Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
December 14, 2023, 05:47:14 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 14, 2023, 05:23:34 pm
I went from £1000 a month take home to £50 per week for about 6 months, I might need a heart transplant wasn't good enough to get anything more straight away (early days of Blairs Labour govt) and then had to get advice on the DLA forms to get full money - my mates kidneys just failed one night, he got knocked back for DLA "he's a healthy young man who needs a kidney transplant" was the reason.

Benefits are a safety net that should be available to all - I'm not even arsed if people don't work and claim benefits, they can't hoard it, they can't afford luxuries (no matter what the Daily Heil will have their idiot readers believe), they have to spend it on food/rent/other bills, so it just comes back anyway

I totally agree.  If we didn't have that safety net, I would've been homeless and unable to feed myself.  I certainly wasn't living a life of luxury.

I'd like to see the pricks that mouth off, live on them for a while.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
December 14, 2023, 07:35:19 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 14, 2023, 05:47:14 pm
I totally agree.  If we didn't have that safety net, I would've been homeless and unable to feed myself.  I certainly wasn't living a life of luxury.

I'd like to see the pricks that mouth off, live on them for a while.

I've been lucky through my adult life that i've never needed to claim benefits for being out of work although i do get free prescriptions as i'm diabetic, so appreciate that help.

But growing up, if it wasn't for the dole and state help, we would have been out on our arses.

I know some people who take the piss, but they are outliers, most people dont want the state to pay for everything for them - they just want enough to live on and have a decent standard of living
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
December 14, 2023, 07:58:26 pm
Aye, it's just good planning to have that safety net available to all. Beyond the human aspect, achievement of an exceptional nature tends to come from freedom from the grind and / or a period of suffering. Both scenarios need that support to get people through. Obviously the level of support you can offer will come down to how well funded and managed your country is.
You can't get away from the fact it will always, always come down to the quality of people you put in power. At the end of every dig through any aspect of a system of governance, you end up there.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 12:03:05 pm
Ooops. Maybe not so popular with Tory supporters after all. Tory MPs might be wanting words with Patel and Braverman. they should call them Laurel and Hardy, Another fine mess you've gotten us into



Fiona Bruce to a majority of Conservative voters "Do any of you support the Rwanda Policy."

Not a single hand, no-one supports it.
https://twitter.com/BladeoftheS/status/1735412624333152567?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1735412624333152567%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 01:28:10 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:03:05 pm
Ooops. Maybe not so popular with Tory supporters after all. Tory MPs might be wanting words with Patel and Braverman. they should call them Laurel and Hardy, Another fine mess you've gotten us into



Fiona Bruce to a majority of Conservative voters "Do any of you support the Rwanda Policy."

Not a single hand, no-one supports it.
https://twitter.com/BladeoftheS/status/1735412624333152567?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1735412624333152567%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
That may be a Question Time audience selection bias though.  Well, not so much a selection bias as much as people that would support such a policy not putting themselves forward to be in the audience of a BBC political show (although, admittedly, there's been no shortage of cranks over the years).

That said, it's never felt like a policy that would appeal to classic home counties Tories.  It's arguably a bit too spiteful but, more than anything, it's just terrible value for money.  £400m is the latest figure thrown around and the capacity seems to be 100.  The Tories are saying those costs reflect the lifetime costs of the scheme and that it would eventually see 15k people transferred to Rwanda - that's still a cost of over £25k/person and, as Labour rightly pointed out, to hit 15k would take around 100 years!!  In practice, if indeed anyone is ever actually transferred, it could cost £1m+/person.

It's a dead cat policy to try to reignite the burning embers from Brexit.  The elected government against the "lefty" courts stopping us "taking back control".  Sunak and Cleverley keep trying to goad Labour into the middle of it but neither has the ear of the cranks in the way Johnson used to, and Labour are too canny to walk into that trap.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 01:38:43 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:28:10 pm
That may be a Question Time audience selection bias though.  Well, not so much a selection bias as much as people that would support such a policy not putting themselves forward to be in the audience of a BBC political show (although, admittedly, there's been no shortage of cranks over the years).

That said, it's never felt like a policy that would appeal to classic home counties Tories.  It's arguably a bit too spiteful but, more than anything, it's just terrible value for money.  £400m is the latest figure thrown around and the capacity seems to be 100.  The Tories are saying those costs reflect the lifetime costs of the scheme and that it would eventually see 15k people transferred to Rwanda - that's still a cost of over £25k/person and, as Labour rightly pointed out, to hit 15k would take around 100 years!!  In practice, if indeed anyone is ever actually transferred, it could cost £1m+/person.

