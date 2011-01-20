Poll

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30040 on: February 20, 2024, 01:26:18 pm »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30041 on: February 20, 2024, 01:33:23 pm »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30042 on: February 20, 2024, 04:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on February 20, 2024, 11:46:36 am
I suppose some of the Red Wall Tories must have always known their time in office was likely limited and wanted to go big on the naked corruption whilst they had the chance.

I assume you mean they wanted to get their hands into the honey pot whilst they can. Rather than they want to expose those dipping in ?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30043 on: February 20, 2024, 04:37:00 pm »
Quote from: TSC on February 20, 2024, 01:26:18 pm
Another by-election incoming

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-lancashire-68348594
At this rate, there won't need to be a general election.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30044 on: February 20, 2024, 04:39:44 pm »
This is a good interactive thing put together by the Guardian which explains why it is so important for Labour to appeal to prior Tory voters (Just scroll down with your mouse to see the animation..)

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/ng-interactive/2024/feb/20/general-election-uk-opinion-polls-seats-tories-lose


(You need to scroll down past the list of seats and into the article which starts with the 'if 10 voters' bit with the 10 grey dots)
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30045 on: February 20, 2024, 06:29:27 pm »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30046 on: February 20, 2024, 06:34:38 pm »
Another sacking, this time for apparent criticism re immigration

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-68354377
« Reply #30047 on: February 20, 2024, 06:51:10 pm »
Oh look. ::)

Quote
Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove failed to register hospitality with donor whose firm he referred for PPE contracts

Exclusive: Gove enjoyed VIP hospitality at football match with owner of company awarded £164m of contracts after Goves referral

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/feb/20/michael-gove-failed-to-register-hospitality-from-donor-whose-firm-he-referred-for-ppe-contracts

It's so fucking predictable that I can't even be arsed copy/pasting the article. The headline pretty much tells you everything you need to know.

And another:

Quote
Almost a third of Tory MPs trying to weaken tenant protection bill are landlords

Analysis shows 14 landlord MPs are among the 47 backbenchers who have signed amendments to bill

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/feb/20/almost-a-third-of-tory-mps-trying-to-weaken-tenant-protection-bill-are-landlords

You probably don't really need to read either of them.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30048 on: Yesterday at 08:18:18 am »
Nothing appears to work anymore

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-68355395
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30049 on: Yesterday at 09:18:29 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:18:18 am
Nothing appears to work anymore

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-68355395

My nieces husband is a submariner and each time he's supposed to go to sea it's delayed due to issues and repairs needed.  She worries everytime he sails that he'll not return due to a catastrophic failure of the subs.

Like everything in the UK, they're no longer fit for purpose.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30050 on: Yesterday at 09:41:15 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:18:18 am
Nothing appears to work anymore

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-68355395

I said it on here a few weeks back and some posters found it hard to swallow, we sit there laughing at how shit the Russian armed forces have performed without considering ours might be in equally a shit state but of course because were British it cant possibly happen to us
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30051 on: Yesterday at 04:43:59 pm »
I'm starting to think the only country with a working modern military is the US
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30052 on: Yesterday at 06:23:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:41:15 am
I said it on here a few weeks back and some posters found it hard to swallow, we sit there laughing at how shit the Russian armed forces have performed without considering ours might be in equally a shit state but of course because were British it cant possibly happen to us

And the luxury of some responding to any calls for funding the military by calling it warmongering.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30053 on: Today at 10:28:40 am »
Borders chief sacked for revealing security threat from private jet passengers
The home secretary has fired the border watchdog boss for leaking reports showing thousands arriving by private jet are avoiding physical passport checks

https://archive.ph/QUZWC


All I can say is it's a good job 'our' favourite Oligarchs don't flit between Moscow and London on small boats.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30054 on: Today at 11:15:37 am »
@Telegraph
🔴 Civil service full of trans activists sabotaged my leadership, Liz Truss tells Republicans
Quote
Liz Truss blamed the administrative state for sabotaging her premiership as she appeared at a major US political conference which will be headlined by Donald Trump.

The former prime minister said she faced a huge establishment backlash during her short tenure, particularly from the state itself. Ms Truss singled out the Civil Service, claiming trans activists and environmental extremists were filling its ranks.

