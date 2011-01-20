Poll

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1229929 times)

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29720 on: January 30, 2024, 07:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on January 30, 2024, 06:04:04 pm
Just because they want to get political benefit from saying what they do doesn't discount what they say. Would you support increased funding for the military under a Labour government?

Honestly wouldn't be remotely bothered either way. Why would anyone? It literally doesn't effect your lived life one iota. Why do you ask? I don't get the relevance . I'm more concerned with the fact I just paid £2.20 for Heinz beans and sausage.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29721 on: January 30, 2024, 07:23:21 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on January 30, 2024, 07:07:59 pm
Honestly wouldn't be remotely bothered either way. Why would anyone? It literally doesn't effect your lived life one iota. Why do you ask? I don't get the relevance . I'm more concerned with the fact I just paid £2.20 for Heinz beans and sausage.

Russia played a role in getting us out of Europe. I'd rather they, and other likeminded countries, don't get to influence us in that way again. And as such, I'd like us to give Ukraine whatever they need to occupy Russia's attention. And with that, that means restocking what we've given them.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29722 on: January 30, 2024, 07:30:40 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on January 30, 2024, 07:07:59 pm
Honestly wouldn't be remotely bothered either way. Why would anyone? It literally doesn't effect your lived life one iota. Why do you ask? I don't get the relevance . I'm more concerned with the fact I just paid £2.20 for Heinz beans and sausage.
 

 
 
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29723 on: January 30, 2024, 09:33:27 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on January 30, 2024, 07:07:59 pm
Honestly wouldn't be remotely bothered either way. Why would anyone? It literally doesn't effect your lived life one iota. Why do you ask? I don't get the relevance . I'm more concerned with the fact I just paid £2.20 for Heinz beans and sausage.

Your Michael from Im Alan Partridge and Im claiming my fiver!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29724 on: January 30, 2024, 09:40:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on January 30, 2024, 09:33:27 pm
Your Michael from Im Alan Partridge and Im claiming my fiver!

You never had a cup of beans man? Ah you're in for a treat here.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29725 on: January 30, 2024, 09:54:12 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on January 30, 2024, 09:40:11 pm
You never had a cup of beans man? Ah you're in for a treat here.

:D
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29726 on: Yesterday at 06:58:47 am »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29727 on: Yesterday at 08:34:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:58:47 am

brilliant poster that, should be on billboards everywhere, Social Media etc
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29728 on: Yesterday at 09:05:21 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 30, 2024, 02:03:10 pm
Don't know if this is actually part of a new tactic (the British sheeple love a bit of jingoistic bellendery), or just a bunch of saddo military fetishists getting excited, but recently a clutch of Tory figures have been really ramping up talk of needing a huge increase in military spending and massively expanding the armed forces/army, bigging up the threats to the UK.

Ellwood and Hague the latest today.
To give a small amount of credit to the government they were unequivocal in their denial of the need for conscription:
Quote from: defence minister James Heappey (https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/james-heappey-british-army-grant-shapps-nato-russia-b1134897.html)
Any talk of the UK introducing conscription to the Army if Nato goes to war with Russia is nonsense, the armed forces minister has said.

Frontbencher James Heappey said the UK long had plans readied for mobilising volunteers in the event that Britain does enter a new conflict but stressed that nobody is thinking about bringing back conscription.

National service has long been a fetish and cure-all from a subsection of UK society.  Mostly by people that are too young to have ever taken part in National Service (it was stopped in 1960) but too old to be drafted into it now.  The Tories could have fanned that culture war nonsense but, for the time-being at least, haven't.

William Hague, that renowned military historian, has taken his chance to fan it though from his lofty position as a Lord.  If anything it's just going to be yet another fracture within the Tory party between those want us to pretend we're the USA with a huge military and the bean counters like Sunak and Hunt that would rather chuck out a few pre-election tax cuts/bribes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29729 on: Yesterday at 11:36:16 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:58:47 am


Said before that Square One would be a step up for the country. Excellent poster!

