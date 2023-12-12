Am thinking of someone who hasn't got loads of money, someone who works week to week to get by, they should be supporting Labour but they like the Torys vindictiveness.
I was in hospital recently and chatting to the porters. They both agree that Labour dont care about the working people like them, they only care about big business and people on the dole.
I was born in a small village where everyone knows everyone, my parents never owned a house, I think hindered by them both being self employed, however we were not poor either.
I left the village at 18 to go to Uni, (for free) and until recently only returned fleetingly.
When I was back in my Dads local, people would 'celebrate' me for being disabled but successful, my Dad used to tell people that I owned loads of houses and worked away in an office
People would say to me, why are people who can walk claiming dole, and I was the example of why they were just lazy spongers. etc etc
I would, when I could be asrsed, explain that I had stable home life, loving parents and thats just as important as anything, particularly the ability to walk or not, as the state provided me with a supply of wheelchairs.
However It changed noones opinion of those needing state help.
I actually think this is where my left wing politics comes from,