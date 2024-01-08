« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 730 731 732 733 734 [735]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1182674 times)

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,627
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29360 on: January 8, 2024, 10:44:16 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on January  8, 2024, 12:26:50 am
The problem is a lot of Tory voters probably think he didnt do anything wrong

All easily explained away.

Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29361 on: January 8, 2024, 12:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on January  8, 2024, 12:05:38 am
Apparently he threatened to stand as an Independent if the Tories didnt pick her. They would have lost for sure if he had split their vote so of course self interest trumps common sense and decency.

I actually think this will backfire as it is clearly making a mockery of the process and showing the voters that they dont really accept that Bone did anything wrong.
The arrogant bastards!  To think the Bone name carries so much weight in those parts that Peter can just pass the baton to Jeanette in his place.

I don't pretend to understand the mindset of Tory voters so who knows how they'll react but that kind of bollocks would put me off voting.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,165
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29362 on: January 8, 2024, 09:50:21 pm »
I've just read andys post saying not all tories are bad. I'm expecting him to post that he's setting up a charitable fund for pgmol next.

Edit. Piss taking aside, I've always said this. Most mps are mostly decent. Only recently I think have some really nasty ones emerged at the top.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,478
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29363 on: January 8, 2024, 09:56:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January  8, 2024, 09:50:21 pm
I've just read andys post saying not all tories are bad. I'm expecting him to post that he's setting up a charitable fund for pgmol next.

Edit. Piss taking aside, I've always said this. Most mps are mostly decent. Only recently I think have some really nasty ones emerged at the top.

Most MPs are decent or most Tory MPs are decent?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,430
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29364 on: January 8, 2024, 10:16:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January  8, 2024, 09:50:21 pm
I've just read andys post saying not all tories are bad. I'm expecting him to post that he's setting up a charitable fund for pgmol next.

Edit. Piss taking aside, I've always said this. Most mps are mostly decent. Only recently I think have some really nasty ones emerged at the top.

Anna Soubry impressed me, fought against Brexit for the good of her constituents, seemed decent when I heard her talk and eventually left the Tories - she's voting Labour this next election too
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,818
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29365 on: January 9, 2024, 08:25:53 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on January  7, 2024, 04:01:26 pm
So the partner of Peter Bone, the Tory MP whose got suspended for sexual assault, will be the Tory candidate in the by-election to replace the pervert.

That is ridiculous. It is unlikely to matter though as Labour are massive favourites to take this seat. Especially as Reform are likely to pick up quite a few votes further weakening the tories chances in this by election.
« Last Edit: January 9, 2024, 08:28:38 am by CheshireDave »
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,165
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29366 on: January 9, 2024, 08:37:42 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on January  8, 2024, 09:56:27 pm
Most MPs are decent or most Tory MPs are decent?

Most MPs. I think.
I'm sure there are few bad apples in every party, but there's more headlines unearthing ones in the ruling party.
Tories are definitely worse for backhander type behaviour. But that's probably as much as cart pulling horse as anything. Simply because tories are more likely to have friends that can benefit financially from their decisions.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29367 on: January 9, 2024, 09:41:43 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January  9, 2024, 08:37:42 am
Most MPs. I think.
I'm sure there are few bad apples in every party, but there's more headlines unearthing ones in the ruling party.
Tories are definitely worse for backhander type behaviour. But that's probably as much as cart pulling horse as anything. Simply because tories are more likely to have friends that can benefit financially from their decisions.
I agree in broad terms but the 2019 election undoubtedly brought in a lot of indecent MPs.  I expect most will be gone again in 12 months time and hopefully Labour have a more robust selection policy than the Tories approach of "Are you a Brexit zealout?  Excellent, welcome aboard".  There's also some evidence for long-serving MPs in very safe seats taking the pee after a while - I'm not sure how long the ideals that took people in politics can last for when reality bites that you're just expected to vote whichever way the whips tell you to.

The Peter/Jeanette Bone story reminds me of Charlie/Natalie Elphicke. Natalie ultimately divorced her husband then flogged her story to The Scum for £25k.  Nothing remotely decent about the Elphickes!
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,523
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29368 on: January 9, 2024, 09:48:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January  9, 2024, 08:37:42 am
Most MPs. I think.
I'm sure there are few bad apples in every party, but there's more headlines unearthing ones in the ruling party.
Tories are definitely worse for backhander type behaviour. But that's probably as much as cart pulling horse as anything. Simply because tories are more likely to have friends that can benefit financially from their decisions.

I'm not sure you can describe most of the front-line Tory MPs as decent.

That's the biggest failing of the Conservative Party - they have been taken over by Zealots, Loonies, Neo-Fascists and idiots.

