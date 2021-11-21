Tories Lying again



Sunak rebuked by UK's statistics watchdog for making misleading claim about government debt falling



Rishi Sunak has been rebuked by the UKs statistics watchdog for making misleading claims about his record on bringing down government debt.



Sunak has made reducing the national debt one of his five priorities, and in a video posted on X after the autumn statement he said debt is falling. Later in November he told MPs at PMQs we have indeed reduced debt.



Sarah Olney, the Lib Dems Treasury spokesperson, wrote to the UK Statistics Authority to ask if there was any justification for what Sunak was saying and today, in a response, the authoritys chair, Sir Robert Chote, said Sunaks words were misleading.



Chote said No 10 tried to justify Sunaks is falling comment by saying he was referring to what was forecast to happen in 2028. Chote explained:



In this instance, the prime ministers office informed us that both claims referred to the fact that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) was forecasting that the underlying measure of net debt (excluding the Bank) would be falling as a proportion of GDP (although not in cash terms) in the final year of its five year forecast, in line with the governments target



The average person in the street would probably not have interpreted the prime ministers claims in the way that his office explained them to us and would likely have assumed that he was claiming that debt was already falling or that the governments policy decisions had lowered it at the fiscal events  neither of which is the case. This has clearly been a source of confusion and may have undermined trust in the governments use of statistics and quantitative analysis in this area.



Members of the public cannot be expected to understand the minutiae of public finance statistics and the precise combination of definitional choices that might need to be made for a particular claim to be true. So, when speaking about the public finances and making claims of this sort, intelligent transparency demands that ministers, other senior politicians, departments and political parties ask themselves how someone with an interest but little specialist knowledge is likely to interpret a particular claim and to explain themselves clearly if they choose to depart significantly from that in definitional terms. When a claim is made in abbreviated form, they should certainly be ready to explain the precise basis for their claim when approached and asked to do so after the event.



Commenting on the letter, Olney said:



Rishi Sunak knows he has no good story to tell on the UK economy so he has resorted to making one up. The least this no-growth Prime Minister could do is be honest about it with the British public.



Instead, he has reached for the Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson playbook and is undermining trust in politics. This is desperate stuff from a desperate Prime Minister and it is right that he has been called out on it.