we think.
Andersons argument isn't about what Khan or Starmer have said, it's the words of others who have been gleefully arguing Labour are losing the Muslim vote. they infer Labour are trying to appease those voters.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis
Pages: 1 ... 750 751 752 753 754 [755]   Go Up
« previous next »
 