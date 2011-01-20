« previous next »
Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29400 on: Today at 01:20:10 pm
If and it is an if, Corbyn sets up a party or runs for London Mayor as we had a few months ago, then its becuse he is no longer in the PLP, because Starmer kicked him out and grounds of electoral success

We know have centrist cranks moaning that Corbyn running  will damage Labours electoral chances.

If Corbyn does stand for election and split votes its on Starmer who started the chain of events.
ianburns252

  RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,282
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29401 on: Today at 01:20:38 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:27:18 pm
I believe BigCDump refers to the 'Labor Party', not the 'Labour Party'.

https://twitter.com/piercepenniless/status/1745394059760333029

But other than that and what Wabaloolah posted it all lines up...
Jiminy Cricket

  Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29402 on: Today at 01:21:37 pm
If the Sub-postmasters are pardoned through an Act of Parliament rather than through a court of law, this surely will mean less scrutiny than via proper appeals processes? A proper appeals processes might well uncover additional evidence of wrongdoing by the PO and Fujitsu. Further, do we know what is the preferred route by the victims? I think an Act of Parliament is more akin to a pardon, and a pardon is not the same thing as exoneration. A pardon is to 'forgive an offense'.

And then there is this:
Quote
Lord Thomas, the former Lord Chief Justice, told the BBC that there would be another problem with one-size-fits-all legislation.

"One of the difficulties with pursuing the course suggested of legislation is... there must be a real chance you would be freeing people who had committed a crime [unrelated to the Horizon system]," he said. "If you are to set up a system by legislation [to quash convictions], it's unprecedented."

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-67925872
What is the preferred route of the affected Sub-Postmasters? Do we know this?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29403 on: Today at 01:26:55 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:20:38 pm
But other than that and what Wabaloolah posted it all lines up...
I am unsure of your point. My only point was that BigCDup referring to 'Labour' when the pictured person (Isaac Herzog) is the leader of Israeli 'Labor' Party was confusing. I originally assumed BigCDump referred to a member of the British 'Labour' Party signing the Bomb. But, it seems, that was indeed his intended meaning.  ::)
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29404 on: Today at 01:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:26:55 pm
I am unsure of your point. My only point was that BigCDup referring to 'Labour' when the pictured person (Isaac Herzog) is the leader of Israeli 'Labor' Party was confusing. I originally assumed BigCDump referred to a member of the British 'Labour' Party signing the Bomb. But, it seems, that was indeed his intended meaning.  ::)

Sorry if I misread yours - I took the initial post by BigCDump to be about UK Labour and to be an attack on it.

You're clarification that it was actually the Israeli Labor Party would indicate that the initial post was in error as to its target

Then there was Waloobah's point that it was based off two separate photos rather than what was initially described as if the UK Labour people were in the background or even signing the bomb itself

Was mostly a snarky response about BigC's post being entirely bollocks in part due to my having queried why I hadn't seen anything in the media (and him having a right good laugh at that thought) only to see that there was nothing for the media to have reported
thaddeus

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29405 on: Today at 01:38:18 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:24:05 pm
Honestly if Corbyn wants to set up his own party, he is more than welcome to, would make our local Labour party meetings a bit more sane anyway.

It would clearly just be another spoiling tactic though, if he couldn't win power with the Labour party brand behind him then he has fuck all chance with a new crank filled splinter group, it really would be there just to undermine Labour.
It feels like something that would suit all parties (except the Tories) if he did it after the general election.  Labour can win more seats and give the Tories the hammering they deserve and the members of the new party can continue their role as protesters.

I'd prefer the Labour left stayed put and put pressure on the Labour centre to introduce better policies.  Similar to the ERG within the Tory party but making the UK a better place.
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29406 on: Today at 01:46:34 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:21:37 pm
A proper appeals processes might well uncover additional evidence of wrongdoing by the PO and Fujitsu.
not forgetting the mistakes of the CPS eh Jiminy
Sudden Death Draft Loser

  old and annoying
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,380
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29407 on: Today at 01:51:22 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:38:18 pm
I'd prefer the Labour left stayed put and put pressure on the Labour centre to introduce better policies.  Similar to the ERG within the Tory party but making the UK a better place.

