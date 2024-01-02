In terms of timing of a GE Sunak wont want to go for spring as itll clash with council elections, plus its only a few months off. Little to zip chance of the polls closing up sufficiently from the Tory perspective in that period. Likely to be hammered in both.



By stalling until towards the end of the year it obviously gives the Tories more time to attempt to make inroads into the poll deficit, as unlikely as that may be. Plus it will clash with the US election. That alone may be a shitshow to end all shitshows if the orange one is free to run and will provide some sort of cover for a Tory hammering this side of the Atlantic. And there may be far right ERG type loons dreaming of a simultaneous Tory/Trump win double.