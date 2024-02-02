Poll

What do we think of the Tory Rwanda plan?  (First New Years Poll yay!)

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1235230 times)

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29760 on: February 2, 2024, 03:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on February  2, 2024, 02:57:24 pm
Apropos the above conversation, this from Monbiot in todays Guardian is worth a read:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/feb/02/plutocrats-powerful-laws-uk-rich-corporations?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

This comment from a reader is apposite:

The law locks up the man or woman
Who steals the goose off the common
But leaves the greater villain loose
Who steals the common from the goose.

The law demands that we atone
When we take things we do not own
But leaves the lords and ladies fine
Who takes things that are yours and mine.

The poor and wretched dont escape
If they conspire the law to break;
This mustbe so but they endure
Those who conspire to make the law.

The law locks up the man or woman
Who steals the goose from off the common
And geese will still a common lack
Till they go and steal it back.

Anonymous, sometime in the 1600s


The article is scary as shit - because it's spot on.

We've witnessed with Brexit/Bozo and the orange anus (although the Democrats are as wedded to neoliberal corporate-capitalism as the Repugs) how the capital-owning elite have been trying to use the energisation of a disaffected portion of the electorate to take control of the legislature legally (then removing regulations that impede them and their cronies from amassing even more wealth, as well as increasing legislation to curb protests and other threats to their mobsterism). But that's quickly run out of steam.

Will they try more underhanded tactics going forwards?

We've already seen that the supposed party of the 'ordinary pleb' - Labour - reject taking any serious measure to rein-in these malevolent shitbags and strip them of a huge chunk of their ill-gotten wealth, and Streeting talking openly about bringing in more profiteering shysters into the NHS to gorge themselves on taxpayer money. Have they already been bought by the billionaires?
Offline Jshooters

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29761 on: February 2, 2024, 10:01:31 pm »
Thought this was an apt place to share the fact that commercial property landlord Alan Sugar was  on the news bemoaning people working from home, via a video link  :lmao

https://www.thepoke.com/2024/02/01/alan-sugar-told-bbc-breakfast-why-its-bad-to-work-from-home-and-the-entire-internet-replied-as-one/
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29762 on: February 4, 2024, 10:29:46 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/feb/04/tories-starved-councils-thinking-no-one-cared-now-bust-and-we-care-very-much


The Tories starved councils, thinking no one cared. Now theyre bust  and we care very much

https://www.theguardian.com/profile/willhutton

Britain is discovering that the local is political, that civilisation begins with good access to social care and regular bin collections. Slash funding to local authorities over 14 years by at least 30% in real terms because Conservatives believe they are unloved, do nothing useful and, in any case, local politicians can be blamed for local cuts, and inevitably baleful consequences begin to emerge.

The first round of cuts in everything from youth services to the provision of public lavatories could go by largely unnoticed, but now we are at a tipping point. Thus, cumulatively, local authorities have closed 60% of public toilets since 2010: three in four people report shortages in their area. Core provision of support for helpless elderly people and disadvantaged young people is increasingly stretched, and on occasion almost abandoned. Local authorities as builders of social housing on any scale are a distant memory. Neglect and civic shabbiness have settled over every community in the country, with a refurbished library or civic centre a rarity. It turns out that a vibrant local public realm is as important to our wellbeing as the private.

The financial crisis in local government, as a cross-party committee of MPs reported last week, is now out of control. Denied the financial wherewithal to fulfil their basic statutory duties, nine councils have effectively gone bust since 2018  five, the latest Nottingham, in the last 12 months  with the Local Government Association predicting that one in five risk that fate over the next two years. The financial vice in which councils are locked  eviscerated resources alongside ever-rising demand  is airily dismissed by ministers as the consequence of mismanagement, profligacy and the pursuit of absurdly grandiose schemes, confident that councils are not a popular cause. Local government can be hung out to dry.

Yet just as the condition of our prisons is a yardstick of our civilisation, so is the vigour of local government and the esteem in which it is held. As privation piles on privation  the closure of a much-loved library or gallery, roads whose resurfacing is long overdue, care homes that are disgracefully overcrowded and understaffed, even the inability to contain growing populations of vermin  the cumulative impact is forcing recognition that there must be change. We are all being diminished.