She flew to the Washington suburbs to speak alongside Mr Trump, Nigel Frottage and prominent elected Republicans at an annual jamboree of grassroots conservatives.

She joined Mr Frottage and Steve Bannon, Mr Trumps former chief White House strategist, on a panel on Wednesday to mark the opening night of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

God I miss her. She's amazing. She inspires me, knowing that every day some unqualified idiot gets paid big money to do jobs they're completely unsuited for, so why not me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30055 on: Today at 11:51:12 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:15:37 am

God I miss her. She's amazing. She inspires me, knowing that every day some unqualified idiot gets paid big money to do jobs they're completely unsuited for, so why not me?

Because you would have to be delusional enough to THINK you were capable of doing the job, and also have no scruples about doing said job.

Personally, I think it's terrifying that this misfit was ever PM, even for 49 days. She's clearly gone Full Fox. It's one thing Frottage cosying up to the likes of Trump and Bannon, but she was fucking Prime Minister. The last thing we need is someone as deluded and incompetent as her having some kind of voice, even in the political wilderness.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30056 on: Today at 12:32:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:51:12 am
Because you would have to be delusional enough to THINK you were capable of doing the job, and also have no scruples about doing said job.

Personally, I think it's terrifying that this misfit was ever PM, even for 49 days. She's clearly gone Full Fox. It's one thing Frottage cosying up to the likes of Trump and Bannon, but she was fucking Prime Minister. The last thing we need is someone as deluded and incompetent as her having some kind of voice, even in the political wilderness.
She's off her trolley and beyond deluded. The fact that 49 days was enough even for THIS Tory party, packed as it is with ne'er-do-wells and political lightweights, speaks volumes. She crashed the economy but thinks her ousting was all the fault of the Deep State Lettuce  ::) She needs help.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30057 on: Today at 12:48:14 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 12:32:43 pm
She's off her trolley and beyond deluded. The fact that 49 days was enough even for THIS Tory party, packed as it is with ne'er-do-wells and political lightweights, speaks volumes. She crashed the economy but thinks her ousting was all the fault of the Deep State Lettuce  ::) She needs help.

To be fair, if Sunak had succeeded Bozo directly instead of her, I think the Tories would be in a slightly stronger position now. I recently read an article breaking down the polls during Truss's tenure, and Labour went from an 11% lead to a 24% lead during those 7 weeks. She crashed the economy so fast and so badly that Sunak's been in damage control ever since he took over.

It's genuinely mystifying how she even made it through the voting rounds. And she's only got worse. She's gone down a genuine rabbit hole since leaving office. I agree - she needs help.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30058 on: Today at 01:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:48:14 pm
It's genuinely mystifying how she even made it through the voting rounds.


She was the Tufton Street candidate, so that brought her a voting base of the PCP

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30059 on: Today at 01:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:15:37 am
@Telegraph
 Civil service full of trans activists sabotaged my leadership, Liz Truss tells Republicans
God I miss her. She's amazing. She inspires me, knowing that every day some unqualified idiot gets paid big money to do jobs they're completely unsuited for, so why not me?

With that much awareness of your unsuitability, you've already disqualified yourself.


Wonder if there should be some sort of training qualification people need to pass for some jobs in government. Might weed out the likes of Truss.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30060 on: Today at 01:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:48:14 pm
 

It's genuinely mystifying how she even made it through the voting rounds. And she's only got worse. She's gone down a genuine rabbit hole since leaving office. I agree - she needs help.

It sums up the lack of quality of the rest of candidates in that leadership election that someone as stupid as she is made it to the final 2, & ended up winning the contest, & she didn't make it to halloween before being removed as PM, you forget to 10 of those 49 days she was PM were spent mourning the death of the Queen, that stupid mini budget was her downfall, & the biggest annoyance ordinary people are still paying the price of that mini budget.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30061 on: Today at 01:21:38 pm »
Tories getting exactly what they wanted today. Fighting dirty in the mud and splitting the opposition.

This is going to close the gap. The only question is how much
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30062 on: Today at 01:24:53 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:21:38 pm
Tories getting exactly what they wanted today. Fighting dirty in the mud and splitting the opposition.

