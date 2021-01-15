Poll

What do we think of the Tory Rwanda plan?  (First New Years Poll yay!)

It's a marvellous plan with plenty to recommend it
It's fucking batshit crazy
It's as batshit crazy as Rees-Mogg humping his nanny after 3 crates of crystal meth
Rainbow on Crack
Bananas in Pajamas falling down the stairs pissed
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1212228 times)

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Ok, so I'd freely admit that I'd never heard of Kingali . But if I were there, and heard YC reference it, I'd stop to think what does she mean, rather than assume she doesn't know it's Rwanda being talked about.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:58:20 am
Ok, so I'd freely admit that I'd never heard of Kingali . But if I were there, and heard YC reference it, I'd stop to think what does she mean, rather than assume she doesn't know it's Rwanda being talked about.

The Guardians editorial today sums up the whole debacle succinctly and accurately; the Tory tail has for far too long, been wagging the Commons dog:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/jan/17/the-guardian-view-on-the-rwanda-bill-debate-mainstream-politics-captured-by-the-fringe?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 09:49:21 am
The Guardians editorial today sums up the whole debacle succinctly and accurately; the Tory tail has for far too long, been wagging the Commons dog:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/jan/17/the-guardian-view-on-the-rwanda-bill-debate-mainstream-politics-captured-by-the-fringe?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
That is a good summary of where were at. Its easy to lose sight of it to be honest. About time that small(ish) group of nut jobs had a downturn in their fortunes. Sick of them.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:11:07 am
OMFG :lmao

Coffey calling out Yvette Cooper for not even knowing what country she is talking about. Complains about her discussing the Kingali government.
Which is of course the capital of Rwanda

https://twitter.com/inglesongrey/status/1747740979233231251?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg


One of the all time great fuck ups this. Watch and enjoy

:lmao
She's like something out of a running comedy sketch show.

The Torys are not coming out of this well
Victoria Derbyshire, "So it's not going to work"

Jacob Rees-Mogg, "I hope it will work"

VD, "Of course you do, but you just explained why you think it won't work"

Victoria Derbyshire humiliates Jacob Rees-Mogg
https://twitter.com/implausibleblog/status/1747764338335609019?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1747764338335609019%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

Jess Phillips on #RwandaBill

➡️ £169,000 to send each asylum seeker to Rwanda

➡️ £42 compensation to victims of child sexual abuse

➡️ Rishi Sunak can find 150 judges for asylum seekers overnight, while rape victims in my constituency are waiting over 7 years

https://twitter.com/implausibleblog/status/1747743663839465677?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1747743663839465677%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:16:55 am
Superb comment too on how stupid it was 😂

"I was astonished by the Labour party suggesting we were going to send refugees to Africa - Africa, as we all know, is a song by Toto."

And this one: "Coffey probably thinks the capital of Rwanda is R"....
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:02:03 am
And this one: "Coffey probably thinks the capital of Rwanda is R"....

Yep that one too mate 👍
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:58:20 am
Ok, so I'd freely admit that I'd never heard of Kingali . But if I were there, and heard YC reference it, I'd stop to think what does she mean, rather than assume she doesn't know it's Rwanda being talked about.
As far as I know they're allowed to use their phones - wasn't there some Tory MP caught recently looking at porntractors? -  so she could have quickly done a web search for Kingali.  When the person you're debating resorts to pedantry to try to "win" the argument then you know they're in too deep, especially when that pedantry is completely misplaced.

Sunak continuing to flog this dead horse of a policy, a policy with no grounding in reality and with no strong support, feels like May trying to unpick Brexit.  We just need Bozo to reappear with a Get Rwanda done slogan and an oven-ready deal where he adds an asterisk next to Rwanda and slips in a line to say "* When referencing transporting people to Rwanda we actually mean Kent".
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
You can almost see how giddy her alcoholic, bloated, blotched face looked when she started talking. She thought she had an easy zinger. Something she could put front and centre on twitter and on a poster etc. Some major brownie points from the higher ups.

