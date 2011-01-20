Poll

What do we think of the Tory Rwanda plan?  (First New Years Poll yay!)

It's a marvellous plan with plenty to recommend it
It's fucking batshit crazy
It's as batshit crazy as Rees-Mogg humping his nanny after 3 crates of crystal meth
Rainbow on Crack
Bananas in Pajamas falling down the stairs pissed
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 25, 2024, 11:42:54 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on January 25, 2024, 11:27:19 pm
ah that's who he is, literally just blamed the entirety of high NHS waiting lists on the pandemic. It didn't go down well with the audience but at that point I switched it off

No, that was the Tory MP coming out with that, who to be fair is a moderate in comparison to Kisin.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 26, 2024, 12:36:00 am
Quote from: west_london_red on January 25, 2024, 11:42:54 pm
No, that was the Tory MP coming out with that, who to be fair is a moderate in comparison to Kisin.
ah didn't have it on long enough to see him in action
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 26, 2024, 01:08:04 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 25, 2024, 01:18:12 pm
What is the consensus on Konstantin Kisin?

Fella in my work thinks he is this guru and hangs on his every word.
A lot of the criticism he and other Torys have for the Torys becomes meaningless when they end with "That's not to say Labour will be any better"


QT wasn't bad tonight, thought Sonia Sodah was excellent, had the feeling the Tory MP finally got the message. not from the rest of the panel but from the audience. majority of the audience voted Tory at the last election, nobody clapped or agreed with him. audience laughing at him when he came out with all his pre arranged excuses, difficult choices, Rishis doing a fantastic job,   easy to forget  they allowed all our rivers and seas to be pumped full of shit so it wasn't just all NHS,etc.
Logged
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 26, 2024, 11:03:52 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January 25, 2024, 05:28:25 pm

And one of their four ballistic missile subs is called the Temeraire.
Blimey a sail powered sub!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 26, 2024, 06:27:48 pm
Baroness Mone and her husband have had their assets frozen after a request by the CPS
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 26, 2024, 06:35:20 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on January 26, 2024, 06:27:48 pm
Baroness Mone and her husband have had their assets frozen after a request by the CPS
I was not expecting that. Perhaps the Tories will now pass a law declaring their innocence and the unfreezing of their assets.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 27, 2024, 11:26:43 am
Depressing.

Spoke to two scousers yesterday and apparently the entire problems in the UK are all down to 'illegal immigrants'

This message is getting through and even here people are believing it.



What a fucking country.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 27, 2024, 11:42:39 am
I've heard several saying Labour will be so hadicapped if they get in there is no point voting for them, might as well let Conservatives carry on

:/
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 27, 2024, 11:46:11 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 27, 2024, 11:26:43 am
Depressing.

Spoke to two scousers yesterday and apparently the entire problems in the UK are all down to 'illegal immigrants'

This message is getting through and even here people are believing it.



What a fucking country.

Were they the ones protesting outside the Suites?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 27, 2024, 11:52:44 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January 27, 2024, 11:46:11 am
Were they the ones protesting outside the Suites?

No. These are just two people that are pretty grounded that I know well. Entirely unoffensive. Not political in the slightest.

If they were fucking nutjobs then I wouldn't care.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 27, 2024, 11:54:14 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 27, 2024, 11:26:43 am
Depressing.

Spoke to two scousers yesterday and apparently the entire problems in the UK are all down to 'illegal immigrants'

This message is getting through and even here people are believing it.



What a fucking country.

Have a look at the polls mate, they should cheer you up  :)
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 27, 2024, 12:28:01 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 27, 2024, 11:26:43 am
Depressing.

Spoke to two scousers yesterday and apparently the entire problems in the UK are all down to 'illegal immigrants'

This message is getting through and even here people are believing it.



