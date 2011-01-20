Poll

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29640 on: Today at 11:19:12 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:00:22 am
Have you seen the size of the Russian Submarine fleet?

If they're anything like Russian tanks, ships, planes etc, they're likely not as much as a threat as Putin would want us to believe.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29641 on: Today at 11:23:15 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:15:26 am
@lara_spirit
Labour lead at 27 points in latest YouGov poll for The Times   

CON 20 (=)
LAB 47 (=)
LIB DEM 8 (=)
REF UK 13 (+1)
GREEN 6 (-1)     



Those are horrific numbers for the Tories.

I wonder, will this situation reach some kind of public perception "critical mass", where the Tory decline accelerates? I suspect if they dip below 20% the Tories could utterly collapse as voters switch to Reform and Lib Dem. The fabled wipeout could become a self fulfilling prophecy.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29642 on: Today at 11:23:57 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:35:02 am
Russia doesn't have anything that can threaten a carrier. They're losing a naval war to a country that doesn't have a navy.

For all it's multitude of faults, the RN still has some of the most advanced vessels on the planet. The only problem is we don't really have enough of them. But I imagine it would be very unlikely a RN carrier force would be expected to act independently of NATO support.

They have the second biggest navy in the world  ;D Bigger than America's apparently.  ;D
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29643 on: Today at 11:27:37 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:00:22 am
Have you seen the size of the Russian Submarine fleet?

Are they in better shape than the Kursk was?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29644 on: Today at 11:34:02 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:23:57 am
They have the second biggest navy in the world  ;D Bigger than America's apparently.  ;D

They only have one carrier of their own. And if the rest of their fleet is in similar condition to the Moskva, then it will be a short fight.

Optics swings both ways on an issue like this. The Russian navy is only as mighty as we imagine it to be. How bad would it be for Putin to lose even one warship in a NATO confrontation, never mind several? Russian missiles are surely dangerous, but we have to trust that our own intelligence services have a good idea of the reality of their capabilities.

They have literally dozens of ships and subs tied up, quietly rotting away. The numbers game won't work in naval warfare. This isn't WW2. The Russian surface fleet wouldn't make it out of port if a real shooting war blows up. Look what happened with the Kursk ffs.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29645 on: Today at 11:38:11 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:23:15 am
Those are horrific numbers for the Tories.

I wonder, will this situation reach some kind of public perception "critical mass", where the Tory decline accelerates? I suspect if they dip below 20% the Tories could utterly collapse as voters switch to Reform and Lib Dem. The fabled wipeout could become a self fulfilling prophecy.
Not only that, but could be a generational thing.  They never really got over knifing Thatcher when they did, and spent the next decade-plus fighting among themselves. Now they have multiple stab-in-the-back myths to indulge themselves in, about half a dozen factions who utterly hate each other, and the siren song of Frottage coming to save them being too much of a lure for some of them. But they'll really have to hit rock bottom, drunkenly pissing and puking over themselves in a late night street before it comes to that.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29646 on: Today at 11:49:07 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:34:02 am
They only have one carrier of their own. And if the rest of their fleet is in similar condition to the Moskva, then it will be a short fight.

Optics swings both ways on an issue like this. The Russian navy is only as mighty as we imagine it to be. How bad would it be for Putin to lose even one warship in a NATO confrontation, never mind several? Russian missiles are surely dangerous, but we have to trust that our own intelligence services have a good idea of the reality of their capabilities.

They have literally dozens of ships and subs tied up, quietly rotting away. The numbers game won't work in naval warfare. This isn't WW2. The Russian surface fleet wouldn't make it out of port if a real shooting war blows up. Look what happened with the Kursk ffs.

Well I've not counted them myself but it's from the database  ;D

Quote
Russia has the second largest navy in the world with 598 vessels. It boasts a fleet of submarines, including nuclear-powered attack submarines and ballistic missile submarines. They also have a number of frigates, corvettes, patrol boats, and amphibious assault ships. Russia's navy is largely focused on protecting its maritime borders as well as projecting power in key strategic locations around the globe. The Russian navy has experienced significant modernizations over the last decade with state-of-the-art platforms being added to its arsenal. These include advanced warships such as the Admiral Grigorovich class frigate and Kilo-class diesel-electric submarine. Additionally, much effort is being put into making Russia's navy more capable to operate in littoral environments and protect its oil reserves around the nation's coastlines. By doing so, Russia is aiming to further strengthen its presence in the worlds oceans for greater economic and security gains.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29647 on: Today at 12:48:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:34:02 am
They only have one carrier of their own. And if the rest of their fleet is in similar condition to the Moskva, then it will be a short fight.

