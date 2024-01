Like everything else they've cut our defences on land, sea and air to the bare bones maybe on the assumption that traditional warfare was a thing of the past so huge numbers of personnel, equipment and armaments weren't needed anymore.



It seems that some of our European allies are gearing up for some sort of battle lines against Putin, Belarus and co so who knows.



I think it's just a question of when at this point. Europe's only real hope is that even if Putin succeeds in Ukraine his military is left so shattered it'll be at least a decade before he can move against Poland or the Baltic states, which buys us some time. And should he die in the meantime (very likely) there's a chance the political instability might prevent war a bit longer than that.