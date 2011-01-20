Poll

What do we think of the Tory Rwanda plan?  (First New Years Poll yay!)

It's a marvellous plan with plenty to recommend it
It's fucking batshit crazy
It's as batshit crazy as Rees-Mogg humping his nanny after 3 crates of crystal meth
Rainbow on Crack
Bananas in Pajamas falling down the stairs pissed
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1242213 times)

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29880 on: February 8, 2024, 08:59:41 am »
Watching them come out to defend Sunak over Brianna's Mam reminds me of the Chris Pincher farce

Fucking rats
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29881 on: February 8, 2024, 09:11:45 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on February  8, 2024, 08:48:38 am
Is Liz Truss Chris Wilder in that analogy?

 
The mask slips so often aswell.

Problem with the entire Tory front bench is theyre all posh private school twats who genuinely dont understand the concept of anyone saying no to them and believe in a ruling and serving class.

It's the smirk and look of confusion when anybody talks about poverty, or people using foodbanks, or unable to heat their homes.

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29882 on: February 8, 2024, 09:37:51 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on February  8, 2024, 07:57:29 am
Sunak is the Roy Hodgson to Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's Sam Allardyce.

They're both completely shit at what they're supposed to be doing, but in different ways. Sunak definitely (tries to) be respectable, but is a snide gobshite who will blame everybody but himself and throw everyone under the bus ahead of him. Boris will be jovial as he professes utter ignorance about secretly being a completely tw@t as he downs a pint of wine with the boys.

Both gobshites, but in different ways.

Sam was decent at getting a squad out of the relegation zone though.
I'd have Roy down as Boris too, more just a chancer that's managed to punch well above his weight.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29883 on: February 8, 2024, 09:39:21 am »
Quote from: S on February  7, 2024, 11:12:02 pm
Haha, Ill leave it unedited but suffice to say that wasnt what I meant to write.

Thanks, made me smile :)
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29884 on: February 8, 2024, 09:49:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on February  8, 2024, 09:37:51 am
Sam was decent at getting a squad out of the relegation zone though.
I'd have Roy down as Boris too, more just a chancer that's managed to punch well above his weight.

Considering Boris' weight, that's some achievement.

But Roy can't be the only manager out there who has delusions way above his ability, hides his nasty streak under a veneer of respectability, and is the first to throw anyone and anything under the bus to deflect from their own failings?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29885 on: February 8, 2024, 10:24:45 am »
Tom Peck in the Times is very instructive on Sunak's performance at PMQs

Quote
Trans comment will haunt Rishi Sunak for his remaining time in office

With Brianna Gheys mother watching from the gallery, prime ministers folder of retorts let him down when a bit of humanity was required

At this weeks prime ministers questions, I happened to sit in a seat in the press gallery Ive never sat in before. Never before have I positioned myself up behind the Speakers chair and over to the right, looking out directly along the tops of the heads on the government front bench.

Ive never had such a detailed look at the inside of Rishi Sunaks ring binder. Never before seen the barbs, the jibes, the insults all there, written out in long form, ready to go. I never knew he had a page for each question, and each questioner, marked up with a little colour photograph. In the case of the planted ones from supportive backbenchers, he even had the question itself typed out in his notes. A reminder that this is meant to be an exercise in public scrutiny.

When the expected attacks came, the replies were all right there in the notes. When he was asked by Keir Starmer about the wisdom of betting £1,000 on deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda, as he did with Piers Moron on Monday, there in front of him was his comeback. The only bet hed ever make is an each way bet. Get it?

When he was asked about having broken his pledge on cutting NHS waiting lists, he breathed in a contented little sigh, steadied himself and turned to the long paragraph of text in front of him  a hilarious list of Starmers U-turns.

Pensions, planning, peerages, public sector pay, he said, becoming slightly giddy at the alliterative joy of it all. And now a little pause for the gag. Defining a woman  but that was only 99 per cent of a U-turn!

The sharp intake of breath all around him didnt seem to take him by surprise. Maybe he was wondering whether anybody actually got it  99 per cent of people, however you define them, most definitely wouldnt have done.

When he sat down seconds later, he didnt even seem to realise what hed done. He had quite clearly forgotten that, about 30 seconds earlier, Starmer had welcomed Esther Ghey, mother of the murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey, to the public gallery. And that he, the prime minister, had just done a cruel anti-trans joke in front of her.

