I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 09:29:00 am
It was such a piss-weak interview. Kuenssberg failed to underline effectively the deceit involved, she simply touched on it instead of drilling right in to it. She also failed to make the public understand the details of a Trust and how it ensures inheritance taxes can be avoided or reduced.

Nothing was asked about the "specification" of the items - what's behind that. It's easily determined where the failure is if investigated.

She didn't question the background to this supposed deal offered to Doug Barrowman, particularly when he said he was asked is he wanted to "pay more money to make the problem go away". What did he mean by "more".

In some people eyes that interview will leave some people feeling poor them, it was all fair enough, but it will leave a lot of us thinking wtaf, you corrupt c*nts.






Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 09:52:00 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:24:23 am
Indeed, Mone is tip of the iceberg, but the Tory's are conveniently making her a scapegoat, when we know far more Tory's were involved in the corruption over PPE.
I remember the reaction by the Torys when the PPE scandle started to become more public.
They tried to make these people out as heros who were trying to help us during a Pandemic crisis. how we were in the middle of a Pandemic, a world shortage of PPE. the attitude was how dare you smear these people, they need praising not attacking.
Question that needs answering is if we were desperate for PPE which we were then why was it impossible for UK Companies and Labour MPs to get through to the hotline phone number to offer PPE.  there is no excuse for this, the phones were still working during the Pandemic, people could still work from home taking the calls. we know UK PPE companies were ignored during the Pandemic yet Tory MPs m8s and relatives who had zero experience in producing PPE were put in the fast lane.
The duty of care responsibility just doesn't seem to apply to the government. it wasn't just the NHS etc who were placed in serious danger. they placed 10s of Millions of the public in danger as well as they actually made the shortage of PPE worse by stopping UK PPE companies helping.
The Tory governments Duty of care was zero.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 09:59:11 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:01:29 am
What you on about? Tory government launches criminal case again corrupt Tory Lord, corrupt Tory Lord says she is being scapegoated by Tory government, the BBC should be doing more of this!

It was as I expected, a load of lies peddled.  Then attempts to play a sympathy card oh my poor family, press intrusion etc. 

What it did evidence is the total lack of self-awareness from Mone.  From their perspective the interview is up there with Prince Andrews effort.  Made things worse for them.

Hopefully the ongoing criminal investigation arrives at the correct outcome.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 10:36:43 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:01:29 am
What you on about? Tory government launches criminal case again corrupt Tory Lord, corrupt Tory Lord says she is being scapegoated by Tory government, the BBC should be doing more of this!

Mate, the BBC have been taken over by the Tories, how many times does it need to be said. This is exactly why they are not doing the above, this is all about exploiting the national broadcaster and using it to protect themselves and attack others. They are taking us down the road to dictatorship, and ruling the main broadcaster is part of that plan with all these right wing regimes. Labour seriously needs to pass something which stops any political party interfering with the BBC, when its in power. There should always accountability in any political system, but at the moment we don't have any of that.
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Yesterday at 10:59:29 am
She got them to admit that they had both lied.  Thats a pretty good scoop isnt it?
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Yesterday at 11:08:09 am
Frottage plans return to help Reform UK make election about immigration

The former Brexit party leader intends to shape politics before the UK goes to the polls in 2024, his allies claim

Quote
Allies of Nigel Frottage believe he will be unable to resist taking a prominent role for Reform UKs imminent attempts to make the next election a referendum on mass migration.

The former Brexit party leader did not rule out a return to frontline politics after he completed his appearance on Im a Celebrity  Get Me Out of Here! earlier this month, though he dismissed the idea of rejoining the Conservatives under Rishi Sunak.

However, figures close to him are increasingly confident that he will want to seize the opportunity to shape the next election with Reform UK. It is understood that the party is planning a press conference at the start of January to kick off its campaign to create an immigration election when voters go to the polls next year. It follows Tory infighting over Sunaks plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The latest Opinium poll for the Observer puts Reform UK on 9% support. However, it also reveals that 37% of current Conservative voters would be more favourable towards Reform with Frottage as leader.

The poll also shows a fifth of Reform voters would vote Conservative if their party was not on the ballot paper. While that suggests it is already holding down Tory support, the polling numbers involved were too small to draw firm conclusions.

It seems unlikely that Frottage  who has lost on each of the seven occasions he has stood to be an MP  will run for a Westminster seat, preferring a role that allows him to roam the country and attract the cameras, rather than be tied to a constituency. However, Frottages allies believe Sunaks decision to put his Rwanda plan at the heart of his programme for government has given him the chance to shape politics once again with a prominent campaign role.

Hes going to work out how and in what shape and style he puts his shoulder behind the wheel, said an ally. The idea that he would sit back and watch an election on his home turf  an immigration election  come and go is for the birds. He has talked about immigration for 15 to 20 years. Many of his predictions have now come true. He can have another significant influence in the debate and potentially demolish the Tories.

