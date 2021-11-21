« previous next »
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29080 on: Yesterday at 12:00:06 am »
Made me laugh
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29081 on: Yesterday at 10:38:07 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 12:00:06 am
Made me laugh

Leave the poor woman alone.

The money was only resting in her childrens trust fund.
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
« Reply #29082 on: Yesterday at 02:15:32 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 18, 2023, 11:05:44 am
If they can't make this one stick then what hope for the countless other dodgy contracts handed out to mates, associates and pub landlords?

Sunak seems to have gotten off quite easily with his grim acceptance that at least £4 of every £5 lost to Covid fraud would not be recouped (totalling £4.3bn).  On top of that there's the assumption that over a third of Covid loans would not be paid back (another £17.5bn).  I'm not sure if it's because the Covid enquiry is ongoing and Labour don't want to be seen to influencing that enquiry but as Chancellor Sunak oversaw an incredible money bonfire.

A report by the NAO is putting the amount lost to fraud by the Tories at £58.8billion since 2019. 
Add in the £37b on Track and trace, and they have looted nearly £100b most of which has gone to Tory donors and mates down the pub, or their favourite consultancy firms
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29083 on: Yesterday at 02:43:54 pm »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29084 on: Yesterday at 04:31:47 pm »
Revealed: journalist behind Michelle Mone film also worked as private investigator on her behalf

Mark Williams-Thomas worked on behalf of Mone, her husband and PPE Medpro to help try to identify a suspected leaker

Quote
For two consecutive Sundays, the PPE scandal involving the Conservative peer Michelle Mone has made waves. First came the release of a YouTube documentary on 10 December about Mone, her husband, Douglas Barrowman, and PPE Medpro, a company they helped to win more than £200m in government contracts.

Then came the BBCs heavily promoted interview with the couple, in which Mone admitted lying repeatedly to the public over her involvement in PPE Medpro and conceded she and her family were beneficiaries of an offshore trust that received a portion of its profits.

The carefully managed media rollout is part of what Mone has called our fightback. It is a battle that has been aided by Mark Williams-Thomas, who investigated, produced and presented the YouTube documentary, which was funded by PPE Medpro, and was sitting behind the couple when they were interviewed by the BBCs Laura Kuenssberg.

Williams-Thomas is a former police officer turned award-winning journalist who has a string of successful documentaries for ITV and Netflix. Amid questions last week over his independence in relation to the YouTube documentary, he said he had been commissioned by PPE Medpro to produce the film but retained full editorial control.

He said: We have been totally upfront about who funded the programme and as to why we went down that route, putting in place safeguards to ensure editorial control and as much independence as possible.

What Williams-Thomas did not reveal publicly, however, is that, alongside his journalistic role, he has also been working as a private investigator on behalf of Mone, Barrowman and PPE Medpro.

In addition to trying to orchestrate a reputational comeback for the couple, Williams-Thomas has been assisting his clients in their efforts to hunt for the suspected source of years of Guardian articles revealing that Mone and Barrowman had been lying to the public.

Details of this side job have not been revealed by Williams-Thomas, perhaps because he has signed a non-disclosure agreement with his clients.

News of the dual role raises questions about conflicts of interest and the ethics of combining journalism with work as a private investigator.

It could also prove awkward for the BBC, which may face questions about Williams-Thomass involvement in Mones big set-piece interview with Kuenssberg.

Williams-Thomas told colleagues as far back as July that he was involved behind the scenes in a planned Kuenssberg interview. At that time, his business partner, Martin Kayes, another private investigator, told a reporter: Shes going to be doing an interview with them, which, I think, Mark [Williams-Thomas] has got some kind of control over whats going on.

A BBC spokesperson said: As with all BBC News interviews, the BBC had full editorial control at all times.

However, the Guardian understands that Williams-Thomas was involved in the Kuenssberg interview process, liaising between the couple and the production team. The BBC declined to say what role Williams-Thomas had in relation to the interview and why he was present when it was filmed in Portugal.

For Mone and Barrowman, the revelations come at a difficult juncture. Their admission that for three years they lied to the media about their links to PPE MedPro has reignited concern over the peers conduct. There is growing unrest in the parliamentary Conservative party over the scandal. The prime minister, Rishi Sunak, said he was treating the matter extremely seriously.

Meanwhile, the couples public relations blitz appears directed at responding to battles they are fighting on two legal fronts: a civil dispute with the UK government over whether the PPE that was supplied was fit for purpose, and a criminal investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) into allegations of conspiracy to defraud, fraud by false representation, and bribery.

They deny wrongdoing on both fronts, and appear to have contracted Williams-Thomas to help fight their corner. Responding to the Guardian, Williams-Thomas did not dispute that he had been working as a private investigator for the very same people he claimed to be covering as a reporter.

He denied he had done anything wrong. To suggest that I lack journalistic integrity is wrong and totally unfair and is to ignore, with your own agenda, the clear statements I have made about funding and independence, he said.