It was Margaret Thatcher who began this assault. If local democracy threw up local politicians with different political agendas to hers she would rein them in under the guise that there should be no challenge to a sovereign parliament. Thus the 1986 Local Government Act, which simply abolished the metropolitan councils governing most of Britains urban population  notably Ken Livingstones Greater London Council  and the outlawing of propaganda on the rates. Her next step was to try to eliminate those hated rates and substitute them with a flat rate poll tax: councils should live on short rations and only get central funding if they toed the government line. The ensuing revolt helped trigger the end of her prime ministership.

Britains politicians of all parties read the runes. She had succeeded in degrading local government, but in the process made constructive reform toxic. For over 30 years, nobody has dared revalue the residential property values on which the revised council tax was based in 1991, creating a revenue shortfall of up to £20bn a year, as Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies roughly estimates. So regressive is this tax that the Economist reported last week that Buckingham Palace is charged less than a three-bedroom semi in Blackpool. Local governments role in our national life has decayed and shrivelled.

Councils try everything to escape the vice. One London council, Barnet, took the Thatcherite mantra to heart, and contracted out virtually all its local services in 2012. It has been an expensive fiasco  and a newly elected Labour authority is bringing services back in house to stop budget overruns and regain lost efficiencies. The more general trend, as Professor Andy Pike writes in Financialization and Local Statecraft, has been to try to turn easy credit and rising property values to civic rather than private advantage  a strategy adopted by local politicians of every political hue as central government starves them of resources. But lockdown, rising interest rates and a property market recession has turned that into no less of a fiasco.The system is bust. The secretary of state for local government, Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, has offered a £600m sticking plaster to stave off a debacle during an election year, but the quid pro quo is capped council tax increases and unspecified productivity improvements. In fact, as the MPs committee recommends, local government needs an immediate unconditional £4bn. Fat chance. Localism  declaring that control must be given back to localities  may be the new rage, but there is no parallel desire to give local government the financial capacity to be a creative local actor, let alone fulfil its statutory duties. What is required is a commitment to the value of local community, and reforms to support it.

    As the MPs Ccommittee recommends, local government needs an immediate unconditional £4bn. Fat chance

A minimal starting point, as academics Kevin Muldoon-Smith and Mark Sandford argue, is the re-establishment of an annual needs assessment local area by local area  just as other G7 countries such as Italy, Germany and Japan do  suspended in the cause of austerity in 2013. Then, like nearly every other advanced economy, there must be a system of equalising every local authoritys financial capacity to meet those identified needs, and the creation of a statutory body independently to negotiate the rolling financial settlements that result. Beyond that, it is obvious that the system of property taxation needs an overhaul: it cant be right that the rich property owners pay proportionately vastly less than their poorer peers. On top, enlarge what local government can do  it can help in everything from decarbonising the economy, building social housing and addressing knife crime.

Labour electoral  strategists will cavil at such commitments for fear they will be attacked by the Tory party. But even pensioners, the bedrock of the Tory vote, can be persuaded that civic pride and public amenity, whether a public library or a public toilet, are invaluable. Labour should have more confidence. We cant go on like this.

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29763 on: Yesterday at 10:59:46 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February  4, 2024, 10:29:46 am
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/feb/04/tories-starved-councils-thinking-no-one-cared-now-bust-and-we-care-very-much


The Tories starved councils, thinking no one cared. Now theyre bust  and we care very much



I reckon more than 'thinking no one cared', it was the prospect of the ability of the Tory government to deny responsibility and blame local authorities for profligacy - after all, it's a mantra used by the Tories since the 80's - that drove this policy.