It's a dead cat policy to try to reignite the burning embers from Brexit.  The elected government against the "lefty" courts stopping us "taking back control".  Sunak and Cleverley keep trying to goad Labour into the middle of it but neither has the ear of the cranks in the way Johnson used to.
You might be right about being reluctant to put their hand up, having said that the applause when one of the panel said well done was overwhelming. same people could have just not clapped.
Don't know if you watched docu drama Brexit the uncivil war. Dominic Cummings trying to educate the ERG on how to campaign for Brexit, they only knew one way, Cummings had to take charge to bring them into the modern world, I think this is whats behind the Rwanda, stop the boats, erg want to go full on nasty as they are still stuck in the past, it's all they know. I always get the feeling they are telling Braverman and anyone who will listen to just keep their nerve and they will win, this always works trust me argument.
They've lost touch, of course some will support them and be very vocal about it but there's probably far more people who just remain silent thinking these Torys have lost the plot.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 04:37:48 pm
Have I read this right?    A man has been jailed for 6 months for taking part in a slow march?     Arent the prisons full as it is
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 04:46:47 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 04:37:48 pm
Have I read this right?    A man has been jailed for 6 months for taking part in a slow march?     Arent the prisons full as it is

Yep! hopefully the courts will have the same energy towards the scumbags who were chanting anti Israel and kill all Israelis etc. But I doubt it.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 05:28:50 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 04:37:48 pm
Have I read this right?    A man has been jailed for 6 months for taking part in a slow march?     Arent the prisons full as it is

Context or source?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 05:38:20 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:28:50 pm
Context or source?

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/dec/15/just-stop-oil-activist-is-first-to-be-jailed-under-new-uk-protest-law

Just Stop Oil activist jailed for six months for taking part in slow march
Stephen Gingell, 57, thought to be first to receive prison sentence under new Public Order Act

A climate activist has been jailed for six months after pleading guilty to taking part in a peaceful slow march protest on a London road.

The sentence handed to Stephen Gingell, 57, is thought to be the first jailing under a new law that critics say makes anyone walking in a road liable for prosecution for interference with key national infrastructure.

Section 7 of the Public Order Act 2023 bans any act that prevents newspaper printing presses, power plants, oil and gas extraction or distribution sites, harbours, airports, railways or roads from being used or operated to any extent, with a potential penalty of 12 months in jail.

Gingell, a father of three from Manchester, was one of about 40 supporters of Just Stop Oil who spent about 30 minutes marching on Holloway Road in north London at about 4pm on 12 November, the climate campaign group said.

He pleaded guilty to breach of section 7 at a hearing that same month at Wimbledon magistrates court. On Thursday, his case was transferred to Manchester magistrates court, where he was sentenced to six months.

Just Stop Oil has been campaigning since 2022 for the UK government to stop all new fossil fuel production. The campaigns guerrilla tactics were cited by the Home Office when it introduced the Public Order Acts tough new anti-protest measures to parliament.

Police began using section 7 to tackle Just Stop Oils protests at the end of October, arresting 60 people taking part in a march in Parliament Square. In a campaign of slow march protests carried out by the group between then and 4 December, 470 of the groups supporters were arrested 630 times, with about half of those arrests under the new law.

A spokesperson for the campaign said: Section 7 of the Public Order Act 2023, a law drafted by the fossil fuel lobby, was introduced in April by Priti Patel, and covers interference with the use or operation of key national infrastructure. It seems this government has now made walking down the road, walking on the public highway an illegal act that is worthy of imprisonment.

How many fathers will be imprisoned before those planning to kill us are stopped? New oil and gas will see millions upon millions lose their homes, livelihoods and lives. Protected by the government, by failed politicians, by the police, those committing genocide continue to walk free, those protesting the killings are banged up. Whose side are you on?

The human rights organisation Liberty criticised Gingells sentencing. Katy Watts, a lawyer at Liberty, said: It is shocking to see such harsh sentences handed down to protesters. This is yet another unnecessary and draconian law introduced by a government that is hell-bent on discouraging people from standing up for what they believe in. It is a clear attempt to silence people and for the government to hide from all accountability.

Protest is a fundamental right, not a gift from the state. Government should be protecting our right to protest, not criminalising it.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 06:43:16 pm
That is both shocking and scary. Six months for taking part in a peaceful march? What the actual fuck?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 07:17:35 pm
M\y not go down very well but some of the Just stop oil protesters gave the Torys the excuse to take away your rights. they infuriated many people.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 07:27:08 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:17:35 pm
M\y not go down very well but some of the Just stop oil protesters gave the Torys the excuse to take away your rights. they infuriated many people.


