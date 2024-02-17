Poll

What do we think of the Tory Rwanda plan?  (First New Years Poll yay!)

It's a marvellous plan with plenty to recommend it
It's fucking batshit crazy
It's as batshit crazy as Rees-Mogg humping his nanny after 3 crates of crystal meth
Rainbow on Crack
Bananas in Pajamas falling down the stairs pissed
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 746 747 748 749 750 [751]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1251368 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30000 on: February 17, 2024, 05:43:29 pm »
Interesting but sad, inside the minds of the Tory voters who never voted in the Wellingbourgh by-election.
"This high street used to be full of life, a market, everything ,now look at it. empty"
So everything was fine before the Torys took over but they are all the same.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CW2YbeZbZqs&t=432s

Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline S.Red please

  • SerbianRed ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,966
  • Penny Lane there is a barber showing photographs
    • HFSG
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30001 on: Yesterday at 09:06:30 am »
In an interview with The Sunday Times, Post Office chairman Henry Staunton claims that he was instructed by a senior civil servant to stall on compensation payments to Horizon victims so the Tories could "limp into the election with the lowest possible compensation bil.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/post-office-chairman-interview-henry-staunton-ws5k6sh9p
Logged
Justice for the 97

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,410
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30002 on: Yesterday at 09:06:30 am »
Quote from: Robinred on February 16, 2024, 11:55:31 am
So who? Seriously, who?

Lord Cameron. Could actually see that happen.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,964
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30003 on: Yesterday at 09:29:07 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on February 17, 2024, 05:43:29 pm
Interesting but sad, inside the minds of the Tory voters who never voted in the Wellingbourgh by-election.
"This high street used to be full of life, a market, everything ,now look at it. empty"
So everything was fine before the Torys took over but they are all the same.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CW2YbeZbZqs&t=432s

The Daily Mail/Telegraph/Murdoch sold them Brexit, sold them Cameron, sold them austerity, sold them Teresa May, sold them Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and a hardline Brexit deal with no access to the single market or customs union, sold them Liz Truss and "at last a true Tory budget", sold them Sunak and Rwanda and whatever else. All of these things were a disaster but they'll keep on reading these papers/watching GB News and getting increasingly angry that the things they were repeatedly encouraged to vote for making their lives worse.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30004 on: Yesterday at 12:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:29:07 am
The Daily Mail/Telegraph/Murdoch sold them Brexit, sold them Cameron, sold them austerity, sold them Teresa May, sold them Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and a hardline Brexit deal with no access to the single market or customs union, sold them Liz Truss and "at last a true Tory budget", sold them Sunak and Rwanda and whatever else. All of these things were a disaster but they'll keep on reading these papers/watching GB News and getting increasingly angry that the things they were repeatedly encouraged to vote for making their lives worse.
Yep. I remember some of the interviews in working men's clubs and bars during Brexit. tables full of people meeting up regularly talking about what's wrong with the EU and what will happen after Brexit, it was pure fantasy,  embarrassing ignorance. how it's about getting the British Empire back and going back to old road signs. they all nod along with each others absurd opinion. I suppose the mistake I made was assuming this only happened during Brexit.

It's what we were discussing the other day, the importance of debate, having your views challenged,  talking about Brexit and the £350mill to NHS.  they live in a echo chamber, 2 min forming a opinion, years spouting that opinion to each other.  they have no critical thinking because they think they have it sussed.

Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30005 on: Yesterday at 01:27:32 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:40:53 pm
Yep. I remember some of the interviews in working men's clubs and bars during Brexit. tables full of people meeting up regularly talking about what's wrong with the EU and what will happen after Brexit, it was pure fantasy,  embarrassing ignorance. how it's about getting the British Empire back and going back to old road signs. they all nod along with each others absurd opinion. I suppose the mistake I made was assuming this only happened during Brexit.

It's what we were discussing the other day, the importance of debate, having your views challenged,  talking about Brexit and the £350mill to NHS.  they live in a echo chamber, 2 min forming a opinion, years spouting that opinion to each other.  they have no critical thinking because they think they have it sussed.

I had to put my sister right only a few weeks ago when she started spoutung about bendy bananas and wonky carrots and the EU.

I tried to explain that it was supermarkets insisting the growers take the hit on the waste rather than them and refusing to buy them unless they were perfect.

