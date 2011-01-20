Poll

What do we think of the Tory Rwanda plan?  (First New Years Poll yay!)

It's a marvellous plan with plenty to recommend it
It's fucking batshit crazy
It's as batshit crazy as Rees-Mogg humping his nanny after 3 crates of crystal meth
Rainbow on Crack
Bananas in Pajamas falling down the stairs pissed
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1237975 times)

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29840 on: Yesterday at 04:15:53 pm »
Where I grew up it was fairly common for regular school kids to work as beaters on the grouse shoots, but the shooters themselves was very much an upper class thing.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29841 on: Yesterday at 04:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:15:53 pm
Where I grew up it was fairly common for regular school kids to work as beaters on the grouse shoots, but the shooters themselves was very much an upper class thing.

I've worked as a beater on a few shoots in Devon, just to get a perspective from the oher side.   The guns pay lots of money to shoot, but the people that work them are just regulalr folk.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29842 on: Yesterday at 04:25:47 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:36:37 pm
Sunak and the Tory 'strategists' have been scrabbling around for a culture war issue for months.  Pushing that button today with Esther Ghey in the public gallery (as it turns out she wasn't but that's not the point) looks like a deliberate attempt to provoke a response.  That response is something they've struggled to get out of Starmer or Labour in general.

Sunak and his spokespeople have been busy doubling down on the comment since.

If the Tories hope to wage a general election on gender identity though then I think they're going to be disappointed.  There's a small proportion of people that are passionate about it from both sides of the argument but I don't believe the vast majority of people are really that strongly opinionated on it - "live and let live".
Yes they've forgotten that Twitter doesn't represent the general population.  Something that generates strong opinion online can be a complete non-issue country wide.

I have a theory that the reason the culture war nonsense hasn't really taken hold in this country compared to the US is because the government are responsible for delivering more services, in particular health care.  If people can't get a doctor's appointment and you start shouting about trans rights then you're not speaking to the things they care about.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29843 on: Yesterday at 04:40:33 pm »
Badenoch hits back at Labour in PMQs trans jibe row, accusing Starmer of exploiting Ghey tragedy for political purposes

Quote
Kemi Badenoch, who combines being business secretary with being minister for women and equality, has put out a statement on X claiming it was shameful that Keir Starmer chose to use the murder of Brianna Ghey for political point-scoring.

She also claimed that she personally had sought to take the heat out of the trans issue, and that it was Labour that was weaponising it.

    Every murder is a tragedy. None should be trivialised by political point-scoring. As a mother, I can imagine the trauma that Esther Ghey has endured.

    It was shameful of Starmer to link his own inability to be clear on the matter of sex and gender directly to her grief. (1/2)

As Minister for Women and Equalities Ive done all I can to ensure we have take the heat out of the debate on LGBT issues while being clear about our beliefs and principles.

Keir Starmers behaviour today shows Labour are happy to weaponise this issue when it suits them (2/2)
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29844 on: Yesterday at 05:19:54 pm »
How dense can one be? The person making an issue out of it for political capital is the one saying the opposition don't know what a woman is.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29845 on: Yesterday at 06:05:31 pm »
Rishi's blown his favourite joke. Won't be able to use that one again again.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29846 on: Yesterday at 06:09:43 pm »
Even when Little Fishy tried to rescue himself at the end by paying tribute to Esther Ghey, he got the name wrong and called her 'Gray'

Jeremy [c]Hunt also got her name similarly wrong and called her 'Gray'.

​​​​​​​They don't give a flying about the oiks. They can turn on the fake sincerity, but it's so hollow.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29847 on: Yesterday at 06:11:35 pm »
They all need to get right in the fucking sea. The lot of them. They're just an absolute clown show.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29848 on: Yesterday at 06:19:46 pm »
It's hard now to see how low the Tories can sink and how despicable they can become.

The Tories now seem to think it's fantastic to be seen as being complete scum. Where are they at as a party and as people?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29849 on: Yesterday at 06:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:09:43 pm
Even when Little Fishy tried to rescue himself at the end by paying tribute to Esther Ghey, he got the name wrong and called her 'Gray'

Jeremy [c]Hunt also got her name similarly wrong and called her 'Gray'.

​​​​​​​They don't give a flying about the oiks. They can turn on the fake sincerity, but it's so hollow.

