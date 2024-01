@lara_spirit

Labour lead at 27 points in latest YouGov poll for The Times



CON 20 (=)

LAB 47 (=)

LIB DEM 8 (=)

REF UK 13 (+1)

GREEN 6 (-1)







Those are horrific numbers for the Tories.I wonder, will this situation reach some kind of public perception "critical mass", where the Tory decline accelerates? I suspect if they dip below 20% the Tories could utterly collapse as voters switch to Reform and Lib Dem. The fabled wipeout could become a self fulfilling prophecy.