Really needs to happen, we're getting close to no real choice between the main parties.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29408 on: Today at 01:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:53:57 pm
Not according to the Independent

The CPS said on Wednesday night that it prosecuted 11 cases that involved evidence connected to Horizon  three resulted in convictions while Sir Keir was in charge.

It turns the focus of the scandal to the Labour leader, after days of outrage at former Post Office boss Paula Vennells and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/post-office-scandal-keir-starmer-b2476524.html
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:46:34 pm
not forgetting the mistakes of the CPS eh Jiminy
But, it would appear, those prosecutions were based on 'evidence' supplied by the very same tainted sources. And Starmer was uninvolved in all the cases (this should come as no surprise - surely few individual cases would come to the attntion of thee director of the CPS). Or is this incorrect?

What is your point? Do you think Starmer is at fault? Because I do not believe that you 'fear' that he is at fault. Rather, I suspect that you are relishing in idea that he might be. (Apologies if I am doing you a great disservice there - but this how it is coming across to me.)
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29409 on: Today at 01:57:21 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:54:46 pm
What is your point? Do you think Starmer is at fault? Because I do not believe that you 'fear' that he is at fault. Rather, I suspect that you are relishing in idea that he might be. (Apologies if I am doing you a great disservice there - but this how it is coming across to me.)

Of course he's desperate for him to be.
oldfordie

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29410 on: Today at 02:05:54 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:20:10 pm
If and it is an if, Corbyn sets up a party or runs for London Mayor as we had a few months ago, then its becuse he is no longer in the PLP, because Starmer kicked him out and grounds of electoral success

We know have centrist cranks moaning that Corbyn running  will damage Labours electoral chances.

If Corbyn does stand for election and split votes its on Starmer who started the chain of events.
So lets say Corbyn starts this new party, will he have the support of all the SCG MPs. will many of the far left cranks still in the Labour party openly campaign for his party. will Momentum support these new candidates.
That's the problem with the far left, lots of chest beating to win cheers from their supporters but realty soon kicks in when crunch time comes.
He's going to put a lot of people in a very difficult position if he started this new party, so it wont get the support people think. he might get Abbott to tag along, she was thinking of standing down anyway so won't be arsed if she loses, maybe even McDonnald as well,. all the arl arses approaching retirement who spent decades earning a nice living under the Labour banner would be praised for standing up for their principles.. go back 10-20 yrs and it would have been f... that.
I can't see any of the younger SCG backing Corbyns principle's and walking away from the Labour party, they know which side their breads buttered, be hilarious to hear all their excuses for not standing as a Corbyn party candidate.
Then theres Momentum. what will they campaign for when all these Corbyn candidates stand against Labour candidates.
Corbyns reaction to the ECHR report lost him the whip, I could go on but it's all been covered.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:07:34 pm by oldfordie »
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29411 on: Today at 02:10:06 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:54:46 pm
But, it would appear, those prosecutions were based on 'evidence' supplied by the very same tainted sources. And Starmer was uninvolved in all the cases (this should come as no surprise - surely few individual cases would come to the attntion of thee director of the CPS). Or is this incorrect?

What is your point? Do you think Starmer is at fault? Because I do not believe that you 'fear' that he is at fault. Rather, I suspect that you are relishing in idea that he might be. (Apologies if I am doing you a great disservice there - but this how it is coming across to me.)

Im neither  fearful or full of relish and Im not sure why either would be doing me a disservice

A large number of post master/mistresses were prosecuted by the CPS  (not civil) yet the CPS didnt think it suspicious

There were more than 900 convictions linked to the scandal over 16 years, with only 93 so far being overturned.

Between 1999 and 2015, the Post Office prosecuted hundreds of sub-postmasters and mistresses after a faulty computer system called Horizon made it look like money was missing.
[/i]
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67932595



 
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 21,169
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29412 on: Today at 02:18:44 pm
I find it pretty sick that anyone, even the Israeli PM (*),. could sign a bomb.  Even if you knew it was headed into a "proper" war zone effectively with only enemy soldiers in.
Bombs are so indiscriminate and almost impossible to defend against (unless you can shoot down the bomber).
I wouldn't be too keen on anyone signing a bullet, but it feels orders of magnitude less horrific.