Agree. I am behind getting rid of oil, but blocking roads, stopping people getting to hospital, climbing on our fuel tankers at traffic lights, etc etc while driving there in a mini bus and not actually offering any viable alternatives just pissed people off. A jail sentence for doing this though is obscene and fascist
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 07:33:11 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:17:35 pm
M\y not go down very well but some of the Just stop oil protesters gave the Torys the excuse to take away your rights. they infuriated many people.

This is just classic victim blaming. Whether you agree with them or not, they should have the right to protest.

The Tories would have found some other reason if not for JSO to bring in these laws.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 07:49:58 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:17:35 pm
M\y not go down very well but some of the Just stop oil protesters gave the Torys the excuse to take away your rights. they infuriated many people.


Eh? Your good lords will only grant you 'your rights', as long as you don't use them?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 08:04:47 pm
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Yesterday at 07:33:11 pm
This is just classic victim blaming. Whether you agree with them or not, they should have the right to protest.

The Tories would have found some other reason if not for JSO to bring in these laws.
What other reason could they have argued to bring in laws to stop protests if some of those protests never went too far. that's my whole point, they made it easier for the Torys to clamp down on the people who never went too far.
This doesn't just apply to JSO. it's how the Tory's operate, a ulterior motive for bringing in a law.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 08:12:04 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 08:04:47 pm
What other reason could they have argued to bring in laws to stop protests if some of those protests never went too far. that's my whole point, they made it easier for the Torys to clamp down on the people who never went too far.
This doesn't just apply to JSO. it's how the Tory's operate, a ulterior motive for bringing in a law.

So it doesn't just apply to JSO, but at the same time you are asking what other possible reason they could have brought in such laws?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 08:24:23 pm
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Yesterday at 08:12:04 pm
So it doesn't just apply to JSO, but at the same time you are asking what other possible reason they could have brought in such laws?
Maybe I haven't explained my point better or you're missing the point, to be honest am not arsed. up to you.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 08:25:48 pm
Notwithstanding Patels law, was this guy the only one jailed?  I assume he wasnt the only person walking down the road, or maybe he was.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm
So can everyone get arrested at a cup parade? Or as street carnival, or a funeral procession now?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 12:09:43 am
So Suella Braverman has managed to get stung into a presentation of The Last Let's 'Dick of the Year' award. (Haven't found it on YouTube yet)

Got to ask what happened to her security though...

(Second Place went to Richard Masterson of the Premier League - looks like the Blue Neighbours have been taking IT lessons...)
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 02:23:23 pm
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Yesterday at 07:33:11 pm
This is just classic victim blaming. Whether you agree with them or not, they should have the right to protest.

The Tories would have found some other reason if not for JSO to bring in these laws.

It's not victim blaming as far as I'm concerned. JSO have gone about their protesting in I feel the wrong way, blocking motorways, blocking roads, refusing to let that woman past going the hospital, holding up ambulances, tying up the emergency services while they deal with them, making people late for work appts, delaying hgvs which delays deliveries.so there's stuff like  fresh food not available in shops, disrupting sporting events, damaging art work in galleries,. Nothing they did disrupted the govt but they fucking well annoyed hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of ordinary people, instead of getting the public onside, they alienated them and their message is unclear, what is it they actually want? Stop using oil now and do what, live in caves?

This then gave the Nazi party the excuse to bring in their vile laws, but the hid it behind preventing mass disruption by dickheads. The general public don't think ahead, they don't see the full implications, they just see the issue that annoys them and see what they perceive as a fix for that issue.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 02:26:33 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 02:23:23 pm
It's not victim blaming as far as I'm concerned. JSO have gone about their protesting in I feel the wrong way, blocking motorways, blocking roads, refusing to let that woman past going the hospital, holding up ambulances, tying up the emergency services while they deal with them, making people late for work appts, delaying hgvs which delays deliveries.so there's stuff like  fresh food not available in shops, disrupting sporting events, damaging art work in galleries,. Nothing they did disrupted the govt but they fucking well annoyed hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of ordinary people, instead of getting the public onside, they alienated them and their message is unclear, what is it they actually want? Stop using oil now and do what, live in caves?

This then gave the Nazi party the excuse to bring in their vile laws, but the hid it behind preventing mass disruption by dickheads. The general public don't think ahead, they don't see the full implications, they just see the issue that annoys them and see what they perceive as a fix for that issue.

