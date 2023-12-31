First comment attacks Cooper for following the Torys.
PM & Home Secretary claiming theyve cleared the asylum backlog this morning.
Thats just not true.
Its one of five Sunak broken promises on asylum & small boats this year - yet another year of Tory asylum chaos, of gimmicks instead of grip.
Lets look at the facts👇(1/7)
BROKEN PROMISE 1: Sunak claims to have cleared the asylum backlog. Not true.
Not even cleared legacy backlog - 4,500 cases not done, 17,000 withdrawn by the Home Office but theyve no idea where those people are
And rest of backlog DOUBLED this yr
Total backlog 99k (2/7)
BROKEN PROMISE 2: A yr ago, the PM claimed he would end asylum hotel use which was costing £6m a day.
Instead it went up this year by 20% to 56,000, costing the British taxpayer more than £8m a day - and well over £2bn a year. (3/7
BROKEN PROMISE 3: Sunak said he would stop the boats this year, but 2023 was second highest on record; almost 30,000 made the journey, 60x higher than 5yrs ago.
Criminal gangs undermine border security & put lives at risk yet smuggler convictions down 30% under Tories (4/7)
BROKEN PROMISE 4: Sunak claimed everyone who arrived would be returned
- Returns of failed asylum seekers are down 50% compared to last Labour government
- Only 5% of Albanians who came on small boats to the UK have been returned
- £400m failing Rwanda plan & no one sent (5/7)
BROKEN PROMISE 5: Sunak promised a new small boats law. But Govt hasnt brought it into force as they know its unworkable
Five broken promises. Gimmicks instead of grip. Failing to stop criminal gangs undermining border security, failing to clear backlog, end hotel use, implement returns or properly manage asylum system. With a record of failure like that, Rishi Sunak should stop the
boasts (7)