What a fucking country.
They are looking at it the wrong way, there seems to be a manufactured argument made by the Torys, your either in favour of stopping the boats and illegal immigrants or you support them. that's bullshit. it's about how you handle the problem, fact is this wasn't a problem around 3 or 4 yrs ago, Tory incompetence made it a problem. blame the Torys for creating this problem, they have done long term damages as well, they created a lucrative market for the smugglers.
If they want it stopped then fair enough, they should be criticising the Torys for allowing the problem to Mushroom, IMO, This all started around 4yrs ago, it became a problem due to Patels incompetence,  she actually tried to cover it up at first by telling us she had set up places in France to deal with visa applications, those places never existed, I think the Torys realised they could use this to their advantage once the situation got out of hand by turning it into a political issue, it's now about being pro stop the boats etc or pro illegal immigrants. what a con job, nobody supports the boats coming, nobody supports illegal immigrants, they should want a competent government to deal with the problem, this started as a small problem, it has mushroomed over the last 4 yrs, that's all down to the Torys.
If people are upset over illegal immigrants then they should be furious with the Torys, they have not only allowed the situation to get far worse, they've created a long term lucrative smuggling market for the criminal gangs.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 28, 2024, 09:03:41 am
Kuenssberg has a load of vox pops on this morning.  Early preview suggest shes dug deep to get Tories on.  Kemi Badenoch on too.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 28, 2024, 10:15:20 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 27, 2024, 11:26:43 am
Depressing.

Spoke to two scousers yesterday and apparently the entire problems in the UK are all down to 'illegal immigrants'

This message is getting through and even here people are believing it.



What a fucking country.

Thats absolutely fine, just ask them whose been running the country for the last 14 years and hopefully they can join the dots together
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 28, 2024, 01:12:19 pm
Tories and immigration are like cowboy builders who turn up in the middle of the night, knock a hole in your roof, then rock up the next day offering to fix it.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 28, 2024, 08:26:34 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on January 28, 2024, 01:12:19 pm
Tories and immigration everything are like cowboy builders who turn up in the middle of the night, knock a hole in your roof, then rock up the next day offering to fix it.

Fixed it for you
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 28, 2024, 10:10:43 pm
Michelle Mones assets frozen

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68087776
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 28, 2024, 10:14:59 pm
Quote from: TSC on January 28, 2024, 10:10:43 pm
Michelle Mones assets frozen

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68087776

That's a lot of asset to freeze...
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 28, 2024, 10:36:52 pm
Quote from: TSC on January 28, 2024, 10:10:43 pm
Michelle Mones assets frozen

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68087776

Quote from: west_london_red on January 26, 2024, 06:27:48 pm
Baroness Mone and her husband have had their assets frozen after a request by the CPS

Keep up ;)

Edit: to be fair it hasnt received as much coverage as it should have
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 28, 2024, 11:23:44 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on January 28, 2024, 10:36:52 pm
Keep up ;)

Edit: to be fair it hasnt received as much coverage as it should have

👍
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 08:14:47 pm
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 08:51:27 am
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 08:55:12 am
The brass neck on him.

I read the headline, and thought maybe he had resigned under some kind of ethical reasoning to do with the fact his party has helped plunge the country into chaos. But nope.....
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 09:08:36 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:14:47 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/jan/29/minister-quit-because-he-could-not-afford-rising-mortgage-costs-on-120000-salary

Aw poor fucker, hope his house gets repossessed

Quote
He added: Thats political economy 2.0. Were in danger of making politics something only hedge fund donors, young spin doctors and failed trade unionists can afford to do.

 ;D
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 09:23:03 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:14:47 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/jan/29/minister-quit-because-he-could-not-afford-rising-mortgage-costs-on-120000-salary

Aw poor fucker, hope his house gets repossessed
I remember him being on Question Time.  He was a bell-end.

According to the article he's paying child maintenance and the education fees after getting divorced.  Like most (/all?) Tories it seems he'd rather twerk for a second employer than send his kids to the state schools that his party always try to run into the ground.

I'm sure there was another Tory MP a year or two back that was touting himself around in the Middle East so that he could pay the private school fees of his kids.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 09:37:14 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:23:03 am
I'm sure there was another Tory MP a year or two back that was touting himself around in the Middle East so that he could pay the private school fees of his kids.

