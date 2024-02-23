Poll

What do we think of the Tory Rwanda plan?

Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30120 on: Today at 09:41:58 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:49:34 pm
More lunacy

https://www.itv.com/news/2024-02-23/ex-tory-deputy-chair-criticised-after-claiming-islamists-control-sadiq-khan

No action will be taken against this awful man, This is what he  eluded to previously, The Tories can only fight the election on Culture wars
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30121 on: Today at 09:54:36 am
Irony is, Sunak promised, integrity, professionalism, accountability, when he became PM, but all we've seen from the PM is sleaze, corruption, & a spineless coward of a person.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30122 on: Today at 10:01:15 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:54:36 am
Irony is, Sunak promised, integrity, professionalism, accountability, when he became PM, but all we've seen from the PM is sleaze, corruption, & a spineless coward of a person.

 ;D Sure
Then went out the window very quickly, Was it Zahawi or Raab that he failed to deal with
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30123 on: Today at 10:24:40 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:41:58 am
No action will be taken against this awful man, This is what he  eluded to previously, The Tories can only fight the election on Culture wars
he must have the whip withdrawn.
You cannot have MPs making openly racist comments
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30124 on: Today at 10:29:40 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:24:40 am
he must have the whip withdrawn.
You cannot have MPs making openly racist comments

Sunak is a spineless coward of a person though, i'll be amazed if he withdraws the whip from 30p Lee.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30125 on: Today at 10:31:32 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:24:40 am
he must have the whip withdrawn.
You cannot have MPs making openly racist comments

Id bet heavy on no action

Its not been picked up by the MSM - I've only seen it on here and Twitter.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30126 on: Today at 11:01:22 am
Truss has proper lost the plot.

Shes obviously (and kind of understandably, even though deserved) had some trauma with what happened as PM. But shes basically built from that and become radicalised. Shes always been a nut job libertarian, but suddenly becoming ultra far right conspiracist is mad.

Dont want any Starmer/Corbyn that on the rights and wrongs of the various decisions - but the difference between Starmer basically throwing his predecessor out when he went too far and Sunaks inability to impose any discipline on any of his increasingly nutty MPs is stark.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30127 on: Today at 11:07:34 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:31:32 am
Id bet heavy on no action

Its not been picked up by the MSM - I've only seen it on here and Twitter.

I saw it on the beeb at 6'ish
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30128 on: Today at 11:12:20 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:07:34 am
I saw it on the beeb at 6'ish

Good, might add a bit of pressure, he has no place in British politics.  If he lost the whip I think he will stand as a reform candidate. Will Sunak run that risk, personally I doubt it. 
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #30129 on: Today at 11:16:43 am
Newborn girls have bigger balls than Sunak, horrible, slimey fucking rat that he is.
