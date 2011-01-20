No, I dont think Im being overly negative, nor am I suggesting Russian forces are up to scratch. What I do know is that every aspect of publicly funded services in this country is fucked and falling apart, schools, hospitals , roads, rail, you name it its utterly fucked so the question is why do you think our armed services are magically immune from this?



Where did I say the Royal Navy was immune to cuts? The Type 45 destroyer is notorious for engine problems.What I am saying is that the Russian Navy is likely in a similar state to its ground based military - threatening on paper, but once committed to action woefully under-trained, under-staffed, under-equipped, and ill prepared. And in some critical areas, very likely falling to bits.Everyone feared the mighty Russian military machine, and Putin used threats to leverage influence against other countries. But once it was committed to battle, it's been shown to be absolute shit. Rife with incompetence, corruption, substandard procurement and maintenance, and with little else favouring it except sheer numbers.The Tories are scum and have cut everything to the bone, but your assertion that the Royal Navy could be anywhere near as bad as the Russian Navy and is merely better at keeping a lid on the problems is ridiculous. The media would be all over stories like that.In any case, it's not a discussion for this thread. I've said my piece on the matter. Feel free to disagree.