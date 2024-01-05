« previous next »
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29320 on: January 5, 2024, 08:48:52 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on January  5, 2024, 02:16:51 pm
It wont be a proper war, just fire a few missiles or drop a few bombs on a training camp in some desert somewhere, lots videos and pictures in the media of Royal Navy ships and RAF planes to get the right wing juices flowing.

Yemen or Somalia most likely, maybe there will be a British ship attacked or something, leading to a heroic response.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29321 on: January 5, 2024, 08:50:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January  5, 2024, 08:27:43 pm
Weirldy, it seems he's standing down for what he believes in rather than because he's been caught with his hand in the till or the wrong pair of knickers.
Yeah, I was thinking the same. surprised he's not crossing over to the Greens. maybe he's had enough of politics.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29322 on: January 5, 2024, 08:54:27 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on January  5, 2024, 08:47:35 pm
I think this sort of thinking has been one of the main reasons why we have this vicious cycle in UK governments, people focus on something that annoys them as important rather than something that really helps people.
I would think the NHS. Education, Care, Poverty, Homeless, Services are the main issues by far, The Torys always run these down to the bone when they take power, Labour will improve everyone of them dramatically. Labour are a millions miles away from the Torys when it comes to policys but people will nod along when they are told theres no difference between the Torys and Labour. it's as if the last 14 yrs of Torys cuts and chaos isn't even considered as a important difference between the 2 partys.

We see this in all walks of life now. Hell we see it in football. Endo could have an absolute stormer of a game, but the post match thread will have 8 pages criticising the one goofy backpass that could have led to a goal....

Because Labour isn't promising to do EVERYTHING all at once immediately, that some people think Labour should be doing, they're immediately branded red tories.

Honestly boggles my mind.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29323 on: January 5, 2024, 08:55:12 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on January  5, 2024, 08:50:04 pm
Yeah, I was thinking the same. surprised he's not crossing over to the Greens. maybe he's had enough of politics.

Well his seat ceases to exist come the next election.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29324 on: January 5, 2024, 09:23:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  5, 2024, 08:54:27 pm
We see this in all walks of life now. Hell we see it in football. Endo could have an absolute stormer of a game, but the post match thread will have 8 pages criticising the one goofy backpass that could have led to a goal....

Because Labour isn't promising to do EVERYTHING all at once immediately, that some people think Labour should be doing, they're immediately branded red tories.

Honestly boggles my mind.
I think it's more about loosing sight on what's important, believing nothing ever really changes because some rich people still get more than they deserve,  it would be satisfying to see it stopped but it's not something that defines whether Labour are the same as the Torys. the main issues NHS etc are vital for 10s of millions yet this doesn't seem to come into it when deciding whether Labour and the Torys are the same.

Quote from: Red Beret on January  5, 2024, 08:55:12 pm
Well his seat ceases to exist come the next election.
Yeah. he probably feels he has no party now, Crossing to the Greens might have helped but it still would have got nasty. probably doesn't fancy a hopeless battle.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29325 on: January 5, 2024, 09:39:32 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on January  5, 2024, 09:23:13 pm
I think it's more about loosing sight on what's important, believing nothing ever really changes because some rich people still get more than they deserve,  it would be satisfying to see it stopped but it's not something that defines whether Labour are the same as the Torys. the main issues NHS etc are vital for 10s of millions yet this doesn't seem to come into it when deciding whether Labour and the Torys are the same.

Yeah. he probably feels he has no party now, Crossing to the Greens might have helped but it still would have got nasty. probably doesn't fancy a hopeless battle.

I've never had any problem with people being rich, even obscenely rich. It's the ludicrous lengths they will go to hold onto it that I've never understood. But I guess in their mind, it's locking so much of it away that is what gives it its value - scarcity.

As for the Tory, I find it odd that THIS was where the line was drawn for him, after everything that has happened. I think it would be a mistake to judge him on this single policy issue, so I'm actually glad he's not tried to join another party.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29326 on: January 5, 2024, 10:29:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  5, 2024, 09:39:32 pm
I've never had any problem with people being rich, even obscenely rich. It's the ludicrous lengths they will go to hold onto it that I've never understood. But I guess in their mind, it's locking so much of it away that is what gives it its value - scarcity.

