Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Online west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29240 on: December 31, 2023, 03:24:19 pm
Ive never understood why more 3 story houses arnt built in the country, when space is a premium going upwards is always an obvious option.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29241 on: December 31, 2023, 05:25:17 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on December 31, 2023, 12:06:21 pm
When I lived in Asia, flats, were the staple housing choice.
I often pinned for a house with a garden, but never fancied the commute and being drenched in sweat before I got to work.
When I met a Malaysian girl the want for a house/garden resurfaced.
She pointed out that Im not making use of the outside space I have with the flat

Granted Pools and Jacuzzi's  are not suitable for UK but, we could build small grass/play areas and other stuff.
My building also had a Sauna, that would be good here.
When I started to utilise this space, I never thought about a house with a garden again.

The trouble is any builder would be loathed to do this.
You would have to introduce legislation  and I doubt either  a Conservative or a Starmer government would introduce it.
The UK solution of providing large communal green space with any new development should have been a good one.  Houses or flats with courtyard-type outside spaces - enough for a barbecue or for a quiet sit outside - with a larger shared space for kids to play on.  The developers inevitably take the pee though and these communal spaces are almost always awful and that's if they're even provided at all.

A few years ago my brother found our old childhood home listed for rent as a five occupancy HMO.  It was a decent sized four-bed terrace (Ashdale Road, near Sefton Park - thousands of similar terraces round there!) but still pretty wild that it could fit five flats inside it.  I'm not against HMOs as a way of providing more housing for single adults but it must be squeezing the supply for family homes.  Building more flats instead of converting family homes into flats would surely be more sensible.
Online reddebs

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29242 on: December 31, 2023, 05:38:21 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on December 31, 2023, 05:25:17 pm

A few years ago my brother found our old childhood home listed for rent as a five occupancy HMO.  It was a decent sized four-bed terrace (Ashdale Road, near Sefton Park - thousands of similar terraces round there!) but still pretty wild that it could fit five flats inside it.  I'm not against HMOs as a way of providing more housing for single adults but it must be squeezing the supply for family homes.  Building more flats instead of converting family homes into flats would surely be more sensible.

There are hundreds if not thousands of HMOs in and around Barnsley now.  Street after street of terraced houses that have been converted, everyone of them have permanent signs outside advertising rooms to let.

I have a client who lives in one with her partner.  Their room has a shower and toilet in a cupboard in the corner, a small double bed, a fridge and a TV.

They share a kitchen at the back with 3 other rooms and pay £380 a month which includes all their bills.

It's damned easy money for the landlords compared to renting them as a whole house for families but it's depressing as fuck and no wonder folks go stir crazy living in one room like that.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29243 on: December 31, 2023, 05:48:52 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 31, 2023, 05:38:21 pm
There are hundreds if not thousands of HMOs in and around Barnsley now.  Street after street of terraced houses that have been converted, everyone of them have permanent signs outside advertising rooms to let.

I have a client who lives in one with her partner.  Their room has a shower and toilet in a cupboard in the corner, a small double bed, a fridge and a TV.

They share a kitchen at the back with 3 other rooms and pay £380 a month which includes all their bills.

It's damned easy money for the landlords compared to renting them as a whole house for families but it's depressing as fuck and no wonder folks go stir crazy living in one room like that.

Indeed.

The whole bloody system needs proper regulation, and isn't fit for purpose, currently.  It's called densification - depressing as fook!
Online west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29244 on: December 31, 2023, 05:55:24 pm
Quote from: Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies on December 31, 2023, 05:48:52 pm
Indeed.

The whole bloody system needs proper regulation, and isn't fit for purpose, currently.  It's called densification - depressing as fook!

The problem is if they built proper homes for everyone living in a shitty HMO youd complain about the environmental damage of building so many new homes!
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29245 on: December 31, 2023, 06:01:56 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on December 31, 2023, 03:24:19 pm
Ive never understood why more 3 story houses arnt built in the country, when space is a premium going upwards is always an obvious option.
 
Boston has alot of triple deckers,old housing,i think it was built as cheap housing for immigrants back in the day late 1800's into the 1900's.Mostly wood construction building costs and code restrictions nowadays means they don't get built in huge numbers. Found this from the Boston Globe..
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/06/28/opinion/triple-deckers-were-once-an-affordable-solution-bostons-housing-crunch-can-be-again/
Online reddebs

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29246 on: December 31, 2023, 06:21:43 pm
Quote from: Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies on December 31, 2023, 05:48:52 pm
Indeed.