Whether the mainstream parties like it or not, we will turn this into an immigration election. The last one was a Brexit election. This will be an immigration election  both legal and illegal. Reform will pose a very simple question: who voted for mass immigration?

The partys latest tactic has been to broaden its attack on immigration away from just the small boats crossing the Channel that Sunak has pledged to eliminate, to a wider criticism on the overall numbers coming to the UK. Net migration to the UK hit a record 745,000 in 2022.

Reforms leader Richard Tice has already made clear there will be no deals with the Tories before the next election as there was in 2019.

He has also said he would reject a peerage or any other attempt to induce his party to stand aside.

While Reforms national poll rating remains low, many Tories are already concerned about its possible impact on their partys performance. Meanwhile, continued Tory wrangling over the Rwanda bill also presents Frottage with an opportunity to appeal to voters from the right.While No 10 was delighted that no Conservatives voted against the Rwanda bill, winning a 44-vote majority, there will be attempts to amend the proposals in the new year. Tory MPs also suspect that the left and right of the party have been given contradictory guarantees about the changes the government would accept.

Any greater involvement by Frottage in the new year would cause further anxiety among many Tories on the right, who believe the Rwanda issue was completely mismanaged by Downing Street. Other senior Tories were baffled that Sunak has spent so much time on a divisive issue within his own party.

According to Opinium, reducing illegal immigration to the UK is the fourth highest priority for the public. Some 36% selected it as a priority before the next general election, up from 33% in mid-November. While 49% of voters think the Conservatives under Sunak generally prefer lower immigration, only 16% think they have a plan to achieve it. Just 26% think Labour under Keir Starmer generally prefers higher levels of immigration, with 34% believing he prefers lower levels.
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Yesterday at 11:32:04 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:08:09 am
Frottage plans return to help Reform UK make election about immigration

The former Brexit party leader intends to shape politics before the UK goes to the polls in 2024, his allies claim


Good luck coming to Liverpool with your inbred message you horrible little shithouse.

I imagine any c*nts from his group that came here would get fucked up pretty handily.
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Yesterday at 01:04:05 pm
If Rishi doesn't like migration, why don't him and his family fuck off back to where they came from then? Or does he not subscribe to the views of the racist c*nts him and that rubber faced piece of shite Nigel Frottage are trying to appeal to?
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Yesterday at 01:37:16 pm
Politoco saying, no surprise, these c---s will fight dirty

Saturday and Sunday’s Times have been getting a whiff of just how dirty next year’s campaign might be. The Sunday Times team hears a Tory dossier on Starmer focuses on the terrorists and sex offenders he defended in his lawyerly past. Shabana Mahmood, the shadow justice secretary, has been identifying any potential Starmer skeletons as Labour prepares for the Tory attacks.

Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 01:04:05 pm
If Rishi doesn't like migration, why don't him and his family fuck off back to where they came from then? Or does he not subscribe to the views of the racist c*nts him and that rubber faced piece of shite Nigel Frottage are trying to appeal to?

a question for Braverman also - just cause she's gone doesn't mean anything is forgiven. Please, electorate, be vicious

I think maybe it's a classist bias. Sure, let Russian and Saudi money flood the party, but if you're poor? Keep out the country
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Yesterday at 01:52:37 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:37:16 pm
Politoco saying, no surprise, these c---s will fight dirty

Saturday and Sundays Times have been getting a whiff of just how dirty next years campaign might be. The Sunday Times team hears a Tory dossier on Starmer focuses on the terrorists and sex offenders he defended in his lawyerly past. Shabana Mahmood, the shadow justice secretary, has been identifying any potential Starmer skeletons as Labour prepares for the Tory attacks.

a question for Braverman also - just cause she's gone doesn't mean anything is forgiven. Please, electorate, be vicious

I think maybe it's a classist bias. Sure, let Russian and Saudi money flood the party, but if you're poor? Keep out the country

As I have said before the next election will be absolutely fought in the gutter, its the only thing left for the Tories, they cant fight on their economic record, or the NHS, or immigration (even though they bizarrely are trying to on a subject they have absolutely failed), but in all honesty I dont think it matters too much because I dont think anyone is really listening to the Tories anymore regardless of what they say or do, people have tuned out.
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Yesterday at 02:01:17 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:52:37 pm
As I have said before the next election will be absolutely fought in the gutter, its the only thing left for the Tories, they cant fight on their economic record, or the NHS, or immigration (even though they bizarrely are trying to on a subject they have absolutely failed), but in all honesty I dont think it matters too much because I dont think anyone is really listening to the Tories anymore regardless of what they say or do, people have tuned out.

