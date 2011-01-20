I don't think anyone really cares. I would say that I care more about this kind of thing than the average population do, and to be honest I don't really care about this.



The Tories are getting battered in the polls because no one can get a doctor's appointment and the schools are literally falling down. Getting worked up about obscure parliamentary procedure is not going to move the needle for them.

I follow politics fairly closely and can't really work out if this is a constitutional crisis or a storm in a teacup.The Tories could have quickly voted down the Labour motion and then the SNP motion would have come up. I'm sure there's devil in the detail but to most people the nuance will be lost between an immediate ceasefire for all combatants (SNP), immediate humanitarian ceasefire (Labour) and immediate humanitarian pause (Tory). What was the reason given for the Tories walking away rather than voting on the Labour motion?I'm sure today is doing no good for Westminster in the eyes of the electorate either. MPs have a moan and then Penny Mordaunt makes a generally partisan comment (e.g. offering sympathy when a Tory MP complains of being harassed and in the next breath says "I think if I was a member of the Labour Party, I'd be ashamed of that").