Poll

What do we think of the Tory Rwanda plan?  (First New Years Poll yay!)

It's a marvellous plan with plenty to recommend it
It's fucking batshit crazy
It's as batshit crazy as Rees-Mogg humping his nanny after 3 crates of crystal meth
Rainbow on Crack
Bananas in Pajamas falling down the stairs pissed
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 748 749 750 751 752 [753]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1257584 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30080 on: Today at 03:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:57:12 pm

Indeed, some of the parliamentary rules are ridiculous [like you can't call someone a liar in the house], MPs can get suspended from parliament if they refuse to withdraw such comments, i think Dennis Skinner got a suspension from parliament after calling Cameron, Dodgy Dave, & Skinner refused to withdraw the comments.

He was a great man, used to give him it nearly every week.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,089
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30081 on: Today at 04:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:57:12 pm

Indeed, some of the parliamentary rules are ridiculous [like you can't call someone a liar in the house], MPs can get suspended from parliament if they refuse to withdraw such comments, i think Dennis Skinner got a suspension from parliament after calling Cameron, Dodgy Dave, & Skinner refused to withdraw the comments.

The greatest was when he said half the Tories were crooks and was told to withdraw. And he withdrew and then said "okay. Half the members opposite aren't crooks"
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,836
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30082 on: Today at 05:52:37 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:40:35 pm
The greatest was when he said half the Tories were crooks and was told to withdraw. And he withdrew and then said "okay. Half the members opposite aren't crooks"


 ;D


On a similar vein, he was rebuked for calling David Owen a 'pompous sod' and asked to withdraw the comment. He replied that he'd only withdraw the 'pompous' bit.

And when the Tory MP's were voting for The Thatcher's successor, he was in the lobby irreverently and gleefully taking a straw poll. As Kenneth Baker emerged from voting, Skinner is supposed to have shouted "Hey! Oilslick! Who've you gone for!"

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30083 on: Today at 06:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:52:37 pm

 ;D


On a similar vein, he was rebuked for calling David Owen a 'pompous sod' and asked to withdraw the comment. He replied that he'd only withdraw the 'pompous' bit.

And when the Tory MP's were voting for The Thatcher's successor, he was in the lobby irreverently and gleefully taking a straw poll. As Kenneth Baker emerged from voting, Skinner is supposed to have shouted "Hey! Oilslick! Who've you gone for!"


I loved it when the LibDems revealed their new logo, and he said,"Looks like a bloody snake in the grass to me "
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.
Pages: 1 ... 748 749 750 751 752 [753]   Go Up
« previous next »
 