I've also said how angry I get thinking about 2008-2010. It was Labour's first real crisis and the electorate couldn't wait to kick them out of office (partly motivated by Blair's illegal Iraq war as well, unfortunately). But this gang of Tory cnuts has been allowed to fuck things over time and time again and the voters gave them chance after fucking chance.

My God, Labour really did drop the ball with its leadership choices. To see the Tories do so much damage, and yet voters still saw them as the better option. :butt
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29730 on: Yesterday at 11:43:48 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:34:57 am
brilliant poster that, should be on billboards everywhere, Social Media etc
Yeah. That is a great poster. And I'm as forgiving of the tories as anyone.  Still need to work out how to best be able to not blame covid and Russia for some of our woes, but I think they might be far back enough to not really count for much of the electorate (I know the Russia impact is still ongoing, but the shock factor has gone)
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29731 on: Yesterday at 11:45:21 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:05:21 am
To give a small amount of credit to the government they were unequivocal in their denial of the need for conscription:

National service has long been a fetish and cure-all from a subsection of UK society.  Mostly by people that are too young to have ever taken part in National Service (it was stopped in 1960) but too old to be drafted into it now.  The Tories could have fanned that culture war nonsense but, for the time-being at least, haven't.

William Hague, that renowned military historian, has taken his chance to fan it though from his lofty position as a Lord.  If anything it's just going to be yet another fracture within the Tory party between those want us to pretend we're the USA with a huge military and the bean counters like Sunak and Hunt that would rather chuck out a few pre-election tax cuts/bribes.

There is no point in National Service. It would be necessary to begin expanding all levels of the military to accommodate additional troops, workers etc. Not everyone being conscripted would end up being a foot soldier, after all. You need electronic warfare specialists, ground engineers, software engineers, drone pilots etc. That capacity doesn't exist yet.

Not to mention the knock on risk to the rest of the economy - most of the demographic are of university age, so you're either going for those too poor or not capable enough to go to university (like in the US), or you risk damaging the student economy, which is likely worth millions to cities up and down the country. Last thing you need as a graduate straight out of uni is to be dragged off to a boot camp.

I'm not saying it's impossible. Indeed, it might become necessary. But you need at least three years to lay the groundwork before you could even begin, and then it's another three years on top of that before it starts to yield results.


Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29732 on: Yesterday at 12:02:34 pm »
But you don't really belive the tories will care if it's effective or not of it wins them votes.
Probably contract all the extra uniforms they need to local landlords too..
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29733 on: Yesterday at 12:10:31 pm »
Lets see how this weeks focus group dance goes
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29734 on: Yesterday at 12:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:45:21 am
There is no point in National Service. It would be necessary to begin expanding all levels of the military to accommodate additional troops, workers etc. Not everyone being conscripted would end up being a foot soldier, after all. You need electronic warfare specialists, ground engineers, software engineers, drone pilots etc. That capacity doesn't exist yet.

Not to mention the knock on risk to the rest of the economy - most of the demographic are of university age, so you're either going for those too poor or not capable enough to go to university (like in the US), or you risk damaging the student economy, which is likely worth millions to cities up and down the country. Last thing you need as a graduate straight out of uni is to be dragged off to a boot camp.

I'm not saying it's impossible. Indeed, it might become necessary. But you need at least three years to lay the groundwork before you could even begin, and then it's another three years on top of that before it starts to yield results.




Housing, if your going to expand the forces with however many thousands of people you need to house them somewhere, and considering how long it takes to build anything in this country, and that a lot of ex military housing has been sold off (there was two huge sites near me that have been sold off, one about 15 years ago, one a couple of years ago), and the general shitty condition of existing military housing it will take years just to solve this let alone the other points you raise which are equally valid.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29735 on: Yesterday at 12:23:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:02:34 pm
But you don't really believe the tories will care if it's effective or not of it wins them votes.
Probably contract all the extra uniforms they need to local landlords too..

Of course. Naturally I was speaking in terms of doing it properly, rather than some short term, knee jerk vote winner that's completely impractical.