This is going to close the gap. The only question is how much

It really isn't.

And the opposition (in terms of Labour and SNP) are not only already split, they are sworn rivals/enemies for most of the Scottish seats.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30063 on: Today at 01:29:31 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:21:38 pm
Tories getting exactly what they wanted today. Fighting dirty in the mud and splitting the opposition.

This is going to close the gap. The only question is how much
I don't think anyone really cares.  I would say that I care more about this kind of thing than the average population do, and to be honest I don't really care about this.

The Tories are getting battered in the polls because no one can get a doctor's appointment and the schools are literally falling down.  Getting worked up about obscure parliamentary procedure is not going to move the needle for them.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30064 on: Today at 01:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:24:53 pm
And the opposition (in terms of Labour and SNP) are not only already split, they are sworn rivals/enemies for most of the Scottish seats.

Once a General election is called yes. But every single day from today until 17th December 2024 at the latest, Labour, SNP, Lib Dems, Greens, Plaid etc are the opposition to this tory government.

Today there has not been a single word on what is happening in Israel or Gaza. Not a single word on the economy, NHS, housing, trade, utilities, environment etc. It has all been on the speaker, how Labour 'blackmailed' the speaker, how parliament is run and cheap sniping. This is exactly what the tory party wants. Distractions, misdirection.

This will show up in polling and will hurt the party with the highest polls (labour)
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30065 on: Today at 01:33:05 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:21:38 pm
Tories getting exactly what they wanted today. Fighting dirty in the mud and splitting the opposition.

This is going to close the gap. The only question is how much

It wont impact the polls one bit.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30066 on: Today at 01:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:29:31 pm
The Tories are getting battered in the polls because no one can get a doctor's appointment and the schools are literally falling down.  Getting worked up about obscure parliamentary procedure is not going to move the needle for them.

It's also not going to move the needle for Labour either.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30067 on: Today at 01:40:12 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:33:35 pm
It's also not going to move the needle for Labour either.
Labour have got a 26% lead in the polls, I think they're happy for the needle to stay right where it is.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30068 on: Today at 01:42:12 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:32:36 pm

Today there has not been a single word on what is happening in Israel or Gaza. Not a single word on the economy, NHS, housing, trade, utilities, environment etc. It has all been on the speaker, how Labour 'blackmailed' the speaker, how parliament is run and cheap sniping. This is exactly what the tory party wants. Distractions, misdirection.


Then Labour walked into a Tory trap by themselves breaking convention through tabling an Opposition amendment to an Opposition Day motion tabled by the opposition party whose Opposition Day it was.


But it will have at worst a negligible impact on their polling
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30069 on: Today at 01:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 01:29:31 pm
I don't think anyone really cares.  I would say that I care more about this kind of thing than the average population do, and to be honest I don't really care about this.

The Tories are getting battered in the polls because no one can get a doctor's appointment and the schools are literally falling down.  Getting worked up about obscure parliamentary procedure is not going to move the needle for them.
I follow politics fairly closely and can't really work out if this is a constitutional crisis or a storm in a teacup.

The Tories could have quickly voted down the Labour motion and then the SNP motion would have come up.  I'm sure there's devil in the detail but to most people the nuance will be lost between an immediate ceasefire for all combatants (SNP), immediate humanitarian ceasefire (Labour) and immediate humanitarian pause (Tory).  What was the reason given for the Tories walking away rather than voting on the Labour motion?

I'm sure today is doing no good for Westminster in the eyes of the electorate either.  MPs have a moan and then Penny Mordaunt makes a generally partisan comment (e.g. offering sympathy when a Tory MP complains of being harassed and in the next breath says "I think if I was a member of the Labour Party, I'd be ashamed of that"). 
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30070 on: Today at 01:45:23 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:21:38 pm
Tories getting exactly what they wanted today. Fighting dirty in the mud and splitting the opposition.

This is going to close the gap. The only question is how much

It will make zero difference. This isnt an issue the majority of the electorate is going to give a shit about.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30071 on: Today at 01:45:54 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:43:36 pm

The Tories could have quickly voted down the Labour motion and then the SNP motion would have come up.  I'm sure there's devil in the detail but to most people the nuance will be lost between an immediate ceasefire for all combatants (SNP), immediate humanitarian ceasefire (Labour) and immediate humanitarian pause (Tory).  What was the reason given for the Tories walking away rather than voting on the Labour motion?


