Worked out beautifully for Anderson this. Gets to take a stand against Sunak after all (after backing down previously), loses the whip so doesn't have the ignomy of losing his seat in the election and having to stand there like an angry prune in defeat.
Instead he'll be expanding his GB News hours and spend the next 10 years harping on at the Labour Govt, contributing to the right wing media circus that if only Sunak had listened to MPs like him instead of sacking them, they'd still be in charge, all the while trying to shape the Tory platform.
I keep seeing people linking him with a shift to Reform. Could happen, but he's already forged a post-parliamentary career that will pay more than his day job. No reason he can't try to do both but being either a defeated or minority MP may tarnish his image.
Not sure what you mean by losing the whip and not losing his seat?
Anyway, am sure he will get the whip back come the election.
Lots of Tory MPs from traditional Tory voting seats furious with Anderson, they think it will harm their chances of re -election. it's telling as Andersons seat is a Red Wall seat. he must feel his constituents turned away from Labour because of Brexit and immigration, racist. f... the Tory party, we have no chance of wining the election, it's all about his best chance of re-election.