It's not just a stable upbringing.



I had very loving parents, but we grew up in poverty and I barely saw my dad. We were the classic "dad breadwinner, mum homemaker" family. I'm pretty sure my dad worked himself into an early grave providing for us. When I look back at the Christmas and birthday presents bought for four kids, it honestly makes me shudder.



It's only now that I realise just how dysfunctional my family was in many ways, and indeed outright passive, with very little initiative, just being carried along by the economic current. Most of my dad's mates were self employed builders, who had their own homes, cars - heck, even a swimming pool. My dad went self employed in 1989 - right when there was a housing crash.



It's hard to break out of a mindset like that; it's hereditary. My brother did, but he had to be a ruthless sociopath to do it. Me, I was dealing with the trauma of 11 plus years of relentless, non stop bullying in school, from both kids and teachers. I didn't get my first tax paying job until I was 28, and even then I basically took the first place that said yes because my dad had died the year before and my mum was living on peanuts. It's a wonder I lasted as long as did before I basically broke down from a plethora of mental and emotional dysfunction. (ADHD didn't exist in the 70s.) The system just wasn't made for people like me.



EDIT - And as anybody who has been in the depression thread lately knows, I'm having to deal with prejudice from people I counted as friends, who are also on benefit - because apparently they think I'm a cheat who doesn't deserve £26 a week for mobility.