As for the Tory, I find it odd that THIS was where the line was drawn for him, after everything that has happened. I think it would be a mistake to judge him on this single policy issue, so I'm actually glad he's not tried to join another party.
Yeah I know what you mean, he's been a MP since 2010 and was fine with what went on from 2016+2019 onwards so am not putting him in the same class as the Tory rebels back in 2019, they chose to take a stand and call out the Torys and Johnson lies when they could have kept quiet and remained MPs.
He played a big part in f.. up the country and the cynic in me thinks he probably would be keeping quiet and staying if he had a safe seat going into the next election.
    • HFSG
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29327 on: January 6, 2024, 07:30:31 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on January  5, 2024, 08:47:35 pm
I think this sort of thinking has been one of the main reasons why we have this vicious cycle in UK governments, people focus on something that annoys them as important rather than something that really helps people.
I would think the NHS. Education, Care, Poverty, Homeless, Services are the main issues by far, The Torys always run these down to the bone when they take power, Labour will improve everyone of them dramatically. Labour are a millions miles away from the Torys when it comes to policys but people will nod along when they are told theres no difference between the Torys and Labour. it's as if the last 14 yrs of Torys cuts and chaos isn't even considered as a important difference between the 2 partys.


Of course the last 14 years makes a difference. I cant wait to get these rats out of parliament. As I said its only at this point I dont really want to give my vote to Labour, Im not a great fan of Starmer to be honest. However, my decision on who I give my vote to will likely wait to see what is mentioned in the election manifestos on the above such as NHS/education etc. and I certainly wont be including Tories or Reform in that consideration at all.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29328 on: January 6, 2024, 07:44:25 am »
I might be falling for Tory lies here, but won't significant changes, to education, NHS , social care need huge inflows of tax revenue?
Threatening to tax the rich companies, people , offshore funds will trigger a massive effort by some very influential people to make sure he doesn't win the election.
I have no idea how to resolve that issue, but I believe it is an issue.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29329 on: January 6, 2024, 09:11:56 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January  6, 2024, 07:44:25 am
I might be falling for Tory lies here, but won't significant changes, to education, NHS , social care need huge inflows of tax revenue?
Threatening to tax the rich companies, people , offshore funds will trigger a massive effort by some very influential people to make sure he doesn't win the election.
I have no idea how to resolve that issue, but I believe it is an issue.

the rich companies, people , offshore funds will with one or two small exceptions be doing all they can to stop Starmer and Labour win the election regardless of what he says, when push comes to shove they will still fall in behind the Tories regardless of how fucked the country is.

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29330 on: January 6, 2024, 11:25:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January  6, 2024, 07:44:25 am
I might be falling for Tory lies here, but won't significant changes, to education, NHS , social care need huge inflows of tax revenue?

Well that's the crux of the eternal Left vs Right economic debate, isn't it? The Left promises better public services and a stronger safety net for 'the people' (who would otherwise go without things like healthcare or the ability to travel to work on a bus), and the Right yells "How will it all be paid for?"

In broad theory, the Right want to lower taxes and strip those services back, letting private companies step in to offer them if the demand is there... for profit.

But in recent decades the Right have basically just ramped up the tax burden anyway, but then shovelled the cash to private industry directly to run public services... for profit.

I believe this obvious disconnect between what conservatives should be doing and what they are doing is why they've resorted to Culture War tactics this last decade.

I'm not remotely an economist and I wouldn't have the first clue how to square the country's finances between a fair tax intake and the level of investment I'd like to see, but in general I have more faith in a Labour government not wasting the cash by giving fat cheques to the already wealthy for zero effort on their part.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29331 on: January 6, 2024, 11:43:47 am »
Quote from: Riquende on January  6, 2024, 11:25:01 am
Well that's the crux of the eternal Left vs Right economic debate, isn't it? The Left promises better public services and a stronger safety net for 'the people' (who would otherwise go without things like healthcare or the ability to travel to work on a bus), and the Right yells "How will it all be paid for?"