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:16:21 pm
Housing, if your going to expand the forces with however many thousands of people you need to house them somewhere, and considering how long it takes to build anything in this country, and that a lot of ex military housing has been sold off (there was two huge sites near me that have been sold off, one about 15 years ago, one a couple of years ago), and the general shitty condition of existing military housing it will take years just to solve this let alone the other points you raise which are equally valid.

Yup. At the very least, you need barracks and training facilities to house conscripts for their two years' of service. It's not the 1940s though. Throw in issues like bullying, mental health, discrimination etc and things start getting very messy, very fast. There's a whole support infrastructure that would need to be rebuilt, by a government that just cancelled HS2 because we apparently couldn't afford it.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29736 on: Yesterday at 01:03:55 pm »
So that is going to be the tory play from here on out. High taxes under labour and the £23B green deal... That's the best they can throw at it.

They are so fucked

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29737 on: Yesterday at 01:05:28 pm »
They were quick to drop the 'They don't know what a woman is' line and the Starmer is a leftie lawyer speak. Must not have done well in the focus group last week
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29738 on: Yesterday at 01:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:45:21 am
There is no point in National Service. It would be necessary to begin expanding all levels of the military to accommodate additional troops, workers etc. Not everyone being conscripted would end up being a foot soldier, after all. You need electronic warfare specialists, ground engineers, software engineers, drone pilots etc. That capacity doesn't exist yet.

Not to mention the knock on risk to the rest of the economy - most of the demographic are of university age, so you're either going for those too poor or not capable enough to go to university (like in the US), or you risk damaging the student economy, which is likely worth millions to cities up and down the country. Last thing you need as a graduate straight out of uni is to be dragged off to a boot camp.

I'm not saying it's impossible. Indeed, it might become necessary. But you need at least three years to lay the groundwork before you could even begin, and then it's another three years on top of that before it starts to yield results.

I suspect the talk of national service is just to focus minds on how the military needs spending. Probably moreso than the more obvious parts, we need investment in the industry part of a military-industrial complex. It's fearsomely expensive and fiddly to replace what we have, and by throttling investment, we can't ramp up production when we need to.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29739 on: Yesterday at 01:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:28:39 pm
I suspect the talk of national service is just to focus minds on how the military needs spending. Probably moreso than the more obvious parts, we need investment in the industry part of a military-industrial complex. It's fearsomely expensive and fiddly to replace what we have, and by throttling investment, we can't ramp up production when we need to.

We can start by making MOD procurement less of a clusterfuck.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29740 on: Yesterday at 01:54:12 pm »
Back to square one 😂
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29741 on: Yesterday at 01:59:50 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on January 30, 2024, 07:07:59 pm
Honestly wouldn't be remotely bothered either way. Why would anyone? It literally doesn't effect your lived life one iota. Why do you ask? I don't get the relevance . I'm more concerned with the fact I just paid £2.20 for Heinz beans and sausage.

Im concerned you paid for Heinz beans and sausage.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29742 on: Yesterday at 02:01:48 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 01:54:12 pm
Back to square one 😂

Its an incredible slogan by the Tories and just goes to show how very little they have to go on that even the best of PR firms cant make them look good. Whatever happened to Sunak being the 'change' candidate? I guess appointing Cameron destroyed that.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29743 on: Yesterday at 03:31:12 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 01:54:12 pm
Back to square one 😂
  :) You can see how this sound bite came about.
Right, what can we say to make people fear voting for a Labour government?
I know lets say don't vote Labour they will only take us back to the days just before the Torys took over... yeah thats a good one. err hang on. voters will say I bleeding hope so, I would settle for that, no problems paying the bills, cost of living good. no problems paying the mortgage, NHS and services all running efficiently, schools and education all good, vulnerable cared for, no homeless, err no that won't scare them that's more likely to make them vote Labour. lets make up this imaginary time called back to square 1.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29744 on: Yesterday at 03:40:44 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 01:59:50 pm
Im concerned you paid for Heinz beans and sausage.

