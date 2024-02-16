Poll

What do we think of the Tory Rwanda plan?  (First New Years Poll yay!)

It's a marvellous plan with plenty to recommend it
It's fucking batshit crazy
It's as batshit crazy as Rees-Mogg humping his nanny after 3 crates of crystal meth
Rainbow on Crack
Bananas in Pajamas falling down the stairs pissed
Interesting but sad, inside the minds of the Tory voters who never voted in the Wellingbourgh by-election.
"This high street used to be full of life, a market, everything ,now look at it. empty"
So everything was fine before the Torys took over but they are all the same.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CW2YbeZbZqs&t=432s

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Post Office chairman Henry Staunton claims that he was instructed by a senior civil servant to stall on compensation payments to Horizon victims so the Tories could "limp into the election with the lowest possible compensation bil.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/post-office-chairman-interview-henry-staunton-ws5k6sh9p
Lord Cameron. Could actually see that happen.
The Daily Mail/Telegraph/Murdoch sold them Brexit, sold them Cameron, sold them austerity, sold them Teresa May, sold them Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson and a hardline Brexit deal with no access to the single market or customs union, sold them Liz Truss and "at last a true Tory budget", sold them Sunak and Rwanda and whatever else. All of these things were a disaster but they'll keep on reading these papers/watching GB News and getting increasingly angry that the things they were repeatedly encouraged to vote for making their lives worse.
Yep. I remember some of the interviews in working men's clubs and bars during Brexit. tables full of people meeting up regularly talking about what's wrong with the EU and what will happen after Brexit, it was pure fantasy,  embarrassing ignorance. how it's about getting the British Empire back and going back to old road signs. they all nod along with each others absurd opinion. I suppose the mistake I made was assuming this only happened during Brexit.

It's what we were discussing the other day, the importance of debate, having your views challenged,  talking about Brexit and the £350mill to NHS.  they live in a echo chamber, 2 min forming a opinion, years spouting that opinion to each other.  they have no critical thinking because they think they have it sussed.

I had to put my sister right only a few weeks ago when she started spoutung about bendy bananas and wonky carrots and the EU.

I tried to explain that it was supermarkets insisting the growers take the hit on the waste rather than them and refusing to buy them unless they were perfect.

But she's had my dad, her ex hubby, his family and all their mates blaming the EU since the mid 70s so it's hardly a surprise it's engrained in her head!!