In broad theory, the Right want to lower taxes and strip those services back, letting private companies step in to offer them if the demand is there... for profit.

But in recent decades the Right have basically just ramped up the tax burden anyway, but then shovelled the cash to private industry directly to run public services... for profit.

I believe this obvious disconnect between what conservatives should be doing and what they are doing is why they've resorted to Culture War tactics this last decade.

I'm not remotely an economist and I wouldn't have the first clue how to square the country's finances between a fair tax intake and the level of investment I'd like to see, but in general I have more faith in a Labour government not wasting the cash by giving fat cheques to the already wealthy for zero effort on their part.

What's the solution? The tax burden is high, services are through the floor shit - can Labour break this connection between the state and private companies to redirect tax money directly into services, and stop this middle man creaming off the top?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29332 on: January 6, 2024, 12:06:06 pm »
Quote from: S.Red please on January  6, 2024, 07:30:31 am

Of course the last 14 years makes a difference. I cant wait to get these rats out of parliament. As I said its only at this point I dont really want to give my vote to Labour, Im not a great fan of Starmer to be honest. However, my decision on who I give my vote to will likely wait to see what is mentioned in the election manifestos on the above such as NHS/education etc. and I certainly wont be including Tories or Reform in that consideration at all.
That's been the problem for decades, people judging Labour on their manifesto instead of trusting them to do what they have always done when in power. am not going to preach it's up to you but we know what happens, Labour get in and make things far better another election comes along and people sit and hear what the Torys promise in their manifesto, the Torys promise the earth with no serious scrutiny on how they will pay for it while Labour face hostile questions on how they will pay for everything. yet people fall for it all the time they like the sound of what the Torys promise in their Manifesto, the Torys get in and do the complete opposite and run everything down.
 Labour will improve the NHS but they are being honest when they say it's not just about throwing more money at the NHS, Labour are saying what ive always believed, it's also about care and competency. I don't expect Labour to make everyone happy when it comes to their Manifesto promises on the NHS and Education, they can't lay out their true intentions as the country is in debt up to it's eyeballs. everything that costs will be spun as Labour spending other peoples money. I ignore Manifestos, it's a shame others haven't as well as it's the reason the countrys f.. .. the only reason the Torys face disaster at the next election is they managed to con the public for 14yrs which gave them the power to f.. up literally everything for 14 yrs. it's not down to voters wising up.
It all boils down to intentions, I know the Torys intentions, they will chop everything. I know Labours intentions, they will improve lives in many ways. they always have. it's what the Labour party stands for.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29333 on: January 6, 2024, 12:13:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January  6, 2024, 07:44:25 am
I might be falling for Tory lies here, but won't significant changes, to education, NHS , social care need huge inflows of tax revenue?
Threatening to tax the rich companies, people , offshore funds will trigger a massive effort by some very influential people to make sure he doesn't win the election.
I have no idea how to resolve that issue, but I believe it is an issue.

Taxes under this government are at their highest in 70 years, yet public services are chronically underfunded, following 13 years of budget constraints. Something doesnt add up there.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29334 on: January 6, 2024, 12:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  6, 2024, 11:43:47 am
What's the solution? The tax burden is high, services are through the floor shit - can Labour break this connection between the state and private companies to redirect tax money directly into services, and stop this middle man creaming off the top?