The whole bloody system needs proper regulation, and isn't fit for purpose, currently.  It's called densification - depressing as fook!

I'd like to say restrict them to charging the same as the rent for the whole house but that would just put the rent up for everyone else 🤷
Online west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29247 on: December 31, 2023, 07:20:49 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 31, 2023, 06:01:56 pm
 
Boston has alot of triple deckers,old housing,i think it was built as cheap housing for immigrants back in the day late 1800's into the 1900's.Mostly wood construction building costs and code restrictions nowadays means they don't get built in huge numbers. Found this from the Boston Globe..
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/06/28/opinion/triple-deckers-were-once-an-affordable-solution-bostons-housing-crunch-can-be-again/

Im guessing construction costs must be an issue otherwise Im sure youd see a lot of them in the UK, fire risk shouldnt be a huge issue as we dont really use wood to build houses here, and Im sure they can be built with things like fire safety in mind ie mandating the use of fire doors and smoke alarms (it cant be that hard to put in an emergency fire staircase outside the building if absolutely necessary). It also cant be that big a deal as at least around this part of the country it seems every other house now has a loft conversion where they have turned the loft into a bedroom and in effect turned their two story house into a three story house.
Offline thejbs

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29248 on: December 31, 2023, 07:27:50 pm
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December 29, 2023, 03:15:15 pm
What's the situation in Australia?

Major housing crisis. Prices for rent or purchase are through the roof. The Right using it as an excuse to blame migrants, of course.

https://amp.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/sep/07/only-five-cities-worldwide-are-more-unaffordable-than-sydney-for-housing-thinktank-says
Offline Shankly998

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29249 on: December 31, 2023, 08:41:42 pm
Quote from: thejbs on December 31, 2023, 07:27:50 pm
Major housing crisis. Prices for rent or purchase are through the roof. The Right using it as an excuse to blame migrants, of course.

https://amp.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/sep/07/only-five-cities-worldwide-are-more-unaffordable-than-sydney-for-housing-thinktank-says

Anytime housing is treated as an investment rather than as an essential this situation occurs. Its laughable a country the size of Australia has a housing crisis, just sheer greed and governmental incompetence
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29250 on: December 31, 2023, 11:33:55 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on December 31, 2023, 08:41:42 pm
Anytime housing is treated as an investment rather than as an essential this situation occurs. Its laughable a country the size of Australia has a housing crisis, just sheer greed and governmental incompetence

A good reason why the Australian system is also shot.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/jun/04/a-quarter-of-australias-property-investments-held-by-1-of-taxpayers-data-reveals

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29251 on: Yesterday at 09:15:27 am
Quote from: west_london_red on December 28, 2023, 08:42:51 pm
The fucked up housing market is the root of most of the problems in this country, so much of our income goes on housing and so much of peoples wealth is in their homes that it sucks the money out of everything else. Im not particularly pro wealth tax, but Im definitely more against it when for a lot of people (especially poorer and older people) its almost all their wealth, they own an expensive home especially if they live in the South but they aint really wealthy people in the sense most of us would understand it or that they have loads of disposable cash but might be sitting in a house worth close to a million quid that they bought 20 years ago for a fraction of its price today.
Perhaps, for the house-rich and cash-poor, the answer would be to levy an additional death tax.
Online west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29252 on: Yesterday at 02:54:33 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:15:27 am
Perhaps, for the house-rich and cash-poor, the answer would be to levy an additional death tax.

I just dont think owning a house is a bad thing such that it deserves to draw additional taxation, especially when the alternatives are limited and even more expensive. We should be encouraging home ownership and making easier, not penalising people for it because (and Im going off on a bit of a tangent here) I think the long term outlook for the housing market is a even worse then it is now, private equity has started buying up housing across several developed countries (Blackstone is already the largest owner of housing in Spain) and were not talking about new developments or things like that, they are buying up individual dwellings and once those types start to take over the market well be even more fucked then we are now.

