It's the Publics reaction to what Truss says that should cause the most concern. she is spouting Looney Toons Conspiracy theories. if the publics reaction is to just shake it's head and call it out for what it is, crazy then the UK has no worrys. if there are many people who think she is making a decent point and agree then we are heading towards the US road. I actually don't think we will ever go that far but the last few years have shown us there are many in the UK who do enjoy a good CT, they are willing to listen and nod along with these loons when they should really just dismiss anything she says as she has shown she's unfit to be in Government.



She is doing the nutter faction a disservice because its coming out of her mouth. There are people who can convince a lot of people that all this shit she says is true but the ones who want to be convinced are not going to be swayed by an absolute joke of a politician. There are reasons the IEA and many of the lobby groups distance themselves from her, its because they know if its coming out of her mouth then its doing their cause and ideology harm.You have to remember that she has hammered the confidence in any politician to be radical on tax cuts and right wing economic policy. Ultimately forget the racism, woke stuff, thats the main aim of the right wingers, to just give the rich huge tax cuts and now anyone even mentions it, the home owners and mortgage holders of this country will shit themselves.