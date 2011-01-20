Speaking to journalists in Cornwall, Sunak insisted that he was just making a point about Starmer. And he said that to link what he said to the death of Brianna, whose murder was partly motivated by transphobia, was the worst of politics.



Labour and other opposition parties have said Sunak should apologise for what he said and Briannas father, Peter Spooner, backed those calls, saying Sunaks remark was absolutely dehumanising.



But, when asked today if he would apologise, Sunak said:



If you look at what I said, I was very clear, talking about Keir Starmers proven track record of U-turns on major policies because he doesnt have a plan.



A point only proven by todays reports that the Labour party and Keir Starmer are apparently planning to reverse on their signature economic green spending policy.



That just demonstrates the point I was making. Hes someone who has just consistently changed his mind on a whole range of major things.



I think that is an absolutely legitimate thing to point out and it demonstrates that he doesnt have a plan for the country.



Sunak said he was completely shocked by the murder of Brianna, and he said he had nothing but the most heartfelt sympathy for her entire family and friends.



He went on:



But to use that tragedy to detract from the very separate and clear point I was making about Keir Starmers proven track record of multiple U-turns on major policies, because he doesnt have a plan, I think is both sad and wrong, and it demonstrates the worst of politics.







