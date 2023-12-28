« previous next »
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1159223 times)

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29200 on: December 28, 2023, 11:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Huyrob on December 28, 2023, 10:51:39 pm
Its pretty obvious that there are many people asset rich but income poor. If , say , you are in a million pound house and the council tax bands are changed to reflect this massive variant compared to say a £175 k housethen surely if the occupant cant afford the full rate ( because of limited income) then surely the difference could be placed as a charge on the house, plus interest to be collected on a future sale.
FFS I was a solicitor in Liverpool when in the 80s if Liverpool Council had to clear an alley or clear rats they would put a local land charge on the property which would show up on buyers searches and have to be cleared. It really is not rocket science.

Maybe its just a mentality thing with me, but I really dont think the state should be encouraging a buy now pay later approach to taxes, its already fucked that people do it with their cars, phones and even clothes, its just a form of servitude that once people get under they can never get out from, the only similar scheme I can think of is student loans which I equally detest. Thinking about this now, maybe we need to look at including main residences in capital gains tax as an alternative, at least then its only when you have the realised the profit from ever increasing house prices and you have the money you pay it and its not something hanging over your head while your living in your own home, but again theres probably flaws in that too.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29201 on: Yesterday at 09:18:50 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 28, 2023, 11:57:06 pm
Maybe its just a mentality thing with me, but I really dont think the state should be encouraging a buy now pay later approach to taxes, its already fucked that people do it with their cars, phones and even clothes, its just a form of servitude that once people get under they can never get out from, the only similar scheme I can think of is student loans which I equally detest. Thinking about this now, maybe we need to look at including main residences in capital gains tax as an alternative, at least then its only when you have the realised the profit from ever increasing house prices and you have the money you pay it and its not something hanging over your head while your living in your own home, but again theres probably flaws in that too.

I think the issue with GCT on main residence is it discourages people from moving home, when you want people to downsize in retirement in particular
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29202 on: Yesterday at 09:36:23 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 09:18:50 am
I think the issue with GCT on main residence is it discourages people from moving home, when you want people to downsize in retirement in particular

True, and I guess it depends on the rates. I was thinking about rates similar to Stamp Duty, the low single digit figures but thinking about it, my idea could also be quite regressive as I suspect for the more wealthy people have less of their wealth held in property and the more held in other assets and investments, its probably only those in the middle and bottom who have the majority of wealth in property and would end up getting stung the most.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29203 on: Yesterday at 10:21:36 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:36:23 am
True, and I guess it depends on the rates. I was thinking about rates similar to Stamp Duty, the low single digit figures but thinking about it, my idea could also be quite regressive as I suspect for the more wealthy people have less of their wealth held in property and the more held in other assets and investments, its probably only those in the middle and bottom who have the majority of wealth in property and would end up getting stung the most.

My brain isn't fully switched on, but would you want to hit people upsizing from a starter flat to a family home. The tax on the rise in value on the flat would almost certainly make it impossible to trade up.
As ever, any insight from overseas (European) rawkites on house price inflation there.
My personal, not fully thought through, preference is to build \ buy , far more public sector property to rent out and to make the idea of renting rather than buying to accumulate the 'norm'.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29204 on: Yesterday at 10:44:01 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:21:36 am
My brain isn't fully switched on, but would you want to hit people upsizing from a starter flat to a family home. The tax on the rise in value on the flat would almost certainly make it impossible to trade up.
As ever, any insight from overseas (European) rawkites on house price inflation there.
My personal, not fully thought through, preference is to build \ buy , far more public sector property to rent out and to make the idea of renting rather than buying to accumulate the 'norm'.

I dont particularly want to hit anyone with anything but any wealth tax or something similar is going to hit just about anyone who owns their own home, especially if they live down here regardless of whether they are upsizing or downsizing because so much of peoples wealth is their home. Back of fag packet I would say my house is about 80-90% of my wealth, and thats not because Im low paid, its just the price of a housing is just insane and relentless.

Ultimately we need to get away from treating homes as a financial asset, they are a place to live and need somehow or another to be priced as such, an essential service that everyone should be able to buy or rent at a reasonable cost compared to their income. What we have now with house prices and rents isnt sustainable, I cant be the only one who shakes his head every time he sees that house prices have gone up by x% thinking how will my kids afford to pay that rather then thinking Im £x pounds richer now because my house has gone up?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29205 on: Yesterday at 12:06:34 pm »
I believe Germany has a great outlook on the renting for life concept. Havent got time  to look it up right now but it certainly encourages this as a lifestyle choice rather than the own at all costs narrative were fed in this country
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29206 on: Yesterday at 12:07:09 pm »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29207 on: Yesterday at 12:16:03 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 12:07:09 pm
Happy new year from the Bury Tory MP to his constituents.

https://news.sky.com/story/crap-parents-behind-struggling-children-tory-mp-james-daly-claims-13038891

Ah, the old Tory fall back. Its not our fault youre suffering, its that you're simply incompetent.



And lets just imagine that they were actually correct. As a government, why wouldnt you do everything in your power to ensure that those kids didnt suffer?

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29208 on: Yesterday at 01:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 12:16:03 pm
Ah, the old Tory fall back. Its not our fault youre suffering, its that you're simply incompetent.



And lets just imagine that they were actually correct. As a government, why wouldnt you do everything in your power to ensure that those kids didnt suffer?

