UK asylum backlog cleared, says PM, but critics disagree



The government says it has cleared the asylum backlog, but critics have accused it of manipulating the figures.



Tens of thousands of migrants have been staying in hotels while they await a decision on their refugee status claim.



One of Rishi Sunak's key pledges was to process 92,000 "legacy" applications by the end of 2023.



The home secretary says "every single one" of those applications - anyone who applied before 28 June 2022 - have been processed.



It says in one four-week period from 20 November to 17 December 2023, there were 20,481 initial asylum decisions made - more than the number of asylum decisions made in the whole of 2021.



Legacy cases refer only to people in the asylum system on 28 June 2022, the day when new asylum rules came into force.



All of those cases have been reviewed but not all have been resolved - 4,500 have been reclassified as "complex".



Around 100,000 people whose applications were made after June 2022 are still in the system and many of them remain in hotels.

I know politicians have "massaged the figures" since the advent of democracy but they're really taking the pee with this one. I can almost smell the desperation from Sunak and Cleverley from here!Sunak made that silly pledge so they've had to find a way to make it seem like it's been met. I'm particularly suspicious about the over 20k cases processed in less than a month at the end of the year considering they were processing around 8k/month on average for the rest of the year. The cynic in me thinks they've just blitzed their homework on the morning it needed to be handed in and it will turn out to be a load of rubbish. We'll see if they continue to process 20k cases/month from January onwards.BBC News had this graphic that they've oddly not included in their article. It suggests that the Tories focussed all their resources on hitting the pledge and have done nothing about the newer arrivals, some of which will have been here for 18 months by now. I don't think the government have released the complete updated figures but, as there were already 100k "flow" cases in September, it seems very likely that the overall backlog is going to be as high or even higher than it was in June 2022.(Also, Labour's position has been for a very long time to simply process the claims faster by hiring more people. If it was indeed this easy all along to increase the processing capacity then why didn't the Tories do it a lot earlier?!)