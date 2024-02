This is mind-boggling:



@NEF analysis shows that £70bn of public money will go to private landlords through housing benefit over the next 5 years - often for poor quality homes That's six times the amount earmarked for building new affordable & social homes from 2021 to 2026



How much money could be saved by having adequate social housing, with rents set at a 'cover costs' level, rather than market rates?



It would totally subvert the private rental market, having a downwards impact on house prices in general.



If only a government would have the balls to do that.



Fundamentally I agree that it makes sense to bring accommodation costs nearer to salaries. But is there an impact on lowering house prices to the point where many are in large amounts of negative equity? I'm too tired at the moment to think through the ramifications, but I would expect it would cause interest rates to rocket for many. It's probably a policy that should be pursued long term, like getting governments to agree it should happen to bring prices to a sensible level in the next 20 years.