Id also worry that such a tax could send out the wrong message to people, that there is less point in trying to save for the future and taking responsibility for ones own financial situation (this isnt just about housing necessarily but wealth in its widest sense) you might as well just spunk it on flash holidays and other unnecessary shit rather then pay wealth taxes so that some 16 years old on a council estate can have kids as one poster recently put it :D
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29253 on: Yesterday at 03:24:31 pm
Online TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29254 on: Yesterday at 11:03:35 pm
At times its best to stop digging that hole re the Covid PPE scandal.  Mones other half blaming government incompetence (correct) for awarding his newly created company a £200m contract, of which £60m was profit, is a bit ironic.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67857460
Online west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29255 on: Today at 06:13:53 am
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:03:35 pm
At times its best to stop digging that hole re the Covid PPE scandal.  Mones other half blaming government incompetence (correct) for awarding his newly created company a £200m contract, of which £60m was profit, is a bit ironic.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67857460

Hes right in that he is being scapegoated, everyone is going on about them two when in reality theres going to be loads of similarly dodgy PPE contracts awarded to Tory donors and friends.
Online TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29256 on: Today at 08:24:33 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:13:53 am
Hes right in that he is being scapegoated, everyone is going on about them two when in reality theres going to be loads of similarly dodgy PPE contracts awarded to Tory donors and friends.

There always is a first but hopefully a domino effect once theyre done.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29257 on: Today at 10:44:02 am
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-67860254
UK asylum backlog cleared, says PM, but critics disagree

The government says it has cleared the asylum backlog, but critics have accused it of manipulating the figures.

Tens of thousands of migrants have been staying in hotels while they await a decision on their refugee status claim.

One of Rishi Sunak's key pledges was to process 92,000 "legacy" applications by the end of 2023.

The home secretary says "every single one" of those applications - anyone who applied before 28 June 2022 - have been processed.

...

It says in one four-week period from 20 November to 17 December 2023, there were 20,481 initial asylum decisions made - more than the number of asylum decisions made in the whole of 2021.

...

Legacy cases refer only to people in the asylum system on 28 June 2022, the day when new asylum rules came into force.

All of those cases have been reviewed but not all have been resolved - 4,500 have been reclassified as "complex".

...

Around 100,000 people whose applications were made after June 2022 are still in the system and many of them remain in hotels.
I know politicians have "massaged the figures" since the advent of democracy but they're really taking the pee with this one.  I can almost smell the desperation from Sunak and Cleverley from here!

Sunak made that silly pledge so they've had to find a way to make it seem like it's been met.  I'm particularly suspicious about the over 20k cases processed in less than a month at the end of the year considering they were processing around 8k/month on average for the rest of the year.  The cynic in me thinks they've just blitzed their homework on the morning it needed to be handed in and it will turn out to be a load of rubbish.  We'll see if they continue to process 20k cases/month from January onwards.

BBC News had this graphic that they've oddly not included in their article.  It suggests that the Tories focussed all their resources on hitting the pledge and have done nothing about the newer arrivals, some of which will have been here for 18 months by now.  I don't think the government have released the complete updated figures but, as there were already 100k "flow" cases in September, it seems very likely that the overall backlog is going to be as high or even higher than it was in June 2022.



(Also, Labour's position has been for a very long time to simply process the claims faster by hiring more people.  If it was indeed this easy all along to increase the processing capacity then why didn't the Tories do it a lot earlier?!)
Offline Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29258 on: Today at 10:48:38 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:44:02 am

(Also, Labour's position has been for a very long time to simply process the claims faster by hiring more people.  If it was indeed this easy all along to increase the processing capacity then why didn't the Tories do it a lot earlier?!)

If I were to guess, I'd say because the Tory mantra is cut cut cut, and expect departments to churn out the same results with a fraction of their former resources.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29259 on: Today at 10:50:07 am
Re the increased processing of asylum claims how many were upheld?

I may have missed something but surely that would give an indication of how many unjustified claims are made?
Offline thaddeus

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29260 on: Today at 11:01:45 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:50:07 am
Re the increased processing of asylum claims how many were upheld?

I may have missed something but surely that would give an indication of how many unjustified claims are made?
There's nothing at all about the outcomes of the claims but I expect that will be included with the next quarterly release.  If they have increased processing output by simply approving a higher proportion of claims then that will not go down well with the very people he's trying to appeal to.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29261 on: Today at 11:14:13 am
They're probably just got some temp staff in to rush through a load of claims to try and get the numbers down. I'd imagine that's something of a security risk, but the Tories are hardly renowned for long term thinking. They'll just blame Labour for being soft on immigration if one of them turns out to be a terrorist - nobody will remember or care it was the Tories who let them in.
Online TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29262 on: Today at 11:21:00 am
Majority of the electorate want an election this side of summer

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/two-thirds-brits-want-general-205626153.html
Online west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29263 on: Today at 11:54:32 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:44:02 am
I know politicians have "massaged the figures" since the advent of democracy but they're really taking the pee with this one.  I can almost smell the desperation from Sunak and Cleverley from here!