But she's had my dad, her ex hubby, his family and all their mates blaming the EU since the mid 70s so it's hardly a surprise it's engrained in her head!!
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,516
  • Red since '64
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30006 on: Yesterday at 01:40:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:27:32 pm
I had to put my sister right only a few weeks ago when she started spoutung about bendy bananas and wonky carrots and the EU.

I tried to explain that it was supermarkets insisting the growers take the hit on the waste rather than them and refusing to buy them unless they were perfect.

But she's had my dad, her ex hubby, his family and all their mates blaming the EU since the mid 70s so it's hardly a surprise it's engrained in her head!!


Heres an Aldous Huxley quote from many moons ago, which is more than apt:

Reality cannot be ignored except at a price; and the longer the ignorance is persisted in, the higher and more terrible becomes the price that must be paid
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,403
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30007 on: Yesterday at 01:50:36 pm »
I've noticed, how quite a few people seem to be incapable of 'hypothetical' thinking. They can only deal with actual , concrete experiences.  What-ifs and extrapolating from that is something they just can't do.  I guess education has let them down.  Though I suppose for the vast, vast majority of day to day activities, that kind of reasoning is of no use, and arguably a waste of time and should be confined to ivory tower thinkers.
Maybe that's always been the way.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30008 on: Yesterday at 01:58:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:27:32 pm
I had to put my sister right only a few weeks ago when she started spoutung about bendy bananas and wonky carrots and the EU.

I tried to explain that it was supermarkets insisting the growers take the hit on the waste rather than them and refusing to buy them unless they were perfect.

But she's had my dad, her ex hubby, his family and all their mates blaming the EU since the mid 70s so it's hardly a surprise it's engrained in her head!!
I can understand people believing it back in 2016, it's shocking they are still believing it 8yrs later after all the publicity it's been given.
Am talking in general here but there were a lot of Brexit supporters who couldn't make any argument to support Brexit so they made arguments they knew to be untrue, am not calling then liars as they obviously did hate the EU having a influence on our laws but they were given a negative image of that influence by others, we saw that a few times when they were actually challenged to name a EU Law they hate. one girls answer said it all, she said Bendy Bananas as well, the presenter of the show said you do know that was a lie made up by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson don't you, she actually giggled at that and said Yeah but you know what I mean don't you. I know the presenters can't be brutal with the public but these people needed challenging more, they are still making the same mistakes today, we saw it in the video I posted.     
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,285
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30009 on: Yesterday at 11:28:24 pm »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,593
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30010 on: Today at 06:42:35 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:40:53 pm
Yep. I remember some of the interviews in working men's clubs and bars during Brexit. tables full of people meeting up regularly talking about what's wrong with the EU and what will happen after Brexit, it was pure fantasy,  embarrassing ignorance. how it's about getting the British Empire back and going back to old road signs. they all nod along with each others absurd opinion. I suppose the mistake I made was assuming this only happened during Brexit.

It's what we were discussing the other day, the importance of debate, having your views challenged,  talking about Brexit and the £350mill to NHS.  they live in a echo chamber, 2 min forming a opinion, years spouting that opinion to each other.  they have no critical thinking because they think they have it sussed.



Its one thing being wrong, that happens to us all. The problem is being unable to accept you were wrong after then event, or even more so admitting that you were actually either stupid or gullible to hold the position you did. Thats what Brexiteers are really struggling with from what I was seen, that they were conned into holding the positions they hold and rather then admitting it they double down on it.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,007
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30011 on: Today at 09:08:35 am »
Wes Streeting on TV. Its amazing to think how small the Labour offer is. Basically £3bn on non doms tax of which less than £2bn will be spent.

Thats it. All major commitments like main taxes, public investment, privatisation not present. Thats all you vote on and trust us we aint the Tories.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,633
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30012 on: Today at 09:34:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:08:35 am
Wes Streeting on TV. Its amazing to think how small the Labour offer is. Basically £3bn on non doms tax of which less than £2bn will be spent.

Thats it. All major commitments like main taxes, public investment, privatisation not present. Thats all you vote on and trust us we aint the Tories.

It'll be interesting to see what's on the manifesto.  Not being the Tories will win them the next election, but, it wont be enough, when in government.