What a fucking stupid idiot
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Will she get mocked in the Press?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:21:33 pm
30p Lee will now vote for the Govt's unamended Rwanda bill, just 24 hours after resigning from the Cabinet to oppose the bill.

He's such a thick, cowardly turd.

Carol Vorderman shared on twitter an interview he did on GB News explaining his reasoning for doing this, he did it because Labour MPs were laughing an pointing at him in the No Lobby!

https://twitter.com/carolvorders/status/1747855525994283355?t=nT3iNmLj3Oyog4abojnx0g&s=19

What an absolute cock
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:04:15 pm
Stop lying!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-68017887

Beat me to it, I was about to post the same.

Obviously uses the same mathematical methods as Evertons PSR calculations.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:11:07 am
OMFG :lmao

Coffey calling out Yvette Cooper for not even knowing what country she is talking about. Complains about her discussing the Kingali government.
Which is of course the capital of Rwanda

https://twitter.com/inglesongrey/status/1747740979233231251?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg


One of the all time great fuck ups this. Watch and enjoy

:lmao
Sometimes its better just to admit youve screwed up!

But no, shes doubled down and its now pretending it wasnt a mistake

Quote
Some keyboard snipers moaning that I criticised the opposition for referring to the Kigali government, not the Rwandan government.

I would not call the French government, the Paris government nor the Scottish government, the Edinburgh government.
Why disrespect Rwanda?

:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:54:01 pm
Sometimes its better just to admit youve screwed up!

But no, shes doubled down and its now pretending it wasnt a mistake

:lmao :lmao :lmao
she really is thick as mince, someone should tell her to throw the spade down and stop digging!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Coffey really is a fucking idiot isn't she.

It's a farce that she is also in a position where she can speak with authority about the use of Anaesthesia Associates in the NHS too. She's a walking medical nightmare and has admitted to dishing out her supply of antibiotics to her friends when they have a sniffle. She does not have the knowledge or insight to influence important decisions but yet she can.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:52:20 pm
:lmao


Now, I dont think this will happen in an election, but this would put the tories on about 30 seats :lmao

Tories polling at 10% among the 18-50 demographic as well. The older vote won't be nearly as strong as it has been but without it they'd be wiped out altogether.

They've completely lost working aged people and making themselves more and more unelectable with younger voters. Even Thatcher did well with the younger voter.

Younger people need a proper choice. Bring in PR and finish them off once and for all.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:20:11 pm
So many things they could be trying to do this year - and just fucking around with this stupid Rwanda policy that will never happen.

Not necessarily a bad thing, seeing as everything this Tory government touches turns to shit. Let them tear themselves apart arguing on a policy that will be immediately cancelled the moment they're kicked out of office, if it keeps them too busy to do any further damage to the rest of the already badly damaged country.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:55:55 pm
she really is thick as mince, someone should tell her to throw the spade down and stop digging!

She digs inbetween using the spade to feed her grotesque bulk, if any one single tory represented the greedy thick corrupt pigs at the top its her.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:54:01 pm
Sometimes its better just to admit youve screwed up!

But no, shes doubled down and its now pretending it wasnt a mistake

:lmao :lmao :lmao

She does have a point, nobody calls in the London government. Westminister at a push.
Or was this just a trap YC set up for her?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:54:01 pm
Sometimes its better just to admit youve screwed up!

But no, shes doubled down and its now pretending it wasnt a mistake

:lmao :lmao :lmao

One of the first responses on her twitter post..

John Niven HQ
@estellecostanza
·
3h
get fucked you dense shitrag

:D
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:10:31 pm
Coffey really is a fucking idiot isn't she.

It's a farce that she is also in a position where she can speak with authority about the use of Anaesthesia Associates in the NHS too. She's a walking medical nightmare and has admitted to dishing out her supply of antibiotics to her friends when they have a sniffle. She does not have the knowledge or insight to influence important decisions but yet she can.

In a contest of disgusting fat bitches, she comes last.
