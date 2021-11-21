Not sure what you mean by losing the whip and not losing his seat?



I mean if the whip doesn't get restored then he won't be standing again as the Tory candidate. So whilst yes, he won't be an MP any more, he won't have to stand there on stage having just failed in a bid to be re-elected. I'm certain he knows full well Labour are taking his seat on the current polling swings so can happily jump further into his GB News gig before being pushed.And whilst a lot of the traditional MPs furious with Anderson as you say, there are supposedly a lot of red wall etc MPs furious with the party reaction and fielding a host of constituent complaints about it. I can't say I'm upset seeing Toy in fighting continuing to dominate the news cycle, I'm sure Starmer did something procedurally dodgy last week but can't quite remember now...