Not very good at this whole politics thing is Rishi
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29850 on: Yesterday at 06:25:19 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:40:33 pm
Badenoch hits back at Labour in PMQs trans jibe row, accusing Starmer of exploiting Ghey tragedy for political purposes


It's beyond belief.

But there's millions of fuckwit Tory/culture war cultists who lap it up and think they're all totally correct
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29851 on: Yesterday at 06:56:21 pm »
The Tories are clowns in the same way Pennywise is a clown.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29852 on: Yesterday at 07:08:51 pm »
The odious c*nt Laura Trott is squirming on Sky News now, but still not criticising the lizard, of course.

Utter dregs of humanity, these c*nts.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29853 on: Yesterday at 07:18:02 pm »
Nobody seems to agree with this - but I think Rishi Sunak is a worse person than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29854 on: Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 07:08:51 pm
The odious c*nt Laura Trott is squirming on Sky News now, but still not criticising the lizard, of course.

Utter dregs of humanity, these c*nts.

Imagine being called Laura Trott and knowing that everytime someone sees her name and then she shows up, those people will be disappointed.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29855 on: Yesterday at 07:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 07:08:51 pm
The odious c*nt Laura Trott is squirming on Sky News now, but still not criticising the lizard, of course.

Utter dregs of humanity, these c*nts.

Christ I thought you were referring to the olympic cyclist then 🤦
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29856 on: Yesterday at 07:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:18:02 pm
Nobody seems to agree with this - but I think Rishi Sunak is a worse person than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
He's a pernicious, iniquitous, scrofulous little Machiavellian pissweasel.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29857 on: Yesterday at 08:09:46 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:47:44 pm
Stupid shithead brought up Labour 'Not knowing what a woman was' when Brianna Ghey's mother was sat in the public gallery.....

Oh I hope they are voted into oblivion

Absolutely shameful. Not a shred of humanity between the lot of them.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29858 on: Yesterday at 08:18:57 pm »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29859 on: Yesterday at 08:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:05:31 pm
Rishi's blown his favourite joke. Won't be able to use that one again again.
I've missed a lot today. Can you expand on this please?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29860 on: Yesterday at 08:47:15 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:36:37 pm
Sunak and the Tory 'strategists' have been scrabbling around for a culture war issue for months.  Pushing that button today with Esther Ghey in the public gallery (as it turns out she wasn't but that's not the point) looks like a deliberate attempt to provoke a response.  That response is something they've struggled to get out of Starmer or Labour in general.

Sunak and his spokespeople have been busy doubling down on the comment since.

If the Tories hope to wage a general election on gender identity though then I think they're going to be disappointed.  There's a small proportion of people that are passionate about it from both sides of the argument but I don't believe the vast majority of people are really that strongly opinionated on it - "live and let live".

I got 99 problems but Trans people aint one of them

Call me old fashioned but Im much more concerned about the state of the NHS, my kids schools, the cost of living, crime etc then a very small group of people who want or need to change their gender from the one they were physically born into, its a complete and utter political non-issue that the right are desperately trying to turn into an issue.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29861 on: Yesterday at 08:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:18:02 pm
Nobody seems to agree with this - but I think Rishi Sunak is a worse person than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

After today Id have to agree, that comment today was one of the most unpleasant things Ive heard in a long time in politics considering the people who murdered that young girl (yes thats what she was Sunak you c*nt) were only sentenced a week ago and her mum was in Parliament today.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29862 on: Yesterday at 08:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:18:02 pm
Nobody seems to agree with this - but I think Rishi Sunak is a worse person than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.


The pickaninnies with watermelon smiles, tank-topped bum boys and Liverpool victims beg to differ.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29863 on: Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:18:02 pm
Nobody seems to agree with this - but I think Rishi Sunak is a worse person than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

Sunak comes across as much more malicious, whereas Johnson was more like someone utterly incapable of controlling his base instincts.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29864 on: Yesterday at 09:20:06 pm »
Brianna's Dad now demanding Sunak apologise for the remark. Reckon Rishi might find him a bit tougher to ignore than anybody on the Labour side.

The whole thing has exploded in the Tories' faces. Again. Dug their heels in, refusing to apologise and trying to turn it on Starmer, and ended up looking a right gang of vinegar tits.

Everything they touch turns to shit. Election can't come soon enough.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29865 on: Yesterday at 10:23:01 pm »
This video sums up whats gone wrong today quite well

https://twitter.com/skypoliticshub/status/1755323489332994358?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

An unmitigated monumental disaster for Sunak. This was big relaunch day, fight back day. And hes personally fucked it up all on his own.