Optics swings both ways on an issue like this. The Russian navy is only as mighty as we imagine it to be. How bad would it be for Putin to lose even one warship in a NATO confrontation, never mind several? Russian missiles are surely dangerous, but we have to trust that our own intelligence services have a good idea of the reality of their capabilities.

They have literally dozens of ships and subs tied up, quietly rotting away. The numbers game won't work in naval warfare. This isn't WW2. The Russian surface fleet wouldn't make it out of port if a real shooting war blows up. Look what happened with the Kursk ffs.

Have you considered that our forces might not be as cracked up as they are thought to be either, or do you assume that its only Russian politicians who talk up their armed forces? Were I a pretty dire situation ourselves.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,089
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29648 on: Today at 12:57:02 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:48:51 pm
Have you considered that our forces might not be as cracked up as they are thought to be either, or do you assume that its only Russian politicians who talk up their armed forces? Were I a pretty dire situation ourselves.

I believe that overestimating an opponent can be as dangerous as underestimating them. There is ample evidence to suggest the Russian navy is not up to scratch.

I believe we're still lacking aircraft for our carrier wings, and clearly we could steer our ships better, but I'm fairly sure our navy is generally in far better condition than the Moskva, which was supposed to be a flagship.

Maybe you are just being overly negative?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29649 on: Today at 12:59:47 pm »
Who cares about troops? We are all getting blown up.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29650 on: Today at 01:04:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:48:51 pm
Have you considered that our forces might not be as cracked up as they are thought to be either, or do you assume that its only Russian politicians who talk up their armed forces? Were I a pretty dire situation ourselves.
The Russians are currently losing a naval war in the black sea to a country that doesn't have a navy.

What's more, the Ukrainian's have been using British weapons and British training to do it.

Obviously there's a big nuclear elephant in the room when it comes to Russia though.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29651 on: Today at 01:05:09 pm »
Isn't the lesson from Ukraine that ships like aircraft carriers are massively-expensive sitting ducks in the age of drone warfare, without proper protection? And that a country without any Navy to speak of can still cause serious problems?

As far as I remember, the UK originally had planned to build 12 Type 45 Destroyers. These Destroyers are what supply most of the anti-aircraft and anti-missile capabilities within the Navy. In the end, the number of planned Destroyers was cut back to just 6. Meaning we have two massive aircraft carriers, with no aircraft to fly from them, and having cut back on all the ships that would be there to defend said aircraft carriers from air/drone/missile attack.

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29652 on: Today at 01:18:12 pm »
What is the consensus on Konstantin Kisin?

Fella in my work thinks he is this guru and hangs on his every word.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29653 on: Today at 01:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:49:07 am
Well I've not counted them myself but it's from the database  ;D

The Russian navy is likely in the same state as their huge, nuclear arsenal.

It's not the 40s, 50s, 60s, or even the 70s, anymore.

Russia (the former Soviet Union), are a bit of a running joke, in certain circles.  It's a bit like Tory austerity - nothing works and is in poor condition.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:24:38 pm by Red-Soldier »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29654 on: Today at 01:36:46 pm »
Is there a secret organisation, country, billionaire type patiently waiting in the wings for the potential nuclear fallout we're heading into so that they can manoeuvre quickly for the cleanup?

I'm not just talking about a bomb but climate and other natural disasters, mass migration, starvation etc etc.

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29655 on: Today at 01:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 01:05:09 pm
Isn't the lesson from Ukraine that ships like aircraft carriers are massively-expensive sitting ducks in the age of drone warfare, without proper protection? And that a country without any Navy to speak of can still cause serious problems?