Yes, I think it's pointless and a sign of their weakness. They've got nothing to crow about. It's slurs all the way down. Nobody is going to change their mind based on this crap

Labour might do the same. Part of me is disappointed. Part of me does want a line shone on the scum, though surely everybody already knows?

"Labour is digging into the PMs tax affairs, and Sunaks hedge fund past, the Sunday Times also reports."

Would much rather they slug it out on policy. Yknow. Like it's politics
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Yesterday at 02:53:50 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 01:37:16 pm
Politoco saying, no surprise, these c---s will fight dirty

Saturday and Sundays Times have been getting a whiff of just how dirty next years campaign might be. The Sunday Times team hears a Tory dossier on Starmer focuses on the terrorists and sex offenders he defended in his lawyerly past. Shabana Mahmood, the shadow justice secretary, has been identifying any potential Starmer skeletons as Labour prepares for the Tory attacks.

a question for Braverman also - just cause she's gone doesn't mean anything is forgiven. Please, electorate, be vicious

I think maybe it's a classist bias. Sure, let Russian and Saudi money flood the party, but if you're poor? Keep out the country
It's only been just over a week since the Starmer praised Thatcher propaganda headlines. will people react the same when the inevitable Starmer did this or supported this or that headlines start coming and not question what those headlines claim. we will see.
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Yesterday at 03:28:07 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 10:59:29 am
She got them to admit that they had both lied.  Thats a pretty good scoop isnt it?

Not just lied, but admit to a specific fraud offence. Concealing the beneficial ownership of PPE Medpro is a criminal offence under s1112 of the Companies Act. He admitted to leading the consortium despite not being listed, and was the beneficial owner. Its not weak - its the very heart of the issue!
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Yesterday at 07:36:46 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 03:28:07 pm
Not just lied, but admit to a specific fraud offence. Concealing the beneficial ownership of PPE Medpro is a criminal offence under s1112 of the Companies Act. He admitted to leading the consortium despite not being listed, and was the beneficial owner. Its not weak - its the very heart of the issue!


This is one of my pet gripes. Her justification for everything is I didnt profit from the dodgy PPE contract my husband did which is a pretty shit argument and although its not one thats technically incorrect because the law is so inconsistent on the relationship between a husband and wife (or same sex couple who are married or in a civil partnership), sometimes it treats you as a couple in terms of tax and finances and sometimes it treats you as an individual completely separate financially from your husband or wife. Either say a husband and wife are the same economic unit or say that are completely separate but just be consistent.
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Yesterday at 11:26:30 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:36:46 pm
This is one of my pet gripes. Her justification for everything is I didnt profit from the dodgy PPE contract my husband did which is a pretty shit argument and although its not one thats technically incorrect because the law is so inconsistent on the relationship between a husband and wife (or same sex couple who are married or in a civil partnership), sometimes it treats you as a couple in terms of tax and finances and sometimes it treats you as an individual completely separate financially from your husband or wife. Either say a husband and wife are the same economic unit or say that are completely separate but just be consistent.
You old romantic, you.
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Today at 01:11:02 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:36:46 pm
This is one of my pet gripes. Her justification for everything is I didnt profit from the dodgy PPE contract my husband did which is a pretty shit argument and although its not one thats technically incorrect because the law is so inconsistent on the relationship between a husband and wife (or same sex couple who are married or in a civil partnership), sometimes it treats you as a couple in terms of tax and finances and sometimes it treats you as an individual completely separate financially from your husband or wife. Either say a husband and wife are the same economic unit or say that are completely separate but just be consistent.
It's just bollocks, Its like saying Bernie Ecclestones wife is poor because she does not work
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Today at 01:21:03 am
What an egregious pair of slimy, conniving, underhand pair of fucking gobshites. These two and that toad Gove, want fucking for this.
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Today at 01:37:59 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:26:30 pm
You old romantic, you.

Yup, Mrs WLR is one lucky gal!
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Today at 07:19:06 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:08:09 am
Frottage plans return to help Reform UK make election about immigration

The former Brexit party leader intends to shape politics before the UK goes to the polls in 2024, his allies claim

The Tories will go more and more hardline to try and quell Reform and stop them splitting their vote.

Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Today at 10:36:21 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8sRoYvFTE3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8sRoYvFTE3c</a>


Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Today at 10:38:24 am
Mone, "I lied........... he lied........ we lied."
"I misled....... he misled........ we misled."

A few moments later, in a homely Scottish accent with tears in her eyes, "I don't see that there is a case to answer, we have done nothing wrong."
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Today at 11:00:31 am
Being reported that the Commissioner put in by the Government to run Birmingham has discovered that you can't "make bricks without straw"; instead of being able to find further economies in response to central grants being slashed, it/he/she has promptly proposed to increase council tax by 10%.
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Today at 11:05:44 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:38:24 am
Mone, "I lied........... he lied........ we lied."
"I misled....... he misled........ we misled."

