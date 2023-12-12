« previous next »
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28960 on: Today at 06:33:36 am
If only more people could realise this truth of how the Tories have lied and lied about those immigrants, perhaps then they would get how divisive and downright disgusting this government is...

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/dec/13/a-moment-when-politics-doesnt-matter-portland-responds-to-bibby-stockholm-death
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28961 on: Today at 06:57:28 am
Quote from: thaddeus on December 12, 2023, 10:19:36 pm
I can only assume it's some absolutely dreadful smallprint inserted by Thatcher's Tories when they flogged off the family silver.

It should be as simple as Thames Water go bankrupt, the creditors get a few pence in the pound by flogging off the few assets Thames hold onto and the government steps in with a clean slate.

Problem is one of its biggest shareholders is the Uni pension scheme (USS) - so someone is going to need bailing out, either TW or USS.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28962 on: Today at 07:01:23 am
Loads and loads of councils will go bust over the next few months. Theyve been cut, cut and cut again and now theres nothing left to cut.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28963 on: Today at 07:57:57 am
What generally happens when a council goes bust?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28964 on: Today at 08:04:49 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:57:57 am
What generally happens when a council goes bust?

Possible mergers. But massive rate increases for residents will definitely be on the cards.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28965 on: Today at 09:08:01 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:57:57 am
What generally happens when a council goes bust?
They revert to only providing the minimal legal/statutory service.  The problem is that they generally can't afford to do that anyway as that's where the costs have risen most:
- Adult social care due to a demographic bulge that is still some way from its peak
- Children's social care due to the general breakdown of society and support networks, and the the issues of poverty/inequality
- Provision of special needs school places as record numbers of children are diagnosed with needs or disabilities that mean they can't attend mainstream schools

The few non-statutory services they provide still should really be statutory (e.g. home-to-school transport for children with special needs) or will pass the costs on to other public sector bodies that similarly can't afford them (school meals services or Public Health England prevention schemes).

This degradation of services will be combined with council tax hikes for residents in those areas.  There will also be mass redundancies.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28966 on: Today at 09:17:04 am
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 07:01:23 am
Loads and loads of councils will go bust over the next few months. Theyve been cut, cut and cut again and now theres nothing left to cut.

Everything cut and nothing to show for it. High taxes, shit services - the legacy of austerity. All the money siphoned off into the bank accounts of the Tories' rich friends.

Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:57:28 am
Problem is one of its biggest shareholders is the Uni pension scheme (USS) - so someone is going to need bailing out, either TW or USS.

As a former employee of USS I'm surprised to hear this. I would have thought the investment arm would have long ago realised TW was a busted flush and would have tried to divest themselves of it. That's a very big black mark on the investment team. However I'd still say USS has a better chance of recovery than TW.

EDIT: USS issued a statement back in July regarding TW saying their diversified approach to investing meant they expected minimal impact when it came to scheme funding. However that was way before the current news dropped.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28967 on: Today at 09:25:23 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:08:01 am
They revert to only providing the minimal legal/statutory service.  The problem is that they generally can't afford to do that anyway as that's where the costs have risen most:
- Adult social care due to a demographic bulge that is still some way from its peak
- Children's social care due to the general breakdown of society and support networks, and the the issues of poverty/inequality
- Provision of special needs school places as record numbers of children are diagnosed with needs or disabilities that mean they can't attend mainstream schools
The few non-statutory services they provide still should really be statutory (e.g. home-to-school transport for children with special needs) or will pass the costs on to other public sector bodies that similarly can't afford them (school meals services or Public Health England prevention schemes).
The only aspect of SEND transport that is non-statutory is the post-16 service. Up to 16, if the childs local school cannot provide the resources to meet the pupls SEN and s/he is compelled to travel to school then under the Education Act the local authority has a statutory obligation to arrange free transport or provide the parent with a personal budget. A parent cannot be forced to take the personal budget.
If a parent nominates a school which means the pupil has to travel then the LA is not responsible.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28968 on: Today at 09:29:20 am
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 06:33:36 am
If only more people could realise this truth of how the Tories have lied and lied about those immigrants, perhaps then they would get how divisive and downright disgusting this government is...

