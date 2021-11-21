Bridgen register of members interests:



So let me get this straight: At around the same time Reclaim was launching (September 2020) Hosking, its major bankroller, loaned a 4.5m 'donation' to Bridgen personally (on the pretext of legal services, presumably for the court battles over his family business). In 2022 Bridgen lost the case anyway and was evicted.When Bridgen got the boot from the Tories early 2023 over Covid Vax stuff he then joined Reclaim, instantly giving them an MP (and in theory some credibility, but by that point we all knew who Bridgen was). In December 2023, with the loan paid back (18th December), Bridgen instantly quit the Reclaim party (20th December). Or was the loan paid back? Was the 18th just the date the Hosking stopped paying Bridgen and so he quit his party 2 days later?If you believe some reporting, Bridgen had an argument with Laurence Fox over the use of the one Reclaim company car as Fox was trying to get a Christmas tree across London and the car was in Leicester at the time. So did Bridgen quit the party and then Hosking stopped paying him?Whichever way it breaks down, it basically appears that Hosking was paying Bridgen over £110k per month. Boggles the mind you can so transparently just buy an MP these days. Having said that, I always thought parts of Leicestershire were rotten boroughs.