When Starmer pointed out his error, the prime ministers circuits seemed to go haywire. He looked down in his folder and started pressing his fingers down upon the parts highlighted in green pen, like a toddler who thinks the TV is an iPad.

Maybe he thought if he just pressed it hard enough, some sort of answer might appear to rescue him from this hellish moment that absolutely wasnt in the script.

But he didnt have an answer. He just ignored it. As it happens, Esther Ghey was not actually there. She arrived in the chamber 15 minutes later, and didnt seem to even be aware of what had just occurred. When backbench Labour MPs spent the next quarter of an hour roaring at the prime minister to apologise  which was itself only marginally less undignified than the original error  it didnt seem to be clear to her what it was that the prime minister was supposed to be apologising for.

Of course, whether Brianna Gheys mother was or wasnt in the room where it happened doesnt matter in the slightest. It would be hard to contrive a more perfect demonstration for precisely why a prime ministers words matter so much. Everyone is in the room where they are uttered. They are always heard. Which is why even passable leaders tend to know better than to lower themselves to this kind of thing.

Sunak declined the many opportunities to apologise, but by the very end he had decided it would be wise to at least acknowledge Esther Gheys presence. He praised her, specifically, for her compassion and her empathy, two noble qualities which he had just accidentally demonstrated a complete lack of himself. As it happens, this didnt really matter either. She wasnt even listening to the prime minister, but was instead turned to her left and was in conversation with her local MP, Charlotte Nichols.

However many days Sunak has left in No 10, he has made two terrible mistakes this week that will haunt him for all of them.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29886 on: February 8, 2024, 10:35:28 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on February  7, 2024, 07:18:02 pm
Nobody seems to agree with this - but I think Rishi Sunak is a worse person than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

I agree with you.

We've got a nasty, hedge fund manager, in charge of our country
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29887 on: February 8, 2024, 11:47:43 am »
I don't understand the 99% of a u turn comment either.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29888 on: February 8, 2024, 12:09:38 pm »
Speaking to journalists in Cornwall, Sunak insisted that he was just making a point about Starmer. And he said that to link what he said to the death of Brianna, whose murder was partly motivated by transphobia, was the worst of politics.

Labour and other opposition parties have said Sunak should apologise for what he said and Briannas father, Peter Spooner, backed those calls, saying Sunaks remark was absolutely dehumanising.

But, when asked today if he would apologise, Sunak said:

    If you look at what I said, I was very clear, talking about Keir Starmers proven track record of U-turns on major policies because he doesnt have a plan.

    A point only proven by todays reports that the Labour party and Keir Starmer are apparently planning to reverse on their signature economic green spending policy.

    That just demonstrates the point I was making. Hes someone who has just consistently changed his mind on a whole range of major things.

    I think that is an absolutely legitimate thing to point out and it demonstrates that he doesnt have a plan for the country.

Sunak said he was completely shocked by the murder of Brianna, and he said he had nothing but the most heartfelt sympathy for her entire family and friends.

He went on:

But to use that tragedy to detract from the very separate and clear point I was making about Keir Starmers proven track record of multiple U-turns on major policies, because he doesnt have a plan, I think is both sad and wrong, and it demonstrates the worst of politics.



Sunak is clearly mentally ill. He needs serious help.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29889 on: February 8, 2024, 12:10:55 pm »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29890 on: February 8, 2024, 01:09:34 pm »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29891 on: February 8, 2024, 01:55:43 pm »
That interview with Sunak is mind numbing.

He's either clearly unwell or very badly advised. He's almost smiling and smirking when speaking.
To not just hold your hands up and admit it was a poor joke and ill timed is stupidity cubed.

The "no plan" rhetoric and this weird underhand trans phobic language is presumably based on data showing this is the kind of stuff that will win back the wavering votes.

Despicable, horrid little man
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29892 on: February 8, 2024, 01:59:53 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February  8, 2024, 01:55:43 pm
That interview with Sunak is mind numbing.

He's either clearly unwell or very badly advised. He's almost smiling and smirking when speaking.
To not just hold your hands up and admit it was a poor joke and ill timed is stupidity cubed.

The "no plan" rhetoric and this weird underhand trans phobic language is presumably based on data showing this is the kind of stuff that will win back the wavering votes.

Despicable, horrid little man
Try to remember the last time a Tory MP apologised.  A proper apology, not one of those "I'm sorry if..." statements.

