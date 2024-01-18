Poll

What do we think of the Tory Rwanda plan?  (First New Years Poll yay!)

It's a marvellous plan with plenty to recommend it
It's fucking batshit crazy
It's as batshit crazy as Rees-Mogg humping his nanny after 3 crates of crystal meth
Rainbow on Crack
Bananas in Pajamas falling down the stairs pissed
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29480 on: Yesterday at 08:58:20 am »
Ok, so I'd freely admit that I'd never heard of Kingali . But if I were there, and heard YC reference it, I'd stop to think what does she mean, rather than assume she doesn't know it's Rwanda being talked about.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29481 on: Yesterday at 09:49:21 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:58:20 am
Ok, so I'd freely admit that I'd never heard of Kingali . But if I were there, and heard YC reference it, I'd stop to think what does she mean, rather than assume she doesn't know it's Rwanda being talked about.

The Guardians editorial today sums up the whole debacle succinctly and accurately; the Tory tail has for far too long, been wagging the Commons dog:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/jan/17/the-guardian-view-on-the-rwanda-bill-debate-mainstream-politics-captured-by-the-fringe?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29482 on: Yesterday at 10:06:15 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:49:21 am
The Guardians editorial today sums up the whole debacle succinctly and accurately; the Tory tail has for far too long, been wagging the Commons dog:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/jan/17/the-guardian-view-on-the-rwanda-bill-debate-mainstream-politics-captured-by-the-fringe?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
That is a good summary of where were at. Its easy to lose sight of it to be honest. About time that small(ish) group of nut jobs had a downturn in their fortunes. Sick of them.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29483 on: Yesterday at 10:55:06 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:11:07 am
OMFG :lmao

Coffey calling out Yvette Cooper for not even knowing what country she is talking about. Complains about her discussing the Kingali government.
Which is of course the capital of Rwanda

https://twitter.com/inglesongrey/status/1747740979233231251?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg


One of the all time great fuck ups this. Watch and enjoy

:lmao
She's like something out of a running comedy sketch show.

The Torys are not coming out of this well
Victoria Derbyshire, "So it's not going to work"

Jacob Rees-Mogg, "I hope it will work"

VD, "Of course you do, but you just explained why you think it won't work"

Victoria Derbyshire humiliates Jacob Rees-Mogg
https://twitter.com/implausibleblog/status/1747764338335609019?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1747764338335609019%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

Jess Phillips on #RwandaBill

➡️ £169,000 to send each asylum seeker to Rwanda

➡️ £42 compensation to victims of child sexual abuse

➡️ Rishi Sunak can find 150 judges for asylum seekers overnight, while rape victims in my constituency are waiting over 7 years

https://twitter.com/implausibleblog/status/1747743663839465677?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1747743663839465677%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29484 on: Yesterday at 11:02:03 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:16:55 am
Superb comment too on how stupid it was 😂

"I was astonished by the Labour party suggesting we were going to send refugees to Africa - Africa, as we all know, is a song by Toto."

And this one: "Coffey probably thinks the capital of Rwanda is R"....
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29485 on: Yesterday at 11:29:41 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:02:03 am
And this one: "Coffey probably thinks the capital of Rwanda is R"....

Yep that one too mate 👍
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29486 on: Yesterday at 12:26:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:58:20 am
Ok, so I'd freely admit that I'd never heard of Kingali . But if I were there, and heard YC reference it, I'd stop to think what does she mean, rather than assume she doesn't know it's Rwanda being talked about.
As far as I know they're allowed to use their phones - wasn't there some Tory MP caught recently looking at porntractors? -  so she could have quickly done a web search for Kingali.  When the person you're debating resorts to pedantry to try to "win" the argument then you know they're in too deep, especially when that pedantry is completely misplaced.

Sunak continuing to flog this dead horse of a policy, a policy with no grounding in reality and with no strong support, feels like May trying to unpick Brexit.  We just need Bozo to reappear with a Get Rwanda done slogan and an oven-ready deal where he adds an asterisk next to Rwanda and slips in a line to say "* When referencing transporting people to Rwanda we actually mean Kent".
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29487 on: Yesterday at 12:31:35 pm »
You can almost see how giddy her alcoholic, bloated, blotched face looked when she started talking. She thought she had an easy zinger. Something she could put front and centre on twitter and on a poster etc. Some major brownie points from the higher ups.

