I went from £1000 a month take home to £50 per week for about 6 months, I might need a heart transplant wasn't good enough to get anything more straight away (early days of Blairs Labour govt) and then had to get advice on the DLA forms to get full money - my mates kidneys just failed one night, he got knocked back for DLA "he's a healthy young man who needs a kidney transplant" was the reason.

Benefits are a safety net that should be available to all - I'm not even arsed if people don't work and claim benefits, they can't hoard it, they can't afford luxuries (no matter what the Daily Heil will have their idiot readers believe), they have to spend it on food/rent/other bills, so it just comes back anyway

I totally agree.  If we didn't have that safety net, I would've been homeless and unable to feed myself.  I certainly wasn't living a life of luxury.

I'd like to see the pricks that mouth off, live on them for a while.
I've been lucky through my adult life that i've never needed to claim benefits for being out of work although i do get free prescriptions as i'm diabetic, so appreciate that help.

But growing up, if it wasn't for the dole and state help, we would have been out on our arses.

I know some people who take the piss, but they are outliers, most people dont want the state to pay for everything for them - they just want enough to live on and have a decent standard of living
Aye, it's just good planning to have that safety net available to all. Beyond the human aspect, achievement of an exceptional nature tends to come from freedom from the grind and / or a period of suffering. Both scenarios need that support to get people through. Obviously the level of support you can offer will come down to how well funded and managed your country is.
You can't get away from the fact it will always, always come down to the quality of people you put in power. At the end of every dig through any aspect of a system of governance, you end up there.
