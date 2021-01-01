Fuck the Tories

« previous next »
I went from £1000 a month take home to £50 per week for about 6 months, I might need a heart transplant wasn't good enough to get anything more straight away (early days of Blairs Labour govt) and then had to get advice on the DLA forms to get full money - my mates kidneys just failed one night, he got knocked back for DLA "he's a healthy young man who needs a kidney transplant" was the reason.

Benefits are a safety net that should be available to all - I'm not even arsed if people don't work and claim benefits, they can't hoard it, they can't afford luxuries (no matter what the Daily Heil will have their idiot readers believe), they have to spend it on food/rent/other bills, so it just comes back anyway

I totally agree.  If we didn't have that safety net, I would've been homeless and unable to feed myself.  I certainly wasn't living a life of luxury.

I'd like to see the pricks that mouth off, live on them for a while.
I've been lucky through my adult life that i've never needed to claim benefits for being out of work although i do get free prescriptions as i'm diabetic, so appreciate that help.

But growing up, if it wasn't for the dole and state help, we would have been out on our arses.

I know some people who take the piss, but they are outliers, most people dont want the state to pay for everything for them - they just want enough to live on and have a decent standard of living
Aye, it's just good planning to have that safety net available to all. Beyond the human aspect, achievement of an exceptional nature tends to come from freedom from the grind and / or a period of suffering. Both scenarios need that support to get people through. Obviously the level of support you can offer will come down to how well funded and managed your country is.
You can't get away from the fact it will always, always come down to the quality of people you put in power. At the end of every dig through any aspect of a system of governance, you end up there.
Ooops. Maybe not so popular with Tory supporters after all. Tory MPs might be wanting words with Patel and Braverman. they should call them Laurel and Hardy, Another fine mess you've gotten us into



Fiona Bruce to a majority of Conservative voters "Do any of you support the Rwanda Policy."

Not a single hand, no-one supports it.
https://twitter.com/BladeoftheS/status/1735412624333152567?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1735412624333152567%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=
That may be a Question Time audience selection bias though.  Well, not so much a selection bias as much as people that would support such a policy not putting themselves forward to be in the audience of a BBC political show (although, admittedly, there's been no shortage of cranks over the years).

That said, it's never felt like a policy that would appeal to classic home counties Tories.  It's arguably a bit too spiteful but, more than anything, it's just terrible value for money.  £400m is the latest figure thrown around and the capacity seems to be 100.  The Tories are saying those costs reflect the lifetime costs of the scheme and that it would eventually see 15k people transferred to Rwanda - that's still a cost of over £25k/person and, as Labour rightly pointed out, to hit 15k would take around 100 years!!  In practice, if indeed anyone is ever actually transferred, it could cost £1m+/person.

It's a dead cat policy to try to reignite the burning embers from Brexit.  The elected government against the "lefty" courts stopping us "taking back control".  Sunak and Cleverley keep trying to goad Labour into the middle of it but neither has the ear of the cranks in the way Johnson used to, and Labour are too canny to walk into that trap.
You might be right about being reluctant to put their hand up, having said that the applause when one of the panel said well done was overwhelming. same people could have just not clapped.
Don't know if you watched docu drama Brexit the uncivil war. Dominic Cummings trying to educate the ERG on how to campaign for Brexit, they only knew one way, Cummings had to take charge to bring them into the modern world, I think this is whats behind the Rwanda, stop the boats, erg want to go full on nasty as they are still stuck in the past, it's all they know. I always get the feeling they are telling Braverman and anyone who will listen to just keep their nerve and they will win, this always works trust me argument.
They've lost touch, of course some will support them and be very vocal about it but there's probably far more people who just remain silent thinking these Torys have lost the plot.
Have I read this right?    A man has been jailed for 6 months for taking part in a slow march?     Arent the prisons full as it is
Yep! hopefully the courts will have the same energy towards the scumbags who were chanting anti Israel and kill all Israelis etc. But I doubt it.
Context or source?
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/dec/15/just-stop-oil-activist-is-first-to-be-jailed-under-new-uk-protest-law

Just Stop Oil activist jailed for six months for taking part in slow march
Stephen Gingell, 57, thought to be first to receive prison sentence under new Public Order Act

A climate activist has been jailed for six months after pleading guilty to taking part in a peaceful slow march protest on a London road.

The sentence handed to Stephen Gingell, 57, is thought to be the first jailing under a new law that critics say makes anyone walking in a road liable for prosecution for interference with key national infrastructure.

Section 7 of the Public Order Act 2023 bans any act that prevents newspaper printing presses, power plants, oil and gas extraction or distribution sites, harbours, airports, railways or roads from being used or operated to any extent, with a potential penalty of 12 months in jail.

Gingell, a father of three from Manchester, was one of about 40 supporters of Just Stop Oil who spent about 30 minutes marching on Holloway Road in north London at about 4pm on 12 November, the climate campaign group said.

He pleaded guilty to breach of section 7 at a hearing that same month at Wimbledon magistrates court. On Thursday, his case was transferred to Manchester magistrates court, where he was sentenced to six months.

Just Stop Oil has been campaigning since 2022 for the UK government to stop all new fossil fuel production. The campaigns guerrilla tactics were cited by the Home Office when it introduced the Public Order Acts tough new anti-protest measures to parliament.

Police began using section 7 to tackle Just Stop Oils protests at the end of October, arresting 60 people taking part in a march in Parliament Square. In a campaign of slow march protests carried out by the group between then and 4 December, 470 of the groups supporters were arrested 630 times, with about half of those arrests under the new law.

A spokesperson for the campaign said: Section 7 of the Public Order Act 2023, a law drafted by the fossil fuel lobby, was introduced in April by Priti Patel, and covers interference with the use or operation of key national infrastructure. It seems this government has now made walking down the road, walking on the public highway an illegal act that is worthy of imprisonment.

How many fathers will be imprisoned before those planning to kill us are stopped? New oil and gas will see millions upon millions lose their homes, livelihoods and lives. Protected by the government, by failed politicians, by the police, those committing genocide continue to walk free, those protesting the killings are banged up. Whose side are you on?

The human rights organisation Liberty criticised Gingells sentencing. Katy Watts, a lawyer at Liberty, said: It is shocking to see such harsh sentences handed down to protesters. This is yet another unnecessary and draconian law introduced by a government that is hell-bent on discouraging people from standing up for what they believe in. It is a clear attempt to silence people and for the government to hide from all accountability.

Protest is a fundamental right, not a gift from the state. Government should be protecting our right to protest, not criminalising it.
That is both shocking and scary. Six months for taking part in a peaceful march? What the actual fuck?