What a fucking stupid idiot
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29488 on: Yesterday at 12:39:16 pm »
Will she get mocked in the Press?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29489 on: Yesterday at 01:04:15 pm »
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29490 on: Yesterday at 01:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 17, 2024, 05:21:33 pm
30p Lee will now vote for the Govt's unamended Rwanda bill, just 24 hours after resigning from the Cabinet to oppose the bill.

He's such a thick, cowardly turd.

Carol Vorderman shared on twitter an interview he did on GB News explaining his reasoning for doing this, he did it because Labour MPs were laughing an pointing at him in the No Lobby!

https://twitter.com/carolvorders/status/1747855525994283355?t=nT3iNmLj3Oyog4abojnx0g&s=19

What an absolute cock
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29491 on: Yesterday at 01:37:58 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:04:15 pm
Stop lying!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68017887

Beat me to it, I was about to post the same.

Obviously uses the same mathematical methods as Evertons PSR calculations.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29492 on: Yesterday at 01:54:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:11:07 am
OMFG :lmao

Coffey calling out Yvette Cooper for not even knowing what country she is talking about. Complains about her discussing the Kingali government.
Which is of course the capital of Rwanda

https://twitter.com/inglesongrey/status/1747740979233231251?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg


One of the all time great fuck ups this. Watch and enjoy

:lmao
Sometimes its better just to admit youve screwed up!

But no, shes doubled down and its now pretending it wasnt a mistake

Quote
Some keyboard snipers moaning that I criticised the opposition for referring to the Kigali government, not the Rwandan government.

I would not call the French government, the Paris government nor the Scottish government, the Edinburgh government.
Why disrespect Rwanda?

:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29493 on: Yesterday at 01:55:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:54:01 pm
Sometimes its better just to admit youve screwed up!

But no, shes doubled down and its now pretending it wasnt a mistake

:lmao :lmao :lmao
she really is thick as mince, someone should tell her to throw the spade down and stop digging!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29494 on: Yesterday at 04:10:31 pm »
Coffey really is a fucking idiot isn't she.

It's a farce that she is also in a position where she can speak with authority about the use of Anaesthesia Associates in the NHS too. She's a walking medical nightmare and has admitted to dishing out her supply of antibiotics to her friends when they have a sniffle. She does not have the knowledge or insight to influence important decisions but yet she can.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29495 on: Yesterday at 04:15:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 17, 2024, 10:52:20 pm
:lmao


Now, I dont think this will happen in an election, but this would put the tories on about 30 seats :lmao

Tories polling at 10% among the 18-50 demographic as well. The older vote won't be nearly as strong as it has been but without it they'd be wiped out altogether.

They've completely lost working aged people and making themselves more and more unelectable with younger voters. Even Thatcher did well with the younger voter.

Younger people need a proper choice. Bring in PR and finish them off once and for all.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29496 on: Yesterday at 05:19:44 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on January 17, 2024, 10:20:11 pm
So many things they could be trying to do this year - and just fucking around with this stupid Rwanda policy that will never happen.

Not necessarily a bad thing, seeing as everything this Tory government touches turns to shit. Let them tear themselves apart arguing on a policy that will be immediately cancelled the moment they're kicked out of office, if it keeps them too busy to do any further damage to the rest of the already badly damaged country.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29497 on: Yesterday at 05:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 01:55:55 pm
she really is thick as mince, someone should tell her to throw the spade down and stop digging!

She digs inbetween using the spade to feed her grotesque bulk, if any one single tory represented the greedy thick corrupt pigs at the top its her.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29498 on: Yesterday at 05:23:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:54:01 pm
Sometimes its better just to admit youve screwed up!

But no, shes doubled down and its now pretending it wasnt a mistake

:lmao :lmao :lmao

She does have a point, nobody calls in the London government. Westminister at a push.
Or was this just a trap YC set up for her?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29499 on: Yesterday at 05:27:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:54:01 pm
Sometimes its better just to admit youve screwed up!

