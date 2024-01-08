No mainstream news channel reporting it, but the likes of GB News, Daily Mail and other low ends are citing 'insiders' that he may choose to set a party up in a few weeks. It's speculation, but then don't all news sources cite 'insiders'? Here's an excerpt to save you going to those horrid news sites (though that could apply to Genocide loving BBC, Sky, now):
Sir Keir Starmer faces the spectre of a rival 'real Labour' party led by Jeremy Corbyn, friends of the ex-party leader claimed last night.
They said that Mr Corbyn would decide 'within weeks' whether to launch a new political movement to capitalise on Left-wing disaffection with Sir Keir.
It would be 'an anti-war movement' that would appeal to Muslim voters who believe the Labour leader has betrayed them for not initially backing a ceasefire in the Israel/Gaza conflict. Etc.