Without wanting to sound too optimistic or like an apologist for the Tories you also have to remember that they have actually had a very rough hand in terms of Covid and Ukraine to deal with and then you have the issues the Tories have inflicted on themselves and the country that Im pretty sure Labour probably wont have to deal with, the constant distractions caused by sleaze and corruption, Prime Ministers and Ministers changing every few months. I really wouldnt underestimate how important both in terms of society and economically just having some peace and stability can be in improving peoples lives.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29335 on: January 6, 2024, 12:22:56 pm »
Isn't the solution to tell councils to stop contracting out their services to private companies but give them the money to provide them themselves?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29336 on: January 6, 2024, 12:25:58 pm »
That is part of the problem wlr, Ukraine and covid may well be the cause of 60% of our economic woes, the tories will have us believe its 95%.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29337 on: January 6, 2024, 12:33:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on January  6, 2024, 12:20:47 pm
Without wanting to sound too optimistic or like an apologist for the Tories you also have to remember that they have actually had a very rough hand in terms of Covid and Ukraine to deal with and then you have the issues the Tories have inflicted on themselves and the country that Im pretty sure Labour probably wont have to deal with, the constant distractions caused by sleaze and corruption, Prime Ministers and Ministers changing every few months. I really wouldnt underestimate how important both in terms of society and economically just having some peace and stability can be in improving peoples lives.

You missed the B word, aka Brexit.

https://www.independent.co.uk/politics/brexit-nigel-Frottage-economy-uk-b2471387.html

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1851889/guy-verhofstadt-brexit-european-union

Truss in particular will hate this one

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/brexit-cheese-exports-canada-365677/
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29338 on: January 6, 2024, 12:40:33 pm »
Quote from: TSC on January  6, 2024, 12:33:26 pm
You missed the B word, aka Brexit.

https://www.independent.co.uk/politics/brexit-nigel-Frottage-economy-uk-b2471387.html

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1851889/guy-verhofstadt-brexit-european-union

Truss in particular will hate this one

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/brexit-cheese-exports-canada-365677/


I deliberately left it out as thats something the will continue into the next government, it was a disaster under the Tory government and will continue to be the same under Labour unless they do something radical (which they wont at least in a first term I suspect).
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29339 on: January 6, 2024, 01:37:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  5, 2024, 08:08:57 pm
A couple of things here, firstly, this isnt new.
Secondly theres a reason for it.  They dont want to get caught in a legal battle over what is charitable or not its very much a subjective thing.
Will private schools pay VAT? Yes.
Will they have to pay business rates? Yes.

Will they spend years fighting a legal battle that wont raise much money ? No.




Why come out with it in the first place then?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29340 on: January 6, 2024, 01:58:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January  6, 2024, 01:37:33 pm
Why come out with it in the first place then?
simple, its principle  vs practicality
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29341 on: January 6, 2024, 02:04:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on January  6, 2024, 12:40:33 pm
I deliberately left it out as thats something the will continue into the next government, it was a disaster under the Tory government and will continue to be the same under Labour unless they do something radical (which they wont at least in a first term I suspect).

I don't believe they need to do anything we'd consider radical.

I think just not being antagonistic towards the EU will be a start (which to be fair is a position Sunak has tried to adopt). The difference Labour will have is that any pro-EU moves to apply a salve to the Brexit-addled economy won't have half of the governing party howling about betrayal and threatening to send letters in to the 1922.

Just having that room to maneouvre will allow some progress to be made, and if there is a positive effect on the country then perhaps the backlash from the usual quarters (Frottage and maybe an ERG-led Tory party) will be minimised.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29342 on: January 6, 2024, 02:42:10 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January  6, 2024, 07:44:25 am
I might be falling for Tory lies here, but won't significant changes, to education, NHS , social care need huge inflows of tax revenue?
Threatening to tax the rich companies, people , offshore funds will trigger a massive effort by some very influential people to make sure he doesn't win the election.
I have no idea how to resolve that issue, but I believe it is an issue.
Labour have said they will bring in more revenue as growth increases so it's not all about taxing everyone more, the Torys will no doubt claim Labour will be taxing everyone more. lets hope people remember what Labour have said about growth and spending.