(* I almost waiver in my opinion, given the atrocities his people were subjected to.)
Sudden Death Draft Loser

  old and annoying
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 9,380
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29413 on: Today at 02:20:58 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:18:44 pm
I find it pretty sick that anyone could sign a bomb.

It's absolutely disgusting behaviour.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29414 on: Today at 02:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:10:06 pm
Im neither  fearful or full of relish and Im not sure why either would be doing me a disservice
Why not simply state what you feel, believe, assert rather than what you do not?
Quote
A large number of post master/mistresses were prosecuted by the CPS  (not civil) yet the CPS didnt think it suspicious
Except for 11 cases, they were not prosecuted by the CPS. Unless I am mistaken, the CPS has no jurisdiction or governance over the PO's prosecutorial powers.
Quote
There were more than 900 convictions linked to the scandal over 16 years, with only 93 so far being overturned.
Is this Starmer's fault?
Quote
Between 1999 and 2015, the Post Office prosecuted hundreds of sub-postmasters and mistresses after a faulty computer system called Horizon made it look like money was missing.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67932595
Does anyone dispute this? What is your point?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29415 on: Today at 02:30:41 pm
Is the Labour thread locked??

This is the Tory thread FFS!!!
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29416 on: Today at 02:36:25 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:25:48 pm
Why not simply state what you feel, believe, assert rather than what you do not?Except for 11 cases, they were prosecuted by the CPS. Unless I am mistaken, the CPS has no jurisdiction or governance over the PO's prosecutorial powers.Is this Starmer's fault?Does anyone dispute this? What is you point?

Sorry Jiminy I thought it was clear
The CPS should have smelt a rat given the number of cases. 

You are mistaken the CPS have to agree to prosecute a case
https://www.cps.gov.uk/victims-guide/victims-guide-how-we-make-decision-what-do-your-case#:~:text=If%20we%20decide%20not%20to%20prosecute%20the%20case%20we%20will,look%20at%20our%20decision%20again.

For more serious offences, for example hate crime, domestic abuse or any offences which carry a sentence of more than six months in prison, we will review the evidence the police have collected and decide whether or not we can prosecute the suspect.


[/b]

Edit sorry that link is very long

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29417 on: Today at 02:55:36 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:36:25 pm
Sorry Jiminy I thought it was clear
The CPS should have smelt a rat given the number of cases. 

You are mistaken the CPS have to agree to prosecute a case
https://www.cps.gov.uk/victims-guide/victims-guide-how-we-make-decision-what-do-your-case#:~:text=If%20we%20decide%20not%20to%20prosecute%20the%20case%20we%20will,look%20at%20our%20decision%20again.

For more serious offences, for example hate crime, domestic abuse or any offences which carry a sentence of more than six months in prison, we will review the evidence the police have collected and decide whether or not we can prosecute the suspect.


[/b]

Edit sorry that link is very long
This does not appear to be the case:

https://www.cps.gov.uk/legal-guidance/private-prosecutions
Quote
How the CPS may find out about a private prosecution

The private prosecutor is not under a duty to inform the CPS that a private prosecution has commenced. The CPS may therefore find out about a private prosecution in one of the following ways:

    where the private prosecutor, or a representative of the private prosecutor, asks the CPS to take over the prosecution;
    where the defendant, or a representative of the defendant, asks the CPS to take over the prosecution;
    where extradition is required and the Home Office (directly or indirectly) refers the private prosecutor, or a representative of the private prosecutor, to the CPS;
    where a justices' clerk refers a private prosecution to the CPS under section 7(4) of the Prosecution of Offences Act 1985, because the prosecution has been withdrawn or unduly delayed and there does not appear to be any good reason for the withdrawal or the delay;
    where a judge sends a report to the CPS;
    where the CPS learns of the private prosecution in another way, for example, from a press report.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29418 on: Today at 03:13:08 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:55:36 pm
This does not appear to be the case:

https://www.cps.gov.uk/legal-guidance/private-prosecutions

Some may have been private prosecutions . That still leaves an abnormal number prosecuted by the CPS
west_london_red

  Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 21,482
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29419 on: Today at 04:28:26 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:13:08 pm
Some may have been private prosecutions . That still leaves an abnormal number prosecuted by the CPS

From what I saw on TV the vast majority of cases were private prosecutions and a handful were done by the CPS.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29420 on: Today at 04:29:01 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:13:08 pm
Some may have been private prosecutions . That still leaves an abnormal number prosecuted by the CPS

I thought it was the other way round mate.