A few moments later, in a homely Scottish accent with tears in her eyes, "I don't see that there is a case to answer, we have done nothing wrong."
If they can't make this one stick then what hope for the countless other dodgy contracts handed out to mates, associates and pub landlords?

Sunak seems to have gotten off quite easily with his grim acceptance that at least £4 of every £5 lost to Covid fraud would not be recouped (totalling £4.3bn).  On top of that there's the assumption that over a third of Covid loans would not be paid back (another £17.5bn).  I'm not sure if it's because the Covid enquiry is ongoing and Labour don't want to be seen to influencing that enquiry but as Chancellor Sunak oversaw an incredible money bonfire.
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Today at 11:07:07 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:38:24 am
Mone, "I lied........... he lied........ we lied."
"I misled....... he misled........ we misled."

A few moments later, in a homely Scottish accent with tears in her eyes, "I don't see that there is a case to answer, we have done nothing wrong."


She's the embodiment of the modern Tory.

Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Today at 11:14:34 am
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 11:00:31 am
Being reported that the Commissioner put in by the Government to run Birmingham has discovered that you can't "make bricks without straw"; instead of being able to find further economies in response to central grants being slashed, it/he/she has promptly proposed to increase council tax by 10%.
I used to work alongside Chris Tambini at Leicestershire County Council and he did a good job of balancing the books there but he did so by cutting services earlier and deeper than most and by putting up council tax by the maximum every year.  There was no secret sauce; local taxpayers just get loss for more to make up for the shortfall in central government funding.  I jumped ship long before him as it was a never-endingly depressing job and, despite all of that, Leicestershire are still screwed as they've done nothing more than delay the inevitable (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-leicestershire-67719784).  From speaking to people that still work there they are hoping for a Labour election win as, despite what the Tory leader of the council says in that article, they will be bankrupt in less than two years as it stands.

Birmingham have the outlier of a £760m equal pay claim to resolve but just as fundamentally they have an operating shortfall of around £100m/year.  The former will get all the attention but ordinarily such a one-off would have been covered by a long-term loan from central government and then paid back over multiple years.  It's the latter which is the bigger problem.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 11:23:39 am
Quote from: John C on December 14, 2023, 09:25:23 am
The only aspect of SEND transport that is non-statutory is the post-16 service. Up to 16, if the childs local school cannot provide the resources to meet the pupls SEN and s/he is compelled to travel to school then under the Education Act the local authority has a statutory obligation to arrange free transport or provide the parent with a personal budget. A parent cannot be forced to take the personal budget.
If a parent nominates a school which means the pupil has to travel then the LA is not responsible.
Thanks for the correction.  Leicestershire - as part of an East Midlands group of LAs - are however actively looking at ways to make it non-statutory or, at the minimum, a means tested service.

As kids we used to get bussed into a secondary school in a neighbouring town as my parents were Catholic and we went to a Catholic primary school.  That was axed in 2010 with parents charged £500 per term per child for the same service.  As so many families stopped using the bus service or moved their kids to other schools they eventually just scrapped the service and told parents they had to put in place their own arrangements.

I'd like to think the Education Act would protect SEND transport better than it protected transport for religious reasons but I wouldn't be surprised to see it watered down and then eventually dropped.  As with most issues in the public sector at the moment the main hope against that endless degradation is a change of national government.
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Today at 01:09:14 pm
If you or I, was to defraud rhe state out of 1/100 th what they have, we would be doing time
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Today at 01:18:55 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 01:09:14 pm
If you or I, was to defraud rhe state out of 1/100 th what they have, we would be doing time

We know that the justice doesn't apply to everyone and the law treats people differently, depending on who they are.
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Today at 02:18:49 pm
Mone had her lawyers threaten legal action against many people when they said what she has now confirmed was true.

Disgusting behaviour
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Today at 02:32:28 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:14:34 am

Birmingham have the outlier of a £760m equal pay claim to resolve but just as fundamentally they have an operating shortfall of around £100m/year.  The former will get all the attention but ordinarily such a one-off would have been covered by a long-term loan from central government and then paid back over multiple years.  It's the latter which is the bigger problem.

They can only sell Pickford and Calvert Lewin once. They're fucked the following year.

oppps sorry, wrong thread.
Re: I'm actually shocked by how literally evil the Tories are
Today at 03:13:19 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 02:18:49 pm
Mone had her lawyers threaten legal action against many people when they said what she has now confirmed was true.

Disgusting behaviour


Real shit of a pair these two, the type that gets involved in politics to line their own pocket and for that reason alone. That's why the pair of them think they have done no wrong, they believe that everyone is a greedy lying shit and so cannot understand why people are so upset about it.
