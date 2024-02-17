I had to put my sister right only a few weeks ago when she started spoutung about bendy bananas and wonky carrots and the EU.



I tried to explain that it was supermarkets insisting the growers take the hit on the waste rather than them and refusing to buy them unless they were perfect.



But she's had my dad, her ex hubby, his family and all their mates blaming the EU since the mid 70s so it's hardly a surprise it's engrained in her head!!



I can understand people believing it back in 2016, it's shocking they are still believing it 8yrs later after all the publicity it's been given.Am talking in general here but there were a lot of Brexit supporters who couldn't make any argument to support Brexit so they made arguments they knew to be untrue, am not calling then liars as they obviously did hate the EU having a influence on our laws but they were given a negative image of that influence by others, we saw that a few times when they were actually challenged to name a EU Law they hate. one girls answer said it all, she said Bendy Bananas as well, the presenter of the show said you do know that was a lie made up by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson don't you, she actually giggled at that and said Yeah but you know what I mean don't you. I know the presenters can't be brutal with the public but these people needed challenging more, they are still making the same mistakes today, we saw it in the video I posted.