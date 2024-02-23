More lunacyhttps://www.itv.com/news/2024-02-23/ex-tory-deputy-chair-criticised-after-claiming-islamists-control-sadiq-khan
Irony is, Sunak promised, integrity, professionalism, accountability, when he became PM, but all we've seen from the PM is sleaze, corruption, & a spineless coward of a person.
No action will be taken against this awful man, This is what he eluded to previously, The Tories can only fight the election on Culture wars
he must have the whip withdrawn.You cannot have MPs making openly racist comments
Id bet heavy on no actionIts not been picked up by the MSM - I've only seen it on here and Twitter.
I saw it on the beeb at 6'ish
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 28 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]