Once we left the EU Brexit was always about damage limitation, keeping UK based companies competitive, efficient and reliable, Companies have pleaded with the Torys to help them with the problems Brexit created, the Torys ignored them with the same old excuse, how they hope to get a deal that solves all these problems, everyone who understood Brexit knew it was bullshit. the deal always depended on what EU rules and regulations we are prepared to accept, the Torys still haven't implemented Brexit fully yet, the Torys know things will get worse when more physical checks are brought in so they've delayed 5 times up to now but they have to bring them in at the end of the month and in April. this will harm growth.
https://yorkshirebylines.co.uk/news/brexit/new-brexit-border-checks-coming-soon/
Labour will work with the EU more closer to over come all these checks that harm UK companies so UK companies will trade more once the problems ease, the more they sell the more the Economy grows= more revenue for Labour to spend.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29343 on: January 6, 2024, 03:28:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  6, 2024, 01:58:47 pm
simple, its principle  vs practicality

So he announced he would do it on a whim and then someone tapped him on the shoulder and he was forced to retract? Its almost as if he did it and said it without thinking about it.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29344 on: January 6, 2024, 04:17:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January  6, 2024, 03:28:51 pm
So he announced he would do it on a whim and then someone tapped him on the shoulder and he was forced to retract? Its almost as if he did it and said it without thinking about it.
Err.. no.

The most important thing about this is to get money from VAT from private school fees and business rates.

Thats quite easy to do.

Whats more diffusing is deciding what is and isnt taxable status. Thats very complex.  So, when weve got so much to do to sort out the unholy mess the country is in, you pick what is going to have the impact quickly and ditch what is going to get bogged down and restrict the capacity to enact other impactful bits of legislation.


If we werent in such a shit state, theyd have time and band width to do it, but even then it would be really complex and difficult to decide .  Right now, weve hit more important fish to fry.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29345 on: January 6, 2024, 07:51:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  6, 2024, 04:17:29 pm
Err.. no.

The most important thing about this is to get money from VAT from private school fees and business rates.

Thats quite easy to do.

Whats more diffusing is deciding what is and isnt taxable status. Thats very complex.  So, when weve got so much to do to sort out the unholy mess the country is in, you pick what is going to have the impact quickly and ditch what is going to get bogged down and restrict the capacity to enact other impactful bits of legislation.


If we werent in such a shit state, theyd have time and band width to do it, but even then it would be really complex and difficult to decide .  Right now, weve hitmore important fish to fry.

Yeah but who announced the plan to remove charitable status?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29346 on: Yesterday at 04:01:26 pm »
So the partner of Peter Bone, the Tory MP whose got suspended for sexual assault, will be the Tory candidate in the by-election to replace the pervert.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29347 on: Yesterday at 05:53:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:01:26 pm
So the partner of Peter Bone, the Tory MP whose got suspended for sexual assault, will be the Tory candidate in the by-election to replace the pervert.
It is almost funny.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29348 on: Yesterday at 06:33:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:01:26 pm
So the partner of Peter Bone, the Tory MP whose got suspended for sexual assault, will be the Tory candidate in the by-election to replace the pervert.

It's called "Pulling an Elphicke".
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29349 on: Yesterday at 07:45:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:53:27 pm
It is almost funny.

They have a pretty big majority there too so wouldnt surprise me if she wins it
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29350 on: Yesterday at 08:06:01 pm »
I've been reading the excellent 'How They Broke Britain' by the brilliant James O'Brien and it's kind of changing my mind on.. stuff...

There is an excellent section on Jeremy Corbyn and the resulting actions and ideas of his followers - regarding opposing 'Blairites' and 'Centrists' more than the Right and it's all pretty spot on.

It also mostly goes into the disgraceful actions of the Far-Right and the self-serving shithousery of many people in Politics - many who have dragged the Tories into shit street.


My idea is; should we 'support' the reasonable members of the Conservative Party and centre-right commentators? The world the far-right and shitstains like Dacre, Murdoch, Johnson, Patel, Frottage and other wankers have set up is one of infighting, rage, arguing and hatred.

Is that time to stop? I'm not saying vote Tory ( :D ) - but what I am thinking is should we be less abusive on here and in general to Conservatives that are good, ones that are honest, ones that want a better world?

We have already seen that being 'left' doesn't always mean you can deliver the best for the world or even want the best for the world - like other extremists, I think these people - whether left or right are the real enemies around us.

The UK has always been around the centre and perhaps it's time for everyone on all sides to kick these fucking psychos out and get in real politicians from both sides to address real problems and fix the world?

