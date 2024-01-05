I've been reading the excellent 'How They Broke Britain' by the brilliant James O'Brien and it's kind of changing my mind on.. stuff...



There is an excellent section on Jeremy Corbyn and the resulting actions and ideas of his followers - regarding opposing 'Blairites' and 'Centrists' more than the Right and it's all pretty spot on.



It also mostly goes into the disgraceful actions of the Far-Right and the self-serving shithousery of many people in Politics - many who have dragged the Tories into shit street.





My idea is; should we 'support' the reasonable members of the Conservative Party and centre-right commentators? The world the far-right and shitstains like Dacre, Murdoch, Johnson, Patel, Frottage and other wankers have set up is one of infighting, rage, arguing and hatred.



Is that time to stop? I'm not saying vote Tory ( ) - but what I am thinking is should we be less abusive on here and in general to Conservatives that are good, ones that are honest, ones that want a better world?



We have already seen that being 'left' doesn't always mean you can deliver the best for the world or even want the best for the world - like other extremists, I think these people - whether left or right are the real enemies around us.



The UK has always been around the centre and perhaps it's time for everyone on all sides to kick these fucking psychos out and get in real politicians from both sides to address real problems and fix the world?



Many in the Conservative Party really are nasty and I think some are borderline evil - but many (most?) aren't. If you vote Tory, does that really make you 'evil' - or does it mean you have different ideas?





Just throwing this out there and this book has made me rethink my stance on stuff.



Extreme Right/Left have always been around. difference today is they are influencing more people, a lot of these people haven't really bothered much with politics before so they are easy touches for the extremists. it's something we noticed when Brexit etc came along. the most angry people were the people who knew f.. all about politics, they had never bothered with politics in the past.I put a lot of the rise of the extreme left right down to social media, Internet is also a great leveller which gives the cranks respectability.I think one of the biggest problems now is some want to make a living as a political campaigner, journalist. political commentator. they seem to be making the most outrageous statements. they want people to call them all the names under the Sun. they want people to react in anger, the more the better as it puts them back in the limelight, they want to be seen as someone who is hated by the enemy of their supporters. I will leave it at that except to say it's not just the politicians who have taken us this far. it's all those wind up merchants earning a living stirring the shit.Ive made no secret over my support for the 2019 Tory rebels. they faced so many cynical stupid attacks when they needed support for putting their safety and careers on the line, even Labour attacked them, put them in danger when they should have been giving them support, nope. the result was obvious, they were kicked out and other Torys took their place, all the reasonable Torys gone.Same with the Change party, laughed at and ridiculed for taking a stand, yet people will be saying they want politics cleaned up 5 min later.Why people vote Tory or extremist can't all be down to being evil, selfish or stupid. I may disagree with people who have real money voting Tory but I can at least understand why they do. there are many different reasons why someone struggling to get by votes Tory but it's mostly down to them falling for the same bullshit election after election. allowing the Torys to dictate what the election issues. people should vote on what they find important rather than what the Torys tell them. it might have happened again at the next election but the Torys have gone too far this time, they have gone to the well to often with the don't look at our record look over their instead. long may that continue.