If the Tories to slash public spending, to cut taxes, it'll be interesting to see if Labour will back those plans too.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:41:15 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,237
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30013 on: Today at 09:47:43 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:34:49 am
It'll be interesting to see what's on the manifesto.  Not being the Tories will win them the next election, but, it wont be enough, when in government.

If the Tories to slash public spending, to cut taxes, it'll be interesting to see if Labour will back those plans too.
The worry is that they win the election on Tory voters staying at home, rather than Tory voters switching.

They'll win the election and get a huge majority, but they'll leave a vacuum and I'm worried about what is going to fill it...
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,633
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30014 on: Today at 09:55:41 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:47:43 am
The worry is that they win the election on Tory voters staying at home, rather than Tory voters switching.

They'll win the election and get a huge majority, but they'll leave a vacuum and I'm worried about what is going to fill it...

The anti Tory vote, is much stronger than the pro-Labour vote, that's for sure.  It's up to them to try and change that, though.  They'll get the opportunity, when in government.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,895
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30015 on: Today at 10:06:13 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:58:58 pm
I can understand people believing it back in 2016, it's shocking they are still believing it 8yrs later after all the publicity it's been given.
Am talking in general here but there were a lot of Brexit supporters who couldn't make any argument to support Brexit so they made arguments they knew to be untrue, am not calling then liars as they obviously did hate the EU having a influence on our laws but they were given a negative image of that influence by others, we saw that a few times when they were actually challenged to name a EU Law they hate. one girls answer said it all, she said Bendy Bananas as well, the presenter of the show said you do know that was a lie made up by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson don't you, she actually giggled at that and said Yeah but you know what I mean don't you. I know the presenters can't be brutal with the public but these people needed challenging more, they are still making the same mistakes today, we saw it in the video I posted.     
 

To be fair to Brexit voters they are as thick as pigshit and as gullible as they come.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30016 on: Today at 11:11:24 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:42:35 am
Its one thing being wrong, that happens to us all. The problem is being unable to accept you were wrong after then event, or even more so admitting that you were actually either stupid or gullible to hold the position you did. Thats what Brexiteers are really struggling with from what I was seen, that they were conned into holding the positions they hold and rather then admitting it they double down on it.
Ive tried to figure that one out. it only seems to happen in politics and I don't think it just applies to Brexit.

I think a lots down to the image those lies gave them about the EU, a passionate hatred for the EU in some cases, you can prove they were all lies but you won't take away that passionate hatred those lies instilled in them, that's still with them today 8 yrs later.

Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,500
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30017 on: Today at 11:30:59 am »
Kemi Badenoch to lose her job ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30018 on: Today at 11:32:49 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:08:35 am
Wes Streeting on TV. Its amazing to think how small the Labour offer is. Basically £3bn on non doms tax of which less than £2bn will be spent.

Thats it. All major commitments like main taxes, public investment, privatisation not present. Thats all you vote on and trust us we aint the Tories.
Aren't you forgetting or ignoring something else they've been saying over and over for as long as I can remember?. they certainly aren't saying they won't spend on public services etc but it all depends on this reason. it's been explained many times as well so it's well known.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,007
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30019 on: Today at 11:54:13 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:32:49 am
Aren't you forgetting or ignoring something else they've been saying over and over for as long as I can remember?. they certainly aren't saying they won't spend on public services etc but it all depends on this reason. it's been explained many times as well so it's well known.

Saying we will grow the economy isn't an offer.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30020 on: Today at 12:25:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:54:13 am
Saying we will grow the economy isn't an offer.
By offer your saying this is all Labour have to offer voters. you knew they have said everything they spend on the list you drew up will be down to the increased revenue growing the economy brings yet you ignored it and tried to argue Labours only increased revenue will come from Nom Dom Tax.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,007
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30021 on: Today at 12:29:27 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:25:46 pm
By offer your saying this is all Labour have to offer voters. you knew they have said everything they spend on the list you drew up will be down to the increased revenue growing the economy brings yet you ignored it and tried to argue Labours only increased revenue will come from Nom Dom Tax.

Everybody wants to grow the economy. Thats not a policy at all. The Non Dom Tax is a policy.

The point is that I don't remember a election where the offer by any party, let alone one that is the main opposition has been so modest. We will have to see the manifesto but there is absolutely very little in terms of a policy there that would attract a voter.