It's a bad law regardless of what JSO did. Annoying people is not illegal. The Tories would have just used other protests as an excuse if not for JSO.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 02:39:51 pm
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Today at 02:26:33 pm
It's a bad law regardless of what JSO did. Annoying people is not illegal. The Tories would have just used other protests as an excuse if not for JSO.
No one here is arguing for this law. Just that it is difficult to feel a lot sympathy for people who instead of doing things to effectively promote their cause (a cause most of us here share, and many others could be persuaded), they instead engage in activities which only serves to alienate some of those who might be persuadable. If they are willing to hold up the emergency services, people attempting to attend funerals, and attack irreplaceable artwork which belongs to the whole nation, they should expect backlash and indifference to them personally, and - more worryingly - indifference to a draconian law.

Not only have engaged in activities which very arguably damage their aims, they have also provided cover for a Government passing laws which are an attack on democracy. These are intellectual and emotional pygmies, who cannot see beyond the horizon of their small, insular group. They have zero ability to think strategically.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 02:55:11 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:39:51 pm
No one here is arguing for this law. Just that it is difficult to feel a lot sympathy for people who instead of doing things to effectively promote their cause (a cause most of us here share, and many others could be persuaded), they instead engage in activities which only serves to alienate some of those who might be persuadable. If they are willing to hold up the emergency services, people attempting to attend funerals, and attack irreplaceable artwork which belongs to the whole nation, they should expect backlash and indifference to them personally, and - more worryingly - indifference to a draconian law.

Not only have engaged in activities which very arguably damage their aims, they have also provided cover for a Government passing laws which are an attack on democracy. These are intellectual and emotional pygmies, who cannot see beyond the horizon of their small, insular group. They have zero ability to think strategically.

Maybe not arguing for the law, but certainly making excuses for the Tories bringing it in.

Also, I may be wrong, but I seem to remember a lot of those ambulance stories turned out to be false or exaggerated massively with the ambulance services coming out and debunking them.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 03:03:58 pm
I was thinking about this today - does being a socialist make you a happier person?

Tories are fucking cowards. Fucking scared of foreigners. Fucking scared of immigrants. Fucking scared of change. Scared of the unemployed. Scared of the unwashed. Scared of those that dare to think different.

Fucking inbred fucking cowards.


I love change. I love immigrants. I love people. I want the best for everyone.

Except Tories.

Fuck 'em and their fucking shithole world.



*MERRY CHRISTMAS!*
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 03:12:37 pm
Quote from: Wants to sit on Santa's knee on Today at 12:09:43 am
So Suella Braverman has managed to get stung into a presentation of The Last Let's 'Dick of the Year' award. (Haven't found it on YouTube yet)

Got to ask what happened to her security though...

(Second Place went to Richard Masterson of the Premier League - looks like the Blue Neighbours have been taking IT lessons...)

It was brilliant! Cruella is such a narcissist and lacking any empathy.. it was so hilarious watching her  :lmao

Here's the link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c83kDB39plw
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 03:43:47 pm
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 03:12:37 pm
It was brilliant! Cruella is such a narcissist and lacking any empathy.. it was so hilarious watching her  :lmao

Here's the link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c83kDB39plw

🤣🤣🤣🤣 fully deserves it the stupid cow
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 04:35:27 pm
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 03:12:37 pm
It was brilliant! Cruella is such a narcissist and lacking any empathy.. it was so hilarious watching her  :lmao

Here's the link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c83kDB39plw

Her type would turn up to the opening of an envelope if they thought there was positive PR in it.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 04:44:17 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:35:27 pm
Her type would turn up to the opening of an envelope if they thought there was positive PR in it.

She thought there was a small boats angle, the rat
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 06:52:50 pm
Quote from: Elmo saves christmas on Today at 02:55:11 pm
Maybe not arguing for the law, but certainly making excuses for the Tories bringing it in.

Also, I may be wrong, but I seem to remember a lot of those ambulance stories turned out to be false or exaggerated massively with the ambulance services coming out and debunking them.

No.  You're not wrong.  It was propaganda peddled by the far-right, bullshit merchants.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 07:59:00 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm
So can everyone get arrested at a cup parade? Or as street carnival, or a funeral procession now?
The post below of mine in March 2022 wasn't an exaggeration mate.

Quote from: John C on March  4, 2022, 09:53:46 pm
This is the most unprincipled, crooked, warped, selfish and indeed unintelligent government for 60 years or more. Everything they do has a link to a self-gain or a cover up.
Everyday when you wake up you can smell the shit they'll spout before the news magazines even start. Everything bad in this country has a link to the Tory party. Everything evil in the world currently has an inherent link to a desired autocracy. The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill links these Tory c*nts to such a regime.

