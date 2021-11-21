

And if they want to build on greenbelt, start with the fucking grouse moors.



I'm sure you were joking, but that's not where we should be building (and nor would most people want to live there) - but we certainly should be ending the stupid practices of grouse moorland owners (and preferably just taking their land back into public ownership where it belongs). 850,000 acres within national parks are devoted to grouse shooting. Utterly insane.I'd suggest driven toff shooting. The glorious 13th. They still get to dress in tweeds, they can even drive their top of the range landrovers to the shoot. It's all very similar, except, well, they are the ones being shot at once the bugle sounds.