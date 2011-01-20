Depressing.



Spoke to two scousers yesterday and apparently the entire problems in the UK are all down to 'illegal immigrants'



This message is getting through and even here people are believing it.







What a fucking country.



They are looking at it the wrong way, there seems to be a manufactured argument made by the Torys, your either in favour of stopping the boats and illegal immigrants or you support them. that's bullshit. it's about how you handle the problem, fact is this wasn't a problem around 3 or 4 yrs ago, Tory incompetence made it a problem. blame the Torys for creating this problem, they have done long term damages as well, they created a lucrative market for the smugglers.If they want it stopped then fair enough, they should be criticising the Torys for allowing the problem to Mushroom, IMO, This all started around 4yrs ago, it became a problem due to Patels incompetence, she actually tried to cover it up at first by telling us she had set up places in France to deal with visa applications, those places never existed, I think the Torys realised they could use this to their advantage once the situation got out of hand by turning it into a political issue, it's now about being pro stop the boats etc or pro illegal immigrants. what a con job, nobody supports the boats coming, nobody supports illegal immigrants, they should want a competent government to deal with the problem, this started as a small problem, it has mushroomed over the last 4 yrs, that's all down to the Torys.If people are upset over illegal immigrants then they should be furious with the Torys, they have not only allowed the situation to get far worse, they've created a long term lucrative smuggling market for the criminal gangs.