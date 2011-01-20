To give a small amount of credit to the government they were unequivocal in their denial of the need for conscription:



National service has long been a fetish and cure-all from a subsection of UK society. Mostly by people that are too young to have ever taken part in National Service (it was stopped in 1960) but too old to be drafted into it now. The Tories could have fanned that culture war nonsense but, for the time-being at least, haven't.



William Hague, that renowned military historian, has taken his chance to fan it though from his lofty position as a Lord. If anything it's just going to be yet another fracture within the Tory party between those want us to pretend we're the USA with a huge military and the bean counters like Sunak and Hunt that would rather chuck out a few pre-election tax cuts/bribes.



There is no point in National Service. It would be necessary to begin expanding all levels of the military to accommodate additional troops, workers etc. Not everyone being conscripted would end up being a foot soldier, after all. You need electronic warfare specialists, ground engineers, software engineers, drone pilots etc. That capacity doesn't exist yet.Not to mention the knock on risk to the rest of the economy - most of the demographic are of university age, so you're either going for those too poor or not capable enough to go to university (like in the US), or you risk damaging the student economy, which is likely worth millions to cities up and down the country. Last thing you need as a graduate straight out of uni is to be dragged off to a boot camp.I'm not saying it's impossible. Indeed, it might become necessary. But you need at least three years to lay the groundwork before you could even begin, and then it's another three years on top of that before it starts to yield results.