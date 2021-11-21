« previous next »
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1186844 times)

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29440 on: Yesterday at 08:08:27 pm »
So Osborne reckons he has heard it from an insider that the election will be 14th November, to Sunak as much time as possible to regain some of the poll deficit.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/jan/11/general-election-likely-to-take-place-on-14-november-says-george-osborne

So this government is going to continue dragging the country through the mud for another 11 months in the hope they might lose the election by slightly less seats.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29441 on: Yesterday at 08:09:30 pm »
Or Sunak goes to town on the huthis as his own Falklands.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29442 on: Yesterday at 08:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 08:08:27 pm
So Osborne reckons he has heard it from an insider that the election will be 14th November, to Sunak as much time as possible to regain some of the poll deficit.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/jan/11/general-election-likely-to-take-place-on-14-november-says-george-osborne

So this government is going to continue dragging the country through the mud for another 11 months in the hope they might lose the election by slightly less seats.

Basically the earliest possible date whilst still getting the gravy train of Party Conferences in...
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29443 on: Yesterday at 08:27:32 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:48:14 pm
I thought that bit was obvious

I prefer to give people the benefit of the doubt. I asked you pointedly about this - you instead chose to obfuscate.Im neither  fearful or full of relish and Im not sure why either would be doing me a disservice

A large number of post master/mistresses were prosecuted by the CPS  (not civil) yet the CPS didnt think it suspicious

There were more than 900 convictions linked to the scandal over 16 years, with only 93 so far being overturned.

Between 1999 and 2015, the Post Office prosecuted hundreds of sub-postmasters and mistresses after a faulty computer system called Horizon made it look like money was missing.
[/i]
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67932595

No matter. I now have the unequivocal answer I sought in the first place. Thank you. We can leave there as far as I am concerned (to the relief of many here I am sure).

Jiminy, I will try to lay this down in one simple post, I dont blame starmer directly, I dont think he knew there was wrong doing but carried on regasrdless, or ignored warnings something was awry
I think he was in charge of an organisation that shoulod have been more vigilant, more on the ball to what was happening

Im not trying to obfuscate, perhaps you should ask better/clearer questions.

ttfn



Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29444 on: Yesterday at 08:54:48 pm »
God, its like the spectator in here.


Which one of you is Andrew Neil in disguise
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29445 on: Yesterday at 09:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 07:46:01 pm
38 and to address your other similar post I didnt resppnd to earlier, There were 900 prosecutions to think the CPS didnt know about a portion of these is naive I think

as I said to Jiminy if you don't think there was enough to for the CPS get suspicious about, ok but I disagree.

Youve misunderstood the question I asked. I was asking about the total number of cases the CPS prosecuted over the period of 1999 to 2015 for all alleged crimes because that what it comes down to. Before the pandemic the CPS seemed to be prosecuting about 100k cases a year, and your somehow expecting someone to realise that from the hundreds of thousands of cases if not millions of cases the CPS investigated over that 16 year period Starmer was supposed to identify 38 somehow? And lets not forget he was DPP for only 5 of the 16 years.

Keep grinding that axe.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29446 on: Yesterday at 09:10:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:09:30 pm
Or Sunak goes to town on the huthis as his own Falklands.

Been saying it for ages
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29447 on: Yesterday at 10:00:05 pm »
They tried to stop the boats in one of the smallest shipping lanes....now they decided to try and stop them in a bigger body of water... :butt

Clowns
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29448 on: Yesterday at 10:53:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:09:30 pm
Or Sunak goes to town on the huthis as his own Falklands.

News earlier was reporting military action may begin tonight

https://news.sky.com/story/cabinet-has-met-to-discuss-uk-and-us-military-action-against-yemens-houthi-fighters-13046384
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29449 on: Yesterday at 11:30:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:09:30 pm
Or Sunak goes to town on the huthis as his own Falklands.
more likely to be his Iraq
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29450 on: Yesterday at 11:39:52 pm »
Sky saying strikes in Yemen have already started, large explosions in the capital.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29451 on: Yesterday at 11:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:30:33 pm
more likely to be his Iraq
slightly different operation and scale! ;D
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29452 on: Today at 12:44:26 am »

I guess its OK now to attack the Houthi. The hypocrisy is unreal.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29453 on: Today at 12:47:15 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:44:26 am
I guess its OK now to attack the Houthi. The hypocrisy is unreal.
Not sure why you think it's hypocrisy?

The Houthi's attacked our ships while we're trying to spread democracy. It's self defence a mile or two away from home.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29454 on: Today at 12:48:00 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:44:26 am
I guess its OK now to attack the Houthi. The hypocrisy is unreal.
do i understand correctly that you would prefer the Houhis were allowed to attack civilian cargo transport workers (without even mentioning attacking the UK navy), an jeopardising global supply routes, without any kind of reprimand?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29455 on: Today at 01:06:26 am »
Bridgen register of members interests:

Quote
Name of donor: Jeremy Hosking
Address of donor: private
Amount of donation or nature and value if donation in kind: Legal services provided in relation to a civil case, the costs of which will be repaid to the donor on an interest-free basis, value £4,470,576.42
Date received: 12 October 2020 - 18 December 2023
Date accepted: 12 October 2020
Donor status: individual
(Registered 19 December 2023)
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29456 on: Today at 01:19:59 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:48:00 am
do i understand correctly that you would prefer the Houhis were allowed to attack civilian cargo transport workers (without even mentioning attacking the UK navy), an jeopardising global supply routes, without any kind of reprimand?

Of course not but are they a terrorist group now or not ?
" without any kind of reprimand " thats what the western media kept asking for the past years despite the Houhis doing much worse to the Yemni people.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29457 on: Today at 07:20:24 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:48:00 am
do i understand correctly that you would prefer the Houhis were allowed to attack civilian cargo transport workers (without even mentioning attacking the UK navy), an jeopardising global supply routes, without any kind of reprimand?

The innocent workers on maritime ships theyve been attacking are obviously the wrong type to get solidarity
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29458 on: Today at 07:26:20 am »
Tory bastards. Just when the region needs cool heads Sunak and genocide Joe Biden decide to escalate  :no
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29459 on: Today at 07:42:03 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:26:20 am
Tory bastards. Just when the region needs cool heads Sunak and genocide Joe Biden decide to escalate  :no

The cool heads like the ones constantly attacking random merchant shipping vessels? Or firing missiles at US and UK ships two days ago?

The whole situation is bleak as fuck and the idea of British involvement makes me anxious and a bit sick - but this sort of wilful simplicity that assumes one side is utterly malign and all the Iranian backed groups are sweet little angels is a mess.
