Poll

What do we think of the Tory Rwanda plan?  (First New Years Poll yay!)

It's a marvellous plan with plenty to recommend it
It's fucking batshit crazy
It's as batshit crazy as Rees-Mogg humping his nanny after 3 crates of crystal meth
Rainbow on Crack
Bananas in Pajamas falling down the stairs pissed
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 739 740 741 742 743 [744]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1227708 times)

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29720 on: Yesterday at 07:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:04:04 pm
Just because they want to get political benefit from saying what they do doesn't discount what they say. Would you support increased funding for the military under a Labour government?

Honestly wouldn't be remotely bothered either way. Why would anyone? It literally doesn't effect your lived life one iota. Why do you ask? I don't get the relevance . I'm more concerned with the fact I just paid £2.20 for Heinz beans and sausage.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:13:32 pm by RedDeadRejection »
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29721 on: Yesterday at 07:23:21 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 07:07:59 pm
Honestly wouldn't be remotely bothered either way. Why would anyone? It literally doesn't effect your lived life one iota. Why do you ask? I don't get the relevance . I'm more concerned with the fact I just paid £2.20 for Heinz beans and sausage.

Russia played a role in getting us out of Europe. I'd rather they, and other likeminded countries, don't get to influence us in that way again. And as such, I'd like us to give Ukraine whatever they need to occupy Russia's attention. And with that, that means restocking what we've given them.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,032
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29722 on: Yesterday at 07:30:40 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 07:07:59 pm
Honestly wouldn't be remotely bothered either way. Why would anyone? It literally doesn't effect your lived life one iota. Why do you ask? I don't get the relevance . I'm more concerned with the fact I just paid £2.20 for Heinz beans and sausage.
 

 
 
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,539
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29723 on: Yesterday at 09:33:27 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 07:07:59 pm
Honestly wouldn't be remotely bothered either way. Why would anyone? It literally doesn't effect your lived life one iota. Why do you ask? I don't get the relevance . I'm more concerned with the fact I just paid £2.20 for Heinz beans and sausage.

Your Michael from Im Alan Partridge and Im claiming my fiver!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29724 on: Yesterday at 09:40:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:33:27 pm
Your Michael from Im Alan Partridge and Im claiming my fiver!

You never had a cup of beans man? Ah you're in for a treat here.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,539
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29725 on: Yesterday at 09:54:12 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 09:40:11 pm
You never had a cup of beans man? Ah you're in for a treat here.

:D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,631
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29726 on: Today at 06:58:47 am »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,439
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29727 on: Today at 08:34:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:58:47 am

brilliant poster that, should be on billboards everywhere, Social Media etc
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29728 on: Today at 09:05:21 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:03:10 pm
Don't know if this is actually part of a new tactic (the British sheeple love a bit of jingoistic bellendery), or just a bunch of saddo military fetishists getting excited, but recently a clutch of Tory figures have been really ramping up talk of needing a huge increase in military spending and massively expanding the armed forces/army, bigging up the threats to the UK.

Ellwood and Hague the latest today.
To give a small amount of credit to the government they were unequivocal in their denial of the need for conscription:
Quote from: defence minister James Heappey (https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/james-heappey-british-army-grant-shapps-nato-russia-b1134897.html)
Any talk of the UK introducing conscription to the Army if Nato goes to war with Russia is nonsense, the armed forces minister has said.

Frontbencher James Heappey said the UK long had plans readied for mobilising volunteers in the event that Britain does enter a new conflict but stressed that nobody is thinking about bringing back conscription.

National service has long been a fetish and cure-all from a subsection of UK society.  Mostly by people that are too young to have ever taken part in National Service (it was stopped in 1960) but too old to be drafted into it now.  The Tories could have fanned that culture war nonsense but, for the time-being at least, haven't.

William Hague, that renowned military historian, has taken his chance to fan it though from his lofty position as a Lord.  If anything it's just going to be yet another fracture within the Tory party between those want us to pretend we're the USA with a huge military and the bean counters like Sunak and Hunt that would rather chuck out a few pre-election tax cuts/bribes.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,230
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29729 on: Today at 11:36:16 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:58:47 am


Said before that Square One would be a step up for the country. Excellent poster!

I've also said how angry I get thinking about 2008-2010. It was Labour's first real crisis and the electorate couldn't wait to kick them out of office (partly motivated by Blair's illegal Iraq war as well, unfortunately). But this gang of Tory cnuts has been allowed to fuck things over time and time again and the voters gave them chance after fucking chance.

