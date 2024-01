Quote

Lord Thomas, the former Lord Chief Justice, told the BBC that there would be another problem with one-size-fits-all legislation.



"One of the difficulties with pursuing the course suggested of legislation is... there must be a real chance you would be freeing people who had committed a crime [unrelated to the Horizon system]," he said. "If you are to set up a system by legislation [to quash convictions], it's unprecedented."



https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-67925872

If the Sub-postmasters are pardoned through an Act of Parliament rather than through a court of law, this surely will mean less scrutiny than via proper appeals processes? A proper appeals processes might well uncover additional evidence of wrongdoing by the PO and Fujitsu. Further, do we know what is the preferred route by the victims? I think an Act of Parliament is more akin to a pardon, and a pardon is not the same thing as exoneration. A pardon is to 'forgive an offense'.And then there is this:What is the preferred route of the affected Sub-Postmasters? Do we know this?