Very few were CPS ones, around 38 out of over 700, the rest were private prosecution's by the Post Office.
west_london_red

  Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 21,482
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29421 on: Today at 04:33:09 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:29:01 pm
I thought it was the other way round mate.

Very few were CPS ones, around 38 out of over 700, the rest were private prosecution's by the Post Office.

Its that way round, the Independent was reporting the CPS prosecuted 11 cases, 3 while Starmer was DPP so obviously its Starmers fault.
Sangria

  In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 18,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29422 on: Today at 05:38:38 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:18:44 pm
I find it pretty sick that anyone, even the Israeli PM (*),. could sign a bomb.  Even if you knew it was headed into a "proper" war zone effectively with only enemy soldiers in.
Bombs are so indiscriminate and almost impossible to defend against (unless you can shoot down the bomber).
I wouldn't be too keen on anyone signing a bullet, but it feels orders of magnitude less horrific.

(* I almost waiver in my opinion, given the atrocities his people were subjected to.)

It's pretty standard behaviour in war, albeit usually restricted to fighters. IIRC BCE slingstones have been found with insults and curses inscribed on them. Throwing insults at each other is deemed one of the distinguishing features of primitive warfare (cf. John Keegan, History of Warfare).
So Howard Philips

  Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 22,889
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29423 on: Today at 05:49:30 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:33:09 pm
Its that way round, the Independent was reporting the CPS prosecuted 11 cases, 3 while Starmer was DPP so obviously its Starmers fault.

He personally signed the charges with a quill whilst wearing a monocle, top hat and a cut away coat. :D
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29424 on: Today at 05:51:50 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:28:26 pm
From what I saw on TV the vast majority of cases were private prosecutions and a handful were done by the CPS.

They did 38 according to the guardian
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29425 on: Today at 06:28:58 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:10:06 pm
Im neither  fearful or full of relish and Im not sure why either would be doing me a disservice

A large number of post master/mistresses were prosecuted by the CPS  (not civil) yet the CPS didnt think it suspicious

There were more than 900 convictions linked to the scandal over 16 years, with only 93 so far being overturned.

Between 1999 and 2015, the Post Office prosecuted hundreds of sub-postmasters and mistresses after a faulty computer system called Horizon made it look like money was missing.
[/i]
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67932595
11 cases prosecuted by the CPS. Out of a total of 900 cases or more, I am not sure how that could be fairly described as "[a] large number of post master/mistresses were prosecuted by the CPS".

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/post-office-scandal-keir-starmer-b2476524.html
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29426 on: Today at 06:35:35 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:51:50 pm
They did 38 according to the guardian

Lets go with that number then, thats still 5% of the convictions.

Lets also consider over what time period, 38 cases over 16 years is about 2 a year on average dealt with by the CPS.
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 11,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29427 on: Today at 06:37:42 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:28:58 pm
11 cases prosecuted by the CPS. Out of a total of 900 cases or more, I am not sure how that could be fairly described as "[a] large number of post master/mistresses were prosecuted by the CPS".

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/post-office-scandal-keir-starmer-b2476524.html

really Jiminy?  How many  post master/mistresses were prosecuted for the same offence this year do you think?

It was 38 in total, 11 in Starmers time, which was the latter stages of the scandal,

not to mention the 862 private prosecutions that they may have had knowledge of

If you dont think thats enough cases to arouse suspicion then I guess we will never agree on this
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29428 on: Today at 06:46:59 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:10:06 pm
Im neither  fearful or full of relish and Im not sure why either would be doing me a disservice

A large number of post master/mistresses were prosecuted by the CPS  (not civil) yet the CPS didnt think it suspicious

There were more than 900 convictions linked to the scandal over 16 years, with only 93 so far being overturned.