Is that what the furore is all about? That subtle change in words?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30072 on: Today at 02:13:03 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:43:36 pm
I follow politics fairly closely and can't really work out if this is a constitutional crisis or a storm in a teacup.

The Tories could have quickly voted down the Labour motion and then the SNP motion would have come up.  I'm sure there's devil in the detail but to most people the nuance will be lost between an immediate ceasefire for all combatants (SNP), immediate humanitarian ceasefire (Labour) and immediate humanitarian pause (Tory).  What was the reason given for the Tories walking away rather than voting on the Labour motion?

I'm sure today is doing no good for Westminster in the eyes of the electorate either.  MPs have a moan and then Penny Mordaunt makes a generally partisan comment (e.g. offering sympathy when a Tory MP complains of being harassed and in the next breath says "I think if I was a member of the Labour Party, I'd be ashamed of that"). 
I think if it has any electoral impact it will be just feeding the 'all the same' narrative and getting people to stay at home.  But I'm not even sure it will do that.

As you say, even if you do normally follow this stuff it's the most boring crisis of all time.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30073 on: Today at 02:28:16 pm »
It looks like the wet lettuce is toast.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30074 on: Today at 02:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:28:16 pm
It looks like the wet lettuce is toast.


No loss.

Half the time he stood by whilst Tories lied to and misled the House, but then stepped in to admonish opposition MPs who called out the lying (eg, Ian Blackford)

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30075 on: Today at 02:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:32:03 pm

No loss.

Half the time he stood by whilst Tories lied to and misled the House, but then stepped in to admonish opposition MPs who called out the lying (eg, Ian Blackford)
I think the Speakers powers are limited and I'm not sure when he can step in re. lying vs calling someone a liar but I agree that he's been useless. During his tenure standards of debate have deteriorated and yesterday was a complete farce. I have the feeling that he tends to bow down to whoever shouts loudest.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30076 on: Today at 02:50:23 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:32:36 pm
Once a General election is called yes. But every single day from today until 17th December 2024 at the latest, Labour, SNP, Lib Dems, Greens, Plaid etc are the opposition to this tory government.

Today there has not been a single word on what is happening in Israel or Gaza. Not a single word on the economy, NHS, housing, trade, utilities, environment etc. It has all been on the speaker, how Labour 'blackmailed' the speaker, how parliament is run and cheap sniping. This is exactly what the tory party wants. Distractions, misdirection.

This will show up in polling and will hurt the party with the highest polls (labour)

Tell that to the SNP, they spend more time sniping at Labour than the Tories these days because they are a direct rival in Scotland.

This won't effect polling in the slightest, because most people won't care (or those that do won't be voting labour anyway), and even more than that, seemingly most people vote against Tory more than for anyone at this moment in time
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30077 on: Today at 02:57:12 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 02:43:31 pm
I think the Speakers powers are limited and I'm not sure when he can step in re. lying vs calling someone a liar but I agree that he's been useless. During his tenure standards of debate have deteriorated and yesterday was a complete farce. I have the feeling that he tends to bow down to whoever shouts loudest.


Indeed, some of the parliamentary rules are ridiculous [like you can't call someone a liar in the house], MPs can get suspended from parliament if they refuse to withdraw such comments, i think Dennis Skinner got a suspension from parliament after calling Cameron, Dodgy Dave, & Skinner refused to withdraw the comments.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30078 on: Today at 02:58:26 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 02:28:16 pm
It looks like the wet lettuce is toast.

Like i said, just play him the national anthem and send him some Royal memorabilia.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30079 on: Today at 03:05:44 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:57:12 pm

Indeed, some of the parliamentary rules are ridiculous [like you can't call someone a liar in the house], MPs can get suspended from parliament if they refuse to withdraw such comments, i think Dennis Skinner got a suspension from parliament after calling Cameron, Dodgy Dave, & Skinner refused to withdraw the comments.
What's that rule (and when does it apply) about wearing a top hat? Obviously, it does not affect Jacob Rees Mogg, as this is his everyday attire.
