I've been reading the excellent 'How They Broke Britain' by the brilliant James O'Brien and it's kind of changing my mind on.. stuff...
There is an excellent section on Jeremy Corbyn and the resulting actions and ideas of his followers - regarding opposing 'Blairites' and 'Centrists' more than the Right and it's all pretty spot on.
It also mostly goes into the disgraceful actions of the Far-Right and the self-serving shithousery of many people in Politics - many who have dragged the Tories into shit street.
My idea is; should we 'support' the reasonable members of the Conservative Party and centre-right commentators? The world the far-right and shitstains like Dacre, Murdoch, Johnson, Patel, Frottage and other wankers have set up is one of infighting, rage, arguing and hatred.
Is that time to stop? I'm not saying vote Tory (
) - but what I am thinking is should we be less abusive on here and in general to Conservatives that are good, ones that are honest, ones that want a better world?
We have already seen that being 'left' doesn't always mean you can deliver the best for the world or even want the best for the world - like other extremists, I think these people - whether left or right are the real enemies around us.
The UK has always been around the centre and perhaps it's time for everyone on all sides to kick these fucking psychos out and get in real politicians from both sides to address real problems and fix the world?
Many in the Conservative Party really are nasty and I think some are borderline evil - but many (most?) aren't. If you vote Tory, does that really make you 'evil' - or does it mean you have different ideas?
Just throwing this out there and this book has made me rethink my stance on stuff.