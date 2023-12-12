What generally happens when a council goes bust?



They revert to only providing the minimal legal/statutory service. The problem is that they generally can't afford to do that anyway as that's where the costs have risen most:- Adult social care due to a demographic bulge that is still some way from its peak- Children's social care due to the general breakdown of society and support networks, and the the issues of poverty/inequality- Provision of special needs school places as record numbers of children are diagnosed with needs or disabilities that mean they can't attend mainstream schoolsThe few non-statutory services they provide still should really be statutory (e.g. home-to-school transport for children with special needs) or will pass the costs on to other public sector bodies that similarly can't afford them (school meals services or Public Health England prevention schemes).This degradation of services will be combined with council tax hikes for residents in those areas. There will also be mass redundancies.