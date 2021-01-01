That just leaves... You... The genocide maniac here.

the what?do you find in your life offline - and I suppose online - that you convince many people that your perspective is a good perspective, and that you're someone whose view is worthwhile listening to, by screaming some unhinged hyperbolic lies at them that are entirely unrelated to the conversation you've been having?i can't imagine you are successfully convincing very often?also when you lurch from 0-100mph so rapidly over literally nothing, do you often find you have nowhere more extreme to jump things to the next level? like what if i said something genuinely unhinged like 'corbyn was right to deny the bosnian genocide'?! - what could you say about me that's a step above 'genocide maniac'?feels like you box yourself into a situation where you've trained people not to take you very seriously, so if there ever was a hypothetical situation like this the correct instinct would be to distrust what you're saying.