Many in the Conservative Party really are nasty and I think some are borderline evil - but many (most?) aren't. If you vote Tory, does that really make you 'evil' - or does it mean you have different ideas?


Just throwing this out there and this book has made me rethink my stance on stuff.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29351 on: Yesterday at 08:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:53:27 pm
It is almost funny.
A Funny Bone. more like a Bone head.
Might as well tell their constituents they think there D/heads.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29352 on: Yesterday at 08:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:06:01 pm
I've been reading the excellent 'How They Broke Britain' by the brilliant James O'Brien and it's kind of changing my mind on.. stuff...

There is an excellent section on Jeremy Corbyn and the resulting actions and ideas of his followers - regarding opposing 'Blairites' and 'Centrists' more than the Right and it's all pretty spot on.

It also mostly goes into the disgraceful actions of the Far-Right and the self-serving shithousery of many people in Politics - many who have dragged the Tories into shit street.


My idea is; should we 'support' the reasonable members of the Conservative Party and centre-right commentators? The world the far-right and shitstains like Dacre, Murdoch, Johnson, Patel, Frottage and other wankers have set up is one of infighting, rage, arguing and hatred.

Is that time to stop? I'm not saying vote Tory ( :D ) - but what I am thinking is should we be less abusive on here and in general to Conservatives that are good, ones that are honest, ones that want a better world?

We have already seen that being 'left' doesn't always mean you can deliver the best for the world or even want the best for the world - like other extremists, I think these people - whether left or right are the real enemies around us.

The UK has always been around the centre and perhaps it's time for everyone on all sides to kick these fucking psychos out and get in real politicians from both sides to address real problems and fix the world?

Many in the Conservative Party really are nasty and I think some are borderline evil - but many (most?) aren't. If you vote Tory, does that really make you 'evil' - or does it mean you have different ideas?


Just throwing this out there and this book has made me rethink my stance on stuff.

Wheres the real Andy gone?!?!

In all seriousness, I think what youre suggesting was possible once upon a time before Brexit and Johnson but I think its too late now. The few relatively good eggs among the parliamentary Tory party, your Ken Clarks, Rory Stewart etc have all been pretty much purged from the party now. But the crux of the issue for me is the membership, they seem to have moved further to the right over the years, everything that has happened to the country from Austerity, Brexit, voting for Johnson, voting for Truss and the consequences of those decisions was entirely predictable but the Tories kept on doing it, kept pushing ahead because they are beholden to an increasingly small, mad membership.

All the Tory party is now is a UKIP tribute act just in better and more expensive suits and that wont change until they are electorally torn a new one (and I suspect it will need to happen more then once), and then as I have said before a Cameron type of figure will emerge, the new bright young thing and then they will start again.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29353 on: Yesterday at 09:12:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January  6, 2024, 04:17:29 pm
Err.. no.

The most important thing about this is to get money from VAT from private school fees and business rates.

Thats quite easy to do.

Whats more diffusing is deciding what is and isnt taxable status. Thats very complex.  So, when weve got so much to do to sort out the unholy mess the country is in, you pick what is going to have the impact quickly and ditch what is going to get bogged down and restrict the capacity to enact other impactful bits of legislation.


If we werent in such a shit state, theyd have time and band width to do it, but even then it would be really complex and difficult to decide .  Right now, weve hit more important fish to fry.
Aside from it being dumb of them to announce it in the first place and then run it back, they've also left a bunch of tax breaks on the table that the schools can still leverage through their charitable status. Things like inheritance tax, gift aid etc.

What will happen is that the schools will reduce their fees to offset the VAT charges but rely more and more on donations to get the gift aid. At best it's a grey area but until the HMRC are resourced to deal with it, they're going to be off the hook.