Probably a great example of what can happen when you let a political party be taken over by extremist nut-jobs.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,690
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29369 on: Yesterday at 09:16:01 am »
The Conservative Party comms team whinged to Elon Musk about Labour having community notes published because the tories keep getting called out for their lies

https://www.thepoke.com/2024/01/10/conservative-post-complained-to-musk-that-tories-keep-getting-community-notes/
Logged
Believer

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,523
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29370 on: Yesterday at 10:33:45 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 09:16:01 am
The Conservative Party comms team whinged to Elon Musk about Labour having community notes published because the tories keep getting called out for their lies

https://www.thepoke.com/2024/01/10/conservative-post-complained-to-musk-that-tories-keep-getting-community-notes/


:lmao
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,165
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29371 on: Yesterday at 10:36:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January  9, 2024, 09:48:38 am
I'm not sure you can describe most of the front-line Tory MPs as decent.


I am pretty sure I wouldn't describe most of the ones I've actually heard of as decent.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,337
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29372 on: Yesterday at 01:18:33 pm »
Starmer gave Sunak an absolute kicking at PMQs today.
Sunak is so bad at the format, gets angry when challenged which goes down so badly
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,435
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29373 on: Yesterday at 01:30:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:18:33 pm
Starmer gave Sunak an absolute kicking at PMQs today.
Sunak is so bad at the format, gets angry when challenged which goes down so badly

I agree, even though he isn't really wading into the Post office scandal which I think is the wise thing to do. Its the one thing the tories can't blame labour over as they had absolutely no say in the processes that led to the miscarriage of justice.

Starmer is giving himself a bit of a cushion. He's letting the media and sections of the tories do the kicking. Plus I think he will do well to stay clear of what comes next. The idea of a government going above a legal process and exonerating people by law will probably make an ex-barrister uncomfortable (regardless how right the decision is).

The Lib Dems may get hurt badly by this and I think the tories will jump at the chance to throw them under the bus and claw back a few voters from areas where Lib Dems sense blood
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:34:18 pm by gazzalfc »
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,814
  • Kloppite
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29374 on: Yesterday at 01:42:14 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 01:30:51 pm
I agree, even though he isn't really wading into the Post office scandal which I think is the wise thing to do. Its the one thing the tories can't blame labour over as they had absolutely no say in the processes that led to the miscarriage of justice.

Starmer is giving himself a bit of a cushion. He's letting the media and sections of the tories do the kicking. Plus I think he will do well to stay clear of what comes next. The idea of a government going above a legal process and exonerating people by law will probably make an ex-barrister uncomfortable (regardless how right the decision is).

The Lib Dems may get hurt badly by this and I think the tories will jump at the chance to throw them under the bus and claw back a few voters from areas where Lib Dems sense blood

Yeah, Starmer is boxing clever, focusing on the detail of Tory policies & avoiding the traps the Tory's are setting him, & it's winding the Tory's up, that they don't know how to respond to Starmer.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,627
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29375 on: Yesterday at 02:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 01:42:14 pm
that they don't know how to respond to Starmer.

I heard he once supported the idea of Corbyn as PM? And something mumble mumble, let the voters connect the dots, mumble mumble, Savile?

Actually I think it's only Johnson who ever grubbily tried to deploy the latter.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29376 on: Yesterday at 03:27:29 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 01:30:51 pm
I agree, even though he isn't really wading into the Post office scandal which I think is the wise thing to do. Its the one thing the tories can't blame labour over as they had absolutely no say in the processes that led to the miscarriage of justice.

Starmer is giving himself a bit of a cushion. He's letting the media and sections of the tories do the kicking. Plus I think he will do well to stay clear of what comes next. The idea of a government going above a legal process and exonerating people by law will probably make an ex-barrister uncomfortable (regardless how right the decision is).

The Lib Dems may get hurt badly by this and I think the tories will jump at the chance to throw them under the bus and claw back a few voters from areas where Lib Dems sense blood

Im surprised the Tories haven't gone for Starmer as the DPP during  some of the PO scandal, they have tried shitter attack lines than that
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,661
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29377 on: Yesterday at 04:40:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:27:29 pm
Im surprised the Tories haven't gone for Starmer as the DPP during  some of the PO scandal, they have tried shitter attack lines than that

I think some of their allies did, but not really very effective given this was nothing to do with DPP
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,520
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29378 on: Yesterday at 08:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:27:29 pm
Im surprised the Tories haven't gone for Starmer as the DPP during  some of the PO scandal, they have tried shitter attack lines than that
In case you do not know, it was a private prosecution of the Sub-postmasters by the PO. And there are now calls for the PO to lose their power to prosecute.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 873
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29379 on: Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm »
Corbyn can't start a party quick enough. 4 voters from my household are going straight to him. Other non white, and lots of unbrainwashed white, voters will be going to him too now he's associated himself with the genocide case.