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/dec/13/a-moment-when-politics-doesnt-matter-portland-responds-to-bibby-stockholm-death

Quote
There were a lot of scare stories when the barge arrived about the people who would live there. Nothing has materialised. But its not accommodation, its more akin to a prison. It has to be shut down.

Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28969 on: Today at 09:48:58 am
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 07:01:23 am
Loads and loads of councils will go bust over the next few months. Theyve been cut, cut and cut again and now theres nothing left to cut.

Just found out my council (after years of pointless austerity) will have to find £30m next year. When I started as a volunteer at weekends there were 6 FT members of staff who worked a Saturday shift, topped up with 4 relief staff in the big old Victorian library. This Saturday there were 4 members of staff. Theyve had to close an entire department in the building. Ive no idea how the staff even managed to get lunch.

So world financial crash 2008-9, Brexit insanity, COVID incompetence & corruption, Liz Trusss billionaire give-away budget. The Tory answer at every turn? MORE AUSTERITY. Which has never ever helped an economy. Meanwhile public services are on their knees, which now looks deliberate managed decline of an entire country to satisfy this insane libertarian faction thats taken control of the government. Meanwhile the tax burden on normal people is almost bigger than living memory. So wheres the money?
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28970 on: Today at 09:53:37 am
"Austerity is the idea that the global financial crash of 2008 was caused by there being too many libraries in Wolverhampton."


- Alexi Sayle 2019
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28971 on: Today at 09:57:26 am
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 07:01:23 am
Loads and loads of councils will go bust over the next few months. Theyve been cut, cut and cut again and now theres nothing left to cut.
Ive got no stats to back this up but am sure Labour councils spend more on helping children and the vulnerable etc than Tory councils for 2 reasons.
1 more children and vulnerable live in working class areas who likely vote Labour.
2 It's the fundamental difference between the Torys and Labour, the Tory philosophy is if you need help pay for it yourself. don't expect me to pay for it, Labour philosophy is people who need help should get it.
It all adds up to Labour councils needing more money so they will be the most likely to chop and go bust. all predictable, same thing happened under Thatcher, vulnerable children who needed special needs were crucified under that government. same things happening again now.
Easy to predict Sunaks response, he will actually point the finger of blame at Labour, he will say this is a warning of what happens when you have a Labour government.
Tory councils are responsible with budgets. Labour can't be trusted, they will just spend spend as usual.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28972 on: Today at 10:02:40 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:57:26 am

2 It's the fundamental difference between the Torys and Labour, the Tory philosophy is if you need help pay for it yourself. don't expect me to pay for it, Labour philosophy is people who need help should get it.


I'm sure many, if not the vast majority would agree with this when asked.
But too many wouldn't want to be dipping into their pockets to fund it.
Unless we can hammer the owners of capital to fund it, we're at an impasse.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28973 on: Today at 10:12:44 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:02:40 am
I'm sure many, if not the vast majority would agree with this when asked.
But too many wouldn't want to be dipping into their pockets to fund it.
Unless we can hammer the owners of capital to fund it, we're at an impasse.
In my experience it's the horrible big mouths know-all's who think people should pay to look after themselves rather than society looking after them.
I had murder with one lad years ago, horrible bas.. he was. know all with a big mouth, hopefully there's not many around.
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28974 on: Today at 10:34:28 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:12:44 am
In my experience it's the horrible big mouths know-all's who think people should pay to look after themselves rather than society looking after them.
I had murder with one lad years ago, horrible bas.. he was. know all with a big mouth, hopefully there's not many around.

This is far too often the issue, people who sound confident will be able to convince others of their opinion without any critical thought being applied
Re: Fuck the Tories - What did you do in the War on Motorists Daddy?...
Reply #28975 on: Today at 10:44:24 am
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:34:28 am
This is far too often the issue, people who sound confident will be able to convince others of their opinion without any critical thought being applied
Exactly the way I see them shooters. am right know all, arrogant. contempt for any opinion that tells him he's wrong. big mouth whose arrogance make them dismiss other opinions with contempt. they are usually the ones who talk the most shite.
Hopefully people will just look at them as the arse holes they are rather than thinking they are right.