Mone, Barrowman, PPE Medpro and Kayes did not respond to requests for comment.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/dec/19/revealed-journalist-behind-michelle-mone-film-also-worked-as-private-investigator-on-her-behalf
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29085 on: Yesterday at 05:02:59 pm »
Quote from: Red sold ya car to pay for the pressies on Yesterday at 04:31:47 pm
Revealed: journalist behind Michelle Mone film also worked as private investigator on her behalf

Mark Williams-Thomas worked on behalf of Mone, her husband and PPE Medpro to help try to identify a suspected leaker

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/dec/19/revealed-journalist-behind-michelle-mone-film-also-worked-as-private-investigator-on-her-behalf

It will only get worse.

These two grifters need to go to jail.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29086 on: Yesterday at 05:03:15 pm »
This is Sunak all over

Quote
Meg Hillier (Lab), the chair of the public accounts committee, asks why the government will not tell parliament how much the Rwanda programme is costing.

Sunak says the government holds back information that is commercially sensitive.

Hillier says she knows when information is commercially sensitive, and when it isnt. She says he does not accept what Sunak is claiming.

Sir Bernard Jenkin (Con) asks Sunak if he was saying the government is speaking to other countries about a Rwanda-type deal.

Sunak says he was saying, if the government were doing that, it would be commercially sensitive.

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29087 on: Yesterday at 05:19:22 pm »
Tories Lying again

______________________________________

Sunak rebuked by UK's statistics watchdog for making misleading claim about government debt falling

Rishi Sunak has been rebuked by the UKs statistics watchdog for making misleading claims about his record on bringing down government debt.

Sunak has made reducing the national debt one of his five priorities, and in a video posted on X after the autumn statement he said debt is falling. Later in November he told MPs at PMQs we have indeed reduced debt.

Sarah Olney, the Lib Dems Treasury spokesperson, wrote to the UK Statistics Authority to ask if there was any justification for what Sunak was saying and today, in a response, the authoritys chair, Sir Robert Chote, said Sunaks words were misleading.

Chote said No 10 tried to justify Sunaks is falling comment by saying he was referring to what was forecast to happen in 2028. Chote explained:

    In this instance, the prime ministers office informed us that both claims referred to the fact that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) was forecasting that the underlying measure of net debt (excluding the Bank) would be falling as a proportion of GDP (although not in cash terms) in the final year of its five year forecast, in line with the governments target 

    The average person in the street would probably not have interpreted the prime ministers claims in the way that his office explained them to us and would likely have assumed that he was claiming that debt was already falling or that the governments policy decisions had lowered it at the fiscal events  neither of which is the case. This has clearly been a source of confusion and may have undermined trust in the governments use of statistics and quantitative analysis in this area.

    Members of the public cannot be expected to understand the minutiae of public finance statistics and the precise combination of definitional choices that might need to be made for a particular claim to be true. So, when speaking about the public finances and making claims of this sort, intelligent transparency demands that ministers, other senior politicians, departments and political parties ask themselves how someone with an interest but little specialist knowledge is likely to interpret a particular claim and to explain themselves clearly if they choose to depart significantly from that in definitional terms. When a claim is made in abbreviated form, they should certainly be ready to explain the precise basis for their claim when approached and asked to do so after the event.

Commenting on the letter, Olney said:

Rishi Sunak knows he has no good story to tell on the UK economy so he has resorted to making one up. The least this no-growth Prime Minister could do is be honest about it with the British public.

Instead, he has reached for the Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson playbook and is undermining trust in politics. This is desperate stuff from a desperate Prime Minister and it is right that he has been called out on it.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29088 on: Yesterday at 06:24:51 pm »
Quote
    In this instance, the prime ministers office informed us that both claims referred to the fact that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) was forecasting that the underlying measure of net debt (excluding the Bank) would be falling as a proportion of GDP (although not in cash terms) in the final year of its five year forecast, in line with the governments target 

Winning without winning?

I would be happy with it being lower as a proportion of GDP, and in fact that't the useful metric, not cash terms.  The debt pile could in fact grow but if GDP is growing faster, who really cares.
But basically he seems to be saying he's achieved something, when all he's achieved is that the forecast in five years is better than what it was.
I suppose that's actually good news in itself. But the presentation is shocking.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29089 on: Yesterday at 07:06:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:24:51 pm
Winning without winning?

I would be happy with it being lower as a proportion of GDP, and in fact that't the useful metric, not cash terms.  The debt pile could in fact grow but if GDP is growing faster, who really cares.
But basically he seems to be saying he's achieved something, when all he's achieved is that the forecast in five years is better than what it was.
I suppose that's actually good news in itself. But the presentation is shocking.

Its meaningless BS, the Tories have been saying they will get debt down as a % of GDP since they came to power, yet its 20% higher then it was when they came in to power, it even went up by 12% during Austerity (the whole supposed purpose of which was to reduce debt)
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29090 on: Yesterday at 08:36:33 pm »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29091 on: Yesterday at 08:40:55 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 08:36:33 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-67767890

Peter Bone. Hahaha.