But no, shes doubled down and its now pretending it wasnt a mistake

:lmao :lmao :lmao

One of the first responses on her twitter post..

John Niven HQ
@estellecostanza
·
3h
get fucked you dense shitrag

:D
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29500 on: Yesterday at 07:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 04:10:31 pm
Coffey really is a fucking idiot isn't she.

It's a farce that she is also in a position where she can speak with authority about the use of Anaesthesia Associates in the NHS too. She's a walking medical nightmare and has admitted to dishing out her supply of antibiotics to her friends when they have a sniffle. She does not have the knowledge or insight to influence important decisions but yet she can.

In a contest of disgusting fat bitches, she comes last.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29501 on: Yesterday at 09:36:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:54:01 pm
Sometimes its better just to admit youve screwed up!

But no, shes doubled down and its now pretending it wasnt a mistake

:lmao :lmao :lmao

Although lets be honest no one ever uses words like Westminster or London to describe our government or seat of power
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29502 on: Yesterday at 09:39:03 pm »
Here we go If you want cheering up read this!

(Click on the link, Im too lazy too add the pictures.

https://medium.com/@jamesdaustin_82825/youre-38-0-down-and-it-s-not-even-half-time-f6fa49d16ce7

To summarise.. The tories are in fucking huge trouble

Read it, its great!

Quote
Youre 380 down and its not even half time. Your fly half has just thrown yet another interception to the opposition outside centre who has had the gall to goose-step your fullback on his way to scoring under the posts. He was in Tigers academy someone whispers as you trudge back to under the posts, ready for the pre-talk from your captain.

We can still win this he insists tackle hard, keep the ball safe and we can force our way back into the game. Remember the game a few seasons back when we came back? Ultimately, theyre not that good, its been our mistakes that are costing us. We beat them last year Aye, you think, but we were only 14 points down a few seasons ago. And theyre better than last year and have that bloody no.13.

You can pick your sport or metaphor. The opposition are 40 up in a cup game and their striker has just scored via a rabona. Your opposition has 20 overs to go, need just 3.0 run/per over to win and have just switch-hit your spinner for six.

Whatever metaphor you choose this is basically the situation the Conservative party now finds itself in. Yes, technically within the rules of the game you can still win. But its deeply unlikely and in reality what youre doing is damage limitation.

A few months ago I wrote about why people were underestimating the prospects of a Tory wipeout. At the time my base case was that wed see the Tories get between 180220 seats at an election, with a small but underestimated chance that wed see a wipeout. I now think that the upper end of this prediction is the best case scenario for the Tories and that theyre more likely to get between 150180 seats. And that the chances of a sub 100 seat wipeout are up to about 25%.

So why am I getting more bearish on the Tories chances? I apologise for the volume of graphs about to follow.

The first factor is time: The Tories are running out of it. I covered this in more detail here but, in essence, the 2 1/2 months since I wrote on the chances of wipeout constitute about 1/5 of the time left for the Tories. And theyve made little progress. We know that, as we get closer to the election, polls become more predictive and wed be expecting to start to see real closure at this point.

Owen Winters work is useful at showing this  Labour are well ahead of where youd expect a winning opposition to be at this point *and* closing in on similar polling to 1997.



More than that, far from closing up the polls are actually widening. Polls since Christmas have all, aside from Savanta, shown falls in the Tory vote share and increases in the Labour lead. We have leads of 27%, 19%, 16%, 17%, 22%, 14%, 20%, 15%, 22% in the latest polls from reputable pollsters. The SkyNews tracker has crept up to a 19% average lead and the Politico one is on the way to that:


Poll closure when?
Worse still for the Tories are the underlying ratings and data which may actually be getting worse. Rather than things appearing to close and Labours position deteriorating were actually getting signs that the Tory vote is getting weaker. For example, as Beyond_Topline points out on the most recent YouGov poll a majority of Tory 2019 voters with intention are no longer voting for the party. Worse, 36% of them have switched to another party and we know switchers are harder to get back in the fold.

