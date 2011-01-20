Sunak comes across as much more malicious, whereas Johnson was more like someone utterly incapable of controlling his base instincts.



See, I view it the opposite way round.I see Little Fishy as just shit as a people person and has no self-awareness. He'll say things he thinks will please others.Don't get me wrong, he's a full-on, malevolent Tory shitstain lacking compassion and empathy.But Johnson is another level of c*nt. One that's motivated by one thing and one thing alone: himself. Think about not just his time as PM. Remember all the absolute twattish antics he's pulled over the years. Affairs (one whilst a wife was having cancer treatment); forcing mistresses to have abortions; who knows how many kids he's abandoned; the lies after lies after lies; the switch to back Leave to further his ambitions; the lockdown parties; etc, etc.