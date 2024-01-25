Poll

What do we think of the Tory Rwanda plan?

Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 25, 2024, 11:42:54 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on January 25, 2024, 11:27:19 pm
ah that's who he is, literally just blamed the entirety of high NHS waiting lists on the pandemic. It didn't go down well with the audience but at that point I switched it off

No, that was the Tory MP coming out with that, who to be fair is a moderate in comparison to Kisin.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 26, 2024, 12:36:00 am
Quote from: west_london_red on January 25, 2024, 11:42:54 pm
No, that was the Tory MP coming out with that, who to be fair is a moderate in comparison to Kisin.
ah didn't have it on long enough to see him in action
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 26, 2024, 01:08:04 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 25, 2024, 01:18:12 pm
What is the consensus on Konstantin Kisin?

Fella in my work thinks he is this guru and hangs on his every word.
A lot of the criticism he and other Torys have for the Torys becomes meaningless when they end with "That's not to say Labour will be any better"


QT wasn't bad tonight, thought Sonia Sodah was excellent, had the feeling the Tory MP finally got the message. not from the rest of the panel but from the audience. majority of the audience voted Tory at the last election, nobody clapped or agreed with him. audience laughing at him when he came out with all his pre arranged excuses, difficult choices, Rishis doing a fantastic job,   easy to forget  they allowed all our rivers and seas to be pumped full of shit so it wasn't just all NHS,etc.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 26, 2024, 11:03:52 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on January 25, 2024, 05:28:25 pm

And one of their four ballistic missile subs is called the Temeraire.
Blimey a sail powered sub!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 26, 2024, 06:27:48 pm
Baroness Mone and her husband have had their assets frozen after a request by the CPS
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
January 26, 2024, 06:35:20 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on January 26, 2024, 06:27:48 pm
Baroness Mone and her husband have had their assets frozen after a request by the CPS
I was not expecting that. Perhaps the Tories will now pass a law declaring their innocence and the unfreezing of their assets.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 11:26:43 am
Depressing.

Spoke to two scousers yesterday and apparently the entire problems in the UK are all down to 'illegal immigrants'

This message is getting through and even here people are believing it.



What a fucking country.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 11:42:39 am
I've heard several saying Labour will be so hadicapped if they get in there is no point voting for them, might as well let Conservatives carry on

:/
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 11:46:11 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:26:43 am
Depressing.

Spoke to two scousers yesterday and apparently the entire problems in the UK are all down to 'illegal immigrants'

This message is getting through and even here people are believing it.



What a fucking country.

Were they the ones protesting outside the Suites?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 11:52:44 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:46:11 am
Were they the ones protesting outside the Suites?

No. These are just two people that are pretty grounded that I know well. Entirely unoffensive. Not political in the slightest.

If they were fucking nutjobs then I wouldn't care.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 11:54:14 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:26:43 am
Depressing.

Spoke to two scousers yesterday and apparently the entire problems in the UK are all down to 'illegal immigrants'

This message is getting through and even here people are believing it.



What a fucking country.

Have a look at the polls mate, they should cheer you up  :)
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Yesterday at 12:28:01 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:26:43 am
Depressing.

Spoke to two scousers yesterday and apparently the entire problems in the UK are all down to 'illegal immigrants'

This message is getting through and even here people are believing it.



What a fucking country.
They are looking at it the wrong way, there seems to be a manufactured argument made by the Torys, your either in favour of stopping the boats and illegal immigrants or you support them. that's bullshit. it's about how you handle the problem, fact is this wasn't a problem around 3 or 4 yrs ago, Tory incompetence made it a problem. blame the Torys for creating this problem, they have done long term damages as well, they created a lucrative market for the smugglers.
If they want it stopped then fair enough, they should be criticising the Torys for allowing the problem to Mushroom, IMO, This all started around 4yrs ago, it became a problem due to Patels incompetence,  she actually tried to cover it up at first by telling us she had set up places in France to deal with visa applications, those places never existed, I think the Torys realised they could use this to their advantage once the situation got out of hand by turning it into a political issue, it's now about being pro stop the boats etc or pro illegal immigrants. what a con job, nobody supports the boats coming, nobody supports illegal immigrants, they should want a competent government to deal with the problem, this started as a small problem, it has mushroomed over the last 4 yrs, that's all down to the Torys.
If people are upset over illegal immigrants then they should be furious with the Torys, they have not only allowed the situation to get far worse, they've created a long term lucrative smuggling market for the criminal gangs.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 09:03:41 am
Kuenssberg has a load of vox pops on this morning.  Early preview suggest shes dug deep to get Tories on.  Kemi Badenoch on too.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 10:15:20 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:26:43 am
Depressing.

Spoke to two scousers yesterday and apparently the entire problems in the UK are all down to 'illegal immigrants'

This message is getting through and even here people are believing it.



What a fucking country.

Thats absolutely fine, just ask them whose been running the country for the last 14 years and hopefully they can join the dots together
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 01:12:19 pm
Tories and immigration are like cowboy builders who turn up in the middle of the night, knock a hole in your roof, then rock up the next day offering to fix it.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Today at 08:26:34 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:12:19 pm
Tories and immigration everything are like cowboy builders who turn up in the middle of the night, knock a hole in your roof, then rock up the next day offering to fix it.

Fixed it for you