To counter the lie is not something easily distilled into a catchy slogan (so half the population won't listen for starters). You need to explain that the Tory government, through it's chronic and politically-driven cuts to central funding, is deliberately underfunding councils. But not all councils... those in the leafy shires have fared much better than urban councils

I have a suspicion that the Tories believed that a backlash against Tory-imposed 'austerity' would lead to Labour winning the majority of metropolitan councils, so they could blame Labour and weave that false narrative of "Labour always spend recklessly; if only they didn't throw money at nonsense like diversity coordinators (the 2010 Equalities Act makes having one almost a legal necessity and all large employers do) they could afford weekly bin collections and fix those potholes"

Yet, and especially in the wake of the Referendum, there was not a wholesale shift of voting towards Labour locally, and throughout the 10's the Tories held an unusually large number of councils, including metropolitan ones.

When it's Tory councils pleading poverty and going into bankruptcy, it not just destroys the original Tory wheeze, but is a shout-it-from-the-rooftops confirmation that the point of it being Tory central underfunding creating massive local and social problems is very true.
Online PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29764 on: Yesterday at 11:22:05 am »
A graphic of central funding vs local taxation by the party that runs the council would be interesting.
Offline Jshooters

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29765 on: Yesterday at 04:38:16 pm »
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29766 on: Yesterday at 05:13:42 pm »
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29767 on: Yesterday at 05:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 04:38:16 pm
Disgusting c*nts betting about refugees being put on Rwanda flights before a GE  :wanker

https://www.thepoke.com/2024/02/05/rishi-sunak-accepted-a-1k-bet-from-piers-morgan-over-rwanda-and-the-entire-internet-spoke-as-one/

According to someone on Reddit, based on Sunak's estimated household net worth of £700m, and the median GB household net worth of £300,000, it would be equivalent to the average person betting 43p. He lives in a completely different world to the rest of us and the little people mean nothing to him.
Offline reddebs

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29768 on: Yesterday at 06:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 04:38:16 pm
Disgusting c*nts betting about refugees being put on Rwanda flights before a GE  :wanker

https://www.thepoke.com/2024/02/05/rishi-sunak-accepted-a-1k-bet-from-piers-morgan-over-rwanda-and-the-entire-internet-spoke-as-one/

Is that not illegal for a sitting PM to be betting on government policy?  🤷
Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29769 on: Yesterday at 07:51:32 pm »
Once again we see the degradation in intelligence and competence within the Tory party.

Surely Piers Moron didn't just spring this on Sunak? His advisors must have been involved and said it was okay? Did they think this would go down well? They're all fucking idiots!
Online John C

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29770 on: Yesterday at 10:20:05 pm »
What a fucking disgrace, Sunak is a fucking shameless c*nt.
Of all the days for this to happen as well, nicely hidden by other news.

It's inexorable. Barely 24 hours pass between each egregious Tory related act.
Offline TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29771 on: Yesterday at 10:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 04:38:16 pm
Disgusting c*nts betting about refugees being put on Rwanda flights before a GE  :wanker

https://www.thepoke.com/2024/02/05/rishi-sunak-accepted-a-1k-bet-from-piers-morgan-over-rwanda-and-the-entire-internet-spoke-as-one/

Like that $1 bet in the old Eddie Murphy flick trading places
Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29772 on: Today at 10:45:52 am »
Oh look at that. Kwasi Kwarteng standing down as an MP. Probably the only ex-MP/Chancellor that won't be offered a cushy director's job - not unless the company is planning on going into administration 48 hours later, anyway...
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29773 on: Today at 10:57:44 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:45:52 am
Oh look at that. Kwasi Kwarteng standing down as an MP. Probably the only ex-MP/Chancellor that won't be offered a cushy director's job - not unless the company is planning on going into administration 48 hours later, anyway...


Does Odey have no further Parliamentary use of him?
Online rob1966

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29774 on: Today at 11:07:45 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:45:52 am
Oh look at that. Kwasi Kwarteng standing down as an MP. Probably the only ex-MP/Chancellor that won't be offered a cushy director's job - not unless the company is planning on going into administration 48 hours later, anyway...