As far as I remember, the UK originally had planned to build 12 Type 45 Destroyers. These Destroyers are what supply most of the anti-aircraft and anti-missile capabilities within the Navy. In the end, the number of planned Destroyers was cut back to just 6. Meaning we have two massive aircraft carriers, with no aircraft to fly from them, and having cut back on all the ships that would be there to defend said aircraft carriers from air/drone/missile attack.

NATO doesn't just consist of the UK.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29656 on: Today at 01:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:42:09 pm
NATO doesn't just consist of the UK.

I'm aware of that. My point is we can't always count on US support. If our aircraft carriers were ever deployed, there is a very strong chance that right now the USA would be providing most of the supporting ships.

That's not to say we need to match or even attempt to match US capabilities on an individual basis. But Europe collectively needs to come up with a way to compartmentalize and divvy out those capabilities, for the day the US decides "Actually, not our problem, we're sitting this one out.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29657 on: Today at 02:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:57:02 pm
I believe that overestimating an opponent can be as dangerous as underestimating them. There is ample evidence to suggest the Russian navy is not up to scratch.

I believe we're still lacking aircraft for our carrier wings, and clearly we could steer our ships better, but I'm fairly sure our navy is generally in far better condition than the Moskva, which was supposed to be a flagship.

Maybe you are just being overly negative?

No, I dont think Im being overly negative, nor am I suggesting Russian forces are up to scratch. What I do know is that every aspect of publicly funded services in this country is fucked and falling apart, schools, hospitals , roads, rail, you name it its utterly fucked so the question is why do you think our armed services are magically immune from this?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29658 on: Today at 04:22:06 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:53:04 pm
No, I dont think Im being overly negative, nor am I suggesting Russian forces are up to scratch. What I do know is that every aspect of publicly funded services in this country is fucked and falling apart, schools, hospitals , roads, rail, you name it its utterly fucked so the question is why do you think our armed services are magically immune from this?

My lad wants to fly for the RAF, hopefully the Typhoon or on the Multi engined, but that's if he can get in, as there is a small number of fast jets now. When I wanted to fly Tornados in the 80's we had over 850 fast jets, Tornados, Jaguars, Harriers, Phantoms and Buccaneers. Now we've about 130 fast jets, mainly Typhoons with a few Lightnings, its down 43% since 2007. Obviously the Typhoon far far outclasses the 80's jets and also a lot of the modern fast jets, but its still a small number, smallest the RAF has ever had.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29659 on: Today at 04:39:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:53:04 pm
No, I dont think Im being overly negative, nor am I suggesting Russian forces are up to scratch. What I do know is that every aspect of publicly funded services in this country is fucked and falling apart, schools, hospitals , roads, rail, you name it its utterly fucked so the question is why do you think our armed services are magically immune from this?

Where did I say the Royal Navy was immune to cuts? The Type 45 destroyer is notorious for engine problems.

What I am saying is that the Russian Navy is likely in a similar state to its ground based military - threatening on paper, but once committed to action woefully under-trained, under-staffed, under-equipped, and ill prepared. And in some critical areas, very likely falling to bits.

Everyone feared the mighty Russian military machine, and Putin used threats to leverage influence against other countries. But once it was committed to battle, it's been shown to be absolute shit. Rife with incompetence, corruption, substandard procurement and maintenance, and with little else favouring it except sheer numbers. 

The Tories are scum and have cut everything to the bone, but your assertion that the Royal Navy could be anywhere near as bad as the Russian Navy and is merely better at keeping a lid on the problems is ridiculous. The media would be all over stories like that.

In any case, it's not a discussion for this thread. I've said my piece on the matter. Feel free to disagree.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29660 on: Today at 05:21:50 pm »
Does the UK have a significant portion of the 'euopean' navy? Ie without US support in nato are we the main naval force? I guess mostly nato is defending the border with Russia so naval spend would be mostly a waste.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29661 on: Today at 05:28:25 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:21:50 pm
Does the UK have a significant portion of the 'euopean' navy? Ie without US support in nato are we the main naval force? I guess mostly nato is defending the border with Russia so naval spend would be mostly a waste.

The French navy seems to be approximately the same size as the Royal Navy.

And one of their four ballistic missile subs is called the Temeraire.
