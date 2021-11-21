Poll

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29800 on: Yesterday at 07:39:53 pm »
This is mind-boggling:

Tom Pollard
@PollardTom
@NEF analysis shows that £70bn of public money will go to private landlords through housing benefit over the next 5 years - often for poor quality homes That's six times the amount earmarked for building new affordable & social homes from 2021 to 2026

https://twitter.com/PollardTom/status/1752613437811638701


How much money could be saved by having adequate social housing, with rents set at a 'cover costs' level, rather than market rates?

It would totally subvert the private rental market, having a downwards impact on house prices in general.

If only a government would have the balls to do that.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29801 on: Yesterday at 07:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 02:07:28 pm
She is actually mental. I don't even hold it against her at this point. She is clearly operating on a different plane of existence (one there is probably a diagnosis for). Thankfully she is now a complete political irrelevance. Really it's mind boggling she was ever relevant at all. Although sadly for our economy, her short lived time as PM is still relevant.

Reading in Rory Stewarts book of his time working under her and she comes across like a complete head the ball. I'm shocked.
Logged

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29802 on: Yesterday at 08:10:37 pm »
Fundamentally I agree that it makes sense to bring accommodation costs nearer to salaries.  But is there an impact on lowering house prices to the point where many are in large amounts of negative equity?  I'm too tired at the moment to think through the ramifications, but I would expect it would cause interest rates to rocket for many.  It's probably a policy that should be pursued long term, like getting governments to agree it should happen to bring prices to a sensible level in the next 20 years.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29803 on: Yesterday at 09:25:00 pm »
I've said this for ages, rather than spend £20bn a year subsidising private landlords turn it into a capital spending programme. Build good quality social housing, don't pay rent to private landlords and reduce long term government expenditure
Logged

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29804 on: Yesterday at 10:27:32 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 09:25:00 pm
I've said this for ages, rather than spend £20bn a year subsidising private landlords turn it into a capital spending programme. Build good quality social housing, don't pay rent to private landlords and reduce long term government expenditure
Makes sense to me. 

Increase housing stock, will bring down house pieces and other rents too.  Whats not to like?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29805 on: Yesterday at 10:35:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:27:32 pm
Makes sense to me. 

Increase housing stock, will bring down house pieces and other rents too.  Whats not to like?


And if they want to build on greenbelt, start with the fucking grouse moors.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29806 on: Yesterday at 11:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:35:28 pm

And if they want to build on greenbelt, start with the fucking grouse moors.
If there were jobs near the grouse moors, fine.

Sadly grouse moors arent where jobs are


(I say this, but on reflection I have no fucking idea where grouse moors are.  Who goes grouse shooting? Who are these people?)
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29807 on: Yesterday at 11:06:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:01:43 pm

(I say this, but on reflection I have no fucking idea where grouse moors are.  Who goes grouse shooting? Who are these people?)

Tories
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29808 on: Yesterday at 11:20:38 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 05:10:34 pm
Birmingham City Council allowed to increase Council Tax by 10%.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c4nkzejrrx4o

While it's Labour-led, the reason I'm putting it in here is of the downright cheek of Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove to say
Between 2010-11 and 2017-18 these Tory bastards cut grant funding to local authorities by 49.1%.  They'd piss up your back and tell you that it's raining in a "specific and limited way" no doubt.
The Tory cuts have been worse than most of the public realise mate, something that Birmingham couldn't manage due to the demands on services. However, re the 10% increase, I do wonder if it's just a deferred increase rather than a sudden consequential tax hike. If Birmingham had implemented the equal pay agreements (which they fucking should have done ages ago) then council tax would have increased accordingly years ago.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29809 on: Today at 08:13:21 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:35:28 pm

And if they want to build on greenbelt, start with the fucking grouse moors.

I'm sure you were joking, but that's not where we should be building (and nor would most people want to live there) - but we certainly should be ending the stupid practices of grouse moorland owners (and preferably just taking their land back into public ownership where it belongs). 850,000 acres within national parks are devoted to grouse shooting. Utterly insane.

I'd suggest driven toff shooting. The glorious 13th. They still get to dress in tweeds, they can even drive their top of the range landrovers to the shoot. It's all very similar, except, well, they are the ones being shot at once the bugle sounds.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29810 on: Today at 08:49:09 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:35:28 pm

And if they want to build on greenbelt, start with the fucking grouse moors.

Many grouse moors are on designated 'protected areas'.  They are not greenbelt, but are classed as nature reserves.  People use the word moorland, as a catch all phrase, but, one of the specific habitats is upland heath.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29811 on: Today at 08:51:33 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 08:13:21 am
I'm sure you were joking, but that's not where we should be building (and nor would most people want to live there) - but we certainly should be ending the stupid practices of grouse moorland owners (and preferably just taking their land back into public ownership where it belongs). 850,000 acres within national parks are devoted to grouse shooting. Utterly insane.

I'd suggest driven toff shooting. The glorious 13th. They still get to dress in tweeds, they can even drive their top of the range landrovers to the shoot. It's all very similar, except, well, they are the ones being shot at once the bugle sounds.

I think they could raise a fair amount of money  ;)
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29812 on: Today at 08:57:03 am »
Yeah I don't know about down south, but up here grouse moors certainly aren't in green belt land. All for repurposing them for housing as well as proper rewilding though.