Everton are on the phone.....
Online PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29775 on: Today at 11:47:38 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:00:04 pm
Is that not illegal for a sitting PM to be betting on government policy?  🤷
That's a great point.
Starmer should bet him all sorts of things at the next pmq.
Online thaddeus

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29776 on: Today at 12:10:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:47:38 am
That's a great point.
Starmer should bet him all sorts of things at the next pmq.
Sunak squandering his (wife's) family's fortune by betting on his own competence would be a fitting end.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29777 on: Today at 01:25:58 pm »
Liz Truss says Sunaks government has failed to take on 'left-wing extremists'
Quote
Former prime minister Liz Truss has told the PopCons event in London that Britons want to see lower immigration and want illegal immigrants deported, but that ministers efforts are constantly being stymied, and that Conservatives have not taken on the left-wing extremists.

Saying that for two decades Tories had tried to appease these people, and also argued that ministers have responsibility without having power, because of institutions having greater sway.

Im afraid we have not taken on the left enough she said.

She claimed the ideology of leftists disguising themselves as environmentalists is about taking power away from families and giving it to the state and unelected bodies and is drowning out the need for cheaper energy, and hit out at the government for pandering to the anti-capitalists, while ordinary people believe the wokery that is going on is nonsense. She said wokeism seems to be on the curriculum in schools.

Truss, who became prime minister after being appointed by the Conservative party as leader, said We need to restore faith in democracy and we can only do that by restoring democratic accountability.

She said the left have been on the march in UK institutions, in the corporate world and globally, but Britain is full of secret Conservative forces of people who are ashamed to admit their values, and that the PopCons group must rally them.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29778 on: Today at 01:35:10 pm »
Pot kettle and black comes to mind when reading Liz Truss saying 'because of institutions having greater sway.' and taking power away from families and giving it.... unelected bodies

Tufton Street and IEA comes to mind  ;D That's where she wants the power to go to.
Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29779 on: Today at 01:49:43 pm »
Truss going Full Florida there.
Offline Robinred

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29780 on: Today at 01:59:41 pm »
Weve witnessed some unbelievably awful political figures over the past decade, some here many abroad.

But in terms of sheer lack of self-awareness, Truss has to be top.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29781 on: Today at 02:00:32 pm »
She is amazing.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29782 on: Today at 02:01:51 pm »
Liz Trump, she sounds deranged.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29783 on: Today at 02:07:28 pm »
She is actually mental. I don't even hold it against her at this point. She is clearly operating on a different plane of existence (one there is probably a diagnosis for). Thankfully she is now a complete political irrelevance. Really it's mind boggling she was ever relevant at all. Although sadly for our economy, her short lived time as PM is still relevant.
Online west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29784 on: Today at 02:13:27 pm »
She seems to see herself as some kind of elder stateswoman of politics rather than the joke that she actually is. The best thing is shes in such a safe seat and so devoid of self awareness that shes going to stick around for the next election, retain her seat and carry on giving everyone her pearls of wisdom for years to come.
Online rob1966

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29785 on: Today at 02:45:29 pm »
She's deluded - how bad must Rishi be to lose the vote to her? (rhetorical question)
Offline reddebs

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29786 on: Today at 03:23:59 pm »
Truss is utterly deranged and quite dangerous as there'll be some idiots who fall for her rhetoric.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29787 on: Today at 03:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:25:58 pm
Liz Truss says Sunaks government has failed to take on 'left-wing extremists'


"also argued that ministers have responsibility without having power, because of institutions having greater sway."

Institutions like our legal system?

AKA "enemies of the people"

Online PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29788 on: Today at 04:01:58 pm »
The same Liz Truss that was narrowly 'elected' by a Tory membership of some tiny percentage of the population?
Online rob1966

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29789 on: Today at 04:04:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:01:58 pm
The same Liz Truss that was narrowly 'elected' by a Tory membership of some tiny percentage of the population?

And it was mainly the racist element that voted for her, couldn't have that other fella could they?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29790 on: Today at 04:07:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:04:09 pm
And it was mainly the racist element that voted for her, couldn't have that other fella could they?


She'd already positioned herself as the 'guardian of Brexit' and 'culture warrior against the wokeist-lefty mob'. In comparison, Little Fishy was the sensible choice. But the Tory membership wasn't in the mood for sensible.

