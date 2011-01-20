And the opposition (in terms of Labour and SNP) are not only already split, they are sworn rivals/enemies for most of the Scottish seats.
Once a General election is called yes. But every single day from today until 17th December 2024 at the latest, Labour, SNP, Lib Dems, Greens, Plaid etc are the opposition to this tory government.
Today there has not been a single word on what is happening in Israel or Gaza. Not a single word on the economy, NHS, housing, trade, utilities, environment etc. It has all been on the speaker, how Labour 'blackmailed' the speaker, how parliament is run and cheap sniping. This is exactly what the tory party wants. Distractions, misdirection.
This will show up in polling and will hurt the party with the highest polls (labour)