Daniel Kawczynski - https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/15/tory-mp-daniel-kawczynski-fixer-job-with-saudi-contacts-school-fees

A quick look at George Freeman's voting record just shows he is a nasty homophobic so and so who doesn't like poor or disabled people. If he is looking for sympathy he can fuck right off.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 10:37:46 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 09:37:14 am
Daniel Kawczynski - https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/15/tory-mp-daniel-kawczynski-fixer-job-with-saudi-contacts-school-fees

A quick look at George Freeman's voting record just shows he is a nasty homophobic so and so who doesn't like poor or disabled people. If he is looking for sympathy he can fuck right off.
That's the one.  The idea of being in politics for the greater good is certainly lost on these people.

I expect for someone like Kawczynski that without the angle of having a bit of sway within Westminster (something it seems like the Saudi rulers didn't fall for) he's not got much to offer.  Certainly not someone you'd expect to walk into a £200k/year job off the back of his own talents.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 02:03:10 pm
Don't know if this is actually part of a new tactic (the British sheeple love a bit of jingoistic bellendery), or just a bunch of saddo military fetishists getting excited, but recently a clutch of Tory figures have been really ramping up talk of needing a huge increase in military spending and massively expanding the armed forces/army, bigging up the threats to the UK.

Ellwood and Hague the latest today.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 02:15:37 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:03:10 pm
Don't know if this is actually part of a new tactic (the British sheeple love a bit of jingoistic bellendery), or just a bunch of saddo military fetishists getting excited, but recently a clutch of Tory figures have been really ramping up talk of needing a huge increase in military spending and massively expanding the armed forces/army, bigging up the threats to the UK.

Ellwood and Hague the latest today.

Probably a combo of the military actually needing increased spending, Russia posing an existent threat to the west, and the prospect of Labour coming in and thus speaking out is not betraying the Tories. Not all talk of the military needing increased funding is right wing fetishists. It could just be that they do genuinely need more funding.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 02:19:54 pm
The new aircraft carriers were ordered by Labour. The Tories wanted to cancel them, or at least sell one of them.

With Putin at the door, we'll need to totally overhaul the military.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 02:20:59 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:19:54 pm
With Putin at the door,

Which door?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 02:37:49 pm
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 02:50:45 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:15:37 pm
Probably a combo of the military actually needing increased spending, Russia posing an existent threat to the west, and the prospect of Labour coming in and thus speaking out is not betraying the Tories. Not all talk of the military needing increased funding is right wing fetishists. It could just be that they do genuinely need more funding.

Yeah, I don't buy that sorry. They had ample time to put this front and centre being as they helped decimate the forces. It'd be naive to think different. Hence seeing all the media around being "called up" if the need arises to fight the Russians. Paranoia and suspicion makes the public think more nationalistic and insular. Which tends to favour tories. In my opinion of course.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 03:05:16 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 02:50:45 pm
Paranoia and suspicion makes the public think more nationalistic and insular. Which tends to favour tories. In my opinion of course.

This is exactly what's going on
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 03:43:56 pm
Meanwhile, Tories being Tory:

Ministers plan to push English councils to sell assets to plug budget holes

Exclusive: Critics warn of a fire sale of public assets under plans being explored by levelling up department

Quote
Councils in England are to be encouraged to sell publicly owned buildings and other assets worth up to £23bn under plans being explored by ministers to plug budget shortfalls amid the crisis in local government.

Under plans being examined by Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Goves Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, councils would be given greater flexibility to use money raised from asset disposals to meet their budget pressures.

In a consultation with town hall bosses closing on Wednesday, ministers estimate councils have investment properties worth £23.2bn which could be disposed of to help meet budget shortfalls with proposed changes to the rules that would allow sales without government approval.

The government said its aim was to encourage the sale of assets held only for revenue, and not buildings or places used for the delivering of the objectives of the local authority.

However, critics warned of a fire sale of public assets amid the multibillion-pound funding shortfall for local authorities across the country.

Rob Whiteman, the chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accounting, said he welcomed councils being handed greater flexibility, but warned it was a sticking plaster solution because it would not address longer-term pressures on their finances.

Were in a short-term, last-chance saloon place where councils wont go bust, but in no way does it offer a medium-term solution, he said.

The truth is councils are being incentivised to dispose of assets to use those capital resources to fund their revenue budgets, which is appalling. They need to be properly funded by taxation.

