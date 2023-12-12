Loads and loads of councils will go bust over the next few months. Theyve been cut, cut and cut again and now theres nothing left to cut.



Ive got no stats to back this up but am sure Labour councils spend more on helping children and the vulnerable etc than Tory councils for 2 reasons.1 more children and vulnerable live in working class areas who likely vote Labour.2 It's the fundamental difference between the Torys and Labour, the Tory philosophy is if you need help pay for it yourself. don't expect me to pay for it, Labour philosophy is people who need help should get it.It all adds up to Labour councils needing more money so they will be the most likely to chop and go bust. all predictable, same thing happened under Thatcher, vulnerable children who needed special needs were crucified under that government. same things happening again now.Easy to predict Sunaks response, he will actually point the finger of blame at Labour, he will say this is a warning of what happens when you have a Labour government.Tory councils are responsible with budgets. Labour can't be trusted, they will just spend spend as usual.