Hey now. Those supermarkets wont stack their own shelves you know.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29209 on: Yesterday at 01:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 12:06:34 pm
I believe Germany has a great outlook on the renting for life concept. Havent got time  to look it up right now but it certainly encourages this as a lifestyle choice rather than the own at all costs narrative were fed in this country

I was shocked when I spent a month in Berlin in 2002 and went for a night out with the MD of our German operation - went to his house and it was rented and he said "oh everyone just rents, no-one buys". I grew up in poverty in council housing and always wanted to live in a house we owned, rather than stuck on a council estate with robbing c*nts nicking your hard earned stuff.

You'd need to have affordable rents and change the mindset of paying out and getting nothing in return - we own our house outright, my brother has been renting for almost 30 years and at any point his landlord can say, sorry mate I want the house back. Stupid thing is, he's paid over twice in rent what he'd have paid to buy the bloody thing. To rent the same as our house is £1200 p/m, we cannot be charging rents like that if we want people to change from ownership. We're both in our mid 50s, kids are young teens and at least I know that when we curl our toes, they'll have about £150 to £200k each to make their lives easier/pass onto any kids they have. (i'm never going in a home, bottle of JD and a big bag of pills if I ever get that fucked)
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29210 on: Yesterday at 02:31:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:44:01 am
I dont particularly want to hit anyone with anything but any wealth tax or something similar is going to hit just about anyone who owns their own home, especially if they live down here regardless of whether they are upsizing or downsizing because so much of peoples wealth is their home. Back of fag packet I would say my house is about 80-90% of my wealth, and thats not because Im low paid, its just the price of a housing is just insane and relentless.

Ultimately we need to get away from treating homes as a financial asset, they are a place to live and need somehow or another to be priced as such, an essential service that everyone should be able to buy or rent at a reasonable cost compared to their income. What we have now with house prices and rents isnt sustainable, I cant be the only one who shakes his head every time he sees that house prices have gone up by x% thinking how will my kids afford to pay that rather then thinking Im £x pounds richer now because my house has gone up?

Its supply and demand. More houses need to be built so that prices can stagnate. And owning a second house needs to be taxed to make it less attractive. But that only works alongside proper rent controls so any taxation isnt passed on to the tenant. There is no appetite to do this from any of the main parties because the welfare of their constituents matters less than the profits of their donors.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29211 on: Yesterday at 02:32:35 pm »
I believe the Swiss (ie rich people) were always into renting, though I am now led to believe, by my Swiss niece that that has now changed.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29212 on: Yesterday at 02:50:53 pm »
In Germany its not that no one wants to buy, but rather renting is often cheaper and there are proper controls and plentiful supplies of properties. UK is headed more in the direction of Australia than Germany.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29213 on: Yesterday at 03:15:15 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 02:50:53 pm
In Germany its not that no one wants to buy, but rather renting is often cheaper and there are proper controls and plentiful supplies of properties. UK is headed more in the direction of Australia than Germany.
What's the situation in Australia?
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29214 on: Yesterday at 03:21:13 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 03:15:15 pm
What's the situation in Australia?

It's upside down!
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29215 on: Yesterday at 03:23:15 pm »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29216 on: Yesterday at 04:55:42 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 02:31:53 pm
Its supply and demand. More houses need to be built so that prices can stagnate. And owning a second house needs to be taxed to make it less attractive. But that only works alongside proper rent controls so any taxation isnt passed on to the tenant. There is no appetite to do this from any of the main parties because the welfare of their constituents matters less than the profits of their donors.

Isnt that a bit of a contradiction though? Greater supply will obviously help stabilise prices (Id personally like to see them come down significantly), so why doesnt the same apply to landlords? Surely more rental properties would help bring down the cost of rent? A friend of mine whose a letting agent was telling me its absolutely fucked, there just isnt enough rental properties to go around, and unless you have a very large amount of equity in the property it makes no financial sense to be a landlord, so they are selling up and cutting supply which is driving rent even higher (and that was before interest rates went up).
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29217 on: Yesterday at 09:18:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:55:42 pm
Isnt that a bit of a contradiction though? Greater supply will obviously help stabilise prices (Id personally like to see them come down significantly), so why doesnt the same apply to landlords? Surely more rental properties would help bring down the cost of rent? A friend of mine whose a letting agent was telling me its absolutely fucked, there just isnt enough rental properties to go around, and unless you have a very large amount of equity in the property it makes no financial sense to be a landlord, so they are selling up and cutting supply which is driving rent even higher (and that was before interest rates went up).

Yeah a lot of people are getting out of BTL, the tax changes and higher mortgages weighing on it a bit I imagine even with rents going ever higher
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29218 on: Today at 06:27:06 am »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29219 on: Today at 07:08:37 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:27:06 am
This was sneaked out yesterday by government

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/liz-truss-resignation-honours-revealed-new-years-rishi-sunak-b1129547.html

https://www.itv.com/news/2023-12-29/truss-honours-tory-donors-despite-calls-for-pm-to-block-resignation-list

https://news.sky.com/story/liz-truss-resignation-honours-revealed-as-kwasi-kwarteng-and-cabinet-miss-out-13039173

If you make any political donation over a certain about, i.e., £500 you should be exempt from any honours list.

Also, who in the right mind would be comfortable in saying/knowing they got their peerage off a Liz Truss nomination.