When we try to decide delicate matters regarding peoples deeply held personal dignities by the use of a cheap poorly delivered gags, we only demean people, and indeed, we demean society.

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29866 on: Yesterday at 10:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm
Sunak comes across as much more malicious, whereas Johnson was more like someone utterly incapable of controlling his base instincts.


See, I view it the opposite way round.

I see Little Fishy as just shit as a people person and has no self-awareness. He'll say things he thinks will please others.

Don't get me wrong, he's a full-on, malevolent Tory shitstain lacking compassion and empathy.

But Johnson is another level of c*nt. One that's motivated by one thing and one thing alone: himself. Think about not just his time as PM. Remember all the absolute twattish antics he's pulled over the years. Affairs (one whilst a wife was having cancer treatment); forcing mistresses to have abortions; who knows how many kids he's abandoned; the lies after lies after lies; the switch to back Leave to further his ambitions; the lockdown parties; etc, etc.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29867 on: Yesterday at 10:29:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:23:01 pm
This video sums up whats gone wrong today quite well

https://twitter.com/skypoliticshub/status/1755323489332994358?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

An unmitigated monumental disaster for Sunak. This was big relaunch day, fight back day. And hes personally fucked it up all on his own.

When we try to decide delicate matters regarding peoples deeply held personal dignities by the use of a cheap poorly delivered gags, we only demean people, and indeed, we demean society.



That was the main news on the Beeb until the news about Labour ditching the £28bn green investment pledge has come to light.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29868 on: Yesterday at 10:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:55:50 pm
Sunak comes across as much more malicious, whereas Johnson was more like someone utterly incapable of controlling his base instincts.

Sunaks a puppet on a string, beholden to the loons to his right.  Hes a fish out of water in PMQs.  Johnson was a bumbling buffoon which hid his narcissistic nature while playing to the gallery.

Both incompetent of course.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29869 on: Yesterday at 10:44:44 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 07:50:29 pm
He's a pernicious, iniquitous, scrofulous little Machiavellian pissweasel.

And his bad points?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29870 on: Yesterday at 10:48:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:29:02 pm
That was the main news on the Beeb until the news about Labour ditching the £28bn green investment pledge has come to light.
Ive only just got in from work, still catching up!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29871 on: Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm »
Sunak inspires a different kind of hatred than Johnson. I think theres a lot of decency bias at play when people say the latter was preferable.

If you take the two of them solely on their demeanour and answers at something like PMQs though, then I agree that Sunak has somehow managed to make himself even more reprehensible than Johnson. That smug grin he meets any criticism with and his all-out refusal to engage in any kind of debateI genuinely struggle to watch him on days like today, it makes me too angry.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29872 on: Yesterday at 11:04:29 pm »
Hes so fucking oily and patronising. Really pisses me off.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29873 on: Yesterday at 11:06:55 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm
Sunak inspires a different kind of hatred than Johnson. I think theres a lot of decency bias at play when people say the latter was preferable.

Little chance of any decency bias when discussing Sunak and Johnson.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29874 on: Yesterday at 11:12:02 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:06:55 pm
Little chance of any decency bias when discussing Sunak and Johnson.
Haha, Ill leave it unedited but suffice to say that wasnt what I meant to write.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29875 on: Yesterday at 11:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:18:02 pm
Nobody seems to agree with this - but I think Rishi Sunak is a worse person than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
both as bad as each other.

There used to be a saying when I was growing up, "The only good Tory is a dead one!"

c*nts the lot of them
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29876 on: Yesterday at 11:26:41 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:29:02 pm
That was the main news on the Beeb until the news about Labour ditching the £28bn green investment pledge has come to light.
little choice but to reign it all in due to the state the Tories have left the public finances in.

There's very little wriggle room and they don't want that to be a millstone round their necks and a distraction in a General Election campaign
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29877 on: Today at 12:01:36 am »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm
Sunak inspires a different kind of hatred than Johnson. I think theres a lot of decency bias at play when people say the latter was preferable.

If you take the two of them solely on their demeanour and answers at something like PMQs though, then I agree that Sunak has somehow managed to make himself even more reprehensible than Johnson. That smug grin he meets any criticism with and his all-out refusal to engage in any kind of debateI genuinely struggle to watch him on days like today, it makes me too angry.

I think Sunak is genuinely childish.
