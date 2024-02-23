Truss has proper lost the plot.



Shes obviously (and kind of understandably, even though deserved) had some trauma with what happened as PM. But shes basically built from that and become radicalised. Shes always been a nut job libertarian, but suddenly becoming ultra far right conspiracist is mad.



Dont want any Starmer/Corbyn that on the rights and wrongs of the various decisions - but the difference between Starmer basically throwing his predecessor out when he went too far and Sunaks inability to impose any discipline on any of his increasingly nutty MPs is stark.