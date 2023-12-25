Come on, who was itPolice are investigating a suspected arson attack at the office of North London Conservative MP Mike Freer.A fire broke out at the rear of the North Finchley and Golders Green MP's constituency office at around 19:00 on Christmas Eve.The Met Police confirmed it is investigating the fire.Mr Freer told the BBC the fire happened at the rear of the premises and no one was in the building at the time of the incident.He continued: "The police and fire brigade were on the scene in minutes and have been incredible in their response."London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed the fire started in a shed outside the office before spreading to the rest of the building.An LFB spokesperson said: "An external shed was destroyed by fire. Part of the first, second and third floors of the property were also damaged by the blaze."In a statement, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The cause of the fire is under investigation as it is believed it may have been started deliberately. There have been no arrests."Pictures posted on social media showed Metropolitan Police and LFB vehicles at the premises on Sunday evening.Mr Freer has represented the North London constituency since 2010.He is parliamentary under-secretary of state for courts and legal services, a junior role in the Ministry of Justice.