This isnt an isolated finding either  Lord Ashcroft also finds something similar (tho not the same) with just under 50% of 2019 Tories saying theyre definitely likely to vote for the party. He also finds that Lib Dem/Green voting is relatively soft (and Labour voters quite open to voting Lib Dem) which shows a high chance of tactical voting.


Looking away from VI to the background ratings the Tories are in arguably the worst state weve ever seen a major party in. They lead on just one major policy area, defence, and even then Labour came within a 1% lead here in December. Dylan Difford has shown just how much worse the Tory position is than 1997 when they at least led on 3 major policy questions ahead of the election.


Its worth noting that Dylans numbers are from October and the Tory position may have got worse since then. For example, IPSOS now have Starmer with a 17% lead on net approval and YouGov with a solid lead on the economy (this is different polling from that which Dylan uses  I cant find any more recent issues polling from IPSOS.) To underline the point YouGovs recent MRP found that Starmer has a 9% lead on best PM, with more people answering Dont know than selecting Sunak.

Traditionally the Torys strategic strengths where the economy, defense, law and order and immigration. You can see this in 97. To now be in a place where all but defense are losing issues is remarkable. This is why Labour feel comfortable devoting 3/4 PMQs to immigration: because it is now a winning issue for them.

As a Labour supporter its like being in bizarro world. The issue we always avoided and struggled with is now something we want to talk about?!?

Its because of this weakness that its very hard to see what option to Tories have to try and recover, or where that recovery is going to come from. You want to fight on issues where you are a) stronger than your opponent and b) which have high salience. And these just dont exist for them. As such they should go for the least worst option: probably fighting on the economy and leadership, where their disadvantage is slightly smaller.

Not that theyre doing that of course. Their approach seems strategically muddled, leading to a lack of clarity in messaging and repeated relaunches.

There isnt a clear route to winning in the VI either. For example, just winning back Tory switches to Dont Know isnt enough to significantly close the gap; In the unlikely event they win back every 2019 Conservative who has gone Dont Know *and* every Reform voter Labour probably maintain a 8% lead. And if you think that will happen I have a bridge to sell you.

So the Tories are in the business now of damage limitation. Forcing a hung parliament or minority govt seems their best chance. But Yougovs MRP showed just how hard this will be: it showed how, even in a relatively good scenario (where the Tories lose by 13.5%  a closure of 5.5% from the poll of polls) youd still get a 97 style thrashing with the Tories just holding onto 169 seats.

And this was with 46 of the seat they did held being by margins of under 5%. Given that YouGovs adjustment for tactical voting seemed relatively weak (and some add % shares) its hard to see how they would hold those  which leads to things like this in a slightly more realistic scenario with tactical voting + Reform being squeezed.


And again this is on base data that is relatively kind to the Tories, with a decent sized closure. Rob Ford has shown another scenario where a relatively good, % wise, scenario could end up badly for the Tories. This is with a 13.5% lead. Now imagine one with say, a 17% lead (still closure from now) and tactical voting would be

Okay, so that the polling which offers very little hope for the Tories. But what about the politics? Can we look forward to events helping them out?

The honest answer is no. Tory hopes are very much resting on the idea that the economy will improve and this will spur people back to the Conservatives but predictions are for interest rates to remain relatively high and the economy to, at best, stagnate. KPMG, for example, antipate growth of 0.5% across the year with core inflation remaining relatively high. While we may see some real wage growth, people's living standards will still have fallen across the Parliament. By comparison in 1997 we saw strong economic growth for 2 years in the run up to the election and real wage growth across the Parliament  and it wasnt enough to save them.

Politics wise it looks like that the first 3 months of the year will be dominated by the budget and Rwanda. Rwanda will continue to be a flashpoint and eat up headlines and Parliamentary time. I fully expect it to be defeated in the Lords and to then ping pong back and forth until Parliament dissolves. Quite why the Tories are choosing to waste half their available time, and suffer repeated splits and defeats, on a policy that just 34% of people think they should continue with is a mystery to me.

The budget offers better prospects. There is some headroom for tax cuts (though voters, even Tory voters, would prefer this to be used on investment) and a chance to try and reset the narrative around the economy. There is less than there would have been, however, given the splurge on tax cuts in the Autumn which have had zero impact. If I was the Tories Id be trying to think about why this might be and not just waste another £20bn on tax cuts.