Sunak made that silly pledge so they've had to find a way to make it seem like it's been met.  I'm particularly suspicious about the over 20k cases processed in less than a month at the end of the year considering they were processing around 8k/month on average for the rest of the year.  The cynic in me thinks they've just blitzed their homework on the morning it needed to be handed in and it will turn out to be a load of rubbish.  We'll see if they continue to process 20k cases/month from January onwards.

BBC News had this graphic that they've oddly not included in their article.  It suggests that the Tories focussed all their resources on hitting the pledge and have done nothing about the newer arrivals, some of which will have been here for 18 months by now.  I don't think the government have released the complete updated figures but, as there were already 100k "flow" cases in September, it seems very likely that the overall backlog is going to be as high or even higher than it was in June 2022.



(Also, Labour's position has been for a very long time to simply process the claims faster by hiring more people.  If it was indeed this easy all along to increase the processing capacity then why didn't the Tories do it a lot earlier?!)

There was a piece on this on Newsnight a few weeks back, the way they have cleared the backlog is by basically approving all of the asylum applications rather then investigating them as thoroughly as normally would
Online oldfordie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29264 on: Today at 11:58:12 am
So the Torys have suddenly cleared up the Asylum back lock, they've lost the right to be given the benefit of the doubt, the lies have been off the scale so you would be naive to believe a word.
This Tory government have been a reactive government rather than a pro active government, all down to them being incompetent, they have nobody with the foresight and intelligence to find solutions to these problems. the situation gets worse and worse which forces them to react. too late then, this has gone on for 4 years now, we never had a problem with boats etc before then, Patel refused to act 4 yrs ago, she lied over setting up sites in France to process Asylum claims. I the biggest f... up being overlooked right now is how they created a opportunity for criminal gangs to make £ millions, that will now be a serious problem for many years to come. that should not be forgotten, they have created this market for criminals to make a fortune. they now think they should be praised for fighting this problem doing all the things Labour demanded from them 4 yrs ago.
Online TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29265 on: Today at 12:58:01 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:54:32 am
There was a piece on this on Newsnight a few weeks back, the way they have cleared the backlog is by basically approving all of the asylum applications rather then investigating them as thoroughly as normally would

Not like this government to use false and misleading data

https://news.sky.com/story/rishi-sunaks-claim-to-have-cleared-asylum-backlog-branded-misleading-13040590

Meanwhile the Tories carry on cracking those jokes

https://news.sky.com/story/home-secretary-james-cleverly-admits-date-rape-joke-may-have-distracted-from-work-to-tackle-spiking-13040775

Online west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29266 on: Today at 03:54:45 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:58:01 pm
Not like this government to use false and misleading data

https://news.sky.com/story/rishi-sunaks-claim-to-have-cleared-asylum-backlog-branded-misleading-13040590

Meanwhile the Tories carry on cracking those jokes

https://news.sky.com/story/home-secretary-james-cleverly-admits-date-rape-joke-may-have-distracted-from-work-to-tackle-spiking-13040775



This is the BBC article which is a write up of what they showed on Newsnight:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67637211

The second graph is pretty damning but shows exactly what they have been doing, in previous years, about 25% of applications were approved, this year its over 50% of a much larger number then previous years, and theres been a move from face to face interviews to questionnaires.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29267 on: Today at 04:24:42 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:54:45 pm
This is the BBC article which is a write up of what they showed on Newsnight:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67637211

The second graph is pretty damning but shows exactly what they have been doing, in previous years, about 25% of applications were approved, this year its over 50% of a much larger number then previous years, and theres been a move from face to face interviews to questionnaires.
Thanks for the link.  It passed me by at the time.

The article puts the increase in the proportion of successful claims down to the backlog of claims from Afghanistan, Eritrea, Libya, Syria and Yemen - of which they say 95% are granted.  Approving half of claims does seem a wild outlier compared to the other 20+ years in that graph though - it's not as though the world has been at peace for those 20 years.

The new laws introduced to allow the Home Office to "implicitly withdraw" a claim accounts for a much higher proportion of processed claims than in previous years.

Fundamentally having the Home Office process claims quicker is a good thing.  Unfortunately, as is often the case with the Tories, the motivation to do something is coming from a place of self interest - in this case meeting an arbitrary pledge from a floundering PM.  As such it seems like instead of designing and funding a system fit for purpose they've cobbled together a lot of workarounds that are either disproportionately punitive or randomly generous.  It will just be another on the list of broken systems for the next government to try to fix.
Online oldfordie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29268 on: Today at 04:56:08 pm
First comment attacks Cooper for following the Torys. :lmao
 
@YvetteCooperMP
PM & Home Secretary claiming theyve cleared the asylum backlog this morning.