Excellent. By election likely in early February.

There will likely be another recall in Blackpool South.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29092 on: Yesterday at 08:42:20 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 08:36:33 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-67767890

Peter Bone. Hahaha.

Brilliant. So many Tory chickens coming home to roost one after the other. They're going to need an aircraft hanger sized coop.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29093 on: Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm »
Will need a 36% majority swing for the tories to lose their seat in a by-election

Similar to what labour were able to do in July.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29094 on: Yesterday at 09:00:02 pm »
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
« Reply #29095 on: Today at 09:06:40 am »
Quote from: Only Me on December 18, 2023, 08:40:34 pm


Whichever scenario it is, where lawyers are concerned, fees > ethics.

One big nest of greedy, unprincipled, amoral corporate bastards this whole situation.


Hey! I may be greedy, unprincipled and an amoral corporate bastard of a lawyer but I'm not... What was the fourth thing you said?

(More seriously, I think it is bullshit, or some pretty stupid lawyers. The SRA are pretty heavy-handed on minor cases, so while a lawyer would happily let a client tell the world something they think is bullshit, they will only do so if the client has lied to them. If the client has told them the truth they'd normally come up with something mealy-mouthed but not actually definitively false, because instructing a client to lie during the course of a criminal investigation would be more than enough for striking off everyone involved.)
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29096 on: Today at 09:43:34 am »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29097 on: Today at 09:45:01 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm
Will need a 36% majority swing for the tories to lose their seat in a by-election

Similar to what labour were able to do in July.


Blackpool is a deprived dump, hopefully they'll see sense, blame the Tories for what they've done to the place and kick the c*nts out of Blackpool.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29098 on: Today at 10:16:03 am »
It's great to see the Torys support collapse but I think the downside will be no early Election. ive never known a situation like this before, the opposition always demand a election when they are ahead in the polls but this is different, the public aren't just fed up with the Torys they are desperate to see the back of the them as well but we have no way of getting rid of them, nobody's calling for a Revolution so we can rule that out but I think a lot of people resent them running the country when the Torys know the country believe they are unfit to govern. we are even talking about the Torys Scorched earth politics. the Torys refusal to hold a election in normal times would be understandable but this is causing a lot of resentment, they are bringing in Scorched earth policies to leave the country in a bigger mess in years to come so they can attack Labour and theres sod all we can do about it.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29099 on: Today at 10:39:55 am »
There needs to be large scale protests around Parliament, demanding an election. But the Met wouldn't allow a protest like that anywhere near the place.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29100 on: Today at 12:22:31 pm »
Interesting moves on tax North of the border.
If there isn't a mass exodus then I can see it happening here.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29101 on: Today at 02:08:53 pm »
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29102 on: Today at 02:15:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:39:55 am
There needs to be large scale protests around Parliament, demanding an election. But the Met wouldn't allow a protest like that anywhere near the place.

Drag them out into the street and shoot the c*nts, that'll force an election. Its what the French would do  ;D
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29103 on: Today at 04:05:21 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:16:03 am
It's great to see the Torys support collapse but I think the downside will be no early Election. ive never known a situation like this before, the opposition always demand a election when they are ahead in the polls but this is different, the public aren't just fed up with the Torys they are desperate to see the back of the them as well but we have no way of getting rid of them, nobody's calling for a Revolution so we can rule that out but I think a lot of people resent them running the country when the Torys know the country believe they are unfit to govern. we are even talking about the Torys Scorched earth politics. the Torys refusal to hold a election in normal times would be understandable but this is causing a lot of resentment, they are bringing in Scorched earth policies to leave the country in a bigger mess in years to come so they can attack Labour and theres sod all we can do about it.
I don't think anyone in the country really sees Sunak as anything other than a caretaker PM.  He wasn't even elected by Tory members let alone the general public.  The longer the charade goes on the more people will get fed up with it and whenever they're eventually cornered into calling an election I don't think they'll poll more than 25%.

At the current rate and with the Tories scoring multiple own goals on their own culture wars (primarily making a big deal about their anti-immigration position but then demonstrating they can't even agree what to do amongst themselves) there's a real risk of Reform polling at around 20% when the election is finally called.  What's not clear is how much of the ~45% of the vote share currently held by Labour would also flip across to Reform if they generated enough buzz in the lead up to the election.  Starmer has done a good job of making Labour a vanilla alternative and I don't see them losing many voters back to the Tories - however, a rent-a-gob party with simple solutions could be a threat.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29104 on: Today at 04:52:40 pm »
Oh goody, a reform + Tory coalition government. What could possibly go wrong.
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #29105 on: Today at 05:30:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:52:40 pm
Oh goody, a reform + Tory coalition government. What could possibly go wrong.

Any source for this or is it a fever dream? ;D
