Indeed, Mone is tip of the iceberg, but the Tory's are conveniently making her a scapegoat, when we know far more Tory's were involved in the corruption over PPE.



I remember the reaction by the Torys when the PPE scandle started to become more public.They tried to make these people out as heros who were trying to help us during a Pandemic crisis. how we were in the middle of a Pandemic, a world shortage of PPE. the attitude was how dare you smear these people, they need praising not attacking.Question that needs answering is if we were desperate for PPE which we were then why was it impossible for UK Companies and Labour MPs to get through to the hotline phone number to offer PPE. there is no excuse for this, the phones were still working during the Pandemic, people could still work from home taking the calls. we know UK PPE companies were ignored during the Pandemic yet Tory MPs m8s and relatives who had zero experience in producing PPE were put in the fast lane.The duty of care responsibility just doesn't seem to apply to the government. it wasn't just the NHS etc who were placed in serious danger. they placed 10s of Millions of the public in danger as well as they actually made the shortage of PPE worse by stopping UK PPE companies helping.The Tory governments Duty of care was zero.