Between 1999 and 2015, the Post Office prosecuted hundreds of sub-postmasters and mistresses after a faulty computer system called Horizon made it look like money was missing.
[/i]
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67932595
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:37:42 pm
really Jiminy?  How many  post master/mistresses were prosecuted for the same offence this year do you think?

It was 38 in total, 11 in Starmers time, which was the latter stages of the scandal,

not to mention the 862 private prosecutions that they may have had knowledge of

If you dont think thats enough cases to arouse suspicion then I guess we will never agree on this
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:35:35 pm
Lets go with that number then, thats still 5% of the convictions.

Lets also consider over what time period, 38 cases over 16 years is about 2 a year on average dealt with by the CPS.
Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 23,062
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29429 on: Today at 06:54:36 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:37:42 pm
really Jiminy?  How many  post master/mistresses were prosecuted for the same offence this year do you think?

It was 38 in total, 11 in Starmers time, which was the latter stages of the scandal,

not to mention the 862 private prosecutions that they may have had knowledge of

If you dont think thats enough cases to arouse suspicion then I guess we will never agree on this
the issue is that the Post Office can run their own prosecutions, they don't need the police to investigate, they do it themselves, they don't need the CPS to agree to prosecute, they do it themselves.

I have no idea why you think these 11 or is it 3 prosecutions have anything to do with Keir Starmer either.

I seriously doubt he had to rubber stamp every prosecution that the CPS made when he was DPP.

This has nothing to do with him and everything to do do with the Post Office as well you know
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29430 on: Today at 07:12:16 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:54:36 pm
the issue is that the Post Office can run their own prosecutions, they don't need the police to investigate, they do it themselves, they don't need the CPS to agree to prosecute, they do it themselves.

I have no idea why you think these 11 or is it 3 prosecutions have anything to do with Keir Starmer either.

I seriously doubt he had to rubber stamp every prosecution that the CPS made when he was DPP.

This has nothing to do with him and everything to do do with the Post Office as well you know

If we go back to my original statement. I said he has been attacked for less. I was thinking about the stuff about him defending terrorists/rapists or whatever when all accused need a defence and Barristers work on what is described as the cab rank system.

On the Post office, there was enough cases known by the CPS to arouse suspicion.  Starmer was the chief so he carries the can.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29431 on: Today at 07:16:16 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:12:16 pm
If we go back to my original statement. I said he has been attacked for less. I was thinking about the stuff about him defending terrorists/rapists or whatever when all accused need a defence and Barristers work on what is described as the cab rank system.

On the Post office, there was enough cases known by the CPS to arouse suspicion.  Starmer was the chief so he carries the can.
So. As I suspected then.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:54:46 pm
But, it would appear, those prosecutions were based on 'evidence' supplied by the very same tainted sources. And Starmer was uninvolved in all the cases (this should come as no surprise - surely few individual cases would come to the attntion of thee director of the CPS). Or is this incorrect?

What is your point? Do you think Starmer is at fault? Because I do not believe that you 'fear' that he is at fault. Rather, I suspect that you are relishing in idea that he might be. (Apologies if I am doing you a great disservice there - but this how it is coming across to me.)
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29432 on: Today at 07:23:50 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:16:16 pm
So. As I suspected then.

I thought that bit was obvious
lobsterboy

  Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,758
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29433 on: Today at 07:24:45 pm
Fujitsu and their Tory pals are the ones at fault.
Anyone claiming otherwise should take their daily mail, roll it up, shove it up their arse and set fire to it.
west_london_red

  Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 21,482
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29434 on: Today at 07:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:12:16 pm
On the Post office, there was enough cases known by the CPS to arouse suspicion.  Starmer was the chief so he carries the can.

How many cases did the CPS prosecute over the same period as the Post Office scandal was going on?
Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,411
  • Red since '64
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29435 on: Today at 07:26:20 pm »
Professor Ben Ansell gave the recent Reith lecture on the future of democracy. Lots of the issues Andy and others raised in this thread are examined, and I think its a worthwhile listen for those who didnt listen then.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m001sty4?partner=uk.co.bbc&origin=share-mobile
