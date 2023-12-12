« previous next »
If only more people could realise this truth of how the Tories have lied and lied about those immigrants, perhaps then they would get how divisive and downright disgusting this government is...

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/dec/13/a-moment-when-politics-doesnt-matter-portland-responds-to-bibby-stockholm-death
Quote from: thaddeus on December 12, 2023, 10:19:36 pm
I can only assume it's some absolutely dreadful smallprint inserted by Thatcher's Tories when they flogged off the family silver.

It should be as simple as Thames Water go bankrupt, the creditors get a few pence in the pound by flogging off the few assets Thames hold onto and the government steps in with a clean slate.

Problem is one of its biggest shareholders is the Uni pension scheme (USS) - so someone is going to need bailing out, either TW or USS.
Loads and loads of councils will go bust over the next few months. Theyve been cut, cut and cut again and now theres nothing left to cut.
What generally happens when a council goes bust?
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:57:57 am
What generally happens when a council goes bust?

Possible mergers. But massive rate increases for residents will definitely be on the cards.
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:57:57 am
What generally happens when a council goes bust?
They revert to only providing the minimal legal/statutory service.  The problem is that they generally can't afford to do that anyway as that's where the costs have risen most:
- Adult social care due to a demographic bulge that is still some way from its peak
- Children's social care due to the general breakdown of society and support networks, and the the issues of poverty/inequality
- Provision of special needs school places as record numbers of children are diagnosed with needs or disabilities that mean they can't attend mainstream schools

The few non-statutory services they provide still should really be statutory (e.g. home-to-school transport for children with special needs) or will pass the costs on to other public sector bodies that similarly can't afford them (school meals services or Public Health England prevention schemes).

This degradation of services will be combined with council tax hikes for residents in those areas.  There will also be mass redundancies.
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 07:01:23 am
Loads and loads of councils will go bust over the next few months. Theyve been cut, cut and cut again and now theres nothing left to cut.

Everything cut and nothing to show for it. High taxes, shit services - the legacy of austerity. All the money siphoned off into the bank accounts of the Tories' rich friends.

Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:57:28 am
Problem is one of its biggest shareholders is the Uni pension scheme (USS) - so someone is going to need bailing out, either TW or USS.

As a former employee of USS I'm surprised to hear this. I would have thought the investment arm would have long ago realised TW was a busted flush and would have tried to divest themselves of it. That's a very big black mark on the investment team. However I'd still say USS has a better chance of recovery than TW.

EDIT: USS issued a statement back in July regarding TW saying their diversified approach to investing meant they expected minimal impact when it came to scheme funding. However that was way before the current news dropped.