That after the Labour party c*nt was pictured signing bombs that will go on to blow babies heads and limbs off.

Oh, sorry. Can't talk about 'that thing'. It might offend some people.  ::)
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29380 on: Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm
Corbyn can't start a party quick enough. 4 voters from my household are going straight to him. Other non white, and lots of unbrainwashed white, voters will be going to him too now he's associated himself with the genocide case.

That after the Labour party c*nt was pictured signing bombs that will go on to blow babies heads and limbs off.

Oh, sorry. Can't talk about 'that thing'. It might offend some people.  ::)

Think folk may have been otherwise engaged in the footie tonight anyway.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,627
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29381 on: Yesterday at 10:52:33 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm
Oh, sorry. Can't talk about 'that thing'. It might offend some people.  ::)

It's not that bad a song. Not offensive, just a bit off topic for here.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T6QKqFPRZSA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T6QKqFPRZSA</a>

I'd like to hear more about what Corbyn's up to though, is this new party going to emerge before the election?
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 873
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29382 on: Yesterday at 11:23:46 pm »
No mainstream news channel reporting it, but the likes of GB News, Daily Mail and other low ends are citing 'insiders' that he may choose to set a party up in a few weeks. It's speculation, but then don't all news sources cite 'insiders'? Here's an excerpt to save you going to those horrid news sites (though that could apply to Genocide loving BBC, Sky, now):

Sir Keir Starmer faces the spectre of a rival 'real Labour' party led by Jeremy Corbyn, friends of the ex-party leader claimed last night.

They said that Mr Corbyn would decide 'within weeks' whether to launch a new political movement to capitalise on Left-wing disaffection with Sir Keir.

It would be 'an anti-war movement' that would appeal to Muslim voters who believe the Labour leader has betrayed them for not initially backing a ceasefire in the Israel/Gaza conflict. Etc.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,057
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29383 on: Yesterday at 11:47:15 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 11:23:46 pm
No mainstream news channel reporting it, but the likes of GB News, Daily Mail and other low ends are citing 'insiders' that he may choose to set a party up in a few weeks. It's speculation, but then don't all news sources cite 'insiders'? Here's an excerpt to save you going to those horrid news sites (though that could apply to Genocide loving BBC, Sky, now):

Sir Keir Starmer faces the spectre of a rival 'real Labour' party led by Jeremy Corbyn, friends of the ex-party leader claimed last night.

They said that Mr Corbyn would decide 'within weeks' whether to launch a new political movement to capitalise on Left-wing disaffection with Sir Keir.

It would be 'an anti-war movement' that would appeal to Muslim voters who believe the Labour leader has betrayed them for not initially backing a ceasefire in the Israel/Gaza conflict. Etc.
typical of the protestor that, set up a party that harms Labour's chances of winning an election and giving the Tories a chance of clinging to power.

No chance of ever winning power, he doesn't want to anyway, but a great chance of preventing Tory humiliation.

What an absolute c*nt of a bloke
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,811
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29384 on: Yesterday at 11:50:04 pm »
Is this like the "Real Labour" party set up by Arthur Scargill back in the 90s?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29385 on: Yesterday at 11:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:23:15 pm
In case you do not know, it was a private prosecution of the Sub-postmasters by the PO. And there are now calls for the PO to lose their power to prosecute.

Not according to the Independent

The CPS said on Wednesday night that it prosecuted 11 cases that involved evidence connected to Horizon  three resulted in convictions while Sir Keir was in charge.

It turns the focus of the scandal to the Labour leader, after days of outrage at former Post Office boss Paula Vennells and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/post-office-scandal-keir-starmer-b2476524.html
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29386 on: Yesterday at 11:53:58 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 11:23:46 pm
No mainstream news channel reporting it, but the likes of GB News, Daily Mail and other low ends are citing 'insiders' that he may choose to set a party up in a few weeks. It's speculation, but then don't all news sources cite 'insiders'? Here's an excerpt to save you going to those horrid news sites (though that could apply to Genocide loving BBC, Sky, now):

Sir Keir Starmer faces the spectre of a rival 'real Labour' party led by Jeremy Corbyn, friends of the ex-party leader claimed last night.

They said that Mr Corbyn would decide 'within weeks' whether to launch a new political movement to capitalise on Left-wing disaffection with Sir Keir.

