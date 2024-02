Can't blame people for cutting back their spending, can you.



They had one of the owners of some big nightclub chain (Rekom?) on the radio bemoaning that the current generation of students don't spend five hours in his clubs anymore. He said they either don't come at all or come later having already loaded up at home.The presenter pointed out that students are hard up and that a lot are working jobs that make it impossible for them to go clubbing. It had passed me by but it sounds like student/maintenance loans don't even cover rent costs in many cities now.When he was asked about the solution he said he had always backed the Tories and wanted them to step up and support the industry. The support he wanted sounded like effectively subsidising half-full nightclubs rather than helping his potential customers have a few extra quid in their pockets. When the trickle down doesn't quite trickle far enough.