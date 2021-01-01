Aye, it's just good planning to have that safety net available to all. Beyond the human aspect, achievement of an exceptional nature tends to come from freedom from the grind and / or a period of suffering. Both scenarios need that support to get people through. Obviously the level of support you can offer will come down to how well funded and managed your country is.

You can't get away from the fact it will always, always come down to the quality of people you put in power. At the end of every dig through any aspect of a system of governance, you end up there.