Then we have some space before the local elections. These are likely to be a bloodbath for the Tories; the seats were last contested in 2021 at the height of the vaccine bounce. It seems likely the Tories will lose over 400 seats and the mayoral races in Tees Valley and West Midlands will be very tight. Losing both would be a huge blow.

Other issues will come up, of course  but its hard to see how they favour the government. The most foreseeable ones, from the continued closure of the Red Sea to the collapse of a major uni or more councils, all seem harmful. I could write a whole article on this (and John Oxley has) but events seem unlikely to deliver a boost.

I note I havent spoken much about the opposition here. This is partly because this was intended to be a short blog summarising how bad the situation has become for the govt and partly because, unless they shit the bed (see Labour 20102019), I dont think oppositions have much of a impact of election outcomes.

But to put it simply: Starmer is very unlikely to shit the bed, Labour are clearly getting their messages and fighting positions in order and have amassed a significant war chest. Were as disciplined as Ive ever seen us and seem data led. A clear strategy seems to be being executed and any weaknesses are being ruthlessly killed off. The difference with the govt couldnt be greater. The big danger for Labour is that theyre over-cautious or box themselves in for government. But thats for another blog.

Given the case Ive made above itsfair to ask why Im not even more bullish on the chances of a wipeout. After all, there are plenty of reasons not to expect poll closure and relatively few to expect it.

The answer to this is fivefold:

a) There is a very strong historic pattern of polling closure which Im not willing to just dismiss. Others have outlined this in various ways  Mark Pack has a good summary.

b) FPTP gives very strong protection to establishment parties, both in terms of brand and seats. That is hard to overcome.

c) There are good numbers of DK voters out there who lean Tory  I still expect them to return home and boost the Tory % by 3 or 4 points. That, combined with a classic squeeze of reform votes, should close the gap from wipeout to landslide.

d) Im not convinced that Reform exist in anywhere near the numbers polls are showing and think some of their vote should be redistributed Tory*

e) Im a coward and am probably herding

But you cant get away from the fact that all of the data points towards a huge Tory defeat  and that those factors arent getting better over time. We should be seeing closure. Were not. And I see little political prospect of the Tories making significant political moves that might rescue the situation  Im not even convinced those moves exist any more. Should this continue for, say, another 3 months then I think the odds of wipeout may creep to a 50%+ position for me.

In the meantime the Tory party will continue to trudge back to the posts, wondering why their fly-half forgot which colour shirt he was wearing.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29503 on: Yesterday at 09:45:20 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:36:25 pm
Although lets be honest no one ever uses words like Westminster or London to describe our government or seat of power

Or Holyrood, Stormont.

Brussels

https://www.thepoke.com/2024/01/18/therese-coffey-tried-to-style-out-her-comedy-rwanda-faux-pas-and-was-owned-into-the-next-parliament/
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29504 on: Yesterday at 10:40:34 pm »
Cooper isn't the first person to use the term.  Web searches on the subject are now dominated by Coffey's digging but this one came up:

Quote from: https://www.voanews.com/a/a-13-2008-11-10-voa2-66603527/556215.html
Last week the French Army sued the Rwandan government for defamation after the Kigali government accused French soldiers of having a hand in the country's 1994 genocide.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29505 on: Yesterday at 11:01:15 pm »
I'm not sure I'll see the next day after an election if the tories lose. The celebration would be off the scale. I can't remember what hope felt like. And I'm 38!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29506 on: Yesterday at 11:16:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:36:25 pm
Although lets be honest no one ever uses words like Westminster or London to describe our government or seat of power


I fairly often use "Washington" and "Moscow".

I've seen/heard "Beijing" used a lot.

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29507 on: Yesterday at 11:21:21 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:36:25 pm
Although lets be honest no one ever uses words like Westminster or London to describe our government or seat of power

The SNP do say Westminster as the seat of power, well Sturgeon did anyway, don't know if the SNP still do so.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29508 on: Today at 01:19:12 pm »