My God, Labour really did drop the ball with its leadership choices. To see the Tories do so much damage, and yet voters still saw them as the better option. :butt
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,297
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29730 on: Today at 11:43:48 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:34:57 am
brilliant poster that, should be on billboards everywhere, Social Media etc
Yeah. That is a great poster. And I'm as forgiving of the tories as anyone.  Still need to work out how to best be able to not blame covid and Russia for some of our woes, but I think they might be far back enough to not really count for much of the electorate (I know the Russia impact is still ongoing, but the shock factor has gone)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,230
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29731 on: Today at 11:45:21 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:05:21 am
To give a small amount of credit to the government they were unequivocal in their denial of the need for conscription:

National service has long been a fetish and cure-all from a subsection of UK society.  Mostly by people that are too young to have ever taken part in National Service (it was stopped in 1960) but too old to be drafted into it now.  The Tories could have fanned that culture war nonsense but, for the time-being at least, haven't.

William Hague, that renowned military historian, has taken his chance to fan it though from his lofty position as a Lord.  If anything it's just going to be yet another fracture within the Tory party between those want us to pretend we're the USA with a huge military and the bean counters like Sunak and Hunt that would rather chuck out a few pre-election tax cuts/bribes.

There is no point in National Service. It would be necessary to begin expanding all levels of the military to accommodate additional troops, workers etc. Not everyone being conscripted would end up being a foot soldier, after all. You need electronic warfare specialists, ground engineers, software engineers, drone pilots etc. That capacity doesn't exist yet.

Not to mention the knock on risk to the rest of the economy - most of the demographic are of university age, so you're either going for those too poor or not capable enough to go to university (like in the US), or you risk damaging the student economy, which is likely worth millions to cities up and down the country. Last thing you need as a graduate straight out of uni is to be dragged off to a boot camp.

I'm not saying it's impossible. Indeed, it might become necessary. But you need at least three years to lay the groundwork before you could even begin, and then it's another three years on top of that before it starts to yield results.


Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,297
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29732 on: Today at 12:02:34 pm »
But you don't really belive the tories will care if it's effective or not of it wins them votes.
Probably contract all the extra uniforms they need to local landlords too..
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,521
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29733 on: Today at 12:10:31 pm »
Lets see how this weeks focus group dance goes
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,539
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29734 on: Today at 12:16:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:45:21 am
There is no point in National Service. It would be necessary to begin expanding all levels of the military to accommodate additional troops, workers etc. Not everyone being conscripted would end up being a foot soldier, after all. You need electronic warfare specialists, ground engineers, software engineers, drone pilots etc. That capacity doesn't exist yet.

Not to mention the knock on risk to the rest of the economy - most of the demographic are of university age, so you're either going for those too poor or not capable enough to go to university (like in the US), or you risk damaging the student economy, which is likely worth millions to cities up and down the country. Last thing you need as a graduate straight out of uni is to be dragged off to a boot camp.

I'm not saying it's impossible. Indeed, it might become necessary. But you need at least three years to lay the groundwork before you could even begin, and then it's another three years on top of that before it starts to yield results.




Housing, if your going to expand the forces with however many thousands of people you need to house them somewhere, and considering how long it takes to build anything in this country, and that a lot of ex military housing has been sold off (there was two huge sites near me that have been sold off, one about 15 years ago, one a couple of years ago), and the general shitty condition of existing military housing it will take years just to solve this let alone the other points you raise which are equally valid.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,230
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29735 on: Today at 12:23:26 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:02:34 pm
But you don't really believe the tories will care if it's effective or not of it wins them votes.
Probably contract all the extra uniforms they need to local landlords too..

Of course. Naturally I was speaking in terms of doing it properly, rather than some short term, knee jerk vote winner that's completely impractical.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:16:21 pm
Housing, if your going to expand the forces with however many thousands of people you need to house them somewhere, and considering how long it takes to build anything in this country, and that a lot of ex military housing has been sold off (there was two huge sites near me that have been sold off, one about 15 years ago, one a couple of years ago), and the general shitty condition of existing military housing it will take years just to solve this let alone the other points you raise which are equally valid.

Yup. At the very least, you need barracks and training facilities to house conscripts for their two years' of service. It's not the 1940s though. Throw in issues like bullying, mental health, discrimination etc and things start getting very messy, very fast. There's a whole support infrastructure that would need to be rebuilt, by a government that just cancelled HS2 because we apparently couldn't afford it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 739 740 741 742 743 [744]   Go Up
« previous next »
 