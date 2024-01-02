« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 728 729 730 731 732 [733]   Go Down

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1166271 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,255
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29280 on: January 2, 2024, 10:19:13 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January  2, 2024, 10:12:43 pm
Isn't that what the chat function does?  It's what I use when I'm in a hurry, you just tell the bot you need to speak to a human 🤷

Used it when we were delayed on the plane the other year, one of the other passengers tweeted TUI to praise the co-pilot for loading the baggage and then that got picked up by TUI, ITV, BBC and we had reporters contacting us, so it was OK for that.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29281 on: January 2, 2024, 10:37:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  2, 2024, 06:23:19 pm
I don't go on it, cesspit full of dicks, but when it started it was something like 120 characters and the idea was you just put stuff like "Just made a cup of tea" and that kind of thing from what I heard Stephen Fry say years ago, it wasn't meant as a big discussion platform.

Twitter tried to extend to 4,000 characters and it broke I believe

Ive never used it either beyond reading stuff via links, although my wife did, but closed her account a few months ago, saying it was now full of far right racist stuff since Musk took it over. 
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,266
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29282 on: Today at 12:27:28 pm »
All the best running on this record lads....


Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29283 on: Today at 12:39:17 pm »
Breaking news on the beeb is that Sunak says the election will be in the second half of this year.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,408
  • Red since '64
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29284 on: Today at 12:46:15 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:39:17 pm
Breaking news on the beeb is that Sunak says the election will be in the second half of this year.

After theyve done what in the first half?, were all wondering.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,419
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29285 on: Today at 12:53:59 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:39:17 pm
Breaking news on the beeb is that Sunak says the election will be in the second half of this year.

Before or after the Yanks election i wonder.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,463
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29286 on: Today at 12:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:27:28 pm
All the best running on this record lads....




Labour should just put things like that up on giant fucking posters all over the country
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,220
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29287 on: Today at 01:08:24 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:39:17 pm
Breaking news on the beeb is that Sunak says the election will be in the second half of this year.

Think it will be spring, myself.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29288 on: Today at 01:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:08:24 pm
Think it will be spring, myself.

Nah they'll want big tax breaks announced in the budget then it takes HMRC till at least June to implement the changes so if it's any earlier their target idiots won't have seen any benefit 🤦
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,957
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29289 on: Today at 01:39:13 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:39:17 pm
Breaking news on the beeb is that Sunak says the election will be in the second half of this year.
he's a gutless bastard to be fair, a cowardly custard type, a huge streak of yellow running all down his spine.
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,957
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29290 on: Today at 01:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:08:24 pm
Think it will be spring, myself.
I wouldn't rule it out either
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29291 on: Today at 01:41:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January  2, 2024, 08:50:20 pm
Really mate?  I'd never in a million years think about using twitter or any social media platform to contact a company with a complaint. 

Call me old fashioned but why would I put private stuff like a complaint on a platform that millions of strangers can see?

Companies don't want a complaint being aired publicly. As soon as you put something on Twitter they will deal with it straight away.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,957
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29292 on: Today at 01:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:27:28 pm
All the best running on this record lads....



yeah they have no chance, when people get hit in the pocket they have long memories.

Call an election Sunak, you gutless wanker
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,419
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29293 on: Today at 01:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:27:28 pm
All the best running on this record lads....


They are not running on any load of confidence. They have lost, its just by how much.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,658
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29294 on: Today at 02:21:03 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:39:17 pm
Breaking news on the beeb is that Sunak says the election will be in the second half of this year.

So, December it is then. ;D

He'll wait as long as possible and hope Labour drop the ball.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29295 on: Today at 02:24:07 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:39:17 pm
Breaking news on the beeb is that Sunak says the election will be in the second half of this year.

His "working assumption" is that the election will be in the second half of the year. He hasn't remotely committed to anything.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29296 on: Today at 02:34:33 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:41:01 pm
Companies don't want a complaint being aired publicly. As soon as you put something on Twitter they will deal with it straight away.

I guess that's true but they'd probably not find it amongst all the trolling posts towards me for complaining.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,307
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29297 on: Today at 02:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:46:15 pm
After theyve done what in the first half?


Stuffed more lucre into their and their backers' overseas bank accounts?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29298 on: Today at 02:43:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:34:33 pm
I guess that's true but they'd probably not find it amongst all the trolling posts towards me for complaining.


I'm with you on this, I like to get them on the phone where I can badger them into submission  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29299 on: Today at 02:49:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:43:51 pm

I'm with you on this, I like to get them on the phone where I can badger them into submission  ;D

I can't speak to anyone on a phone these days I lose it far too quickly 😂
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,957
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29300 on: Today at 02:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:21:03 pm
So, December it is then. ;D

He'll wait as long as possible and hope Labour drop the ball.
I doubt he'll wait until December, September/October is more likely I would have thought but you never know with this coward of course
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,098
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29301 on: Today at 08:25:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:28:37 pm
Nah they'll want big tax breaks announced in the budget then it takes HMRC till at least June to implement the changes so if it's any earlier their target idiots won't have seen any benefit 🤦
The announcement is more impactful than the change. Usually do many other taxes are snuk in you barley notice the change.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,658
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29302 on: Today at 08:49:08 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:56:33 pm
I doubt he'll wait until December, September/October is more likely I would have thought but you never know with this coward of course

Yeah, I was being more sarcastic than anything else. The longer Sunak leaves it the more cowardly he will look and the more pissed off the electorate will become. Sunak might get a slight bump in the polls post budget, but if he leaves the election for much longer after that, the Tories' freefall is more likely to accelerate rather than stabilise.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29303 on: Today at 10:45:43 pm »
I think the Israel / Hammas war might have a bad long term effect on UK politics.
too soon to say yet but I can see many being driven towards Farages reform party.
The Torys are f.... that's a cert now which none of us have a problem with but this won't just hurt the Torys, I can see the far left and Labour losing support by the end of the year.
Logged
It might take our producers five minutes to find 60 economists who feared Brexit and five hours to find a sole voice who espoused it.
But by the time we went on air we simply had one of each; we presented this unequal effort to our audience as balance. It wasnt.
               Emily Maitlis

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29304 on: Today at 10:59:37 pm »
In terms of timing of a GE Sunak wont want to go for spring as itll clash with council elections, plus its only a few months off.  Little to zip chance of the polls closing up sufficiently from the Tory perspective in that period.  Likely to be hammered in both.

By stalling until towards the end of the year it obviously gives the Tories more time to attempt to make inroads into the poll deficit, as unlikely as that may be.  Plus it will clash with the US election.  That alone may be a shitshow to end all shitshows if the orange one is free to run and will provide some sort of cover for a Tory hammering this side of the Atlantic.  And there may be far right ERG type loons dreaming of a simultaneous Tory/Trump win double.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,658
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29305 on: Today at 11:04:36 pm »
They're probably trying to cut a deal with Reform to target Labour seats.

I really wish Frottage would have an accident.  The far right would collapse without him, at least in the short term.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 728 729 730 731 732 [733]   Go Up
« previous next »
 