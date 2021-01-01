The greatest was when he said half the Tories were crooks and was told to withdraw. And he withdrew and then said "okay. Half the members opposite aren't crooks"



On a similar vein, he was rebuked for calling David Owen a 'pompous sod' and asked to withdraw the comment. He replied that he'd only withdraw the 'pompous' bit.And when the Tory MP's were voting for The Thatcher's successor, he was in the lobby irreverently and gleefully taking a straw poll. As Kenneth Baker emerged from voting, Skinner is supposed to have shouted "Hey! Oilslick! Who've you gone for!"