You would not recommend to any other country in the world to fund their public finances this way. Its a sort of directive to break the rules  an allowance given to break all known usual accounting convention.

Dozens of councils have already earmarked libraries, civic halls, swimming pools and community centres for sale to raise hundreds of millions of pounds, including in Leeds, Kent, Somerset and Woking.

However, property experts warned the moment to sell could hardly be worse amid a slump in the market driven by near-stagnant growth in the UK economy and higher borrowing costs from the Bank of England.

If you were trying to identify the worst moment to sell, the first half of 2024 would probably be it, said Mat Oakley, head of UK and European commercial property research at the leading estate agent Savills.

A potential buyer will say: They have to sell this, how little can I get away with paying them for it? I wouldnt advise anyone to sell now just because there is that hint of blood in the water.

Handing councils greater flexibility could, however, help some local authorities to unwind risky investments made using billions of pounds in taxpayer-funded borrowing. Councils including Woking, Thurrock, and Warrington have ploughed vast sums into assets ranging from skyscrapers and shopping centres to solar farms and stadiums.

However, many assets bought in recent years are likely to be worth less than councils paid for them. Figures from Capital Economics show capital values have dropped by about 20% since mid-2022, with offices recording a fall of 23%.

There are worries that much-loved community buildings will also be listed for sale. Analysis by the IPPR thinktank last year found 75,000 public assets, worth about £15bn, had been sold by English councils since 2010, in part to plug holes in their budgets.

Zoë Billingham, director of IPPR North, said: Its one-off capital receipt to fund ongoing revenue pressures, which will last for as long as they have buildings to sell. I dont think thats a good thing. Its not a fix.

Its also a one-way street. Once public assets have been sold, I would be shocked to hear at a future date any council or government will buy them back. Its a temporary fix for a difficult time. Its not sustainable.

The government has been approached for comment.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/jan/30/ministers-plan-to-push-english-councils-to-sell-assets-to-plug-budget-holes-condemned
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 04:21:14 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:15:37 pm
Probably a combo of the military actually needing increased spending, Russia posing an existent threat to the west, and the prospect of Labour coming in and thus speaking out is not betraying the Tories. Not all talk of the military needing increased funding is right wing fetishists. It could just be that they do genuinely need more funding.

We do need more funding, the RAF needs additional pilots and planes, the Army is massively below strength - its the c*nts doing the same shit that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, the absolute c*nt, pulled with his extra 20,00 coppers bollocks - YOU CUT 22,000 YOU FUCKING FAT c*nt
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 04:30:01 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:21:14 pm
We do need more funding, the RAF needs additional pilots and planes, the Army is massively below strength - its the c*nts doing the same shit that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, the absolute c*nt, pulled with his extra 20,00 coppers bollocks - YOU CUT 22,000 YOU FUCKING FAT c*nt

And the electorate will fall for it.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 05:33:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:21:14 pm
We do need more funding, the RAF needs additional pilots and planes, the Army is massively below strength

For what?

About time we got then doing something useful and positive, like upgrading the grid and installing more renewable energy.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 06:01:33 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 02:50:45 pm
Yeah, I don't buy that sorry. They had ample time to put this front and centre being as they helped decimate the forces. It'd be naive to think different. Hence seeing all the media around being "called up" if the need arises to fight the Russians. Paranoia and suspicion makes the public think more nationalistic and insular. Which tends to favour tories. In my opinion of course.

Its both I think. The armed forces have been decimated along with everything else, they still spend 2% of GDP but when GDP has been stagnant for 14 years, 2% of GDP isnt as much as it should be. Yes Russia is a threat, but the attempted full scale invasion of Russia was 2 years ago now, so why only now have they started talking about conscription or national service or whatever they want to call it?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 06:04:04 pm
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 02:50:45 pm
Yeah, I don't buy that sorry. They had ample time to put this front and centre being as they helped decimate the forces. It'd be naive to think different. Hence seeing all the media around being "called up" if the need arises to fight the Russians. Paranoia and suspicion makes the public think more nationalistic and insular. Which tends to favour tories. In my opinion of course.

Just because they want to get political benefit from saying what they do doesn't discount what they say. Would you support increased funding for the military under a Labour government?