All the while they are still charities there are going to be loopholes they can exploit.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29354 on: Yesterday at 09:39:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:45:31 pm
They have a pretty big majority there too so wouldnt surprise me if she wins it
It could be fantastic own goal of course. The British public are totally fed up with the Tories, and stunts like this only infuriates them more. Many natural Tory voters might just stay at home instead.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29355 on: Yesterday at 09:44:24 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:35:00 pm
The few relatively good eggs among the parliamentary Tory party, your Ken Clarks, Rory Stewart etc have all been pretty much purged from the party now.
Yep. I was going to make a similar point, but I had a feeling someone had beaten me to it. I think the argument is fair, or even good. But it is now largely moot since virtually all the 'good eggs' have been be purged.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29356 on: Yesterday at 10:21:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:06:01 pm
I've been reading the excellent 'How They Broke Britain' by the brilliant James O'Brien and it's kind of changing my mind on.. stuff...

There is an excellent section on Jeremy Corbyn and the resulting actions and ideas of his followers - regarding opposing 'Blairites' and 'Centrists' more than the Right and it's all pretty spot on.

It also mostly goes into the disgraceful actions of the Far-Right and the self-serving shithousery of many people in Politics - many who have dragged the Tories into shit street.


My idea is; should we 'support' the reasonable members of the Conservative Party and centre-right commentators? The world the far-right and shitstains like Dacre, Murdoch, Johnson, Patel, Frottage and other wankers have set up is one of infighting, rage, arguing and hatred.

Is that time to stop? I'm not saying vote Tory ( :D ) - but what I am thinking is should we be less abusive on here and in general to Conservatives that are good, ones that are honest, ones that want a better world?

We have already seen that being 'left' doesn't always mean you can deliver the best for the world or even want the best for the world - like other extremists, I think these people - whether left or right are the real enemies around us.

The UK has always been around the centre and perhaps it's time for everyone on all sides to kick these fucking psychos out and get in real politicians from both sides to address real problems and fix the world?

Many in the Conservative Party really are nasty and I think some are borderline evil - but many (most?) aren't. If you vote Tory, does that really make you 'evil' - or does it mean you have different ideas?


Just throwing this out there and this book has made me rethink my stance on stuff.
Extreme Right/Left have always been around. difference today is they are influencing more people, a lot of these people haven't really bothered much with politics before so they are easy touches for the extremists. it's something we noticed when Brexit etc came along. the most angry people were the people who knew f.. all about politics, they had never bothered with politics in the past.
I put a lot of the rise of the extreme left right down to social media, Internet is also a great leveller which gives the cranks respectability.

I think one of the biggest problems now is some want to make a living as a political campaigner, journalist. political commentator. they seem to be making the most outrageous statements. they want people to call them all the names under the Sun. they want people to react in anger, the more the better as it puts them back in the limelight, they want to be seen as someone who is hated by the enemy of their supporters.  I will leave it at that except to say it's not just the politicians who have taken us this far. it's all those wind up merchants earning a living stirring the shit.

Ive made no secret over my support for the 2019 Tory rebels. they faced so many cynical stupid attacks when they needed support for putting their safety and careers on the line, even Labour attacked them, put them in danger when they should have been giving them support, nope. the result was obvious, they were kicked out and other Torys took their place, all the reasonable Torys gone.
Same with the Change party, laughed at and ridiculed for taking a stand, yet people will be saying they want politics cleaned up 5 min later.

Why people vote Tory or extremist can't all be down to being evil, selfish or stupid. I may disagree with people who have real money voting Tory but I can at least understand why they do. there are many different reasons why someone struggling to get by votes Tory but it's mostly down to them falling for the same bullshit election after election. allowing the Torys to dictate what the election issues. people should vote on what they find important rather than what the Torys tell them.  it might have happened again at the next election but the Torys have gone too far this time, they have gone to the well to often with the don't look at our record look over their instead. long may that continue.


Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29357 on: Today at 12:05:38 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:01:26 pm
So the partner of Peter Bone, the Tory MP whose got suspended for sexual assault, will be the Tory candidate in the by-election to replace the pervert.

Apparently he threatened to stand as an Independent if the Tories didnt pick her. They would have lost for sure if he had split their vote so of course self interest trumps common sense and decency.

I actually think this will backfire as it is clearly making a mockery of the process and showing the voters that they dont really accept that Bone did anything wrong.

