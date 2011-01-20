I'm watching the C4 documentary series on the Miner's Strike and this week it's about the Battle of Orgreave.
Thatcher's jackbooted fascist filth orchestrated the violence. They were prepared for it with loads of mounted pigs and 'snatch squads' in full riot gear. It was the scum of South Yorkshire Police in charge, but they'd drafted in scumbags from down south (many were volunteers that just wanted to dish out beatings to the lefty commies up north)
All of them cowards, hiding behind the uniform as they beat up ordinary blokes just trying to protect their livelihoods.
Then the fake narrative afterwards, with the BBC and ITV complicit, doctoring the footage to wrongly make out the miners attacked first.
There's cuntish pigs interviewed that still justify their despicable actions.
It was all captured by an independent film crew, and they were appalled.
It reminds me why I utterly despise Tories and everything the evil scum stand for.
And you had the Labour leadership like that turncoat twat Kinnock, on their knees and sucking Tory cock over it all.
Incidentally, 55 miners were charged under the Riot Act. Minimum jail term of 15 years, maximum life.
It was a deliberate decision to upgrade their initial Unlawful Assembly charges, in order to scare other miners into obedience.
They were of course trumped-up charges with absolutely no genuine evidence.
So the scum of South Yorkshire Police fabricated evidence.
They produced an array of 'weapons' (axes, machetes, etc) and told the court it was just a sample.
And, of course, they falsified statements.
The assistant chief corrupt twat dictated a statement to dozens of police, who all jotted it down and used it as the basis for their statements. The same unusual phraseology cropped up on statement after statement.
All horribly and sadly familiar to us Liverpool fans.
Michael Mansfield was one of the defending barristers. He managed to secure a copy of the police's own video of the entire sequence of events, and showed it to the court. It totally discredited all the police evidence as it demonstrated without doubt that they were liars.
All 55 were acquitted.