There was no Branstons and I needed a toastie. I regret it, they're awful.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29745 on: Yesterday at 07:30:54 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 01:54:12 pm
Back to square one 😂

Fucking hell is that the best they can come up with? People would give their left bollock for square one, were so far behind square one, square one is the fucking promised land.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29746 on: Yesterday at 07:35:23 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 03:31:12 pm
  :) You can see how this sound bite came about.
Right, what can we say to make people fear voting for a Labour government?
I know lets say don't vote Labour they will only take us back to the days just before the Torys took over... yeah thats a good one. err hang on. voters will say I bleeding hope so, I would settle for that, no problems paying the bills, cost of living good. no problems paying the mortgage, NHS and services all running efficiently, schools and education all good, vulnerable cared for, no homeless, err no that won't scare them that's more likely to make them vote Labour. lets make up this imaginary time called back to square 1.

Seriously, there must be a Labour plant in CCHQ if thats the best they can come up with
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29747 on: Yesterday at 11:06:42 pm »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29748 on: Today at 08:00:19 pm »
Channel 4 News exposé on the water companies pumping raw sewage into bathing waters, and how the government, Environment Agency and supposedly independent testers colluded. It details how:

1) Fail results can be legally excluded in order to manipulate figures. They have emails between the EA & Government and a report that states if the excluded results were included, the overall results across the board would be severely downgraded.

2) Instead of this abysmal and corrupt government focusing on forcing water companies to stop, like, pumping raw shite into bathing waters, their primary concern was the 'optics' of negative press on the matter.

The Environment Secretary at the time was the horrible hag Therese Coffey. Her and the EA CEO really don't come out well at all. The EA CEO makes suggestions to basically help the govt downplay the issue and for the EA to change the language to make the pumping of raw sewage into bathing waters sound more innocuous.


They're all vile, conniving scum.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29749 on: Today at 09:34:41 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-68167793

Clapham attack suspect Abdul Ezedi convicted of sex offence in 2018



Without wanting to sound like a Reform member someone please explain to me how someone convicted of sexual assault is granted asylum? I know the Tories have been approving a lot of applications to get the backlog of cases down but surely being convicted of a serious crime is enough to mean your application is rejected?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29750 on: Today at 09:34:46 pm »
Interesting article: https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/blogs/ec_rrose_20240201.html

Quote
The collapse in Conservative support has enabled Labour to claim to speak for England. Polls currently indicate that Labour would win 395 English seats at the forthcoming general election. Doing so would give it a parliamentary majority of 255 at the forthcoming general election. This would be the biggest sweep of seats since 1931, when the Conservatives won 436 English constituencies. The last time Labour could claim a parliamentary majority solely on the basis of winning seats in England was when it won 328 seats there in 1997.

Labour is predicted to win the most MPs in every English region. On current showing, Labour would win 96 of the 98 constituencies in the North East and North West of England and the Tories none. Labour can take almost all the seats in Greater London and gain a plurality of MPs in the commuter belt of the South-East and in the South-West of England.

 Winning a majority in Scotland and Wales is superfluous in terms of parliamentary arithmetic but important politically, for it enables Labour to say it represents the whole of Britain. Current poll figures show Labour taking 30 of the 32 constituencies in Wales and the Tories none. In Scotland it can gain 28 seats, 10 more than the Scottish National Party, which has lost its position as Scotland's biggest party due to self-inflicted wounds.

Unlike the first Cabinet of Tony Blair, where Scottish voices were very prominent, the voices heard in Sir Keir Starmer's Cabinet will almost all be those of English MPs. Five-sixths would represent English constituencies, starting with Starmer whose constituency is within walking distance of Westminster. Almost all the Labour MPs returned from Scotland would be new to Parliament and even less informed about the politics of Whitehall. When demands for more devolution are made, a Labour government will find it easier to make concessions to Wales, where Labour is in control, than to Scotland with whatever leader the Scottish National Party throws up.

For the Conservative Party the probability of taking only 126 seats would be the party's worst defeat in its electoral history. There is a five percent possibility that the party could do much better, winning 244 seats. This would be a better showing than the three defeats it suffered when losing to Tony Blair's Labour Party. Losing office is always a disaster, but such an outcome could be considered not too disastrous. However, there is also a five percent possibility of the Conservatives gaining only 44 seats; by any standards this would be too disastrous.

