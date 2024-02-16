The Daily Mail/Telegraph/Murdoch sold them Brexit, sold them Cameron, sold them austerity, sold them Teresa May, sold them Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and a hardline Brexit deal with no access to the single market or customs union, sold them Liz Truss and "at last a true Tory budget", sold them Sunak and Rwanda and whatever else. All of these things were a disaster but they'll keep on reading these papers/watching GB News and getting increasingly angry that the things they were repeatedly encouraged to vote for making their lives worse.



Yep. I remember some of the interviews in working men's clubs and bars during Brexit. tables full of people meeting up regularly talking about what's wrong with the EU and what will happen after Brexit, it was pure fantasy, embarrassing ignorance. how it's about getting the British Empire back and going back to old road signs. they all nod along with each others absurd opinion. I suppose the mistake I made was assuming this only happened during Brexit.It's what we were discussing the other day, the importance of debate, having your views challenged, talking about Brexit and the £350mill to NHS. they live in a echo chamber, 2 min forming a opinion, years spouting that opinion to each other. they have no critical thinking because they think they have it sussed.