Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1188420 times)

classycarra

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29520 on: Today at 03:16:18 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 03:04:29 pm
That just leaves... You... The genocide maniac here.
the what? ;D

do you find in your life offline - and I suppose online - that you convince many people that your perspective is a good perspective, and that you're someone whose view is worthwhile listening to, by screaming some unhinged hyperbolic lies at them that are entirely unrelated to the conversation you've been having?

i can't imagine you are successfully convincing very often?

also when you lurch from 0-100mph so rapidly over literally nothing, do you often find you have nowhere more extreme to jump things to the next level? like what if i said something genuinely unhinged like 'corbyn was right to deny the bosnian genocide'?! - what could you say about me that's a step above 'genocide maniac'?

feels like you box yourself into a situation where you've trained people not to take you very seriously, so if there ever was a hypothetical situation like this the correct instinct would be to distrust what you're saying.
