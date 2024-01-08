Starmer gave Sunak an absolute kicking at PMQs today.

Sunak is so bad at the format, gets angry when challenged which goes down so badly



I agree, even though he isn't really wading into the Post office scandal which I think is the wise thing to do. Its the one thing the tories can't blame labour over as they had absolutely no say in the processes that led to the miscarriage of justice.Starmer is giving himself a bit of a cushion. He's letting the media and sections of the tories do the kicking. Plus I think he will do well to stay clear of what comes next. The idea of a government going above a legal process and exonerating people by law will probably make an ex-barrister uncomfortable (regardless how right the decision is).The Lib Dems may get hurt badly by this and I think the tories will jump at the chance to throw them under the bus and claw back a few voters from areas where Lib Dems sense blood