Its quite obvious what the strategy is, which is our offer is we are not the Tories. Trust us.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,633
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30022 on: Today at 12:52:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:29:27 pm
Everybody wants to grow the economy. Thats not a policy at all. The Non Dom Tax is a policy.

The point is that I don't remember a election where the offer by any party, let alone one that is the main opposition has been so modest. We will have to see the manifesto but there is absolutely very little in terms of a policy there that would attract a voter.

Its quite obvious what the strategy is, which is our offer is we are not the Tories. Trust us.

It isn't a policy, however, I actually believe that they want to do it, and will try to do it.  Whereas, the Tories don't give a toss and just want tto feather their own nests!
Logged

Offline Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,264
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30023 on: Today at 01:05:36 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:29:27 pm
Everybody wants to grow the economy. Thats not a policy at all. The Non Dom Tax is a policy.

The point is that I don't remember a election where the offer by any party, let alone one that is the main opposition has been so modest. We will have to see the manifesto but there is absolutely very little in terms of a policy there that would attract a voter.

Its quite obvious what the strategy is, which is our offer is we are not the Tories. Trust us.

It isn't an election yet
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30024 on: Today at 01:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:52:56 pm
It isn't a policy, however, I actually believe that they want to do it, and will try to do it.  Whereas, the Tories don't give a toss and just want tto feather their own nests!
I don't know if people remember the arguments against Brexit but the same reasoning was argued then as well, as far as am concerned Growing the economy is just a expression, ive always looked at it far more simply than that, growing the economy means companys selling more, obviously the more they sell helps everything, they pay more taxes to the government which increases the amount of money the government have to spend on services etc. they need to employ more people who pay more tax which again brings in more money for the government to spend, this positive just doesn't apply to this 1 company, they buy from other companies down the chain, it's all a positive for the country.
Leaving the EU meant putting up trade barriers which would decrease sales in the UK. the result would be the government would recieve less revenue to spend on services, it's really just about the words used to describe all this, the Torys and Labour use Growing the economy, ive just argued the effect of growing/ decreasing the revenue, both are the same really.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,007
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30025 on: Today at 01:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:52:56 pm
It isn't a policy, however, I actually believe that they want to do it, and will try to do it.  Whereas, the Tories don't give a toss and just want tto feather their own nests!

Which goes back to my point. Its not a policy, its just them saying trust us, we are not Tories. Thats the offer.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30026 on: Today at 01:12:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:29:27 pm
Everybody wants to grow the economy. Thats not a policy at all. The Non Dom Tax is a policy.

The point is that I don't remember a election where the offer by any party, let alone one that is the main opposition has been so modest. We will have to see the manifesto but there is absolutely very little in terms of a policy there that would attract a voter.

Its quite obvious what the strategy is, which is our offer is we are not the Tories. Trust us.
Of course it's a policy. bringing in more revenue to spend on services is one of the most important policys of all. you keep thinking the only way the government bring in revenue is to tax the rich etc.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30027 on: Today at 01:15:13 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:12:40 pm
Of course it's a policy. bringing in more revenue to spend on services is one of the most important policys of all. you keep thinking the only way the government bring in revenue is to tax the rich etc.


Do you not think that the rich should be taxed at a higher rate ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30028 on: Today at 01:38:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:15:13 pm

Do you not think that the rich should be taxed at a higher rate ?
For another time, it's this belief that how a government brings in revenue isn't a policy, what do people think Budgets are for? if bringing in revenue isn't a policys then why are we even bringing up taxing the rich and No Doms anyway.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30029 on: Today at 01:45:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:38:26 pm
For another time, it's this belief that how a government brings in revenue isn't a policy, what do people think Budgets are for? if bringing in revenue isn't a policys then why are we even bringing up taxing the rich and No Doms anyway.

Fair point.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,677
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30030 on: Today at 01:51:09 pm »
Maybe another discussion, but taxing wealth isn't just a matter of revenue raising. It's a matter of reducing inequality, which poses a fundemental threat to the future of Western democracy, social and political unity, and efforts to combat the climate crisis. How we address inequality is going to be one of the top 3 issues defining the politics of the 21st Century. Revenue raising is a mere part of it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 746 747 748 749 750 [751]   Go Up
« previous next »
 