We need to unlink the fuckwit, fucking idiots (I'll avoid calling them unintelligent) in this country who have a tendency to vote for them.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 08:39:09 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/dec/16/sunak-missed-targets-leave-nhs-facing-catastrophic-winter-crisis

Sunaks missed targets leave NHS facing catastrophic winter crisis | NHS | The Guardian

The NHS is facing another catastrophic winter crisis because Rishi Sunak is failing to meet key targets he set last January for improving emergency care, leaving patients facing more delays for treatment during the busiest months, the Observer can reveal.

Figures on how much time patients have to wait for emergency care, how long ambulances are taking to respond, the number of new beds and the level of bed occupancy are all way behind where they were expected to be under the Sunak blueprint, according to official data.

On Saturday night, Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said that it was now clear that firm pledges made by the government less than a year ago to deliver the largest and fastest improvement in emergency response times ever, before this winter, would not be honoured.

They are clearly not achieving what they set out to do, Boyle said. And the consequence of this is that we will see the same scenes of ambulances waiting outside emergency departments, and if you are inside an emergency department, people receiving care in corridors.

Last year was awful and this year is only just a tiny bit better, nowhere near where we need to be, and nowhere near the position we hoped we would be.

It is very disappointing because it is an utterly predictable and largely preventable problem. It is not a surprise that winter comes along every year.

Prof Philip Banfield, chair of the British Medical Association council, added: As we approach what we know will be another incredibly difficult winter, colleagues are not feeling any more optimistic or prepared than last year  rather the opposite. We are still short of beds, have huge rota gaps and patients are not getting the care they need or deserve.

The waiting list is still unfathomably long, cancer and emergency department performance targets are being missed and ambulance handover delays are unacceptable. Meanwhile, demand and workload in general practice are unsustainable.

On 30 January this year, amid much fanfare, Sunak announced a new delivery plan, which he presented as a blueprint for avoiding another winter of chaos in 2023-24. I think we will see  in fact I know we will see  the largest and fastest-ever improvement in emergency waiting times in the NHSs history, he said.

At the heart of the plan was a series of pledges, including one to ensure 5,000 more beds were brought into NHS hospitals before the winter.

Last week, with winter well under way, NHS England said that only 3,000 more core beds were in place, though it claimed more were on the way.

Another fundamental part of the plan was a promise to improve bed occupancy rates. However, the latest official figures show a record 94.8% of beds in England were occupied in November. This is higher than any previous month since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The occupancy rates for previous years were 87.4% in November 2020, 92.8% in November 2021 and 94.4% in November 2022.

In the executive summary of the Sunak plan was an ambition to ensure at least 76% of patients are admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours by March 2024. Official data, though, shows the current rate is 69.5%, a fall since last January, and way off target. NHS sources admitted that the 76% level, which is anyway regarded as unambitious and compares with the official accepted level of 95%, was unlikely to be reached by next March.

Another key target was for ambulances to respond to serious category 2 cases on average within 30 minutes during 2023-4. The current average is 38 minutes. Although this has improved, NHS sources concede there is little chance of the target being met by the spring. In the plan, 800 new ambulances were promised but NHS England has not said how many have been delivered, although it admits that many are just replacing ones that have gone out of service.

Labours shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, said: I think it is outrageous that Rishi Sunak has broken his promises to the NHS and sent it naked into the winter. What we see now is the NHS sounding the alarm, facing what could be the worst winter crisis it has faced, where patients face unacceptable waits and poor quality care.

Streeting added: We didnt have an annual winter crisis when Labour was last in government because we delivered both the investment and reform needed. That is what is going to be needed again after the next general election.

We have got to shift the centre of gravity of the NHS out of the hospital and into the community. That means not just training thousands more nurses but also double the number of district nurses qualifying so that people can receive care in their own homes.

Health officials say they have invested in more doctors and nurses, as well as increased diagnostic and surgical capacity. The waiting list for routine hospital appointments fell in October to 7.71m, compared with a record high of 7.77m in September.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: Our work delivered through the urgent and emergency care recovery plan is already cutting both A&E waits and ambulance response times compared with last year as we make progress towards our ambitious targets.

We are on track to create an additional 5,000 permanent staffed hospital beds this winter and have met our target to deliver 10,000 virtual ward beds, allowing patients to recover from the comfort of familiar surroundings.

Were working to get 800 new ambulances on the road and we recently provided £800m to support capacity in the NHS and help patients get the care they need as quickly as possible this winter.





-------------------


I'm a First Aider, but if I see someone dying on the floor, I'll check if they are a fucking Tory first - because if they are then fuck them and their shitbag families

Get fucking fucked.



Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Today at 08:44:15 pm
c*nt is out and palling around with fascists, horrible, horrible bastard.
