It's amazing any government in the UK ever loses power these days. Between repealing the fixed-term parliaments act, gerrymandering, budgetary bribes, political placements into senior media/regulatory positions and generally setting the news agenda it's quite the anti-achievement to get turfed out.
I know that most of those things aren't new but it's felt like a very long time since we've had a zombie government like this that just relentlessly cling on. Other than the colour of the rosette they amass behind the current cabinet are very different to the one elected in 2019 (arguably very slightly less shit but they've evidently lost the bulk of the gammon vote that got them elected in 2019). I think most of the electorate would say the current government don't have a mandate - Get Brexit Done has gone stale and Levelling Up is never talked about anymore - but we're stuck with them until they grant a general election.