I don't know if it's the strategists or just how they've been brought up but they would seemingly rather destroy their integrity than appear weak by apologising.  Cleverley still hasn't owned up to calling Stockton and shithole and, short of a bit of gloating in his dreaded future autobiography, almost certainly never will.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29893 on: February 8, 2024, 02:00:51 pm »
Incredible that the Tories are trying to be outraged about Starmers response. That he is playing politics with her death.

When its very clear that he really was just angry about it
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29894 on: February 8, 2024, 02:54:47 pm »
If you go on the BBC website the main story is Starmer wrong to link trans jibe to Ghey case - PM. At no point yesterday did they have the fact he actually said something so stupid at the main story. This country is baffling sometimes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29895 on: February 8, 2024, 03:29:42 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February  8, 2024, 01:55:43 pm
That interview with Sunak is mind numbing.

He's either clearly unwell or very badly advised. He's almost smiling and smirking when speaking.
To not just hold your hands up and admit it was a poor joke and ill timed is stupidity cubed.

The "no plan" rhetoric and this weird underhand trans phobic language is presumably based on data showing this is the kind of stuff that will win back the wavering votes.

Despicable, horrid little man

The no-plan rehtoric may well work with some.  Especially as they can persuade people he keeps u-turning.
I'm not sure about the trans-phobic thing.  For my part it's putting the magnifying glass on a tiny , tiny number of people to distract from the main issues like, I dunno, health , education.
But there's a number of people out there who get very polarised by such things. Ditto immigration.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29896 on: February 8, 2024, 03:52:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  8, 2024, 02:00:51 pm
Incredible that the Tories are trying to be outraged about Starmers response. That he is playing politics with her death.

When its very clear that he really was just angry about it

He was fuming - he was literally shaking with rage.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29897 on: February 8, 2024, 03:59:53 pm »
Sunak's jibes about Labour not having a plan smacks of a control freak who can't survive without a script. An automaton of a politician with no initiative.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29898 on: February 8, 2024, 04:53:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on February  8, 2024, 03:29:42 pm
The no-plan rehtoric may well work with some.  Especially as they can persuade people he keeps u-turning.
I'm not sure about the trans-phobic thing.  For my part it's putting the magnifying glass on a tiny , tiny number of people to distract from the main issues like, I dunno, health , education.
But there's a number of people out there who get very polarised by such things. Ditto immigration.

What might be interesting is if the Tories pick up on arguments currently being trumpeted by the left. U turn and no plan is the current overlap. Back in the Blair-Brown days, it was that Labour wasn't doing anything, eventually leading to 2016.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29899 on: February 8, 2024, 07:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on February  8, 2024, 04:53:11 pm
What might be interesting is if the Tories pick up on arguments currently being trumpeted by the left. U turn and no plan is the current overlap. Back in the Blair-Brown days, it was that Labour wasn't doing anything, eventually leading to 2016.

The left (us) have every right have every right to show concern for the U-Turns. We will still vote correct come the election. And I'm sure Tories already know them argument points.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29900 on: February 8, 2024, 07:58:14 pm »
Evan Davis just filleted Laura Trott on PM like he was a hibachi chef and just got a brand new set of stainless steel gyuto knives that he wanted to try out.

https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1755662826826297615?t=gOoHByBRFSpjBziVNQ2w4g&s=19

https://twitter.com/ImIncorrigible/status/1755661643634123081?t=3PMvs9WR1Rajalh9CsmMHQ&s=19
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29901 on: February 8, 2024, 08:27:45 pm »
Sunak appearing on GBeebies on Monday with Jacob Rees c*nt for an hour long Q+A
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29902 on: February 8, 2024, 09:00:06 pm »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29903 on: February 8, 2024, 09:50:55 pm »
Quote from: HomesickRed on February  8, 2024, 09:00:06 pm
Is there a correct answer to this? I'm confused...

Not sure why you're asking me? :D
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29904 on: February 8, 2024, 10:36:05 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February  8, 2024, 09:50:55 pm
Not sure why you're asking me? :D
Possibly didn't realise you were answering my question?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29905 on: February 8, 2024, 11:28:44 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on February  8, 2024, 07:58:14 pm
Evan Davis just filleted Laura Trott on PM like he was a hibachi chef and just got a brand new set of stainless steel gyuto knives that he wanted to try out.

https://twitter.com/Haggis_UK/status/1755662826826297615?t=gOoHByBRFSpjBziVNQ2w4g&s=19

https://twitter.com/ImIncorrigible/status/1755661643634123081?t=3PMvs9WR1Rajalh9CsmMHQ&s=19