It would be 'an anti-war movement' that would appeal to Muslim voters who believe the Labour leader has betrayed them for not initially backing a ceasefire in the Israel/Gaza conflict. Etc.
The Mail and GB News have been desperate to put Corbyn back in the news, they know his supporters will fall for it as well.
Whose going to fund them. ?
 I really can't see it happening, too much of a acid test,  it also puts many Politicians etc in a difficult position. then theres the thousands of life long left Labour supporters who may well support Corbyn but they are not far left , they know they will be booted out the Labour party if they join, campaign, or vote for Corbyn candidates.
Nahh, Corbyn may well stand as a Independent with a Labour name but he's not going to ruin it for all the people he's been involved with over the years.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:56:46 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,724
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29387 on: Today at 12:08:31 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:47:15 pm
typical of the protestor that, set up a party that harms Labour's chances of winning an election and giving the Tories a chance of clinging to power.

No chance of ever winning power, he doesn't want to anyway, but a great chance of preventing Tory humiliation.

What an absolute c*nt of a bloke

It wont happen, there wont be a Corbyn party. However given Starmer is constantly flirting with right wing voters while forsaking the left, then maybe some good will come of it and it may pull Starmer and Overton's window a bit towards the left
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29388 on: Today at 10:42:59 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 08:55:19 pm
Corbyn can't start a party quick enough. 4 voters from my household are going straight to him. Other non white, and lots of unbrainwashed white, voters will be going to him too now he's associated himself with the genocide case.

That after the Labour party c*nt was pictured signing bombs that will go on to blow babies heads and limbs off.

Oh, sorry. Can't talk about 'that thing'. It might offend some people.  ::)

Want to provide a link to the person from Labour signing bombs?

Not sure if I am being thick but would have thought that would be somewhere in the news
Logged

Online BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 873
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29389 on: Today at 11:27:15 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 10:42:59 am
Want to provide a link to the person from Labour signing bombs?

Not sure if I am being thick but would have thought that would be somewhere in the news

In the news?!? What fecking country do you think you live in?  :lmao

I forgot where it was too for a while and was googling all sorts. Nothing came up anywhere. Then I finally found it:

https://twitter.com/Taj_Ali1/status/1745128700662747166

Yes the MP is a known cnut, but it's who he's representing and where he's decided to go under the party banner with Keir's blessing.

In the news, man, I can't stop tearing at that.  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 11:29:44 am by BigCDump »
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,280
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29390 on: Today at 11:32:19 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 11:27:15 am
In the news?!? What fecking country do you think you live in?  :lmao

I forgot where it was too for a while and was googling all sorts. Nothing came up anywhere. Then I finally found it:

https://twitter.com/Taj_Ali1/status/1745128700662747166

Yes the MP is a known cnut, but it's who he's representing and where he's decided to go under the party banner with Keir's blessing.

In the news, man, I can't stop tearing at that.  ;D

Mate - do you not think the DM or GB News would be all over it to shame Labour if they could?

Looked on that link btw and there is nothing to do with what you have claimed (I don't have a twitter account so I can only see his posts) - not helped by the fact the timeline isn't in chronological order
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29391 on: Today at 11:39:09 am »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 11:27:15 am
In the news?!? What fecking country do you think you live in?  :lmao

I forgot where it was too for a while and was googling all sorts. Nothing came up anywhere. Then I finally found it:

https://twitter.com/Taj_Ali1/status/1745128700662747166

Yes the MP is a known cnut, but it's who he's representing and where he's decided to go under the party banner with Keir's blessing.

In the news, man, I can't stop tearing at that.  ;D
If he is a well known C... then it shouldn't be a problem telling us who he is. long read down and the questions asked a few times but nobody answers the question.
Who is he?
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,396
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29392 on: Today at 11:41:24 am »
Is there any other country in the world better than the English at sabotaging their own futures? 

The bubble that most politicians live in appears to be inhabited by a lot of the general public too. 

Funny how the stuff about Corbyn, Starmer etc is posted in the "stop the Tories" thread.  Coincidence much 🤷
Logged

Online BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 873
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29393 on: Today at 11:51:02 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:39:09 am
If he is a well known C... then it shouldn't be a problem telling us who he is. long read down and the questions asked a few times but nobody answers the question.
Who is he?

It's Christian Wakeford of Bury, plus a small delegate of other cnuts no doubt. He's pictured in that tweet bending and signing his name on one of a few bombs ready to be sent off to blow up more children. Pleasant stuff.

Edit: I've fixed the link so it goes to the direct tweet.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:52:53 am by BigCDump »
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!
Pages: 1 ... 730 731 732 733 734 [735]   Go Up
« previous next »
 