I believe Germany has a great outlook on the renting for life concept. Havent got time to look it up right now but it certainly encourages this as a lifestyle choice rather than the own at all costs narrative were fed in this country



I was shocked when I spent a month in Berlin in 2002 and went for a night out with the MD of our German operation - went to his house and it was rented and he said "oh everyone just rents, no-one buys". I grew up in poverty in council housing and always wanted to live in a house we owned, rather than stuck on a council estate with robbing c*nts nicking your hard earned stuff.You'd need to have affordable rents and change the mindset of paying out and getting nothing in return - we own our house outright, my brother has been renting for almost 30 years and at any point his landlord can say, sorry mate I want the house back. Stupid thing is, he's paid over twice in rent what he'd have paid to buy the bloody thing. To rent the same as our house is £1200 p/m, we cannot be charging rents like that if we want people to change from ownership. We're both in our mid 50s, kids are young teens and at least I know that when we curl our toes, they'll have about £150 to £200k each to make their lives easier/pass onto any kids they have. (i'm never going in a home, bottle of JD and a big bag of pills if I ever get that fucked)