And shes the Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

You couldnt make up that level of incompetence - its beyond parody.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29906 on: February 9, 2024, 02:01:33 pm »
Kneecap: Belfast rap group blocked from £15k grant by UK government https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-68248799

Tories interfering in the arts. UK taxpayers money cannot be given to "people that oppose the United Kingdom itself" apparently. But its ok to collect taxes from people who oppose the uk, aye?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29907 on: February 9, 2024, 02:18:53 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on February  9, 2024, 02:01:33 pm
Kneecap: Belfast rap group blocked from £15k grant by UK government https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-68248799

Tories interfering in the arts. UK taxpayers money cannot be given to "people that oppose the United Kingdom itself" apparently. But its ok to collect taxes from people who oppose the uk, aye?


I thought Kemi Babadook and her fellow brownshirts were supporters of 'free speech'? Or does that principle only apply when it's Tory- or Brexit-supporting, racist/misogynist/homophobic hate-spreaders being sidelined?

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29908 on: February 9, 2024, 05:51:00 pm »
I'm pretty sure what the government have done here is illegal - the gf agreement allows for people in Northern Ireland to aspire to a United Ireland and identify as Irish and not British. The babadook has said it was withheld because they 'oppose the UK.' Should SNP MPs have their pay withheld too? 
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29909 on: Today at 09:46:46 am »
Three more days until the Wellingborough by-election (the one triggered by Peter Bone's bullying and sexual misconduct).  The decision to back Bone's long-term partner as the Tory candidate doesn't seem to be going down well.

Quote from: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/wellingborough-byelection-peter-bone-general-election-labour-tory-b2492855.html
Wellingborough by-election: Will voters punish the Tories for Peter Bones sins?

According to many of the residents, the Tories did themselves few favours by selecting Ms Harrison, who happens to be Mr Bones partner of several years, to replace him.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak and his cabinet have shown little regard for the contest, with not a single minister nor the PM showing up to campaign in the seat.

Im not voting for Peter Bone and his little puppet [Ms Harrison], one ex-Tory voter told The Independent.

Another man said he usually votes Lib Dem, but Ms Harrisons candidacy has spurred him to vote tactically for Labour next Thursday.  The Tories have picked Peter Bones girlfriend and that means hell be running it, and we dont want that, he added.

Labour putting forward a relatively inexperienced 28-year old candidate felt like a gamble in a seat that Bone held with a 62.2% vote share in 2019.  According to that article at least though she's running a good campaign.  Potentially another huge swing from the Tories incoming.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29910 on: Today at 09:48:30 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:46:46 am
Three more days until the Wellingborough by-election (the one triggered by Peter Bone's bullying and sexual misconduct).  The decision to back Bone's long-term partner as the Tory candidate doesn't seem to be going down well.

Labour putting forward a relatively inexperienced 28-year old candidate felt like a gamble in a seat that Bone held with a 62.2% vote share in 2019.  According to that article at least though she's running a good campaign.  Potentially another huge swing from the Tories incoming.
Wasnt there some sort of Blackmail.  Select my wife as the candidate or something
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29911 on: Today at 09:58:48 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:48:30 am
Wasnt there some sort of Blackmail.  Select my wife as the candidate or something
Yes, he apparently said he'd run as an independent and split the Tory vote.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29912 on: Today at 10:20:43 am »
Anyway, its now looking like a January election. They will hang on until the last possible minute.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29913 on: Today at 10:48:48 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:20:43 am
Anyway, its now looking like a January election. They will hang on until the last possible minute.

Whats making you think that?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29914 on: Today at 10:49:50 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:58:48 am
Yes, he apparently said he'd run as an independent and split the Tory vote.

That was it - Thank you
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29915 on: Today at 10:52:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:46:46 am

Labour putting forward a relatively inexperienced 28-year old candidate felt like a gamble in a seat that Bone held with a 62.2% vote share in 2019.  According to that article at least though she's running a good campaign.  Potentially another huge swing from the Tories incoming.

Labour probably didn't think they had much of a shot with this seat, even with the current turmoil. But it's how you get the experience you need, so it was always going to be a bonus winning.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:20:43 am
Anyway, its now looking like a January election. They will hang on until the last possible minute.

It's honestly embarrassing at this point. They're going to go out with about as much grace and dignity as Hicks and Gillett.  Country are sick of them, but they'll cling on out of sheer spite because they know they face a decade in the wilderness. I hope they're destroyed next election.