Thats just not true.

Its one of five Sunak broken promises on asylum & small boats this year - yet another year of Tory asylum chaos, of gimmicks instead of grip.

Lets look at the facts👇(1/7)



BROKEN PROMISE 1: Sunak claims to have cleared the asylum backlog. Not true.

Not even cleared legacy backlog - 4,500 cases not done, 17,000 withdrawn by the Home Office but theyve no idea where those people are

And rest of backlog DOUBLED this yr

Total backlog 99k (2/7)


Yvette Cooper
@YvetteCooperMP
·
6h
BROKEN PROMISE 2: A yr ago, the PM claimed he would end asylum hotel use which was costing £6m a day.

Instead it went up this year by 20% to 56,000, costing the British taxpayer more than £8m a day - and well over £2bn a year. (3/7


Yvette Cooper
@YvetteCooper
·
6h
BROKEN PROMISE 3: Sunak said he would stop the boats this year, but 2023 was second highest on record; almost 30,000 made the journey, 60x higher than 5yrs ago.

Criminal gangs undermine border security & put lives at risk yet smuggler convictions down 30% under Tories (4/7)

Yvette Cooper
@YvetteCooperMP
·
6h
BROKEN PROMISE 4: Sunak claimed everyone who arrived would be returned
- Returns of failed asylum seekers are down 50% compared to last Labour government
- Only 5% of Albanians who came on small boats to the UK have been returned
- £400m failing Rwanda plan & no one sent (5/7)
BROKEN PROMISE 5: Sunak promised a new small boats law. But Govt hasnt brought it into force as they know its unworkable


Yvette Cooper
@YvetteCooperMP
·
6h
Five broken promises. Gimmicks instead of grip. Failing to stop criminal gangs undermining border security, failing to clear backlog, end hotel use, implement returns or properly manage asylum system. With a record of failure like that, Rishi Sunak should stop the boasts (7)


One of 3 failing new Tory laws on small boats. First is now partially suspended. Second mainly not implemented. Third (Rwanda) on hold due to Tory rows (6/7

https://twitter.com/YvetteCooperMP/status/1742132105381875888

Online reddebs

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29269 on: Today at 05:05:43 pm
God I've no idea how anyone follows any of that.  Is that twitter?
Online oldfordie

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29270 on: Today at 05:46:23 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:05:43 pm
God I've no idea how anyone follows any of that.  Is that twitter?
Yeah, what's the problem, you can't follow what she says in my post or following it on Twitter.?
Online reddebs

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29271 on: Today at 06:06:46 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:46:23 pm
Yeah, what's the problem, you can't follow what she says in my post or following it on Twitter.?

Following it if that's what twitter is like.  Is that really how it's set out with all the repetitive posts? 

Offline rob1966

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29272 on: Today at 06:13:25 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:06:46 pm
Following it if that's what twitter is like.  Is that really how it's set out with all the repetitive posts? 



 A tweet is limited to 280 characters, so yes they have to do it that way
Online reddebs

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29273 on: Today at 06:19:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:13:25 pm
A tweet is limited to 280 characters, so yes they have to do it that way

What a god awful set up.  How the hell do you follow a conversation then.  Do you genuinely have to reread every comment attached to every previous comment?  🤔
Offline rob1966

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29274 on: Today at 06:23:19 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:19:36 pm
What a god awful set up.  How the hell do you follow a conversation then.  Do you genuinely have to reread every comment attached to every previous comment?  🤔

I don't go on it, cesspit full of dicks, but when it started it was something like 120 characters and the idea was you just put stuff like "Just made a cup of tea" and that kind of thing from what I heard Stephen Fry say years ago, it wasn't meant as a big discussion platform.

Twitter tried to extend to 4,000 characters and it broke I believe
Online reddebs

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
Reply #29275 on: Today at 07:13:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:23:19 pm
I don't go on it, cesspit full of dicks, but when it started it was something like 120 characters and the idea was you just put stuff like "Just made a cup of tea" and that kind of thing from what I heard Stephen Fry say years ago, it wasn't meant as a big discussion platform.

Twitter tried to extend to 4,000 characters and it broke I believe

No I've never used it either Rob.