The joker in the pack of parties is the anti-immigration Reform Party. Currently, it draws more support from voters than the Liberal Democrats. While unlikely to win any seats, it adds to the total number of Labour seats by reducing support for sitting Conservative MPs. If Nigel Frottage were to take up the leadership of the Reform Party, this would almost certainly increase the number of Tory supporters emigrating to the Tories' right-wing competitor.

Richard Rose is Britain's senior psephologist and an expert on party government. His work has recently been appreciated in a new book 'The Problem of Governing: Essays for Richard Rose' published by Palgrave.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29751 on: Today at 09:52:02 pm »
I'm watching the C4 documentary series on the Miner's Strike and this week it's about the Battle of Orgreave.

Thatcher's jackbooted fascist filth orchestrated the violence. They were prepared for it with loads of mounted pigs and 'snatch squads' in full riot gear. It was the scum of South Yorkshire Police in charge, but they'd drafted in scumbags from down south (many were volunteers that just wanted to dish out beatings to the lefty commies up north)

All of them cowards, hiding behind the uniform as they beat up ordinary blokes just trying to protect their livelihoods.

Then the fake narrative afterwards, with the BBC and ITV complicit, doctoring the footage to wrongly make out the miners attacked first.

There's cuntish pigs interviewed that still justify their despicable actions.

It was all captured by an independent film crew, and they were appalled.

It reminds me why I utterly despise Tories and everything the evil scum stand for.

And you had the Labour leadership like that turncoat twat Kinnock, on their knees and sucking Tory cock over it all.



Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29752 on: Today at 11:00:10 pm »
Time to give that endless money tree another shake

https://otherweb.com/n/an6UGVmh
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29753 on: Today at 11:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:52:02 pm
I'm watching the C4 documentary series on the Miner's Strike and this week it's about the Battle of Orgreave.

Thatcher's jackbooted fascist filth orchestrated the violence. They were prepared for it with loads of mounted pigs and 'snatch squads' in full riot gear. It was the scum of South Yorkshire Police in charge, but they'd drafted in scumbags from down south (many were volunteers that just wanted to dish out beatings to the lefty commies up north)

All of them cowards, hiding behind the uniform as they beat up ordinary blokes just trying to protect their livelihoods.

Then the fake narrative afterwards, with the BBC and ITV complicit, doctoring the footage to wrongly make out the miners attacked first.

There's cuntish pigs interviewed that still justify their despicable actions.

It was all captured by an independent film crew, and they were appalled.

It reminds me why I utterly despise Tories and everything the evil scum stand for.

And you had the Labour leadership like that turncoat twat Kinnock, on their knees and sucking Tory cock over it all.


Incidentally, 55 miners were charged under the Riot Act. Minimum jail term of 15 years, maximum life.

It was a deliberate decision to upgrade their initial Unlawful Assembly charges, in order to scare other miners into obedience.

They were of course trumped-up charges with absolutely no genuine evidence.

So the scum of South Yorkshire Police fabricated evidence.

They produced an array of 'weapons' (axes, machetes, etc) and told the court it was just a sample.

And, of course, they falsified statements.

The assistant chief corrupt twat dictated a statement to dozens of police, who all jotted it down and used it as the basis for their statements. The same unusual phraseology cropped up on statement after statement.

All horribly and sadly familiar to us Liverpool fans.

Michael Mansfield was one of the defending barristers. He managed to secure a copy of the police's own video of the entire sequence of events, and showed it to the court. It totally discredited all the police evidence as it demonstrated without doubt that they were liars.

All 55 were acquitted.


Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29754 on: Today at 11:30:03 pm »
I was watching the documentary too, Im too young to remember the strikes and yeah, as soon as I saw the words South Yorkshire Police we all know where the story is going to go, but then as soon as I saw Michael Mansfield I relaxed, because you know if theres one man who was going to stick it to the prosecution and police it was going to be him.
