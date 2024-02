Yeah but all thats here anyway. Truss isnt the first slag off that rank. She also isnt causing the Tories much damage because nobody in her party takes her seriously anymore.



It's the Publics reaction to what Truss says that should cause the most concern. she is spouting Looney Toons Conspiracy theories. if the publics reaction is to just shake it's head and call it out for what it is, crazy then the UK has no worrys. if there are many people who think she is making a decent point and agree then we are heading towards the US road. I actually don't think we will ever go that far but the last few years have shown us there are many in the UK who do enjoy a good CT, they are willing to listen and nod along with these loons when they should really just dismiss anything she says as she has shown she's unfit to be in Government.