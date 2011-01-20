Speaking to journalists in Cornwall, Sunak insisted that he was just making a point about Starmer. And he said that to link what he said to the death of Brianna, whose murder was partly motivated by transphobia, was the worst of politics.
Labour and other opposition parties have said Sunak should apologise for what he said and Briannas father, Peter Spooner, backed those calls, saying Sunaks remark was absolutely dehumanising.
But, when asked today if he would apologise, Sunak said:
If you look at what I said, I was very clear, talking about Keir Starmers proven track record of U-turns on major policies because he doesnt have a plan.
A point only proven by todays reports that the Labour party and Keir Starmer are apparently planning to reverse on their signature economic green spending policy.
That just demonstrates the point I was making. Hes someone who has just consistently changed his mind on a whole range of major things.
I think that is an absolutely legitimate thing to point out and it demonstrates that he doesnt have a plan for the country.
Sunak said he was completely shocked by the murder of Brianna, and he said he had nothing but the most heartfelt sympathy for her entire family and friends.
He went on:
But to use that tragedy to detract from the very separate and clear point I was making about Keir Starmers proven track record of multiple U-turns on major policies, because he doesnt have a plan, I think is both sad and wrong, and it demonstrates the worst of politics.
